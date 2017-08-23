Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Philippe’s daughter, Ava, is working at a restaurant

We’ve been seeing a lot more of Ava Phillippe lately. Ava is the 17-year old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. Much has been made of how much she looks like her mother – and she really does:
In addition to the similarity discussion, Ava also made her solo red carpet debut and modeled for her mother’s Draper James clothing line. Most of us were waiting to hear about how Ava just landed her first “job” that fell somewhere within the model-actress spectrum. Well take those quotes away because Ava landed a job – as a hostess at a pizza place.
And despite her mega-star status, Reese Witherspoon ensured that her daughter Ava Phillippe works hard on her own accord, as the 17-year-old was spotted working as a hostess in a pizza restaurant in an affluent Hollywood suburb.
The teen, who is the spitting image of her mother, looked stylish in a white top and edgy choker as she greeted guests with a smile and led them to their table.
Ava, who’s dad is actor Ryan Phillippe, looked in a great mood as she continued her summer job in a bid to make her own money.
Combining the elements of style and comfort, her hostess uniform consisted of a white top and skim-fit navy trousers – complete with white trainers.
Earlier this year, doting mum Reese gushed about her daughter to Vanity Fair: ‘I do see the resemblance. She’s a beautiful person inside and out. She’s just a good soul.’
Referencing any potential desire Ava has to follow in her Hollywood footsteps, the star admitted: ‘She’s still in school so she has a lot of time to think about what she wants to do. I want for her whatever she wants for herself.’
Ugh! I bet her parents eat there all the time, that’s why she got the job. Kidding! I love this. You can see photos of Ava at work here. I love that Ava has a job most kids could get and I love that she’s working at a pizza place. I wonder if her friends are hitting her up all the time for a free pie? I’d love to be her boss just for the time off requests, “Sorry, can I have Sept 8th off? My mom’s new movie opens. I can get you passes.” Or better – the reverse, “No, sorry Mom, I can’t go with you to the Oscars, I work a double that day. You know how busy we are during the ceremony.” Ava is either back at school or will be soon, I wonder if she’ll keep working? I hope so, having your own cash in high school is freeing. Although, I didn’t have multimillionaire parents so maybe it feels the same. Either way, Ava is getting experience, she’s building a CV and learning to balance work and social (or work, school and social) so I can’t say this enough – good for her.
Speaking of Reese’s movie opening, what is the general feeling on her film Home Again? I can’t decide. I’m kind of jonesing for a good Rom Com – do we think this will be good? Let me know if you insiders have heard any advanced word, please. Oh, and Reese was plugging Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies) latest book over the summer. I wonder if she’s bought the rights? Or maybe Ava did with her tip money.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
Is that a romper?? It’s hideous and ill fitting. I know Reese is all about the pap stroll in her own clothes but lord, she needs a mirror.
lol go easy, that’s her daughter
Lol-omg, you’re right. She looks just like her mother. I’m still blaming Reese then for sticking her daughter in that awful outfit!
It’s her posture. Poor girl needs to stand up straight, but GOOD for her!
It’s clearly an action shot – she is walking. Noone has perfect posture with every step they take!
You can’t argue with teenagers and their attire.
She’s still has a little baby body and cheeks which are adorable so the romper is fine. I will take that over so called offspring models all day every day.
Some Hollywood parents should take notice of this. There’s enough nepotism in the industry.
It’s interesting that the one kid in Hollywood who is a gorgeous replica of her beautiful parents isn’t trying to land nepotism parts. I’m sorry but the Kate Hudsons of this world are average looking compared to their parents and would never have gotten their foot in the door in such a beauty required proffession.
Maybe Ava knows she can make it on her own with her looks, intelligence and no doubt much practical advice from her Mom. I trust independent Reese to have raised her daughter to be equally independent and hardworking.
I agree!
