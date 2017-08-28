Recap of Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’

SPOILERS for the Season 7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf”
You know what’s been weird for me as I watched Game of Thrones this season? Every single time Theon Greyjoy is on screen, I literally say out loud, “Are we really going to waste precious time in the final seasons on this dude?” I get that there’s probably still a reason why he’s alive, but really, his plotlines could have been dealt with a lot faster, like in one-minute interludes every episode, “this is what Theon is doing,” and then go back to the real characters. My one-minute recap of Theon? He beat the crap out of someone and he’s going back to the Iron Islands to rescue Yara. Boom, that’s it. Anyway, there’s a lot to discuss and very little of it involves Theon. Let’s get to it, our final GoT recap of the year.
The Dragonpit. Jon Snow, Davos, The Hound and more arrive first to the Dragonpit in Kings Landing. The mood is very spooky, and I’m sure everyone is thinking, “Sh-t, did Cersei hide a bunch of Wildfire underneath the Dragonpit or what?” Finally, Cersei arrives. Then Dany literally rides up on a dragon. There are some good emotional beats throughout these scenes, especially between Tyrion, Pod, Bronn, The Hound and Brienne. The Hound also has a moment with his brother, The Mountain/Frankenclegane. The Hound is like, “You look like hell, I’m still gonna kill you one day.”
Westerosi UN Security Council. People act petty, everyone is sniping at each other, finally the Hound goes and gets what they brought for this special meeting: the trunk with the wight. The Hound opens the trunk and nothing happens. He kicks the trunk over and the wight freaks out, running straight for Cersei. They’ve put the wight on a chain, so the Hound pulls it back. Everyone is horrified, Cersei especially, and Jon Snow gives a demonstration about fire and dragonglass. Maester Qyburn is especially fascinated. They kill the wight in front of Cersei and she says, okay, I’m on board, all I need is Jon Snow to pledge that he will never come after my crown, etc. Jon Snow is like, “I’d love to, sweetie, but I’ve already bent the knee to Dany.” Cersei is SO MAD, she’s like “deal with undead yourself, a–holes” and she leaves in a snit.
The Giant Plot Hole In Season 7. Dany, Tyrion and Davos are all like “you literally know nothing, Jon Snow” and they debate their next move, with Dany even telling Jon that now her dragon died for nothing. They decide that someone should go talk to Cersei. Finally, Tyrion goes. There’s an incredible scene between Cersei and Tyrion in the small council chamber where they both argue about their shared history and Cersei can’t make herself order Tyrion killed. Tyrion comes back to the Dragonpit, with Cersei trailing behind him. She tells the group that she’s changed her mind, not only will Lannister forces stand down, but she’ll tell the forces to go North to join in the fighting. No one can believe it. They shouldn’t.
Littlefinger Plots Against Arya. Throughout the last seven scenes, we’ve come to know the extent of Lord Baelish’s plotting for and against the Starks, and how there would basically be NO SHOW at all without Baelish’s machinations. It’s the murder of Jon Arryn that set everything in motion, and Baelish did that with Lysa’s help. What is unclear, throughout the show, is Baelish’s overarching plot, or mindset. He’s made some noise about how he wanted to be on the Iron Throne, but I think he always knew that he was little more than an agent of chaos. So, Littlefinger and Sansa met alone, and Littlefinger slowly convinces Sansa that Arya has been out to get her this entire time, because Arya wants to be Lady of Winterfell. What would be the endgame of this, long-term, for Baelish? I still don’t know.
The Stark Scheme. Finally, we get a f–king payoff for the struggling storyline of “Sansa and Arya hate each other now.” Sansa orders her guards to bring Arya into the main chamber. Arya arrives, petulant and moody – I thought Sansa was just going to expel her from Winterfell. Then Sansa – who is sitting next to a perky looking Bran, btw – reads off the charges. Murder, treason, and no, Arya is not going to just walk away. Sansa lists the charges and turns to Baelish. This trial is for him, not Arya. The Stark kids have worked their plot successfully, and they are standing shoulder-to-shoulder to bring down Littlefinger. It seems Bra has spilled ALL THE TEA about what Baelish has been up for seven seasons and they’re like, “here are the receipts.” Arya is the one to finish him off, slicing his throat in one slash, using the dagger he gave to Bran.
The Survivors. There’s a gorgeous scene on one of the towers of Winterfell, with Arya and Sansa looking out, together. Arya finally acknowledges what Sansa has survived, and Sansa does the same for Arya. They are happy that they’ve dealt with Littlefinger together and it feels like the girls have bonded properly now, as adults. They will weather the coming storm together.
Winter Comes To Kings Landing. Jaime is making plans to move the Lannister forces north to aid the Northern forces and Dany’s forces. Cersei is like “why bother” and he’s like “lol wut” and she’s like “I’m not sending anyone to help those a–holes.” This was always the plot hole. Of course the bitch was lying. Of course she was never sending help. Of course Dany’s dragon died for nothing. This was always the stupidest plot ever – Cersei was always going to be an a–hole. Jaime is like, “screw you” and she’s like “I’LL KILL YOU” and he’s like “I’m leaving.” He does leave, but I’m unclear about whether he just went for a walk or whether he’s, like, going North to help Tyrion. It begins to snow in Kinds Landing. Winter is Here.
Samwell & Bran. Samwell took this long to get to Winterfell, and he immediately goes to Bran. Who knew that this was the character-combo which has needed to happen this whole time? Bran and Sam sit by the fire and put all of the pieces together about Jon Snow and his parents, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Sam even remembers the old maester’s journal – that Rhaegar and Lyanna married, so Jon is the legit heir to the Iron Throne. Bran figures out that Robert’s Rebellion was always a lie.
Jon Snow & Dany’s sexual healing. Interspersed with flashbacks of Rhaegar and Lyanna, there were scenes of Jon going to Dany’s bedroom (on the boat they’re using to go North), and then Jon and Dany making sweet aunt-and-nephew love to each other. I know we should find it creepy, but I’m like, eh, let them have their fun. Oh, and I loved Jon’s aside to Dany about getting pregnant – he was like, “The witch might have been lying, you know?” So we might have witnessed Dany getting knocked up in that scene.
The Wall Comes Down. It’s been said that the Wall is a magical place, that the Children of the Forest cast spells around it so that the undead would never breach it. Ice Dragons trump magic spells. As Tormund and Beric Dondarrion watch from some kind of eagle’s nest, the Night King rides Ice Viserion and ice-burns the Wall. Is Beric dead? Is Tormund? I have no idea. But I do know that Eastwatch doesn’t exist anymore and the army of the dead are walking into Westeros.
I can’t anymore with Emilia and Kit they are just SO bad they can’t act.
I’ll stick to the books and hope Martin lives to finish them
I’m curious as to if I should read the books. But I keep hearing that – if you’re seriously interested in the series, the books are the way to go. I can’t tell if my dislike is for the characters or the actors.
Read the books! Seriously, they are more complex and characters are in the book that are not in the series and the plots are different in some areas.
The books are great! So much more detailed and the characters are consistent. Jon’s lowkey quite cunning, definitely not a noble Northern idiot (though he does screw up a lot) and Daenerys has way more of a conscience regarding her dragons and the damage they could cause.
I don’t really see this amazing chemistry between Kit and Emilia tbh, but then I also don’t feel like their sex scene was shot in the way an endgame romance would be. We didn’t even see their first kiss.
Yes, read the books! For one thing, there are quite a few differences between the novels and the show (I’m looking at one specific Lady in particular), and for another it’s always a good idea to at least try to read the source material. Some people I know didn’t care for the level of detail – GRRM really loves food / feast descriptions, just so you know – but I personally didn’t mind it. Heck, I’ve read every one of them at least twice, and I’m about to re-read the “World of Ice and Fire” companion book too.
As for Emilia and Kit, I’m indifferent to them. I don’t think they’re horrible actors, but they’re certainly not the most charismatic. And the Jon + Dany storyline just icks me out. I know that they don’t know they’re related, but I do, so…ewwwwww.
That scene gave me the ‘something bads gonna happen’ vibe.
if he couldn’t be motivated enough to finish the books in order to keep ahead of the show…i don’t think they’re getting finished ever
I find them both so terribly boring. But Jon/Kit was awful this season. Too much brooding and too many bad decisions. He needs a shot of charisma.
Cersi is crazy, but at least she is interesting to watch.
Kit I think has improved as the series progressed! Agree on Emilia, though perhaps she’s better at comedy?
The writing for her was terrible this season. I’m amazed she could say those lines with a straight face.
Thank you!! They have always been my least favorite characters and I think Emila is very much outclassed on this show. I could watch Lena’s scenes all day. She is a force to be reckonded with!!
Kit and Emilia can’t act and have no chemistry. It’s unfortunate so much of the show rides on them now. And they can’t overcome bad writing like some of their more talented co-stars can.
I’m just having a record scratch moment about the name thing. If Jon’s real name is Aegon then …. Rhaegar would have two sons named Aegon. See the discrepancy? Rhaegar’s son with Elia Martell was alive when Jon was born and yet they gave them the same name? Record scratch.
I’m not team Jon/Dany, sorry. I can’t get with it. I really want Jon to go back to Winterfell and Bran to be like “Hey just so you know…” Because to me it’s kind of … stupid? Like there are ice zombies and the wall is coming down and wars are being fought and I don’t have time to care about Jon and Dany. Also what is the follow-through plan with that? Is he going to just go with her now and leave the North to Sansa? Because that would be so out of character. Also guaranteed she’s not going to like hearing that he is the rightful heir to the throne.
I don’t know guys, I’m a little dissatisfied with the season. It was good, and that scene between Tyrion and Cersei is amazing, but I’m left a little like a wet noodle about how I feel about it.
Jon was born when all the Targaryens save for Daenerys and Viserys were dead. Rhaegar died before Jon was born. Elia and her children died shortly after that or even at the same time since Kings Landing was sacked after Aerys was killed and Rhaegar was off to the Trident. Ned took almost a year to find Lyanna and she just gave birth when he found her. Lyanna would have heard of the Targaryen deaths before she gave birth. Probably named Jon as Aegon thinking he was the last Targaryen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see, I was under a time misunderstanding.
But it kind of doesn’t change the shitty tune of the song. The last Targaryen could have very well had a name that wasn’t the name of the dead baby that was your lovers son before a war that you had a large part in got him killed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me it makes sense since the greatest Targaryen was Aegon the Conqueror. They could’ve named him Jaehaerys or Aemon but it wouldn’t have the same impact on Jon’s claim to the throne as the name Aegon Targaryen. Aegon the Conqueror unified Westeros together with his sisters. Parallel that to Jon bringing the seven kingdoms together again against the White Walkers as the new Aegon Targaryen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Lyanna said “Eddard” not “Aegon”??? Like she named his after her brother, Ned?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She SHOULD have done this – would have made way more sense and Jon really would have been half Stark/half Targ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No it wasn’t Aegon. I had on my closed captions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1) Jon needs to be enrolled in a Diplomacy 101 course, PRONTO. Like, come ON dude! You didn’t even have to lie, all you had to say was “Fight the war for me first and then we’ll talk.”
2) Arya’s right – i’ve thought a lot about it and i think Sansa’s one of the toughest, if not the toughest character on this show. After all she’s been through?! Girl’s a survivor.
3) Why’d Bran have to word vomit ALL OF JON’S PAST to Sam like that though? It’s like the producers realized they were running out of time and decided to cram that shit in at the very last minute. That was anti climatic, right? Like, Sam would all of a sudden be like “OMG U KNO WHAT BRAN U R RIGHT I WAS TRANSCRIBING THE SAME THING HE’S NO SAND HE’S TARGARYEN!!!” like ok….
4) Jon and Dany *eyeroll eyeroll eyeroll* but whatevs, we saw it coming i guess…. still nasty.
5) BLUE DRAGON FIRE BREATH!!! THE WALL IS DOWN!!!! WHY DO I HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL 2018 FOR THIS!!!!
“still nasty..” LOL my thoughts exactly. In my eyes if people are cheering for them then they can’t say ANYTHING about Cersei and Jaime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As stupid and weird this is
They don’t know they r aunt and nephew
Cersei and Jamie willingly do incest
There was this couple in germany
Brother sister separated and adopted separately. They met and fell in love and had children . Somewhere in between it was found out they were sibiling.
There were lot of debate like how brother sister relationship is also a matter of conditioning etc
Point is, as gross as Dany Jon is, still there is some excuse that they don’t really know.
I am not a fan of either pairing but let’s be real there is a MASSIVE difference between twins growing up together and getting together and an aunt and nephew who have no idea they are related, meeting as adults and ‘clicking’ (in ” because I seen no evidence of it).
Tan: I mean more in the way of fans cheering it on. Not necessarily Jon and Dany because they don’t know they are related. But if FANS are cheering on Jon and Dany, then those fans need to shut up about Cersei and Jaime.
Ciddykid: yeah I agree
I don’t even feel they have any chemistry or anything other than feeling of compatriots
But then again, I don’t feel most of the popular on screen couples
Bottomline: I agree to fans cheering with you but shippers almost never follow logic.
Even in once upon a time, show makers bend to the will of shippers and gave captain Swan
I know that incest was not uncommon back in the days of Kings and Queens etc. And it seems that apparently, in the books it is well documented that the Targaryens inter-married all the time. BUT…..for the tv show? The only major examples are incest are Cersei/Jaime and the Craster Family—and both of those situations are dealing with “the bad guys”. (well Craster’s daughters are victims, but HE is a monster)
Anyway, that aspect makes it SO weird to see that the show decided to put Dany and Jon together romantically. I know they don’t KNOW they are related yet, but WE do and it makes it hard to see it as anything but icky. Also— she is very likely to get pregnant, right? Maybe not—but it sure seems like they are setting us up for that.
Jon and Dany = yuck. Those two have no chemistry and Bran narrating their familial connection at the same time was super gross. I thought the whole finale was ridiculous but that was the lowest point.
(1) The Jon blurting out thing was odd, though probably the writers trying to show again how Jon got unwillingly thrust into all of this. Couldn’t he have stalled on Cersei as he did with Dany?
(2) Finally Sansa gets her due! Though I think it was the writers telling some fans to stop thinking of Sansa as less than Arya and Bran (and Brienne) because she doesn’t have combat skills or special powers.
(3) YES THE ICE DRAGON!! Was wondering how they would get past The Wall.
Things I liked:
Dany showboating on Drogon. She was on Mommy and Drogon time and didn’t want to give up her bonding time to meet Trump in a dress. Cersei looked pressed that she was upstaged since she tried to do the same thing minutes before Dany got there.
