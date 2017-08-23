Kourtney Kardashian shares her ‘recipe’ for ‘detox water’

I honestly have nothing against Kourtney Kardashian. I’m not her biggest cheerleader, I know, but she seems – fine. I admit that I feel sorry for Kourtney sometimes because she seems kind of rudderless. I’m trying really hard to find a way to say this without sounding too terrible so I’ll just say that often, Kourthney is not exactly original with her thoughts. But Kourt puts herself out there and then we have to process what she’s saying and… bless her heart.

Like her sisters, Kourt spends a lot of time advertising how she gets her enviable body. Sometimes she’s literally advertising it and sometimes she’s talking about it even when no one has asked. We briefly discussed her restrictive detox diet that is mainly comprised of tears and lost hope. Well, Kourtney has been gracious enough to give us the recipe for her diet’s staple: Detox Water. Kourtney says that drinking water, “is a huge part of my wellness regimen.” You know, unlike every other diet and nutritional guide that reminds you drinking water is vital. Anyway, here it is, Kourtney’s Detox Water recipe:

Kourtney Kardashian’s Detox Water ½ cucumber

½ lemon

2 inches fresh ginger root

1 lime

10-12 fresh mint leaves

Pinch of Himalayan salt 1. Cut cucumber, lemon and lime into thin slices and chop ginger into cubes.

2. Add all ingredients to a large pitcher of water and stir in fresh mint.

[From People]

For those of you who are having trouble with the complexity of these instructions, my daughter’s gecko has a how-to on YouTube that will walk you through it. Hecate Tip: the ginger can be in slices too – doesn’t matter. And by the way – you’re welcome, because everyone else had to pay for Kourtney’s app to get this. However, if you did pay for the privilege of viewing Kourt’s app, you were also graced with her wisdom.

Studies show that drinking 8 to 12 ounces of filtered water with fresh lemon first thing in the morning helps jump-start your metabolism and detox your body, while mint and ginger are effective in keeping your immune system strong. When I make this water, the fresh flavors taste so good that I end up drinking even more throughout my day!

I’ve heard the part about health benefits of drinking lemon in water too. Most believe the actual benefits of lemon water over regular water are minimal but it’s not bad for you (although you might want to check with you dentist if you have tooth enamel problems). I apologize if this really is the first time you have seen something like this recipe. If so, do try it, it’s delicious – and I mean that sincerely. In LA, though, it’s everywhere and that’s why I’m teasing Kourtney about her ‘recipe’ because it’s pretty well known where she lives. However, everyone only benefits from drinking more water so other than it’s hardly revolutionary, there is nothing wrong with this. Flavored water rocks and if you find regular water boring, this is a great way to get yourself to drink more. I love to make flavored simple syrups and olive oils so I take that approach with water. I throw stuff in each week and find out which my family likes best. My latest experiments are 1) boiling still water with ingredients for more flavor, then strain and chill and 2) flavored mineral waters. I’ll admit, neither is going well at present but I will prevail!

What else is Kourtney up to? Most sites want to talk about her wearing a sheer top that showed her nipple. That doesn’t excite me too much but this does – it’s speculative but still fun. Right after returning from Egypt with her ‘very casual’ hookup, Younes Bendjima, Kourt was spotted going to church with her former hookup, Justin Bieber. That’s fun in and of itself but what is more fun is that the next day, Younes was spotted with Justin’s former fling, Sophia Ritchie. As George Takei would say, “Oh my.”

“Yeah, that’s the secret – cube the ginger. Don’t tell anyone else, ‘kay?”