This is very refreshing. It feels like no celeb offspring has had a job selling anything other than fit tea etc. In YEARS! Like, I know reese is problematic “do you who I am?” Time, but I’m impressed by that.
I bet she hears she looks like a young Reese Witherspoon all the time
I’ve never seen a mother daughter duo look this much alike, I had to check twice to figure out who was who! She has no Ryan whatsoever, lol. Good for them for making her work a real job, it will benefit her tremendously.
They are like twins although you can see Ryan in her too.
I think Kaia and Cindy Crawford look a lot alike as well.
I think she looks a lot like Ryan also, in her face. But with sunglasses on, she and her mom look identical.
I see SO MUCH RYAN PHILLIPPE in this girl. I don’t see how people don’t see it. Her nose, her mouth. If you put her side by side with him, you’d be saying the same thing. As she gets older, she looks even more like him. Check your eyes, people.
I agree! I’ve always thought she mainly resembles her dad, and it’s getting more and more apparent as she grows up.
Me too!!! Face on, I think she looks a lot like Ryan (especially the eyes). But when you see her profile, you see Reese (or at least I do!)
I agree 1,000,000%!!! She’s ALL Ryan Phillippe! I don’t see Reese at all, just her dad! She’s his twin.
Right??? I don’t understand why people keep saying she is Reese’s doppleganger – to me she is 97% Ryan!
Granted, she is a petite blonde female, much like her mother, but that’s about it. Her face/eyes are all her dad’s
yeah, the blonde hair and similar frames are distracting people. She’s got his eyes and mouth.
Now their little boy (who we don’t see as much) looks just like Reese. Same chin, same smile, same eyes.
me too! I only see Ryan, and Reese’s blond hair. But just much Ryan.
Yes, the shape of her face, everything. Much more like her dad.
I see him too. She is such a pretty girl and I absolutely love it that she is her age.
I’ve never seen a child who somehow looks exactly like both mother and father. It’s uncanny.
She does look like both of them. Here’s a pic of Reese in 1993:
http://c8.alamy.com/comp/F6FT11/mar-12-1993-windhoek-namibia-actress-reese-witherspoon-stars-as-nonnie-F6FT11.jpg
And Ryan in 1992:
https://starity.hu/images/celebs/years/1181/800×600/1992.jpg
I see Ryan in the jaw.
Adorable girl. I think she looks like her dad more than her mom. But her parents kind of looked alike so it makes sense everyone says it’s her mom she resembles.
It’s the same with Cindy Crawfords kids. Her daughter resembles dad, but the son looks like Cindy.
I don’t know any insider info but Reese is savvy about her career. Usually her stuff is good viewing so looking forward to what she does next.
It’s funny, they promote Cindy Crawford’s daughter as the next big thing but IMO their son has the more interesting look for modeling.
Yes, thank you. Her parents did look a lot alike. But I agree, it’s Ryan’s face she most resembles.
Hah, reserve me a seat on the ‘reese and ryan look alike’ bus.
Good for Ava and Reese! It will teach her some discipline and self-reliance for the future. Also, I am pretty sure Liane Moriarty did not write Pretty Little Liars.
No, you’re right. I meant Big Little Lies – thanks. I fixed it.
GOOD for her!!! She really seems like a sweet young woman. I know from experience, I come from a very business oriented family, and one of the first things my my parents taught us was to be humble, and you’re never too good enough to help others, and do any kind of legal job. I was younger than her when I got a job at a salon washing people’s hair. Now in my 30s, and two masters degrees, I would teach my kids the same thing (when I have kids lol)
My parents were the same as yours. One parent grew up poor and the other didn’t but is the child of a self made family of immigrants and Holocaust survivors. We were far from spoiled and had to get jobs on our own. No strings pulled and no help except to fill out applications. It isn’t an extraordinary or hard to do. Reese and Ryan are obviously aware that their kids don’t have to be overindulged brats with no work ethic or goals except to become sub par models or actors. If she chooses to become an actress
You really think so? She has Reese’s face shape and similar haircut, but I see Ryan in her eyes and nose.
