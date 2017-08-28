Prince Charles’ approval rating is terrible in ‘the summer of Diana’ too

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death is coming up quickly. It’s sad to think that 20 years ago today, she was in the south of France, on the Fayed yacht with Dodi, happily posing for paparazzi photos in an assortment of one-piece swimsuits. The frenzy over her brief love affair with Dodi would become a deadly train reaction. God, it’s depressing to think about all of this. And that’s the point – this is the Summer of Diana, where the most captivating figure of the British royal family still haunts the Windsors in such profound ways. Everyone is thinking, talking and obsessing about Diana this summer. And in the middle of the Summer of Diana, there is no peace for the two people who made Diana’s life a living hell. We already discussed how Camilla’s poll numbers have sunk to a record low this summer – very few people in Britain have any interest in seeing Camilla declared Queen Consort, or even Princess Consort. And now there’s historically bad polling on Prince Charles too.

It started with a story in Prospect Magazine in which a royal source “at the heart of the royal family” said that the biggest fear for the royals is that “Charles’s accession could be the greatest threat to the British monarchy since the abdication. There’s a great danger he will make it all about him. He needs to play it very carefully. He’s capable of getting it right, but also of getting it drastically wrong.” Ouch. This is the year that people have been coming to terms with the very real possibility that QEII could pass away in the next few years, so of course there’s been polling about what a King Charles III ascension would look like, and if he would actually have support. From the Daily Beast:

A recent story in Prospect magazine asked whether Prince Charles might bring down the monarchy. The author, Emily Andrews, The Sun’s well-briefed royal correspondent has a reputation as something of a Republican, but there is no denying the fact that the ever-closer reality of King Charles III remains deeply troubling to the British people. Just this weekend Charles was forced to effectively give up any intentions of taking over his mother’s job before her death. A front page story in The Sunday Times, stuffed with quotes from the queen’s courtiers, shot down notions which often seem to emerge from Charles’ supporters that the reins of power should be transferred to his care sooner rather than later. Charles people made no attempt to counter the story; a wise move. However, they also took the opportunity to reinforce the message that Charles would not be stepping aside in favor of his eldest son, William. Charles defiant insistence on claiming his destiny comes despite a slew of opinion polls showing terrible approval ratings for Prince Charles, as the annual wave of Diana-related stories to mark the anniversary of her death on Aug. 31, 1997, has been given added impetus by 2017 being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Now a new poll carried out by YouGov for the Press Association has found that only a third of Britons believe the Prince of Wales has been “beneficial” for the royal family—half the number who believed the same thing four years ago. And the rehabilitation of Camilla has gone into a major reverse. Just 14 percent of those surveyed said they want to see Charles’ wife Camilla as queen when be becomes king. The disgust many feel at Charles marrying the “third person” in his marriage with Diana is evident in the fact that a third of respondents said she should have no title at all. Aside from the queen and Prince Philip, William is regarded as having made the best contribution to the royal family with a 78 percent approval. This is followed by Harry on 77 percent, Kate with 73 percent, Charles on 36 percent, and Camilla on just 18 percent. Thirty-seven percent felt she had a negative impact on the monarchy—including 18 percent who regarded her as very negative. The signs today are that Charles has an even poorer hand to play than many suspected. The best thing he could do for the institution of the British monarchy would be to stand outside, to concede that the disastrous mess he has made of his own life and the very public way his malfeasance has been revealed disqualifies him from the role of spiritual and symbolic leader the nation. But Charles has always made it very clear he will not do that, and hence his arrogant procession toward the moment of greatest danger rushes on.

I understand the argument that Charles should show some humility, and at least openly acknowledge that he royally f–ked up his life and his first marriage and really own that. That kind of acknowledgement would be antithetical to how the royals conduct themselves, and people would probably complain about it if Charles did do that. Still, I feel like these numbers are all over the place mostly because it’s the Summer of Diana. And no, I still don’t believe that William would make a better monarch than his father. I just don’t.