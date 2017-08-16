Ben Affleck celebrates 45th birthday with his kids, where’s Lindsay?

These are photos of Ben Affleck outside restaurant C Barton in LA last night, where he celebrated his 45th birthday with his three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, Samuel, 5. He’s seen carrying a box with presents and of course People has a glowing write up about how he’s been spending time with his family this past week. This makes me wonder, did Affleck pull away from Lindsay, as I’m sure is his pattern, for a couple of weeks? US did a “relationship timeline” for Ben and Lindsay just yesterday and the last time they were spotted together was two weeks ago. Either they’re keeping it low key and Affleck knows how to go under the radar when needed or he’s taking some time off from her to keep her expectations low now that she’s been debuted as his official. My money is on second one. Also spotted out yesterday was Jennifer Garner, who was seen picking up a birthday cake for Affleck while wearing sensible low heels and beaming for the paparazzi. That photo is below. Here’s part of People’s write up:
A source tells PEOPLE the kids, who arrived separately from Affleck, brought several gifts for their dad, who dressed casually in a grey blazer and jeans.
“They had a great week together as a family,” a family friend shares with PEOPLE. “The kids were thrilled to be out with their dad. Ben was excited to take them out today.”
“It was a pretty casual dinner — just him spending quality time with his family,” adds an onlooker. The Afflecks ordered several of the restaurant’s whimsical dishes, including Studio 54 —The Disco Ball, a 12 oz. wagyu beef meatball and bucatini pasta; Marie Antoinette’s Head — Let Them Eat Cake, a dessert topped with a cotton-candy wig; and Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all, a tableside-torched s’mores tart with a bank-heist theme.
A special person in Affleck’s life who was not in attendance at the dinner was girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.
Earlier this month, the couple, who have dating for over a month [sic], were spotted on Tuesday having a meal at Osteria Mozza after hitting up a comedy show in Hollywood.
An insider previously told PEOPLE Affleck and estranged wife Jennifer Garner, who coordinated their divorce filings in April after almost two years of separation, will continue to put their three children first.
“He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” the insider explained. “Ben and Jen have worked hard to figure out what’s best for their kids. They’ll continue to spend time together and separately.”
I’m glad I ate enough breakfast this morning because the food themes at that restaurant are making me hungry. So that “dating for over a month” line gives this away as a story sourced to Affleck’s people, right? Because we’ve heard plenty of times that Affleck and Shookus hooked up three years ago, when they were both still married to other people. Interesting that Ben visited Lindsay’s family in Maine early this month, hung out with her and his brother at a comedy showand then hasn’t been spotted with her again for a couple of weeks. Do people who have been happily dating a couple of months willingly take two weeks off like that? People who have been dating for years would do that. Especially if know the other person isn’t going anywhere and they’re trying to rehab their image after being caught buying booze when they’re supposedly sober. Will we see another pap stroll of Ben and Lindsay soon?
Here’s Ben out with Violet on 8-2.
What future ex wife would accept to celebrate her future ex-husband’s birthday with one of the women with who her ex husband cheated on her during their marriage?
He can’t bring a long time mistress or summer fling around his kids for his bday dinner. He looks a hot mess. I really wish they’d take this undercover for awhile. It used to be nice to see the family outings but now it’s just sad.
He looks so bloated. Ugh. And he looks like you need to bathe in Purell hand sanitizer after touching him. Never did like him. Always have me a weird vibe.
Ben looks bloated & etc. Jen’s shoes are hideous. Nothing new here.
Eh whatever for the rest of it. I never took the “romance” with Lindsay seriously.
Holy night sweats he looks horrifying in that header pic!
He showed up to see his kids like that??? They must have been terrified.
So bloated, pink and blood shot.
She’s probably a producer on Weekend Update: Summer Edition. It airs on Thursday nights and I think the first episode was last week.
It’s really a shame he did whatever it was to his face; now even his smile at his own child looks unnatural and insincere.
The side piece now bona fide is not there because his publicists and manager have screamed at…errr…politely suggested to him that his handling of this has been utterly disastrous, that WB is questioning whether he’s sober, and that it’s time to trot out the kids and feed details to People. But she’ll be back.
He looks like he fell off the wagon HARD. I’m not convinced Jen is hanging around for scraps of his affection or publicity. IMO she keeps herself around to supervise, especially when he’s got the little ones around.
He looks so bloated and uncomfortable.
Jen was on vacation with the kids last week. There were several FB and Twitter sightings in Utah, Tetons and Yellowstone through at least Wednesday. Driving home from there would have taken a couple of days, and she wasn’t seen again in LA with the kids until Saturday, so I’m not sure what part of “last week” he spent with them, but oh well. At least he included the kids in his day – I’m sure that meant a lot to them.
I helped my kids get cards and treats for their dad after divorce. It was for their joy, not mine.
I really admire divorced people who can co-parent for their kids.
Is it 120 degrees there? If he’s sober, what reason does he have for the massive amounts of dripping sweat and bloating? What a mess.
He still looks like crap and he’s still an awful person. Next
Blimey, he’s turning into Brian Blessed.
Lindsay was probably busy. She went to great lengths to get him, I don’t think she will let go easily.
