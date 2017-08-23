Kourtney Kardashian shares her ‘recipe’ for ‘detox water’

I honestly have nothing against Kourtney Kardashian. I’m not her biggest cheerleader, I know, but she seems – fine. I admit that I feel sorry for Kourtney sometimes because she seems kind of rudderless. I’m trying really hard to find a way to say this without sounding too terrible so I’ll just say that often, Kourthney is not exactly original with her thoughts. But Kourt puts herself out there and then we have to process what she’s saying and… bless her heart.
Like her sisters, Kourt spends a lot of time advertising how she gets her enviable body. Sometimes she’s literally advertising it and sometimes she’s talking about it even when no one has asked. We briefly discussed her restrictive detox diet that is mainly comprised of tears and lost hope. Well, Kourtney has been gracious enough to give us the recipe for her diet’s staple: Detox Water. Kourtney says that drinking water, “is a huge part of my wellness regimen.” You know, unlike every other diet and nutritional guide that reminds you drinking water is vital. Anyway, here it is, Kourtney’s Detox Water recipe:
Kourtney Kardashian’s Detox Water
½ cucumber
½ lemon
2 inches fresh ginger root
1 lime
10-12 fresh mint leaves
Pinch of Himalayan salt
1. Cut cucumber, lemon and lime into thin slices and chop ginger into cubes.
2. Add all ingredients to a large pitcher of water and stir in fresh mint.
For those of you who are having trouble with the complexity of these instructions, my daughter’s gecko has a how-to on YouTube that will walk you through it. Hecate Tip: the ginger can be in slices too – doesn’t matter. And by the way – you’re welcome, because everyone else had to pay for Kourtney’s app to get this. However, if you did pay for the privilege of viewing Kourt’s app, you were also graced with her wisdom.
Studies show that drinking 8 to 12 ounces of filtered water with fresh lemon first thing in the morning helps jump-start your metabolism and detox your body, while mint and ginger are effective in keeping your immune system strong.
When I make this water, the fresh flavors taste so good that I end up drinking even more throughout my day!
I’ve heard the part about health benefits of drinking lemon in water too. Most believe the actual benefits of lemon water over regular water are minimal but it’s not bad for you (although you might want to check with you dentist if you have tooth enamel problems). I apologize if this really is the first time you have seen something like this recipe. If so, do try it, it’s delicious – and I mean that sincerely. In LA, though, it’s everywhere and that’s why I’m teasing Kourtney about her ‘recipe’ because it’s pretty well known where she lives. However, everyone only benefits from drinking more water so other than it’s hardly revolutionary, there is nothing wrong with this. Flavored water rocks and if you find regular water boring, this is a great way to get yourself to drink more. I love to make flavored simple syrups and olive oils so I take that approach with water. I throw stuff in each week and find out which my family likes best. My latest experiments are 1) boiling still water with ingredients for more flavor, then strain and chill and 2) flavored mineral waters. I’ll admit, neither is going well at present but I will prevail!
What else is Kourtney up to? Most sites want to talk about her wearing a sheer top that showed her nipple. That doesn’t excite me too much but this does – it’s speculative but still fun. Right after returning from Egypt with her ‘very casual’ hookup, Younes Bendjima, Kourt was spotted going to church with her former hookup, Justin Bieber. That’s fun in and of itself but what is more fun is that the next day, Younes was spotted with Justin’s former fling, Sophia Ritchie. As George Takei would say, “Oh my.”
“Yeah, that’s the secret – cube the ginger. Don’t tell anyone else, ‘kay?”
Photo credit: WENN Photos
Bordering on #PippaTips level here. At least no recipe for ice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does it quench epic thirst?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!
Does it cure an epically boring personality?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who used to call her “the dumb one”? At least she appears more normal than the other two (i.e. I think that’s a actual face).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she seems really slow – but then seems to be the one who’s f*cked around with her face and body the least (thought obvious that’s not saying much).
