Ben Affleck celebrates 45th birthday with his kids, where’s Lindsay?



These are photos of Ben Affleck outside restaurant C Barton in LA last night, where he celebrated his 45th birthday with his three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, Samuel, 5. He’s seen carrying a box with presents and of course People has a glowing write up about how he’s been spending time with his family this past week. This makes me wonder, did Affleck pull away from Lindsay, as I’m sure is his pattern, for a couple of weeks? US did a “relationship timeline” for Ben and Lindsay just yesterday and the last time they were spotted together was two weeks ago. Either they’re keeping it low key and Affleck knows how to go under the radar when needed or he’s taking some time off from her to keep her expectations low now that she’s been debuted as his official. My money is on second one. Also spotted out yesterday was Jennifer Garner, who was seen picking up a birthday cake for Affleck while wearing sensible low heels and beaming for the paparazzi. That photo is below. Here’s part of People’s write up:

A source tells PEOPLE the kids, who arrived separately from Affleck, brought several gifts for their dad, who dressed casually in a grey blazer and jeans. “They had a great week together as a family,” a family friend shares with PEOPLE. “The kids were thrilled to be out with their dad. Ben was excited to take them out today.” “It was a pretty casual dinner — just him spending quality time with his family,” adds an onlooker. The Afflecks ordered several of the restaurant’s whimsical dishes, including Studio 54 —The Disco Ball, a 12 oz. wagyu beef meatball and bucatini pasta; Marie Antoinette’s Head — Let Them Eat Cake, a dessert topped with a cotton-candy wig; and Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all, a tableside-torched s’mores tart with a bank-heist theme. A special person in Affleck’s life who was not in attendance at the dinner was girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. Earlier this month, the couple, who have dating for over a month [sic], were spotted on Tuesday having a meal at Osteria Mozza after hitting up a comedy show in Hollywood. An insider previously told PEOPLE Affleck and estranged wife Jennifer Garner, who coordinated their divorce filings in April after almost two years of separation, will continue to put their three children first. “He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” the insider explained. “Ben and Jen have worked hard to figure out what’s best for their kids. They’ll continue to spend time together and separately.”

[From People]

I’m glad I ate enough breakfast this morning because the food themes at that restaurant are making me hungry. So that “dating for over a month” line gives this away as a story sourced to Affleck’s people, right? Because we’ve heard plenty of times that Affleck and Shookus hooked up three years ago, when they were both still married to other people. Interesting that Ben visited Lindsay’s family in Maine early this month, hung out with her and his brother at a comedy showand then hasn’t been spotted with her again for a couple of weeks. Do people who have been happily dating a couple of months willingly take two weeks off like that? People who have been dating for years would do that. Especially if know the other person isn’t going anywhere and they’re trying to rehab their image after being caught buying booze when they’re supposedly sober. Will we see another pap stroll of Ben and Lindsay soon?

Here’s Ben out with Violet on 8-2.

