Donald Trump announced the Joe Arpaio pardon on Friday for higher ratings

As we discussed over the weekend, ten kinds of hell broke loose on Friday night. The newscycle was crazy, with cable news stations trying to inform the country about what was happening in Texas, with Hurricane Harvey bearing down on southeastern Texas, making landfall and then dumping five feet of rain within 24-48 hours. That’s where our focus should have been. But President Melodrama can’t stand it when people pay attention to anything else, so a bunch of other bullsh-t came out from the White House in the middle of a natural disaster. That bullsh-t included (but was not limited to) Trump’s transgender military ban moving forward, the firing of Nazi Sebastian Gorka, and Trump pardoning Joe Arpaio, a “sheriff” known mostly for creating deadly and illegal concentration camps for undocumented immigrants in Arizona. Trump was part of a press conference with Finland’s president yesterday, and Trump was asked about why he announced the Arpaio pardon in the middle of a hurricane. This is what happened:
President Donald Trump said that he chose to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio during Hurricane Harvey because he was hoping for higher television ratings. Trump, 71, spoke about his controversial decision to issue a pardon after Arpaio was convicted last month of criminal contempt of court for refusing to obey an order to stop detaining undocumented immigrants.
The former Apprentice host defended the timing of the announcement amid devastation in Texas and Louisiana from the hurricane. “A lot of people think it was the right thing to do,” the POTUS said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Monday, August 28. “In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know the hurricane was just starting. And I put it out that I had pardoned, as we call, Sheriff Joe.”
The president continued to praise Arpaio. “He’s done a great job for the people of Arizona. He’s very strong on border. He’s very strong on illegal immigration. He is loved in Arizona,” he continued. “I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly.” Trump added that he’s a “great veteran of the military” and “a great law enforcement person,” and he stands by his decision. “I stand by my pardon of Sheriff Joe and I think the people of Arizona who really know him best would agree with me,” he concluded.
This.is.how.he.thinks. I mean, it’s not a surprise – we’ve known he’s an idiot, we’ve known he only cares about “ratings” and being the bigliest and the most extreme (whether it’s the worst or the best). But to openly say that you were trying to steal focus FROM A HURRICANE?? What kind of depraved stupidity is this?
At this same press conference, Trump literally got confused because two blonde-ish women were sitting beside each other. He thought they were the same person.
Pres. Trump: "Again?"
Finnish president: "No, she's not the same lady."
Reporter: "We have a lot of blonde women in Finland." pic.twitter.com/mB6wdEfANB
— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 28, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He thinks being POTUS is just another reality show. It’s fucking REALITY.
WHY IS HE STILL IN OFFICE?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s going to handle the Hurricane Harvey Disaster in the most horrible way possible. He’s a total numpty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly hate him, his entire family, his entire voting base and the GOP for continuing to let this guy represent us. Wtf.
Oh and NK launched a missile yesterday over Japan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will he be gone? I have no idea how so many people still support him when we hear his sickening thoughts and decisions every day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he pardoned a racist for ratings, subverting the constitution and showing zero respect for the rule of law. Keep talking, idiot. Mueller and his obstruction investigation can hear you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The man is pathological in his need of attention. It’s so disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so look forward to the ratings his impeachment trial gets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will not be gone. and Michael Moore could very well be right – he might be reelected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, there is a silver lining to pardoning sheriff Joe. To accept the pardon, he has to admit he is guilty and then he is wide open and totally liable for all the lawsuits heading his way. And would be compelled to testify in court. lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was trying to say that he wasn’t trying to sweep the pardon under the rug by signing it during a hurricane. His point was people were watching hurricane coverage and heard about the pardon. I get him trying to say this cause people were saying that. But the words… they are not the best words. And the fact his mind even thinks ratings during disaster is appalling.
Also appalling? When asked if Russia was a threat to natsec, he answered that “many countries” are threats. F-ck you, Putin’s cockholster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No surprise drump sees the world as a producer of his very own trashy, pointless, self adulating reality tv show. He’s a mean, pathetic, needy sociopath.
Listened to Boston-based On Point last night. The program was on his bizarre shifts in tone from robotic lifeless teleprompter speech giver to his angry, wounded, racist, foul mouthed assaults on everyone. Some of his supporters called in and they have the same nonsensical, mean, petty, and idiotic mentality as drump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse