Taylor Swift’s ‘decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy’

Before we get into People Magazine’s latest missive from Team Snake Emoji, I’d really like to point out that everyone should read this excellent analysis of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” song and video. Vulture’s Mark Harris writes that LWYMMD is “the first pure, truly emblematic, undeniable piece of pop art of the Trump era,” which reads as a “tour de force of deflective petulance.” Harris uses words and phrases like “utterly insufferable” and “an anthem that turns the abrogation of personal responsibility into a posturing statement of empowerment.” And this: It “imagines a world in which a clean slate means never having to say you’re sorry because every conceivable way you lash out must be someone else’s fault. Is Taylor Swift to blame for anything? How can any of us know? There was violence on many sides, many sides.” Please read it. I finally feel understood.
As for Team Taylor’s missives to People Magazine, everything is going according to schedule. The first single has been out for six days and it’s a huge, record-smashing hit. The album doesn’t come out until November, on the tenth anniversary of Donda West’s passing. That leaves more than two months in which Taylor gets to really bring The Taylor Swift Show to town. There will be interviews and shady stories dropped to major outlets. There will be photo-ops and pap strolls. And I’m sure we’ll be seeing Taylor and Joe Alwyn on some kind of date night at some point. People Mag wants to remind us that she’s still with Poor Joe.
Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn is also stronger than ever. A source close to the Grammy winner, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively the duo are still “very happy together” and continuing to spend time with each other out of the spotlight.
“Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy,” says the source. “They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure.”
Earlier this year, Swift spent an extended period of time with Alwyn in the U.K. while he filmed his upcoming movie The Favourite. The actor also often visits his girlfriend in the States and “is very happy about spending time at home with Taylor,” adds the source. “They seem to be on the same page. Joe is getting to know Taylor’s parents and everyone likes him. He is very supportive of her work.”
You can always tell when a story about Taylor’s love life is coming from Taylor’s team because all of the quotes are about how SHE feels and what the guy is doing for HER. Who is Joe Alwyn? Does he feel anything? Does he have any agency, in life or in this relationship? Or is he merely an extension of Taylor Swift, there to serve her needs and wants, there to serve a Tay-specific purpose on a Tay-specific schedule? Taylor is happy with Joe, therefore Joe still exists.
“the first pure, truly emblematic, undeniable piece of pop art of the Trump era,”
I’m only 36 but I feel old. Idk why her generation has such a hard time taking responsibility. She’s not a teenager anymore. She can’t blame her youth. She’s a fully grown woman. Act like one.
The rest of my commentary has just been her current narrative is because it sells. She’s making money by keeping this narrative going.
no. enough with this generation thing, most people who voted for trump are NOT millennials, so.
Can we take a moment here and remember that he did not win the popular vote, voter demographics not withstanding, but please recall the typical “alt-right” protestor- white, young men.
He didn’t win the popular vote but still…63 million some odd people voted for him which is scary enough…
Lord it’s not generational because I seem to see how Boomers don’t take responsibility for crashing the entire market. So stop. This is because of Taylor and her alone
LOL THANK YOU. Boomers are the worst at passing the blame but acting like they somehow magically had no effect on the world at all and someone those born after 1983/4 ruined everything in their short time on Earth.
I’ve just finished dating a 34, almost 35, year old man-child, so no, it’s not “this” generation. A lot of people have issues and trouble maturing, taking responsability and comitting.
I don’t think it’s a generational issue at all. Some people just NEVER want to take responsibility for their own actions. EVER. I see it all the time in my practice. It’s not the generation, it’s the person.
Yes, lol. My 80year old mother, for one! 😂
my 63-year old mom and 38-year old sister!
I had a hard time with it too, in some regards until my early 30′s. I have always worked hard and been an achiever, so it wasn’t with work ethic. I had a boyfriend in my early 20′s who told me I was the first to say I was sorry for anything. He always had to make amends, and he was right. I am so grateful to him for telling me that. I also had a hard time coming forward if I had done something wrong. The fear of disappointing or confrontation was the driver of that, as well as super poor communication skills. My husband of almost 18 years has been so wonderful for that. He doesn’t over-react when I bring up something, and he’s always been encouraging about me speaking my mind. I had to learn those skills as an adult. My mom was really hard to talk to. I’m a crier and she hates that (even last week she told my sister she doesn’t have to cry in therapy, she just needs to decide she isn’t going to). As a result, I make sure my daughters talk about their feelings and how they contribute positively and negatively to the situations around them.
I agree that it isn’t generational. It may be cultural, though. For many decades the US has been pretty insulated from fear (recognizing that many individuals in the US live in fear). Our wars occur elsewhere. No one has been a significant military threat since the cold war. We’ve been coasting.
My 74 year old father will leave this world one day never having uttered the words “I was wrong.”
I’m working on it now as a 27 year old. My family is cold so I learnt most things from books anyway but I realise now I have a hard time maintaining relationships as I don’t want to admit I’m wrong. I can get on my high horse sometimes because I project my issues but I’m tired and I love my friends so I have to put in the work basically! It feels weird and good at the same time.
Relating this to Swift, somebody who clings to the few grudges she has in such a public manner for coins and attention tells me all I need to know about her character. She has so much to be happy and grateful for but chooses to be obsessed with this? She can say so much about her enemies’ sexism or racism but stays shallow and petty. To be like that in private is one thing but she seems to revel in it because her fans validate it. Terrible person. If I was a teenager, I don’t think I’d like her music, I loved introspective albums like Xtina’s Stripped. TS is just regressing musically and Christina was so mature at age 22! Same with Britney who had empowering pop songs and introspective ballads. And the popgirls back in the 00s were so much messier and exciting but didn’t bother taking continuous jabs at each other via music and press.
Thats the thing: We dont know anything about Taylors love life. Everything thats out there is manufactured and manipulated by her. To make her money.
We dont know if she cant make a relationship work, what her likes/dislikes are, if she even actually wants one. Because its not about what Taylor actually does or wants but what sells.
In that sense she cant take responsibility because that would mean being honest to the public that its all showmances.
“Is Taylor Swift to blame for anything? How can any of us know? There was violence on many sides, many sides.”
HOLY EVERYTHING. Shut down the internet. Hold the People Mag articles. Delete the tweets. This is all that needs to be said. I’m with you, Kaiser. I finally feel understood.
Yep nailed it there.
Should we send something? A muffin basket? I could have a baby and send my firstborn. Nudes?
Definitely nudes.
There are positive articles about the video that can be found easily by a Google search.
Keep the narrative that everything taylor does is wrong while ignoring everything else is truly narrow minded.
Can you give an example?
I was trying to avoid that;
1st result:
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.billboard.com/amp/articles/columns/pop/7949201/taylor-swift-look-director-joseph-kahn-defends
2nd result is the Vulture article;
Then all her wiki and SM links
Then there’s the Guardian article from yesterday, which I read and disagreed with:
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/aug/30/taylor-swift-snake-woman-misogyny-look-what-you-made-me-do
Then comment on the positive ones if you like them better
There may be many positive ones, but Taylor and her PR people are way out of their depth against a brilliant writer like Mark Harris.
I also find there are some interesting articles that explore some pretty relevant socio-cultural themes too. I think Taylor can be problematic, and I love journalists who take a really thoughtful peek with a critical (critical thinking on critical critique) lens. I work with professors whose research is in the area of social justice and social media, and I their take on the narrative around Swift, the Kardashians (whom I don’t care about at all), Kesha, Levato and Beyonce are facinating, especially because they aren’t the target audience. Each woman takes up a different aspect of a female persona, and they are moving women forward in their own way (heads of their own companies, branding, narrative, being a woman succeeding independent from or in spite of men). Yes, even Taylor. There is an over-arching, long term development of her brand, and I am hoping the next phase is less whining, and more of what we saw in the trial. They dig into the themes, branding and feminist/girlboss narratives that are being created as these women use new platforms (often much better than men).
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/aug/30/taylor-swift-snake-woman-misogyny-look-what-you-made-me-do
http://www.esquire.co.uk/culture/news/a16938/why-youre-all-wrong-about-taylor-swifts-new-song/
I’ve actively ignored Swift for years. With this latest roll out I decided to pay attention. That led me to an article about her media manipulation and the white privilege she’s flaunted for years. Now I actively hate her.
That’s all.
I didn’t hear her music until 1989 came out and I thought that was great. All I knew about her was all the tabloid coverage but it seemed she’d matured when she was with Calvin Harris.
Looks like she’s regressed about 10 years.
I don’t “hate” her. When she was younger, I felt like she was just in slightly arrested development and I kind of felt bad for her. Now, the arrested development is more obvious as she has gotten older and the self-centered narcissistic crap is over the top. And most of all, I’m finding her boring, and not in a comfortable way.
I still do think she did well with the DJ trial, though. Not going to take that away from her.
Hate may be too strong of a word, maybe disgust is better. I ignored last summer’s snake drama because I don’t care about any of the players but when I read what it was really about and how she handled it all I was disgusted.
She can’t just put a black man through the wringer to protect her own deceit and then just excuse it all with a lame music video.
Nope, she’s just Carolyn Bryant with a recording contract and a lot more eyeliner (what’s up with all the eyeliner???).
I am unsure how Kayne was “put through the ringer”? He called a young 23 or so year old to ask if he could use song lyrics about having s#x with her. He then made “art” with her naked. And he was put through the ringer? We have no idea exactly what was said on the tape because it was edited. And it was not on the tape where Taylor said he could call her a b7tch. Kayne is also is a fan of Trump and didn’t vote. And yet individuals blame Taylor for not standing against Trump. Why no “hate” on Kayne for being a fan of Trump and supporting him and hate for Taylor for saying nothing about politics. Is this what we let men get away with these days? The problem is that those who defend Kayne at all costs have no room to talk about Trump. Kayne is as much against women as Trump is. I have no idea why anyone would defend him. But then some defend Trump – so??? And before you laugh Kayne wants to be president to.
@ Hello There – I don’t like Kanye and my choice of words was incorrect, he wasn’t put through the wringer.
However, through her falsehood last summer, she helped continue the age old myth of white women victimized by black men. That is disgusting.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
“Happy” people don’t treat people the way TS does. What she did to Hiddleston with those dancers in those t-shirts is horrifying – not because of what the stunt suggests (a theory I happen to hold myself) but because of how it’s clearly meant: vicious slander of the most ironic sort given who it’s coming from (yes, I hold that theory, too). No matter what you think of anyone’s decision about how public or not to go, that is the individual’s decision.
And all it confirms for me is that HiddleSwift was indeed publicity stunt, and when Hiddleston got a closeup view of who Swift really was, and saw how ghastly wrong it went for him with the t-shirt, he bailed as soon as he decently could, but before the agreed upon time. That dance routine is her revenge.
She reminds of the child in that old 1960s film “The Bad Seed”. At least Hiddletson, whatever his issues, had the grace not to throw stones at her and keep a mostly gentlemanly silence.
I wish Joe the best of luck.
OMG, the Bad Seed. YES! Sweet and innocent on the outside, not so much on the inside.
Good post @seeittellsit: Couldn’t have said it better myself! Bad Seed….Children of the Corn, a whole list just popped in my head….lol. I have much respect for Tom and his restraint. Sadly, she learned no lessons on decency or even shaming someone from him. Her loss.
The weird thing is how he’s avoided bashing her in interviews! Don’t get me wrong, the whole Tiddlebanging really soured me on him, but it’s not like afterwards he went around saying that she demanded he wear that tank top.
For those not familiar with Harris, he is a respected film historian and entertainment writer. He’s a genuine intellectual who is putting his talents to a fun use here. I read this and laughed all through it. I am not on Twitter, but Harris is one whose twitter I read for brilliant political and cultural comments. Off topic, but he is also the husband of the great Tony Kushner. My kind of power couple!!
Dang. I have a young teen and this guy looks like the kid in her You Belong To Me video, I think that’s the one. He looks too young to have such a resume as you described and if that’s true, too smart to be with her! Oh forgive the snark, she brings it out in me! Phony baloney!!
Nancy, are you responding to me?. I am speaking of author Mark Harris. Not Joe Alwyn. Mark Harris is a middle-aged writer. He’s gay. Read Harris making fun of Taylor’s video.
Read Kaiser again. she is posting 2 different stories. Joe Alwyn is a kid who may or may not make it as an actor.
third ginger: Forgive this sleep deprived mom….lol. It was hard to believe she was dating an intellectual!! This now makes sense, another kid to add to her list. Think I will take a nap with my baby and put eye drops in…..before I read Mark Harris’ take on this video.
Yes. The only super smart person she’s dated was Tom {Cambridge classics scholar] Enjoy your little one. I was only able to have one. She will soon be 25.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! I read it Ginger. Remind me not to piss Mark Harris off!! He didn’t hold back and I think he was spot on. He didn’t give Mayweather or McGregor any mercy either, or our grand commander in chief. Good read, good laugh, I was cheering him on with every single statement……which could have been underlined in red…take that Taylor! *just saw your above post…I have three children, the latest was our surprise, but what a gift she is*
Nancy, thank you for your nice responses. I had my “little girl” at 40. I will soon be 65, and she will be 25. Needless to say, she is the light of our lives!!
Your daughter is lucky to have a sweet and smart mother such as yourself Ginger. We are all blessed. I’d be lost without my three kiddles. Thanks for your nice responses as well. Sometimes the responses I get from folks, I just want to give up on posting, then someone like you comes along and makes me smile!
Okay, this is what I do not understand. There are celebrities who have been dating someone and the world never knows about it. If Taylor really wanted to keep this relationship out of the”spotlight” the world would never know his name. What is she getting out of having the world know who he is and saying she wants to keep it quiet?
Pushing a narrative in a pr release to People, then completely contradicting it
Because she doesn’t ACTUALLY want to be private. She still wants people to talk about her and her bf. She just wants to pretend she’s private, because people made fun of her about tiddles last summer. And this girl can remember every criticism ever made to her. If she doesn’t have people talking about her, her music (and then sales) mean nothing. Her career survives on drama, so she would never actually be out of the spotlight.
