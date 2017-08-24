Henry Cavill is completely in love with his stuntwoman girlfriend, Lucy Cork

Last month, The Sun announced that Henry Cavill had begun quietly dating someone new: a stunt woman named Lucy Cork. Henry hasn’t had an official girlfriend since he split with college student/teenager Tara King last year, so the idea that he was dating someone a little bit older than “college aged” and someone with a real job was refreshing. Apparently, Lucy and Henry met on the set of Mission: Impossible 6, where Henry is playing second fiddle to Tom Cruise’s increasingly waxy face. Lucy is the stuntwoman for Rebecca Ferguson, and Lucy has done lots of stunts for various women in various films over the past few years. Lucy and Henry became “event official” a month ago, when she was his date to a polo game in England (the photos in this post are from the polo game).

So, what’s new with Lucy and Henry? Well, he posted an Instagram of Lucy kicking ass in her boxing class/stunt training and he posted it with this long-ass message about love:

We’ve all been hurt, we’ve all got it wrong, trusted the wrong person, made the wrong bet, turned the wrong way, made THAT mistake. What we’ve experienced is important, it defines us. But what is more important, and often forgotten, is that we decide how it defines us. The experience, decision or moment itself does not. Others will almost always try and define you by past transgressions more quickly than your past successes.

I’ve made mistakes, I’ve been someone I’m not proud of plenty of times. I’ve fallen down. I’ve loved the wrong person. I’ve failed. I’ve been hurt. I’ve hurt. That’s life! In life we are going to get it wrong….alot. What I’ve tried to do and still try to do each time though is recognise those mistakes and mould them to my advantage. Make them a way to better myself. We’ve all had a bad experience thanks to someone else. Don’t let that bad experience decide how and who you are. Don’t let it hold you back from love or success or giving something a go. Don’t vent your pain onto or at others in an attempt to bring them down and hold them back and cry your fury to the world. Don’t let it turn you into the monster that hurt you.

Use that experience! Run with it. Take the sum of your past and make it your tool to approach the future with. Move forward and love the experiences you have, use them to define you and make you the best version of yourself that is humanely possible. Your life is yours and will be whatever you want it to be. Love, grow, pursue, strive, challenge yourself.

Be afraid so that you can be brave. The video above is what positive forward motion, determination, bravery, strong will, dedication and self respect looks like. This is my Lucy. She is one of the best stunt women in the world. She has defined herself. She continues to define herself. She grows, everyday. She is Lucy Cork because she says so.

[From Henry’s Instagram]

You guys? I think this is sweet. Is that so wrong?? Like, I’m buying this. I’m buying it in a way I never bought his relationship with Tara King. I’m buying it because Henry has a type: women who are physically tough, women who kick ass. Like Gina Carano, and now Lucy Cork. I think it’s lovely. And he seems so proud and happy. Let them LIVE!!

90 Responses to “Henry Cavill is completely in love with his stuntwoman girlfriend, Lucy Cork”

  1. kimbers says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Lmao there was the funniest blind saying Lucy chose Henry after being shut down by the Lead(tom cruise) on that movie lol. And she was a 💩stirrer and never working on a cruise movie again.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:26 am

    lol I don’t buy it but sure. He always seems extra in relationships which is why I don’t buy this IG post.

    Reply
    • Karen says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:00 am

      The extra in the IG post made my eyes roll so hard! I just don’t get him or his schtick.

      It’s like he visited an inspirational quote tumblr and decided to write a word salad essay on motivation and loop the GF at the end because why not.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        August 24, 2017 at 8:27 pm

        It’s times like this I’m thankful that George Clooney doesn’t have an IG account, frankly because his posts would be similar to Cavill’s: Word salad essay on motivation or just how in love he is with his significant other. The latter would be a word salad caption that’s a better fit for a Hallmark card. Usually, any IG post that has a picture of a couple with a caption just gushing over how in love they are with each other or has some form of those ‘twee’ type vacation photos of a guy being led around places by his girlfriend grabbing his hand like he’s being dragged there(when he isn’t) like that make me wonder when those photos posted there will either be removed or the caption will be re-written featuring a word salad essay about just how much stronger they are now versus the way the relationship ended that had left them devastated. It should be noted that I’m very proficient in the art of writing word salad essays topped with long, drawn out run-on sentences.

        Sorry for being O/T earlier, but I will say that I rolled my eyes at this too. If he really wants us to be convinced that he’s found twu wuv, then he should be featured in People Magazine where his family or close friends try to sell us on just how he’s head over heels in love. Not buying this at all.

    • Kathleen says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:10 am

      He seems kind of like a sad person to me. I don’t dislike him at all but he just always seems kind of unstable and sad to me. Also, his words here make no sense? Like sometimes people are upset and angry and it’s ok to cry and be upset, Henry. Punching your way out of situations isn’t actually the way to solve all problems for people. I just think he’s kind of a pathetic guy.

      Reply
      • Jenny says:
        August 24, 2017 at 6:41 pm

        Kathleen: That’s how I feel about him too. And I also can’t stop believing he’s closeted and that’s why he acts so strange in all his relationships with women and post nauseating stuff like this on social media. I guess it could be construed as sweet but to me it mostly seems unhinged.

    • Des says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:15 am

      He’s the fat child who grew up into Henry Cavill but will always be the fat child bullied at school on the inside.

      Reply
  3. Paris says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Henry, hire a stylist ASAP!
    His hat is killing me …

    Reply
  4. Tig says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:31 am

    For heaven’s sake! I got exhausted just trying to read this-can’t imagine writing it! Was he this goofy during The Tudors? He just seems stuck at a high school level.

    Reply
  5. Originaltessa says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:33 am

    He’s a bizarre guy. I knew a couple of crazy hot guys in college that just killed my boner by having let’s say “off” personalities.

    Reply
    • Kathleen says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:27 am

      He strikes me as the kind of man completely incapable of being with a woman his own age. He’s 34 years old now but still reads like he has the mentality of 24 year old. Thankfully, this girl is at least in her 20′s and has her own thing going. She’s not like 18 like the last one. But she is still less “famous” than him and now he’s getting attention for being with her. I just don’t seem him as someone capable of being with a woman who is very career oriented/super intellectual or has a lot of opinions. He will always be with younger women because I just don’t think he can actually handle a woman his own age.

      Reply
  6. seesittellsit says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Mmmmm-hmmmm. And I am the reincarnation of Carmen Miranda.

    Reply
  7. Rainlily says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:35 am

    C’mon. It’s all PR.

    Reply
  8. Ankhel says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Is that his & hers hats?!

    Reply
  9. Barrett says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I just laughed thinking of my husband, an accountant, doing this. Um never.

    Reply
  10. Ankhel says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:43 am

    …. have they killed the real Lucy and hidden the body? Because he keeps banging on about doing wrong things, hurting people, and running with your mistakes. Also, this here woman is Lucy Cork, because she says so!

    Reply
  11. Neelyo says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I wish he’d get back with Kaley Cuoco. I really thought those kids would make it.

    Reply
  12. anonymous says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I am sorry but he is way too extra, he is embarassing himself at this point.

    Reply
  13. Lily says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Has he ever been in anything good?

    Reply
  14. Kathleen says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I think he meant it to be sweet but it read as super desperate and attention seeking to me. Is there a reason he had to be super public like this? He’s now directed a ton of press attention towards this 20 something girl. Maybe that’s what he wants? I don’t know. All I know is that reading this my first thought wasn’t “aww that’s sweet.” My thought was, “This guy seems unstable and I hope he’s Ok.”

    Reply
  15. Emily says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Her eyebrows are the worst. They make her look deranged.

    Reply
  16. Lili says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

    This smells like PR spirit. What if they break up? It’s been about 4 months into this relationship and his that deep.

    Reply
  17. Lili says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Waiting to hear that he got her a promise ring. Her stunt career won’t last long if he wants kids ASAP.

    Reply
  18. Kathleen says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Here’s the real question: do we think Amy Adams and Gal Gadot (who are best friends in real life) text each other and laugh at him? Because I do.

    Reply
  19. Sommy says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:30 am

    She’s cool, him not so much.

    Reply
  20. Clare says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:31 am

    He needs to have a word with himself, clearly got some inner demons he needs to address.

    Reply
  21. thaisajs says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I like the idea of Henry Cavill, but the reality of him continues to disappoint, whether it’s his inappropriately young girlfriends, dubious fashion choices or tenuous grasp on grammar.

    Reply
  22. Mgsota says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Kaiser, I’m a little surprised that you didn’t throw up a little in your mouth when reading that post…and that you seem so…mmm…I don’t know…uncharacteristically optimistic about new love.

    Reply
  23. Lewis says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I give it a couple months more then it’s bye bye Lucy and on to his next victim.

    Reply
  24. SaysSo says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Side eyeing him so bad rn. Women need to avoid him at all costs and he needs to seek help. His mind is not healthy.

    Reply
  25. B'mann says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Aw I found it sweet. Sure probably got some internal issues (don’t we all) but he seems to mean well. He comes across a tad high school sometimes but then he’s a guy, they mature at a slower rate than women

    Reply
  26. Amrita says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

    When you done with her Hen, come gush over me! I don’t mind no ones afters. Hallelujah to our sweet Jesus this man is Fine!!!

    Reply
  27. graymatters says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:51 am

    It’s like Superman and Oprah got together and had a super-sized fortune cookie at a fusion bistro.

    So just add “in bed” to the script periodically and it will become fun date night food.

    Reply
  28. AbbyRose says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I think it’s nice that he’s proud of his tough girlfriend. He’s so good looking he could just rotate through a bunch of models like Leo but he doesn’t. The rest of the post is a head scratcher. Maybe he’s indirectly acknowledging that dating a college student was a mistake. Or maybe he’s super crazy about Lucy. He seems well meaning.

    Reply
  29. Crane says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:08 am

    All I wanna know is is he going to that military challenge things this year as I may need to pass by and say hey ;)

    Reply
  30. Lisa says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:13 am

    @Raq Comments are only removed if they go against the rule of Celebitchy. If you’re just here to be rude and obnoxious towards anybody then this isn’t the place for you. We like to keep it light and friendly here. Hope you can understand.

    Reply
  31. Dumbledork says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:32 am

    I did like him in Man from UNCLE, and even a little bit in Man of Steel. Michael Shannon made that movie though. His little post does makes me laugh. Maybe because if the mister ever typed anything like this I would just crack up. “She is Dumbledork because she says so.” I might have to either check his mental stability? Or maybe just change the locks….

    Reply
  32. Veronica says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:36 am

    It’s telling that the fact of his girlfriend being a stuntwoman is the most interesting thing about him.

    Reply
  33. elle says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Does he imagine anyone is looking to him for love advice? Surely we’ve already gotten all we need from Kristen Bell/Dax Shepherd.

    Reply
  34. Rae says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Every news update on HC makes my girl boner shrivel up a little bit more.

    What happened Henry? I would have rode him like a bronco in The Tudors’ era, now I find him a massive turnoff.

    He’s just too extra. It always seems fake.

    Reply
  35. Tricia says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    OMG…Whyyyyyy are they wearing matching hats???

    Reply
  36. blonde555 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Not buying it. I’m more inclined to believe he’s with the other man beside Lucy and she’s a great fluffy beard. Nice try tho.

    Reply
  37. Elisa says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Henry, sweetie, you’ve been with her for a hot minute, and you still have a few months until Justice League rolls out: spare us.

    On a positive note, everyone is too busy gushing over him gushing over his girlfriend to pay attention to Josh “Cheating Feminist” Whedon for the moment. Wasn’t that nice and convenient of him, to confess his being in lust with Lucy right when the guy reshooting Justice League is being skewered left, right, and sideways?

    Reply
  38. nyguy10 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Am I the only one who thinks this reads like an apology? Apparently her response was something along the lines of “thanks for your kind words”. I’m thinking Hank screwed up big time & is trying to appease his new lady friend publicly.

    Reply
    • Elisa says:
      August 24, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      I think so, too, but not so much an apology to her as it is for his choice.

      I mean, he captioned a picture of himself working out months ago, and he said that he wasn’t destroying his body, just working out and being as fit as he needs to be, and that was a lot of what people were saying on a previous picture of him working out. They were criticizing him for getting too muscular and aging himself, etc, and he responded to those comments, in a roundabout way.

      Then in more recent posts from the MI6 set, a couple of times he said in edits of the original captions that he read the comments, and then responded to those comments. So, I kinda have the feeling he was trying to respond to rude comments about the relationship without saying to back off directly (he tried that last year with Tara, and it had the opposite effect).

      Reply
    • Ingrid says:
      August 24, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      It’s well known he can’t keep it in his pants. Used and cheated on most of his girlfriends. Why do you think these relationships don’t last? Guy gets dumped more often than he has hot dinners.

      Reply
  39. hingle bloom says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    We all know she’s a scheduled beard.

    Reply
  40. Bee says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Fairly certain this Instagram post will be added to his list of regrets at some point in the near future. He’s……..weird.

    Reply
  41. Andyyy says:
    August 24, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Aww he’s pouring out his heart bless him.

    I can’t take this guy seriously.

    Reply