I think she resembles Philippe more than Witherspoon.
Speaking of nepotism, that new movie is directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of Nancy Meyers and Charlie Shyer, the interior decorators who pretend to direct. Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the mediocre tree.
“the interior decorators who pretend to direct” – BAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! So good!!!
> she’s building a CV
Hahahahaha. Her name is Witherspoon, her CV is “built”.
I think her name is actually Phillippe.
Yeah this won’t be big on her resume, but I think working a regular job is great for celebrity children to learn responsibility, money management, work ethic, and gain a new perspective.
I’m not a huge fan of RW, but I am impressed by this and commend her for wanting to teach her daughter work ethics and values.
This!! I came here to write the exact same thing.
I don’t think they look alike at all. Aside from being blonde, their physical features are very different. Ava looks like her dad imo.
But good for her for having a normal job.
I agree. I see way more of Ryan in her. Put up a pic of her with her dad.
Ah, so that’s why Reese was shilling so hard for that Pizzana place on all her social media a while back.
And yes Reese and nicole kidman already bought the rights to Truly Madly Guilty which sucks. Her only goodbye book is big little lies and the show elevated her amateur writing.
I haven’t read TMG yet. I really liked what the whole team there did with BLL, so hopefully they can make something good out of it. BLL was by far my favorite of her books, and I agree the show elevated it further. The performances were so damn good, and the cinematography was gorgeous.
Good to read that. Learning how to work a Job different than your Parents work is always helpful and in the case of rich parents in Showbusiness it also for the Kids to learn about real life and normal Wages.
She looks like her dad more than her mom. Same with Cindys daughter. Kaia has her mothers colouring but shares her dad features.
I think she and her brother are dead ringers for Ryan. Eh.
Ava looks exactly like her father when he was younger. Look up any pic of Ryan from the 90s… the eyes and nose and jaw are identical.
I think she actually looks like her dad…
Working in a restaurant is the best work (and life!) experience I ever had. The world would be a better place if everyone had to do it for a little while!
Agreed, if people had to experience the demands of a service job for themselves, the world would be a brighter place. I worked as cashier in a grocery store and it made me forever nice to people in service industries.
I applaud Reese for this, but Ava still has a pillow of money to fall back on when and if things get hard. The stakes are just not the same. It’s like that Pulp song, “Common People”.
Agree – although I’m glad she’s working, that’s still a job that could’ve gone to someone else who doesn’t have a large stack of money to fall back on when times get rough.
There are lots of people looking for work right now and I’m sure Ava’s pedigree had some influence on her landing this job that could’ve gone to someone else who actually really needed it.
I’m not saying she doesn’t need to build work experience – every teen does and should to learn more about responsibility.
But why couldn’t she do something more along the lines of her family’s background, such as doing office work or an internship with her mom’s business? That would make more sense, than a pizza place.
Well, whatever you think of Reese this is an example of great parenting, not only making you teen understand what making money is but resisting the opportunity of putting her up to some film or modeling job only because of her last name. The Beckhams need to pay attention
This is good to see, but I’m hoping that Reese and Ryan encourage her to continue with her schooling and go to college. It would be nice to see her live a normal young adult life at UCLA, UC-Berkeley, or Stanford for four years, even if she decides to become an actress. I really think a college education will keep her more grounded and prepare her for life regardless of what she decides to do. A lot of celebrity parents say they are happy with whatever their children want to do, but then push them into full-time acting and modeling while they are still in middle school and high school. How will the kid even know what he or she likes to do when their parents have already started them out in the entertainment business and could care less if they get a college education? If a celebrity parent really meant what they say about doing whatever makes their children happy, the only way of knowing that is to emphasize a well-rounded education so that the children ultimately decides that maybe they’d rather be a doctor, lawyer, scientist, or professor, etc. rather than a model.