She obviously wants people to know. More specifically that ITS SUPER PRIVATE!!! DO YOU HEAR ME WHISPER THIS SECRET????
I understand paralleling LWYMMD with Trump politics, but I doubt that Taylor’s material would’ve been any different had Clinton won. Honestly, I don’t understand why Americans like to prioritize celebrities into their politics. It’s not like that in Canada, nor in any other country as far as I know.
Truly.
I like a few Swifty tunes, but this one is just beyond terrible. Barely made is thru is once and will never listen to it again if I can help it. What is music coming to?
I hate that I find myself humming it because it’s so inane and trite.
Maybe she has learned that flaunting her boyfriends in public hasn’t worked out so well for her in the past, at all. I’m guessing we won’t see this new dude in a I heart T.S. tee-shirt. It just goes to show you, that when these famous folk complain about their lack of privacy, it just may be of their own design. She’s keeping this one under lock and key and hopefully that’s good for them, especially him if there is a breakup.
Run, Joe, Run — as fast and as far away as you can!
Well, if lwymmd shows you anything is that Taylor is in a happy, calm and peaceful place in her life.lol
I completely agree, her song is the ultimate pop anthem of the Trump era. Celebrating the Bullies, blaming other for her actions, deflection any kind of responsibility, playing to her base, complaing of how the media portraits her.
I don’t know if she actually voted for Trump but sure she’s embracing those trumpian values.
And Joe, well, good luck… You know what you were getting yourself into
This is manipulation 2.0. Don’t get me wrong, I like Taylor Swift but I think these fueds and disses against people who wronged her is very tired and most people are sick of it. I think at her young age, she is a very good songwriter, that’s what I appreciate about Taylor Swift. However, I (like most people) am tired of Taylor Swift’s whining and getting revenge against boyfriends, Apple and Kanye West ( seriously, why would you kick a man when he is down, especially when we all know now that Kanye is crazy). Tay Swift is winning until this pity party of hers. Taylor should move on. LWYMMD is a catchy son, and I won’t be surprised that it will be #1 in the Hot 100.
Heck, the decision to keep her relationship “quiet” is making ME happy.
How can he spend time with her at home, when he is filming in Scotland at the moment? Or was he written out of the Mary Queen of Scots movie?
What was described in this was a narcassist. Taylor is such a narcassist
At this point, they are going to have to seat her in the balcony at any industry awards show because she has written songs about more than half of her peers. Here is a thought, perhaps befriend/date a segment of the population who is not famous.
She’s the sibling that punches you and then starts crying when mom walks in.
Nailed that one!
I don’t know, you guys…I mean, all we know about him is that he’s an actor and her boyfriend. That’s it.
And here we go again. It is so private, but we will heard about it every day. And this People source is of course Tay Tay PR team. All article is about her. Just like all her PR articles from last year. Joe Joe, just like Hiddles, isn’t existed in this relationship, All is about her. How they love her, spoil her, want to marry and have kids, how they think she is pretty, generous, can’t live without her etc.
She need to feel special, she must has a big ego.
I’m not shoced that her every RS end so soon – for her RS is about one person – goddess Tay Tay.
I don’t think Taylor is reading up on Trump manifestos or even interested in current events. I’ll believe it when I find out she spent an entire semester enrolled in 15 credit hours of university basics. The subject matter and title of the song make it convenient for Harris to write his piece, but I think there is too much conjecture there. You cannot get into the minds of why people voted for someone, so projecting that it was this prejudice or that just feeds a perceived “divide” in America. As a whole, I don’t think we are more or less irresponsible than previous generations. Taylor is just a pop singer folks, not some kind of oracle.
It was satire.
@THIRD GINGER was it satire? I’m embarrassed I didn’t pick up on that! I just hate it when people try to give Trump too much credit for “influencing” us. I think most people knew before the election even that he is crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it was putting Taylor in a political context when I think Harris knows she is not political, so my opinion would be that was part of poking fun at her. I read his writing and my guess is he would know Taylor likely does not keep up with world affairs. I absolutely agree that too many people stereotype millennials. I admire my daughter and young people very much and do not hold them responsible for the state of the country. I laughed especially when Harris referred to the “on many sides” remark. I am sorry if I sounded rude or short-tempered with my response. Best to you.
Also, I think the younger generation is great, Zondie. All the young people I know are extremely hard working and responsible.
That article made me breathe easier. Thank gawd common sense and intellect still exist. It was comical yes, but the truth is we are definitely in a temporal zone and it’s frakking depressing. Reading Harris’s words are oddly comforting lol.