As much as we mock, she’s worth a metric tonne of cash and she’s had to do the least out of them all – no sex tape, none of the embarrassing failed hustles that Khloe’s had to do, not even a cosmetics line or dead-eyed modelling. Not even socks!
So she may seem like the dumb one but maybe she’s actually the smartest for never letting Pimp Mama Kris pimp her out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@GiBee Kourtney has always seemed the most in touch with herself. Like she knows who she is, and is fine with it, which is why she’s not messing with her face and body. She’s the only sister to graduate college, so maybe that played a part in her confidence, maybe she’s just a stronger personality than her sisters who are always chasing an ideal they’ll never live up to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLOL Zing!
She is really pretty though, I’ll give her that. To me, the prettiest and youngest-looking (ha!) out of the bunch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’ll stick with drinking plain water. Her recipe doesn’t sound very tasty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also, way too much work. Water is pretty much the only thing I drink outside of coffee, but I’ve never found it boring or plain. My city has great tap water, but in some suburbs I can really taste the difference – that’s the water I’d want to add some flavor to!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kourtney is just as thirsty as the rest of them only more subtle. Don’t give her a pass. Drinking water is drinking water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And in this case she’s literally thirsty too.
I’ll see myself out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pfft. Amateur. I can’t even bother to slice anything! A 1/4 tsp of grey sea salt to a quart of water and I’m good Kourt, thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kourtneysrecipes are like PippaTips, but I love water like that.
I like with different muddled herbs when I have time because I get bored. Rosemary and grapefruit. Basil and lemon. I keep meaning to go super fancy and try lavender and blueberry, but I don’t grow that at home.
Boiling would be tricky because you’re going to get more tea like flavours from cooking. Other than citrus and ginger I’m not sure what would work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#PippaTip: In my book their is a recipe for ice try ADDING it to the water you made!
#PippaTip: Don’t drink boiling water!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. For quicker cold water, or if ice isn’t an option, put a jug in your fridge for quick top ups!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus, your ideas are very tasty! I like drinking water infused with herbs, cucumber, lemon and other fruit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
any favorite combos? I love trying new things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never considered that with the boiling but you’re right, that is what my issue with it is. The muddling so far is the best results but the herbs and citrus release better than the fruit, which is what my kids dig. I had not thought to use lavender but I cook with ours all the time. I’ll give that a try. Thank you!
I think I need to get a better quality mineral water, too. We are big bubbles fans here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With muddling I’ve tried a ton of stuff, if you have a favorite method i’m all ears. I’m wondering if I could pureed and use cheese cloth for more intensity, but that makes so much mess.
For soda, honestly, we just use a soda stream. it allows you to control the level of bubbles and you aren’t going flat if you don’t use it fast enough. Plus if you like, then you can use your cooked stuff too, just in simple syrup form!
Ginger is phenomenal when made into fresh syrup, same with pomegranite. You can cut the sugar too, but it will reduce the time it stays fresh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When we were in Iowa, my Bf’s mom has just bought this thing: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0023UL86A/ref=s9_acsd_top_hd_bw_btSTp_c_x_3_w?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-4&pf_rd_r=HYE7XYBPCM7YSFTY7RNM&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_p=e62e8043-130d-58aa-a51c-e5b6d7cbc29d&pf_rd_i=13217521
and she treated us to tons of different kinds of flavored water. Not every one was great (the blueberry didn’t work that well) but most of it was yummy. You do need to let it sit for a while though for the fruit and/or herbs to properly permeate the water.
I drink a lot of flavored seltzer water because I get tired of plain water. Here in New England we have Polar Seltzer which comes out with seasonal flavors. My favorites right now are mango berry and pineapple grapefruit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
for skin nothing beats a quick little shot of liquid mint chlorophyll in a bottle of water …takes some getting used to though…my son calls it plant blood
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ooh Kitten, I’ve been on a LaCroix kick recently because I am basic af, and this makes me think I need to switch it up. Mango berry sounds awesome.
Lol kaiko thats hilarious. You vampire those plants. Its true though, that sort of stuff is good for general health.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s my recipe: walk to kitchen, find a glass, place glass under tap, turn on tap until glass is full of water, turn off tap. Repeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#PippaTip: Drink water to empty glass before repeating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re such a pleb. You don’t know luxury until you’ve had Himalayan salt in your water. Apparently it’s then new coconut oil?
Also, and I cannot stop saying it, you can’t DETOX your body. Especially not with lemon water. It detoxes itself. This is why I can’t with the health bloggers. They have good advice and good recipes but they always always always need to add a pinch of bullsh*t to everything. Stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My doctor doesn’t want me adding salt. But if I don’t run the water for a full minute, I can get some lead!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the kidneys and the liver have detox functions. Nevertheless, drinking enough water helps with the kidney function. But not too much water as too much water would lead to loss of electrolytes. Some salt helps with water retention during very hot days when salt is lost through perspiration. And salt is fundamental for body especially at cellular level. Don’t know how to explain this process in English but it has to do with electrical impulse. Healthy eating with minimum processed food and sugary drinks and alcohol and more water instead is best. And of course, regular workouts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, whenever you see the word “detox”, you know you’re going to read a whole bunch of quackery quacks.
There are no serious studies that states that drinking lemon water 1st thing in the morning will do anything good for you (papers from the GOOP University won’t count). Drinking in the morning is good because you are likely dehydrated after a night of sleep/fasting. Putting something in your stomach is good because of fasting too. I suspect that drinking tons of water in this case is just to fill your stomach so that you feel less hungry while you’re eating nothing, which is a terrible thing to do. But your body won’t know that it’s lemon water and it won’t care. Even the whole “we need to drink more” isn’t really true. As my wise pharmacology prof used to say: ” the more you drink, the more you pee”. We need to drink when thirsty and we should go for water before juice, soda and all that sugary, acidic stuff. And that’s the only way flavoured waters are good for you: it makes water seem less boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SoulSPA You’re right that bodies need salt, but Western diets aren’t exactly lacking in that… if anything, we should be reducing salt/sodium intake, not lacing our water with it. We also need dietary fat, but no one is suggesting we add butter to our water (although if they do, I claim copyright… wait, butter tea already exists… also Himalayan… coincidence?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tap water in Boston and Cambridge are really good, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re very lucky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it french cuisine if I use fleur de sel instead of Himalayan salt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#PippaTip: Yes, it is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Off topic and a bit preachy but occasionally when I turn on the tap and cool clean
water gushes out, I think of all the people – often kids – in the world walking miles every day to access dirty unhealthy water full of bacteria, and then walking back miles with dirty heavy plastic containers. We are lucky. The charity Water Aid works in the area. Maybe Kourt could give them a donation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
not preachy to me Anne, i think about that a lot too, and wish i could do more….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cucumber mint water is delicious. Very quenching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is going on with her left foot in that third photo? Looks like she has a hoof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, it does look like a hoof. I can’t get past the entire ensemble though. It’s a hideous outfit but it would look so much better on a Charlize Theron—someone tall and leggy. This makes her look short and squaty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems like the most boring person in the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would admit I add lemon and various fruits/vegies in my water not to detox but just to make the water less boring. I’m trying to drink more water but it bores me.
Mango Basil is my fave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like Sassy Water, part of the Flat Belly Diet, around for at least 5 years! But what’s a little kopyright?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came to say this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have water of very high quality in Sydney, which is very easy to drink straight from the tap. I’m not a big fan of soft drinks/sodas, and don’t like flavoured water of any kind, but love plain, fizzy water, so my SodaStream gets a workout every day. Kourtney…meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you have high acidity in your stomach juices, drinking lemon juice first thing in the morning has i high chance of giving you an ulcer though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse