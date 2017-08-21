Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus papped in NYC shopping for jewelry, going to dinner

These are photos of Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus outside of Barneys in New York City yesterday where they did a spot of shopping and then out to dinner later that night, to a place called Mas (farmhouse) in the village. Kaiser loves to read about food so here’s a link to their menu. The entrees are $42 – $45 and include plates like “Charred Eggplant & Smoked Ricotta Agnolotti with Miso Foam & Walnut Gremolata.” You can also get a four course seasonal tasting meal for $92 per person. Options include “Flying Pigs Farm Pork Crepinette with Fingerling Potato Puree Honey Roasted Carrots, Mint, Chives & Golden Enoki Mushrooms” or “Violet Hill Farm Chicken Breast Stuffed with Apricot Sausage Smoked Cheddar Braised Beans, Glazed Broccoli, & Woodear Mushrooms.” Fancy! If you want six courses it’s $140. In these pics it looks like he might be reaching for her hand at one point but of course he’s not doing that. At least Affleck looks sober-ish. Lindsay looks good and I think she lost a little weight, right? (She didn’t need to, I’m just observing.)

At Barneys the two were seen shopping for jewelry. That’s Ben’s go-to present for the women in his life – jewelry. When we first heard about these two earlier this summer there was a rumor that Jennifer Garner learned of the affair about three years ago when a high end jewelry store called her home to inquire about a purchase she knew was not for her.

So Ben and Lindsay spent some cash, had a good time and got papped. Note that during the day Lindsay was wearing a little bomber jacket that was very similar to Ben’s. I do like her casual style but I could never wear shorts that short. The Daily Mail points out that her little short sleeve striped shirt with pom pom tassels and an embroidered star retails for $88. This is why I need to learn/master basic sewing. The little details on this shirt are what make it expensive.

Remember how Affleck celebrated his 45th birthday with his kids last week? At that point we hadn’t seen him with Lindsay for a couple of weeks and now here he is with her in NY, right on time. I wonder if that’s their pattern, 3-4 weeks off, one weekend on.

In related news, there’s new-ish video that is just being notice of Affleck walking around Comic-Con in an Oscar the Grouch shirt and mask. You can see that here. Lupita Nyong’o still wins Comic-Con.

48 Responses to “Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus papped in NYC shopping for jewelry, going to dinner”

  1. Shambles says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:21 am

    They both look f*cking terrible.

  2. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I want to turn that first photo into an oil painting and hang it over my mantle.

  3. Mltpsych says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:25 am

    At least her shoe game is strong

  4. Capepopsie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Whatever.

  5. apennyfeather says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:31 am

    They look like brother and sister.

  6. Neelyo says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I said it last time and I’ll say it again, whenever i see these two all i can think of is LEAVING LAS VEGAS.

  7. QueenB says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Its kinda cute how they both always manage to look totally disheveled.

  8. crazydaisy says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Who is Lindsay? Does she work in the film industry? (And what a pretentiously overpriced restaurant they patronized!!! Learning to cook should be right up there with learning to sew, imo. Sheesh.)

  9. Mia4s says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:35 am

    “New” relationship my a**.

    I’ve never had any sympathy for Garner until this came out. She adored him and fought to keep the marriage together, and he was cheating on her not just with randoms (which she apparently tolerated) but with a serious jump-off. Ouch.

  10. Grandjen says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Ben’s head looks comically huge in these pictures; I think it’s a combination of his hair and the way he throws his head back at the paps. Or maybe he literally has a swollen head. Maybe he’s hiding another side-chicka in there lol…

    In Knoxville waiting for the eclipse… anyone else

  11. magnoliarose says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:38 am

    She has nice legs. I don’t know what to make of them except that they are dating and she is in New York for work.

    Reply
    August 21, 2017 at 10:42 am

    He likes dumpy dressed women. Perhaps he has a baglady fetish? Get on that theory National Enquirer lol

  13. Jayna says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:44 am

    He never looks good anymore, except that day he wore a pullover sweater and looked nice.

    In the day photos when they were papped out and about, you can still see weird selling around his eyes. Out to the right of his eye, in the light, you can see an odd puffiness. He’s had injections or something. His face is still full of filler also. I can’t believe what he’s done to his face. He’s thin enough now that it’s not weight. It’s sad that he was that insecure about aging that he ruined a handsome face. He needs to let all of that stuff dissipate.

    She always looks a little rough to me. She’s usually a little disheveled like him. and/or just no style. But in the dinner photos, she looks fine. But he fooled everyone. Most people were saying he would be with some very, very young hot actress. Nope. Average-looking woman, age appropriate, and has a child. You have to give him credit for that, not the midlife crisis girlfriend predicted for him.

  14. @BitingPanda says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:53 am

    These two are going to end up in a major DUI situation, probably a wreck, probably going to be covered in coke when it happens. He’ll lose his kids and Jen will have done all that work trying to keep him pieced together, for their sake, for nothing.

    Hot Mess Express.

  15. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Wow. He looks like sh*t.

  16. JA says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:58 am

    What is that saying, rode hard and put away wet? So deserving of each other….

  17. jammypants says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I walked behind and past Ben and Jen and their kids when Jen was in Louisiana filming Dallas Buyers Club. He looked really handsome then. That was before the bloat and well before the divorce/cheating drama. He had salt and pepper hair, five o’clock shadow, and wore preppy clothes that made him look like a university professor, complete with tweed jacket with elbow patches. He wore a button up dress shirt, no tie, nice leather loafers and fitted jeans. I was stunned that he was really handsome in person. He looks like a mess now.

  18. island_girl says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:07 am

    They look like they’ve been on a bender. I don’t understand how wealthy people can look so wrecked. You have the funds to for the best care and you don’t use them? So unfortunate.

  19. Deana says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:10 am

    She looks like an old party girl.

  20. Samantha says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:10 am

    First, Ben looks horrible compared to just a year ago. I know it’s hard to look good in pap shots but he looks consistently depressed and out of it.
    Second, putting everything else aside I do like the fact that he’s with an age-appropriate woman who has an actual career of her own with somewhat similar life experiences to him. Can’t stand the HW pattern of hooking up with much younger, lower “status” women.
    Third, are her shorts really odd? Everyone seems to be wearing them here in Toronto.

  21. prissa says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:26 am

    These 2 look like they are self destructing before our very eyes!!

  22. nicegirl says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Wow, they are looking haggard.

  23. Layla Beans says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I feel like Candy Finnegan is going to greet them in their hotel room with their friends and family any day now. “Your addiction is affecting my life negatively in the following ways…”

