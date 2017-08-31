Will Victoria Beckham make pajamas as outerwear happen?

BGUS_970407_003

New York Fashion Week will once again soon be upon us, and designers are getting ready to wow us with their newest collections. One such designer is the Posh One herself, Victoria Beckham. After the huge success this past spring with her capsule collection for Target (I still love my calla lily blouse), she’s hoping her latest collection will bring pajamas in vogue.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old former Spice Girl showed off one of the outfits from her pre-Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection while out and about in New York City. Victoria rocked a pink gingham check pajama-inspired top and trousers. She completed the look with a camel-hued sweater and nude-toned heels – which you can’t see because her pants obscure them. This would drive me insane. I am a stickler for a proper hem, which I like to break at the vamp of the pump (you’re only really supposed to see the form of the shoe, but maybe that’s just me). Back in June, VB modeled a blue version of the same outfit.

The comfy ensemble is part of Victoria’s Resort collection, which, judging by the looks showcased on Vogue‘s website, should be another success. I am coveting that gorgeous cobalt blue jacket featured in look #12. It looks like the outfit Victoria wore later that same day to take her son Romeo to the U.S. Open on Tuesday, a flowy blue ensemble consisting of culottes and a matching top from the same collection. I am envious of how she can totally pull off seemingly effortless elegance. And, if PJs come into fashion, does this mean I can wear my flannel Big Dog jammies to the office? Fingers firmly crossed.

If introducing her new RTW collection wasn’t enough, Victoria is also gearing up for the release of her second makeup collaboration with Estee Lauder, which is set to launch tomorrow. I love EL (former navy tights-wearing beauty associate here) and I think the new shades are great. I did the high fashion pajama look, and I’m sure we will be seeing more of it.

BGUS_880683_001

BGUS_970829_001

BGUS_971197_006

Photos: Backgrid

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Will Victoria Beckham make pajamas as outerwear happen?”

  1. Carol says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:07 am

    yah I’m rooting for it, women should have more comfy clothes.

    Reply
  2. WhatAmIGonnaDoWithAGunRack says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Looks silly but I don’t care. I love her. She has a very dry sense of humour. I’m not sure everyone gets that she’s being facetious 90% of the time.

    But I get you, Posh. I get you.

    Reply
  3. phaedra says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I’ve got news for you: pajamas are already back. I had the misfortune of having to shop at WalMart last week, and nearly every person there looked like they hadn’t bathed, dressed, or brushed their teeth in a week. And no I don’t live in an area experiencing a horrible emergency like Texas or Louisiana. I saw a woman in drooping boxer shorts that … I still can’t talk about it. I’m not saying I was in pearls and heels in WalMart, but I did put on pants. And underwear. Please, Victoria, do not normalize the very worst of our instincts.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      August 31, 2017 at 7:57 am

      I didn’t see your comment, so I commented on sloppy, pj dressed Walmart shoppers. Here, they’re probably exhausted Disney World visitors, but can’t they dress right to go shopping in public? I go to Publix grocery stores, and tourists are strutting around in bikinis and one piece bathing suits. I almost always stick to Target because I’ve never seen people like this there

      Reply
    • Aang says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:20 am

      I brush my teeth too often according to my dentist, shower when I’m dirty, AND wear flannel pj pants to grocery shop. At Whole Foods. So it’s not just Walmart. Why leggings as pants seem to get a pass but my llbean flannels are too much I’ll never know.

      Reply
    • JC says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:29 am

      In my neck of the woods, too, pjs popping up everywhere. It may be comfy—-but It’s so lazy and sloppy. Don’t even want to think about what crud those droopy bottoms will drag into the house, right onto the couch.

      Reply
    • bleu_moon says:
      August 31, 2017 at 9:25 am

      I swear I’m not usually the snobby type, but I just can’t with the pajamas as outerwear thing. I still can’t wear sweatpants or yoga pants out of the house. All because I hear the voice of my Gran in my head who used to say people who wore sweatpants out in public “had given up on life.” The pjs in public or on an airplane would have blown her mind. She still dressed up to fly in the 1990′s.

      Reply
    • Fifee says:
      August 31, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      We see the same thing here in the UK, people going to local grocery shops in scabby old pj bottoms and those fake Ugg boots. For me its the thought that they’re wearing these things to bed, not showering or washing cos half of them look like they still have make up on from the day before and then sit around for the rest of the day in these pj’s and then probably wear them again to bed at night ….. filthy, manky people.

      Reply
  4. Cally says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Why, why are her pants So long? Is that a thing I just don’t know about? It drives me nuts. She’s a designer, surely she has a tailor who can hem them?