Dany and her servant’s “very subtle” talk after Tyrion left the pit.
Beric, Jorah, and Tyrion’s sexy voices.
Jon’s tight and pale booty.
Theon standing up for himself and going after his sister. The books spit on the idea of last minute heroes but I still liked what the show did. Hopefully this means we get to see Yara next season.
The Stark sisters double teaming LF and LF begging for his life.
The music, sound effects, and visuals of the last 5 or so minutes of the episode.
The two black people on the show still being alive. Actually, all the brown people making it to last season. Probably one of my favorite parts of the entire series.
I hate how they use Bran for exposition to reveal Jon’s parentage. Robot Bran deserves better than that as he is just as important as any other Stark. I would have preferred him learning more about how to defeat the NK instead. They also need to define how his powers work. At least he was in the episode though.
What I didn’t like: almost everything else.
I think D&D have given up on Game of Thrones and they just want the show to end already. It’s clear that they’re not even trying anymore. The character development, storylines, and dialogue have all been in general awful. There were a few bright moments, but most dull and uninspired nonsense.
The dragonpit scene was a mess. All of them have history or some interesting connection: Dany & Cersei’s servant, The Hound and Zombie Mountain, Smartest Man in Westeros and Trump in a dress, but it was written as if they didn’t have connections at all. They could have easily thrown in a few one liners for Dany and Cersei’s servant but the only one who really had anything to do was Lena.
Jon ruining the plan he set up. Jon in general. I find it really annoying that he is Gary Stuing his way to the Iron Throne. I will say this though: Jon could’ve bent the knee to Cersei and she still would have everyone killed in the end. Cersei wants to be the ONLY one left standing.
All the stupid dick/dickless jokes. GRRM wrote dick jokes in the books but he was never this heavy handed and juvenile about it.
Cersei turning out to be a punk twice in one episode. She had a chance to kill punk ass Jaime and Smartest Man in Westeros but didn’t. Like a true narcissist she takes no responsibility for anything that has happened to her. Tyrion is not the reason why your children are dead. Your family being shitty people and getting their comeuppance is the reason why everything happened the way that it did. All of Cersei’s misery is of her own making. That season clearly showed she has no idea what consequences actually means. I need that bitch to die.
That weak sex scene. I am one of the few people that doesn’t give a crap about Dany and her subject being related. I didn’t have an issue with Cersei and her servant’s incest relationship either.
The Hound messing around with the wight in the beginning. I thought he was going to cause another stupid fight.
Rhaegar and Lyanna being two shitty people full of shitty ideas. Why did the writers choose to have Rhaegar be so disrespectful not only to Elia but to his firstborn son and firstborn daughter? So that piece of shit annuls the first marriage then takes the new bride to the old brides home turf, marries her and then hides her there while the first bride languishes back in King’s Landing. Disgusting.
I was kind of scared that smartest man in Westeros was going to get killed. Surprisingly enough I am glad he is still alive. I do have this horrible feeling though that he is going to cause something bad to happen to Dany. I don’t care if he hurts Jon. Since the writers love to make Tyrion a hero, maybe they only want to make it look like he is jealous but ultimately becomes the good guy in all this.
“Rhaegar and Lyanna being two shitty people..” I agree. Because at the time that they were getting married and naming Jon as Aegon, Aegon the real first born, was still alive. How unbelievably crappy. That the writers chose that name for Jon, because I don’t think that that is in the books is so weird that it almost seems like an accident, like a discrepancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hidden Targaryn in the book was Aegon which Weiss and Benioff appropriated witbout any logic whatsaover
And rhaeger lynna: you deserve everything that came
Lying two faced who couldn’t come clean that they eloped
Used the first wife’s home for their nefarious stupidity while allowing her being killed
Shit all alone
Unless this is a big build up of why Jon Sand/ Snow/ Dragon/ Targaryn is a inferior substitute and cannot stand between Dany and her OTL Iron throne
I will spend the nxt 8 months being royally pissed everytime one mentions GOT
I, for the life of me, wish they had included Aegon. It might alleviate some of my guilt about disliking Dany. I will also spend the next eight months being super pissed, so we can all be pissed together.
I just have so much disdain for so many of the characters right now that it’s hard to form a connection to them.
“The Hound messing around with the wight in the beginning. I thought he was going to cause another stupid fight.”
OMG! Seriously! When he knocked on the box I yelled out loud “WTF is WRONG with you??!!!”
I have to say I am skeptical of Sansa and Arya embracing Daenerys…will they bend the knee? I find it unlikely. Although, Sansa was clearly putting on a show for Baelish when she registered displeasure about Jon and D marrying. It seems like she just wants Winterfell to still be standing in the end.
Yes, J & D will totally have a baby, but why do I feel like Dany won’t take it well when she finds out that Jon is actually the rightful Targaryen heir? Will this cause a rift? Will Jon stay with his “pack” in the end?
I agree that Dany will not take it well when Jon’s true parentage is revealed. She’s built herself as the true heir of the Iron Throne, there’s no way she’ll relinquish it to Jon. His d ain’t THAT great.
yeah, and then there was that look on Tyrion’s face like he was not happy about these two hooking up. He probably senses it could go awry.
His d might not be but damn can he work his tongue
Me to Weiss and Benioff after Dany and Jon sleeps together and the Aemon Targaryn thingi:
Dracarys
Nothing more to say
HAHAHA!!!—-YES! Literally the only bright part of this shiteshow is when she says that single word and drogon toasts the bad dudes. If only life could imitate art just a teensy bit…ah well…
#whateveriwasonlyeverthereforthedragonsanyway
REMInd me again what baelish did to john arryn and how everything started? i was so tired of him and happy hE died.
Baelish got Lysa Arryn to poison Her husband, the King’s Hand, who knew about the twin’s incest. Lysa then wrote a letter to Catelyn saying the Lannisters had him murdered to create Stark-Lannisters discord and so Ned (who had been fostered with Jon Arryn) would go down south to investigate. Chaos!
I *think* the show is trying to sell us Rhaegar and Lyanna as star crossed lovers, but I want just one character next season to point out how irresponsible running away together was. Rhaegar spirited Lyanna away to his wife’s homeland and then gave Jon the same name as his discarded son! What an insult.
Nice to see Jaime from the book reappear. It’s been a long time coming. Cersei was hideous to him in that last scene. He’s definitely going North, but whether he goes alone or manages to pick up some troops along the way is another thing. He’d better be important to the endgame, otherwise Team Living have lost a dragon and the wall for the net result of gaining him :p
Sansa is not happy with Jon. Should be interesting to see the Starks meet Dany.
Honestly the most unrealistic thing about all of it was Bran having waited a whole season to dig further into the vision of the secret baby he had last year. Everyone on Celebitchy would’ve jumped on that immediately. He has every piece of gossip in history at his fingertips!
Cercei it’s like an caricature now her character lost all her personality, purpose and humanity. They ruined her she was great in the books.
Cersei was all “look what you made me do”, she should be glad ravens can’t carry the receipts around.
Cersei is crazy and I’m glad Jamie finally saw it. He’s riding North, just as he promised he would.
The scene of snow falling in King’s Landing was haunting especially as it showed the streets and the Red Keep deserted. The grey filter really drove home how dire the situation is going to be for the people of Westeros.
Fantastic interaction between Cersei and Tyrion. After all is said and done, they are family. That’s why Cersei couldn’t order either Jamie or Tyrion to be killed. Blood is always thicker than water. It’s also why Tyrion fails with his plans over and over again. He can’t harm his own family and he doesn’t want to.
Same for Arya and Sansa and Bran. As their father said, they must protect each other. I always thought they were playing Littlefinger. Sansa has been wise to his machinations since the start of this season, that’s why we saw her sniping at him and not giving him time to say anything. Then suddenly she was turning to him for advice and letting him know her thoughts? Sansa has grown a lot and as Tyrion and Jon said before, she is smarter than she lets on.
Jon and Dany scene was more love scene than sex scene. Loved it. Short and sweet but passionate and raw enough. It was amazing, especially if you take out the voiceover and just watched it without the other scenes mixed in.
https://gifsound.com/?gfycat=LeadingFearfulFlicker&v=Q4_Psg5mV4c&s=137
Leave it to Jon Snow to take it as a personal challenge that Daenerys can’t have a child. He seemed eager to prove her wrong. And that means Daenerys is soooooo getting pregnant!!! Oh, and nice bum Aegon Targaryen. Hahaha!
Alfie Allen is quite a fine actor. Great scene between Theon and Jon Snow. Jon telling Theon he can embrace both Greyjoy and Stark sides can mean Jon will also embrace both Stark and Targaryen sides of him next season.
Tormund and Beric aren’t dead. Too simple of a death for a fan favourite like Tormund. Beric…I don’t think he’s fully served his purpose yet. He and Tormund were on the other side of the Wall that came down. They should be safe.
I don’t understand what Dany sees in emo Jon Snow, I mean…she’s had Khal Drogo, but she’s fine with settling for sadface. Meh
Based on what two people have told me about Martin’s writing, especially in the last book, and his psychology as a novelist: for instance, using actual historical people/events as a crutch to excuse his excesses with his own characters, I am going to spare myself the novels. Besides, at the rate he’s going, he may never finish.
I actually didn’t like the finale much. I felt like the meeting lasted way too long considering not much happened. It was kind of a letdown. The pacing of the season was weird. Some thing moved so fast, others so slow. Why didn’t Bran know about the manage. You would think he would review what happened.
I’m just sad we are going to have to wait more than a year for a resolution.
My thoughts so far:
I love the title of this episode.
When Brienne tells The Hound that Arya is alive, why did they shoot the scene from behind? I would have loved to seen emotion in his face.
Why did The Hound and Gentry? leave the scene to have a drink and “catch up”? They could have stood by somewhere.
Well done Sansa and Arya. When Littlefinger mentioned the letter and Sansa didn’t even blink, I loved it. For one moment I thought he’d manage to save himself.
Peter Dinklage was spectacular in the scene with Cersei when they were alone.
I was surprised that Cersei didn’t put that much resistance – I swear I thought she’s make some damage as in taking someone hostage or killing them.
The Iron Thrones belongs to Jon Snow (he is still Jon Snow to me).
Jon Snow and Danny don’t know they are blood relatives. Why did the writers decide they should have sex? For controversy? No likey. It’s like glorification of incest of sorts.
The final scenes with the walkers and the ice dragon came too early? What will the next season be about? Because now it’s 1. they have to defeat the walkers; 2. the power game for the throne.
That final scene makes me way too eager to watch the next season, it’s not something I felt at the end of season 6.
At this point, I think it is obvious Dany and Jon’s child will be sitting on the iron throne at the end of the series.
Yes that could be but that means the creators of the show will have to do a long forward towards the future at some point, and where would be the story? I think one of the longrunning character should sit on the throne so the whole show progression and individual stories make sense.
The Hound stayed. Gendry wasn’t there. It was Pod and Bronn. Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey don’t do scenes together because there is some major personal conflict between them. And there was no plot reason for either Pod or Bronn to stay there.
Thanks @LP. Where is my head, of course The Hound stayed for the scene with the walker.
I am in dire need for a Game of Thrones for the dummies. And will watch all seasons again without skipping any scene. I am the least informed of all people watching this show.
This season was a real mixed bag–the pacing was an issue and the plot was messy, I think they pulled everything together for the finale. A few thoughts:
I was waiting for The Wall to fall and it didn’t disappoint.
If anyone is going to be able to surf a falling ice chunk, it’s Tormund. I hope he isn’t dead, because his send off is weak.
I loved watching that Littlefinger scene. So great. I don’t want to heat sh*t about Sansa again.
I think the Rhaegar and Lyanna story line is going to be way more complex in the books. And I hated the was they made Rhaegar look.
Couldn’t care less about Dany and Jon.
The Hound will always be my favorite.
Overall, I can’t say I’m super excited for next season. I have a feeling the pacing will again be an issue. I just hate the way they are racing to the end. Still, I’m curious to see how it wraps up. I think Dany will have a a baby, but I don’t know if she survives. The Night King will be defeated. Cersi will die and probably Jaime as well. I’m thinking Jon will probably rule. It seems all very predictable right now, so I’m really hoping there is one more big WTF moment.
I laughed out loud at Rhaegar. They clearly saved Viserys’ wig.
Must happier with this episode than the crummy one from last week.
Twin Peaks killed it last night. GOT was dissapointing.
Oooh, I haven’t had a chance to watch it yet! Good to hear it makes up for that rotten season finale.
I liked this week better than last week but like Kaiser I had to force my interest in Theon. It felt like they had no idea what to do with him.
-The House Targaryen is Westeros’ answer to the Hapsburgs. All kinds of close marriages that eventually ended in fertility problems and high infant mortality. Also, one of the kings of Spain was very deformed and suffered from serious health problems. They all had the same chin, exaggerated in some but just enough to mark them in others like Marie Antoinette.
I also thought there might be another nod to history with Cersei’s pregnancy. I was thinking of Queen Mary and her phantom pregnancies. The last being a tumor that killed her leading the way for the glory that was Queen Elizabeth l.
-Finally, Jamie woke the hell up. She is a crazy loon and has been for a long time but it isn’t too late for a little redemption.
-Jon and Dany. Will it last? Will he plant a little Targaryen in Dany so that they end up carrying the line forward? Or do they become enemies and there is a GOT custody battle? I read they are planning spin offs so maybe???
-Thank you for the payoff with Littlefinger because I was getting annoyed. Though I would have liked it written better over a longer season, more about Bran’s knowledge. Well written of course.
-Who is the Night King and will we get a full story?
-What happened to all the other beings that existed? Any Wildings left?
I hope they realize they need a full season to end it without being sloppy but who knows.
I find it interesting when people say Daenerys and Jon together doesn’t make sense and why the writers put them together. Um, the whole point of this series is the two characters meeting and converging. Jon and Daenerys all along. Martin has formed the ending in his mind and told Benioff and Weiss about this before the start of the show. Daenerys and Jon have always been endgame. The cast knows this, too. 7 seasons have been building up to this. The entire ASoIaF series have been written with Daenerys and Jon as one. This has been the whole point of the books.
Also, people grossed out by Daenerys and Jon, and saying it glorifies incest: Martin originally planned Arya and Jon as endgame couple instead of Daenerys and Jon. Way worse than aunt and nephew, and Jon and Arya grew up together as siblings! Wonder what people would say had Martin stuck to his original Jon/Arya/Tyrion love triangle??!!
I’ll take Daenerys and Jon over that. At least I can see why Daenerys and Jon would be a couple and why they’d be attracted to each other.
My only issue with it is that they don’t know they’re related. Given the history of the Targaryens and incest, I don’t know if Dany would be as freaked out about it. I think she’ll be more upset that she has someone to challenge her rule.
But I would have to think Jon would be really freaked out about nailing his aunt.
I doubt it would make much of a difference once they find out. Daenerys grew up thinking she would marry Viserys. Targaryens have Valyrian blood, which means they have some magical genes and some even have literal “dragon blood” in their genetics. Marrying within the family has been their norm for thousands of years.
I might be the only one here who doesn’t think Daenerys would mind Jon Snow being a Targaryen. She sees Jon as her equal and respects him a lot. She’s also seen just how much he’s willing to sacrifice for other people. They’re very similar to each other. She would likely welcome the fact that Jon is family.
Maester Aemon said it in season 1: “A Targaryen alone in the world is a terrible thing.” Daenerys has always wanted a family, to belong. She has that now with Jon and if she does get pregnant and gives birth, then she would have achieved her dream of having a family of her own.
As for Jon…he might be a bit shocked but his relationship with Daenerys should progress enough to overcome that. It’s not like Starks didn’t practice marrying within the family either. Jon’s maternal grandparents were first cousins. Uncle/niece marriages were also in the Stark family history. Sansa was engaged to her cousin Robyn Arryn in the show, too, and Sansa wasn’t against it because they’re related but because Robyn was a child.
I think they’d both be fine with it. At this point it’s an unspoken fact that they’re in love. Jon Snow wouldn’t have sex with a woman he doesn’t love. He is thst honourable. Also why Tyrion had an ominous look on his face as he realized what the two were doing in Daenerys’s cabin. Love can make people do stupid things LOL
Yes Rainbow. ALLL OF THIS!!!
I do believe Dany and Jon both will be shocked with the truth, but it would be very selfish and petty of her to Deny Jon his birthright. I think she respects him and loves him enough to accept it. Also, Jon won’t want the throne and will most likely reassure Dany that he will pass it up for her because it’s what she really wants. (not that it’s necessarily what will happen, but that will be his sentiment at first).
Also, Dany is totally going to get preggo. And Jon being the honorable man her is, with the same reason in S1 where he explained why he was still a virgin and never screwed Ros (rip!) in the brothel was because he was afraid of getting a woman pregnant and having a bastard child. Once he finds out Dany is pregnant he will marry her if they haven’t gotten married already, which will mean they can rule together as King and Queen anyway.
Where the Hell is Gendry? Did he stay at the Wall with Tormund and Beric? Did he go to Kings Landing with Davos but just didn’t go to the Dragon pit? Is he on Dragonstone making weapons and a new hammer for himself?
What about Bronn?
The respect between Brienne and The Hound and their concern for Arya was fantastic.
Run, Tormund, run!
The lone wolf dies but the pack survives. Cersei is now the lone wolf, all family gone.
This is one of the biggest questions I have as well. The last time we saw him was when he made it to Eastwatch. Did he sail back with them to Dragonstone or KL? I hope he’s still not at Eastwatch!?!?
I love the plot to kill Little Finger! Him dying slowly and painfully by Arya’s and Sansa’s hand was magnificent! I still ship Dany and Jon. They’re hot, so whatever. And even though everyone was like, you stupid, you should have lied, I admire Jon’s commitment to his principles. Yes it puts him at risk of dying but I just have always thought if more people were willing to defend their believes and not succumb to the ways of the world, we wouldn’t be living on such a mess of a planet, so yeah, still like Jon. I hate Cersei, HATE her; I hope that was the last time I had to watch her disparage Jaime, I hope he has finally have enough. Did you guys see how she looked at Brienne when she was looking at Jaime? freaking psycho senses there’s something there. I really hope Jaime’s on his way to winterfeld. Jorah?
Me too! I love Jon and Daenerys together. I think their relationship is more complex and layered than “but they’re related!!!” Or “they’re both young and hot so why not?”
Take their scene in the dragon pit. Daenerys tells him she can’t have children and Jon tells her maybe the witch was wrong and has she ever thought about it that way? Everyone else would have accepted that as truth but Jon challenges it like he’s challenged her many times before. There is mutual admiration and respect there and after the Wall sequence of events, is it really odd to see why they’d fall for each other? They’re two sides of the same coin. Both willing to sacrifice for the greater good. They see each other as equals, too.
I loved almost everything about the episode last night.
Cersei’s double crossing made me wonder what exactly her and Tyrion agreed to and why he looks so worried at the prospect of Jon and Dany as a couple. Love complicates things, sure but what else could he be thinking?
The love scene although nicely done with Bran’s narration and the perfect timing where he says “he loved her” although talking about Rhaegar and “she loved him” speaking of Lyanna but showing both Jon and Dany’s faces was a nice touch, but I wish they had fleshed out the lead up to where they actually decide to sleep together. It’s like Jon just walk in, gave her the Valyrian steel stare into her soul and then they just got it on.
I watched again and I’m hoping Tormund and Beric are still alive. Seems like they made it to the side of the wall that didn’t fall. Beric has more more work to do. Dont think tge Lord of Light brought him back all of those times just to be buried in an avalanche. And well Tormund is just my favorite Ginger.
The Hound just confirmed Cleganebowl 2018/19!! Now that’s a fight!
Dany says she can’t have kids and Jon is all “challenge accepted!”
“AeJon Targaryen is the Prince that waas Promised. Confirmed. He is the living embodiment of Ice and Fire
As for Elia and Rhaegar, their marriage was political, because the Targs always had issues that Dorn never bent The knee. The most emotion we gather from Elia in the books was that she was “fond” nd of Rhaegar. It was more a marriage of duty for both. Also, she’s Dornish and they are ok with polygamy, Paramores, etc. The annulment happening in her hometown leads me to believe she was ok with it.
Rhaegar, Aerys, Elia and the kids were already dead when Ned found Lyanna. She could have decided on naming him Aegon because Rhaegar was so obsessed with the prophecy and as tribute she gave him that name.
Theon getting his figurative balls back was awesome.
Jaime getting his back from Cersei was a “fk Yes!” moment.
Sansa brought all the receipts to the Littlefinger roast. Arya with no hesitation on the execution. Bran coming through with the useful info in real time finally.
NK riding Viserion was sad but bad ass.
Excuse typos I’m on the bus!! Lol
Good point @JeanGrey. There must be more to the Tyrion and Cercei scene.
I loved the finale. Seeing Littlefinger destroyed at the hands of the Stark kids was awesome. I think the writers could have led up to this much better, without giving the twist away. For example, a couple episodes ago, when we see Littlefinger lurking and smirking behind a corner as Arya exits with Sanya’s letter, it would have been great if they would have shown Arya walking along, then pausing to smirk as well. We wouldn’t have known if she was happy to find the letter to bring down Sanya or happy to be playing Littlefinger for the fool. As is, the twist was satisfying but abrupt.
As for Jon and Dany, I’m one of those people who think it makes sense that they’re together. It’s the whole point of the series—fire and ice represented in these two characters. And I think Kit and Emilia are doing a fine job. They’re not as good as the older actors in the cast, but they’re among the best of the younger ones (Natalie Dormer was the only really outstanding young actor). It’ll be interesting to see how Jon handles the knowledge that Dany is his aunt, given that the writers pounded home the fact that Jon has a honorable nature in the finale (see Dragon Pit scene). And anyone who expected him to do the smart thing in that Dragon Pit hasn’t been paying attention. He’s not a politician, he’s a warrior. He won’t be sitting on the Iron Throne—or holding it for long, if he does wear the crown—unless his character arc changes drastically.
And the Wall coming down … spectacular. Can’t believe I have to wait a year (or more) to see what happens next!
Duuuuude. I JUST got this.
That is why Ned was just fine with Jon going to the Wall. So he wouldn’t have kids to cause issues if his true parentage (and rights to the throne) came out.
And then dude, Ned raised Jon as a bastard when he wasn’t. He gave him a bastard’s life of being thought lesser, being sidelined, being cast out and cast off, having no real prospects. But Ned also gave Jon the best thing he could in exchange; he made him his son.
Ned gave him life. As in, he made sure Jon lived safely right under Robert Baratheon’s nose. Jon didn’t have the best childhood but he was protected and loved by Ned and his kids. Ned sacrificed his good name and honour to protect Jon. He sacrificed his relationship with Catelyn for Jon, and Lyanna. He sent Jon to the Wall because there would be nobody to protect Jon in Winterfell with Ned in King’s Landing.
When Jon finds out that he’s a Targaryen, I doubt he’d be disgusted that he’s related to Daenerys. He’d be more heartbroken that Ned wasn’t his father after all.
He did all that to protect him. Robert would have murdered him as an infant.
And when he sent Jon to the Wall, he thought Benjen would be there to help him. He didn’t know what would happen to Benjen.
When Jon told Theon he could reconcile being both Greyjoy and Stark, that to me was basically foreshadowing that Jon would feel the same about himself. He will honor his bio Dad’s honor and memory and the mother he ALWAYS wanted to know , but Ned was his father. Point blank. He is the man that raised and nurtured him. When he realizes all Ned sacrificed he will appreciate him more. Stark blood still runs in his veins. And he will learn of his Targ history from Dany which will bond them even more since they are the last Targs.
I still have all the feelings. Let me just crawl into a hole until 2019.
I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY HAD THEM F*CK WHILE BRAN REVEALED IN A VOICE OVER THAT THEY WERE RELATED haha omg the writers are just trolling us at this point. I mean, realistically, avuncular marriage has been around forever and is relatively harmless (still legal in many countries, at that), but the writers don’t care about that. They believe Cersei and Jaime have morally numbed us at this point.
I don’t think I’ve ever been quite satisfied by a man the way Littlefinger satisfied me bleeding his life out on that stone terrace.
