Donald Trump announced the Joe Arpaio pardon on Friday for higher ratings

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed over the weekend, ten kinds of hell broke loose on Friday night. The newscycle was crazy, with cable news stations trying to inform the country about what was happening in Texas, with Hurricane Harvey bearing down on southeastern Texas, making landfall and then dumping five feet of rain within 24-48 hours. That’s where our focus should have been. But President Melodrama can’t stand it when people pay attention to anything else, so a bunch of other bullsh-t came out from the White House in the middle of a natural disaster. That bullsh-t included (but was not limited to) Trump’s transgender military ban moving forward, the firing of Nazi Sebastian Gorka, and Trump pardoning Joe Arpaio, a “sheriff” known mostly for creating deadly and illegal concentration camps for undocumented immigrants in Arizona. Trump was part of a press conference with Finland’s president yesterday, and Trump was asked about why he announced the Arpaio pardon in the middle of a hurricane. This is what happened:

President Donald Trump said that he chose to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio during Hurricane Harvey because he was hoping for higher television ratings. Trump, 71, spoke about his controversial decision to issue a pardon after Arpaio was convicted last month of criminal contempt of court for refusing to obey an order to stop detaining undocumented immigrants. The former Apprentice host defended the timing of the announcement amid devastation in Texas and Louisiana from the hurricane. “A lot of people think it was the right thing to do,” the POTUS said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Monday, August 28. “In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know the hurricane was just starting. And I put it out that I had pardoned, as we call, Sheriff Joe.” The president continued to praise Arpaio. “He’s done a great job for the people of Arizona. He’s very strong on border. He’s very strong on illegal immigration. He is loved in Arizona,” he continued. “I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly.” Trump added that he’s a “great veteran of the military” and “a great law enforcement person,” and he stands by his decision. “I stand by my pardon of Sheriff Joe and I think the people of Arizona who really know him best would agree with me,” he concluded.

[From Us Weekly]

This.is.how.he.thinks. I mean, it’s not a surprise – we’ve known he’s an idiot, we’ve known he only cares about “ratings” and being the bigliest and the most extreme (whether it’s the worst or the best). But to openly say that you were trying to steal focus FROM A HURRICANE?? What kind of depraved stupidity is this?

At this same press conference, Trump literally got confused because two blonde-ish women were sitting beside each other. He thought they were the same person.

Pres. Trump: "Again?" Finnish president: "No, she's not the same lady." Reporter: "We have a lot of blonde women in Finland." pic.twitter.com/mB6wdEfANB — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 28, 2017

Embed from Getty Images