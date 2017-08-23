Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Philippe’s daughter, Ava, is working at a restaurant

wenn30870759

We’ve been seeing a lot more of Ava Phillippe lately. Ava is the 17-year old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. Much has been made of how much she looks like her mother – and she really does:

Happy 4th y'all! #GoldenHour @avaphillippe ❤️❤️🇺🇸

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

In addition to the similarity discussion, Ava also made her solo red carpet debut and modeled for her mother’s Draper James clothing line. Most of us were waiting to hear about how Ava just landed her first “job” that fell somewhere within the model-actress spectrum. Well take those quotes away because Ava landed a job – as a hostess at a pizza place.

And despite her mega-star status, Reese Witherspoon ensured that her daughter Ava Phillippe works hard on her own accord, as the 17-year-old was spotted working as a hostess in a pizza restaurant in an affluent Hollywood suburb.

The teen, who is the spitting image of her mother, looked stylish in a white top and edgy choker as she greeted guests with a smile and led them to their table. 

Ava, who’s dad is actor Ryan Phillippe, looked in a great mood as she continued her summer job in a bid to make her own money. 

Combining the elements of style and comfort, her hostess uniform consisted of a white top and skim-fit navy trousers – complete with white trainers.

Earlier this year, doting mum Reese gushed about her daughter to Vanity Fair: ‘I do see the resemblance. She’s a beautiful person inside and out. She’s just a good soul.’ 

Referencing any potential desire Ava has to follow in her Hollywood footsteps, the star admitted: ‘She’s still in school so she has a lot of time to think about what she wants to do. I want for her whatever she wants for herself.’

[From Daily Mail]

Ugh! I bet her parents eat there all the time, that’s why she got the job. Kidding! I love this. You can see photos of Ava at work here. I love that Ava has a job most kids could get and I love that she’s working at a pizza place. I wonder if her friends are hitting her up all the time for a free pie? I’d love to be her boss just for the time off requests, “Sorry, can I have Sept 8th off? My mom’s new movie opens. I can get you passes.” Or better – the reverse, “No, sorry Mom, I can’t go with you to the Oscars, I work a double that day. You know how busy we are during the ceremony.” Ava is either back at school or will be soon, I wonder if she’ll keep working? I hope so, having your own cash in high school is freeing. Although, I didn’t have multimillionaire parents so maybe it feels the same. Either way, Ava is getting experience, she’s building a CV and learning to balance work and social (or work, school and social) so I can’t say this enough – good for her.

Speaking of Reese’s movie opening, what is the general feeling on her film Home Again? I can’t decide. I’m kind of jonesing for a good Rom Com – do we think this will be good? Let me know if you insiders have heard any advanced word, please. Oh, and Reese was plugging Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies) latest book over the summer. I wonder if she’s bought the rights? Or maybe Ava did with her tip money.

Ava Phillippe goes to meet her Mother for lunch

wenn30871089

wenn30552169

Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

57 Responses to “Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Philippe’s daughter, Ava, is working at a restaurant”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Is that a romper?? It’s hideous and ill fitting. I know Reese is all about the pap stroll in her own clothes but lord, she needs a mirror.

    Reply
  2. naomipaige says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Some Hollywood parents should take notice of this. There’s enough nepotism in the industry.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      August 23, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      It’s interesting that the one kid in Hollywood who is a gorgeous replica of her beautiful parents isn’t trying to land nepotism parts. I’m sorry but the Kate Hudsons of this world are average looking compared to their parents and would never have gotten their foot in the door in such a beauty required proffession.

      Maybe Ava knows she can make it on her own with her looks, intelligence and no doubt much practical advice from her Mom. I trust independent Reese to have raised her daughter to be equally independent and hardworking.

      Reply
  3. Kezia says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:24 am

    This is very refreshing. It feels like no celeb offspring has had a job selling anything other than fit tea etc. In YEARS! Like, I know reese is problematic “do you who I am?” Time, but I’m impressed by that.

    Reply
  4. KB says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I bet she hears she looks like a young Reese Witherspoon all the time

    Reply
  5. Jess says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I’ve never seen a mother daughter duo look this much alike, I had to check twice to figure out who was who! She has no Ryan whatsoever, lol. Good for them for making her work a real job, it will benefit her tremendously.

    Reply
  6. Carrie says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Adorable girl. I think she looks like her dad more than her mom. But her parents kind of looked alike so it makes sense everyone says it’s her mom she resembles.

    It’s the same with Cindy Crawfords kids. Her daughter resembles dad, but the son looks like Cindy.

    I don’t know any insider info but Reese is savvy about her career. Usually her stuff is good viewing so looking forward to what she does next.

    Reply
  7. OSTONE says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Good for Ava and Reese! It will teach her some discipline and self-reliance for the future. Also, I am pretty sure Liane Moriarty did not write Pretty Little Liars.