    Reply
  5. Huckle says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I feel like kids have already been wearing PJs as regular clothes for quite some time now. VB has evelated this look however and I would totally wear this.

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:32 am

    My neighbor will finally be fashionable. She wears pajamas all day, every day.

    Looking forward to her EL collection. I love the eye makeup I got from the last collection and I get compliments every time I wear the lipstick.

    Reply
  7. lala says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I wish i could love Estee Lauder but since they still test on animals they are firmly in the no bueno camp for me

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I think we should be comfortable wearing what we want,but the only place I’ve seen people wearing pj’s in public is Walmart I’d probably fall flat on my face if I wore those pink pants. These clothes are really cute though

    Reply
  9. magnoliarose says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:44 am

    It had a run in the 90s. I can’t decide how I feel about them. I am a little underwhelmed or maybe I haven’t seen any I like. I feel like it will become a jacked look and used as an excuse to look schlubby. The kind of trend that starts off fine and quickly dissolves into a horror show. Low rise jeans and bubble skirts anyone?

    Reply
  10. Detriotgirl says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I saw her at the US Open this week. She stopped to take pictures with fans and seemed very pleasant. I know her signature thing is that kind of haughty resting b*tch face she always put on as Posh spice, but in person she actually has a really vibrant, beautiful smile!

    Reply
  11. Aerohead21 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:49 am

    It’s been tried so many times before, as was the men’s shirt as a dress…it’s just not catching on. However, as a mom of 4 all under the age of 7, I’m 100% down for wearing pajamas as clothes.

    Reply
  12. Juliaoc says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Haven’t high school girls and 20-somethings been doing this for years? Usually it’s of the big hoodie, flannel pj pants variety but still.. this is not groundbreaking fashion.

    Reply
  13. Yetanotherjudy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Huh? Pajama DESIGNED to be worn as outerwear has BEEN happening. Rhianna, Zendaya, Sienna Miller, Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid, Maggie Gyllenhall and even Ana Kendrick have worn pjs on the red carpet this summer. Why you’re attributing this to Beckham is beyond me. Pajama as regular clothes is so ubiquitous it is almost played out at this point.

    Reply
  14. Barbcat says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I think she looks ridiculous. And imagine how much crap she will have on the bottom of her pants with them dragging all over that dirty street. Yuck!!!

    People are so lazy these days.

    Reply
  15. Merritt says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:05 am

    College students have been wearing pajamas as outerwear for decades.

    Reply
  16. Who ARE These People? says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Love my flannel PJ pants at home but just can’t bring myself to go out in them. I live in Canada and maybe we’re just still a little ‘behind’ the US in this trend toward ever-greater informality?

    Also, endorse comfort but not PJs if only for women. How can women be taken seriously and treated equally (cross reference Ivanka Trump story) if we walk around like little girls in jammies (and per Victoria Beckham, oversized jammies to make us look even smaller) and men still wear suits?

    Reply
    • MeleeOfSloths says:
      August 31, 2017 at 10:48 am

      I’m in Toronto and I wore pyjamas as outerwear when I was a teen. I’d buy men’s pj’s, put a tee under the top, belt the bottoms (cuff the hems), and wear them as a suit with a hat and this old pair of spectator oxfords. And big huge jewellery.

      God, I used to have so much fun with my clothes. My stuff’s all boring in comparison now.

      Reply
  17. Slowsnow says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:01 am

    When I see her designs I only see her insecurities and other people’s designs. This was a trend in Belgian designers I think in the noughties.
    When one bends one leg it should not look like it’s missing a foot. Get over it VB, you don’t have long legs. It’s fine.

    Reply
  18. Angel says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Pajamas as outer wear has been done before. Just walk through Walmart after 6pm.

    I also saw a recent pic of Karruche Chan wearing PJs to a club… I can’t

    Reply
  19. Lyla says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Actually PJs as daywear has been in for a couple of seasons now.

    Reply
  20. PMNichols says:
    August 31, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Her pajamas are nicer than most of my clothes. Lol!

    Reply
  21. Pandy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Another retread from VB lol. I am FINALLY just seeing teenagers stop wearing their pyjama bottoms with sweatshirts out in public. WTF …

    Reply
  22. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    When my corn country guy moved to the neighborhood I grew up in, about 13yrs ago, he asked why everyone wore pjs as clothes here lol. Flannel pjs and hoodies on everyone age 8 to 80. I told him people were too tired from working to GAF about dressing for Dollar General. Plus if you are poor, pjs can be night and day wear coverage wise.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment