Henry Cavill apparently has a new girlfriend, and she’s not a college freshman

More than a year ago, Henry Cavill finally broke up with his teenage girlfriend. Cavill, who is currently 34 years old, met a college freshman named Tara King at some point in 2015. They became involved very quickly, and she got invitations to travel around the world with him. He even took her to the Oscars in 2016. I always wondered: isn’t she missing class?? But so it goes when you’re a movie star dating a college student, I guess. Whatever happened between them, it was bad for his image and it made him seem very creepy (IMO). I’m saying that as someone who actually liked him with Gina Carano, his off-and-on girlfriend for several years, circa 2012-2013. They seemed well-suited for each other. Well, guess what? The Sun claims that Cavill has found love with another stuntwoman!
Superman star Henry Cavill has grown close to a stuntwoman on the set of the new Mission: Impossible film. Pals say Henry, 34, and Lucy Cork, 25, who used to compete in pole dancing contests, have become intimate during film breaks in New Zealand. The Jersey-born actor and Lucy, of Cobham, Surrey, have told friends they are likely to “go public” in November at the premiere of super-hero film Justice League.
A source said: “Their relationship is the talk of the Mission: Impossible 6 film set. When Lucy is around, Henry goes so weak at the knees it’s like Superman has had a dose of kryptonite. She is super excited to be getting close and personal to Superman. She jokes she’s Lois Lane, the superhero’s fictional lover.”
Agents for Henry did not respond to requests for a comment.
You can see some social media photos of her at The Sun. Her Instagram is set to “private,” so I can’t creep on her, and she hasn’t updated her Twitter in a while. The vibe I’m getting from her is that she’s pretty low-key and normal, and sort of Gina Carano-esque. Like, she’s very strong and fit, and I think that’s Cavill’s “type” – he likes to be with a woman who spends as much time in the gym as he does. He likes the look of a lady who could conceivably kick his ass. So, no, I don’t hate this. Plus, she’s not a college freshman, so I already approve.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Well I guess he found a new beard?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol what make you guys think that he is gay ? Because every attractive actor in Hollywood is supposed to be gay ? Because He has gay friends ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A sure sign that you’ve made it in Hollywood are gay rumours.
Every.single.time. regardless of the truth.
No need to get offended if people claim that such and such actor is gay. It happens to all of them. Means they’ve made it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lak, you are not wrong, but as I say below, it is also distasteful. All the laughing and snickering is offensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol it’s been rumored for a while that he is gay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumored being the key word. Sorry I can’t LOL at people coming out or not coming out. My daughter was the president of the LGBT rights group at her college. she helped a number of young people come out. I know zero about Cavill, but I fail to see how this is so hilarious with any actor. Maybe I am too old to appreciate the humor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just such a perfect gay pin up, datalounge claimed him! I mean, do we even care anyway?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dog (Kal) is gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Henry Cavill isn’t too bad looking, but his dog, tho. What a cutie pie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wuv the doggy! Want to pet He.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is not fooling anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know what his type is LOL. You can cover it up as much as you want Henry but all these “girlfriends” aren’t fooling anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why so many of these comments? Because he dates physically active buff girls? Because if so, grow up! A woman with some muscle isnt a man! And the men who love her are not gay.
But if its based on other “evidence”, then present it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Calm in Sami, it’s not that deep. He’s a big boy I’m sure he don’t care about some comment on celebitchy..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sami, I agree. It’s very distasteful. Kaiser and other CB writers never do this. This is blind gossip stuff. I am the mother of a gay child. This is creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing as there is no detail about Henry and this Lucy girl anywhere online can we assume this is another fan made story? Is there some old granny locked up somewhere flapping over his posters (that they printed off google themselves because you know they have so much time on their hand ::scoff:: ) who thought hey it’s time to dramatise again?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyway that women Lucy Cork is very beautiful and way more appropriate for him than the last girlfriend .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t know anything about him as a person, but for my money, the most gorgeous Superman ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s hot! Him not so much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Henry Cavill is not with this woman he is single he has never met this Lucy Cork he is focusing on work his career. Stop spreading fake gossip please Henry fans know all the truth. Stop giving attention seeker. She is not the woman for Henry and is bad publicity. Think Henry Cavill is going to report all those people or press that publish false information about his private life, I sense that. is my opinion girls
Report this comment as spam or abuse