    Reply
  8. Roxy says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:33 am

    GOOD for her!!! She really seems like a sweet young woman. I know from experience, I come from a very business oriented family, and one of the first things my my parents taught us was to be humble, and you’re never too good enough to help others, and do any kind of legal job. I was younger than her when I got a job at a salon washing people’s hair. Now in my 30s, and two masters degrees, I would teach my kids the same thing (when I have kids lol)

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 23, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      My parents were the same as yours. One parent grew up poor and the other didn’t but is the child of a self made family of immigrants and Holocaust survivors. We were far from spoiled and had to get jobs on our own. No strings pulled and no help except to fill out applications. It isn’t an extraordinary or hard to do. Reese and Ryan are obviously aware that their kids don’t have to be overindulged brats with no work ethic or goals except to become sub par models or actors. If she chooses to become an actress

      Reply
  9. Crackfox says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:34 am

    You really think so? She has Reese’s face shape and similar haircut, but I see Ryan in her eyes and nose.

    Reply
  10. Neelyo says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I think she resembles Philippe more than Witherspoon.

    Speaking of nepotism, that new movie is directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of Nancy Meyers and Charlie Shyer, the interior decorators who pretend to direct. Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the mediocre tree.

    Reply
  11. tty says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:36 am

    > she’s building a CV

    Hahahahaha. Her name is Witherspoon, her CV is “built”.

    Reply
  12. Idky says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I’m not a huge fan of RW, but I am impressed by this and commend her for wanting to teach her daughter work ethics and values.

    Reply
  13. Parigo says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I don’t think they look alike at all. Aside from being blonde, their physical features are very different. Ava looks like her dad imo.

    But good for her for having a normal job.

    Reply
  14. Sonia says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Ah, so that’s why Reese was shilling so hard for that Pizzana place on all her social media a while back.

    And yes Reese and nicole kidman already bought the rights to Truly Madly Guilty which sucks. Her only goodbye book is big little lies and the show elevated her amateur writing.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 23, 2017 at 11:52 am

      I haven’t read TMG yet. I really liked what the whole team there did with BLL, so hopefully they can make something good out of it. BLL was by far my favorite of her books, and I agree the show elevated it further. The performances were so damn good, and the cinematography was gorgeous.

      Reply
  15. Avamae says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Good to read that. Learning how to work a Job different than your Parents work is always helpful and in the case of rich parents in Showbusiness it also for the Kids to learn about real life and normal Wages.

    Reply
  16. Sage says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:53 am

    She looks like her dad more than her mom. Same with Cindys daughter. Kaia has her mothers colouring but shares her dad features.

    Reply
  17. Tiffany says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:58 am

    I think she and her brother are dead ringers for Ryan. Eh.

    Reply
  18. Pawra says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Ava looks exactly like her father when he was younger. Look up any pic of Ryan from the 90s… the eyes and nose and jaw are identical.

    Reply
  19. Redgrl says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I think she actually looks like her dad…

    Reply
  20. TQB says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Working in a restaurant is the best work (and life!) experience I ever had. The world would be a better place if everyone had to do it for a little while!

    Reply
  21. Maple Girl says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I applaud Reese for this, but Ava still has a pillow of money to fall back on when and if things get hard. The stakes are just not the same. It’s like that Pulp song, “Common People”.

    Reply
    • Lady Rain says:
      August 23, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Agree – although I’m glad she’s working, that’s still a job that could’ve gone to someone else who doesn’t have a large stack of money to fall back on when times get rough.

      There are lots of people looking for work right now and I’m sure Ava’s pedigree had some influence on her landing this job that could’ve gone to someone else who actually really needed it.

      I’m not saying she doesn’t need to build work experience – every teen does and should to learn more about responsibility.

      But why couldn’t she do something more along the lines of her family’s background, such as doing office work or an internship with her mom’s business? That would make more sense, than a pizza place.

      Reply
  22. SM says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Well, whatever you think of Reese this is an example of great parenting, not only making you teen understand what making money is but resisting the opportunity of putting her up to some film or modeling job only because of her last name. The Beckhams need to pay attention

    Reply
  23. kibbles says:
    August 23, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    This is good to see, but I’m hoping that Reese and Ryan encourage her to continue with her schooling and go to college. It would be nice to see her live a normal young adult life at UCLA, UC-Berkeley, or Stanford for four years, even if she decides to become an actress. I really think a college education will keep her more grounded and prepare her for life regardless of what she decides to do. A lot of celebrity parents say they are happy with whatever their children want to do, but then push them into full-time acting and modeling while they are still in middle school and high school. How will the kid even know what he or she likes to do when their parents have already started them out in the entertainment business and could care less if they get a college education? If a celebrity parent really meant what they say about doing whatever makes their children happy, the only way of knowing that is to emphasize a well-rounded education so that the children ultimately decides that maybe they’d rather be a doctor, lawyer, scientist, or professor, etc. rather than a model.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment