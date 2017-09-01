Jaime King: ‘We grow up [believing] menstruation is not supposed to be painful’

Jaime King is a pretty strong person. Not only did she transition from runway to film with enough success to maintain a career for two decades but she overcame a heroin addiction and infertility to give birth to two sons, James and Leo. Jaime has been very open about her struggle to get and stay pregnant and it wasn’t until after her first child that she found out why. Jaime suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, which led to years of failed infertility treatments and the heartache of multiple miscarriages. Fortunately, Jaime has spoken out many times on the subject to help shed light on it. Now she’s expanding the discussion on PCOS and endometriosis to menstruation so that women don’t go undiagnosed for years like she did.
A big shift in me happened when I was diagnosed with endometriosis and poly-cystic ovary syndrome, which are very painful reproductive illnesses. I also had countless miscarriages and almost lost my children.
I thought that because my womb didn’t work the way I was taught it should work, I was broken. We are told as women that our great value is to be able to carry life, to carry a child. If we’re fertile and abundant, we’re a worthy goddess. But for some reason, those parts don’t function for some of us.
When I was told I couldn’t carry a child, it crushed me in a way that was so much deeper than I could explain. I felt ashamed that I was suffering every day. I would wake up in pools of blood, and feel ashamed. And then I said, fuck this. I’m not going to be ashamed.
We need to talk about these things. We grow up with a mentality that menstruation is not supposed to be painful, and if it is, you deal with it yourself and don’t complain. We need to talk about this and spread as much awareness as we can. Girls as young as 12 get diagnosed with endometriosis and PCOS. When you’re living with it, it can be constant agony.
The possibility of Planned Parenthood being defunded sends me into such a rage. The free birth control provided by Planned Parenthood not only suppresses endometriosis, but also protects your fertility. So girls who don’t know they have endometriosis are at least treating it with birth control and taking the only medication out there to suppress these conditions. It’s preserving life.
Reading this article gave me a little context to when she said, “Pregnancy is the ultimate symbol of womanhood, beauty and sensuality…”, which is a sentiment I can’t stand. Have a baby or don’t – every person who identifies as a woman is the ultimate symbol of womanhood. I had long held this against Jaime but it sounds like it was much more of a reaction of how she felt her own body had failed her when she was trying to conceive. That is a traumatic experience and I can’t judge how she processed it. This excerpt sounds like she’s shifted her thoughts since her diagnosis, like she realizes the way she viewed her inability to reproduce was taught to her and that that is not a healthy thing to perpetuate. Good for her, it takes a big person to admit they’ve changed their mind and it’s healthy for people to hear.
I have never suffered from PCOS or endometriosis but I understand from those who have that it’s brutal. I did have crippling cramps in my youth. I mean vomit-from-the-pain agony. I decided at the age of 14 to have a hysterectomy to end it. My doctor talked me into birth control pills instead, which I guess I am grateful for now. So, yes, I agree we need to talk about it. I cannot believe that needs to be said in 2017. If a girl can be diagnosed at age 12 and allowed to manage what would otherwise be a lifetime of pain, shouldn’t she be?
Photo credit: WENN Photos
‘ I decided at the age of 14 to have a hysterectomy ‘ wow excuse my ignorance ,i wouldnt even think that would be allowed at such an age,as in elective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not an alternative, she is explaining that the pain was so bad at that age she felt as a response it was her only option.
This was her 14 year old self, who lived in agony wanting this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ok gotcha,thanks shelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such an important topic to speak about. So many women suffer – as if unnecessary and debilitating pain is crucial to the female identity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, how else do you keep women in line? And “obedient”?
Deny them information, education, medical attention.
The men doing this have a very specific agenda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad and so true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not even just men. Enough women buy into this ideology that we’ve essentially become self-policing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
American doctors aren’t allowed to steralize someone that young.
I get why but it can be super frustrating.
I wanted kids up until I hit 33 and then the desire just went away.
I am super thankful because while I feel like I would have been a good parent because you just have to be, my desire to parent wouldn’t have been there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They give puberty blockers and synthetic testosterone to girls much younger than that tho and it’s perfectly legal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know for years that I had endometriosis, so every month I thought those crippling, killer cramps that made scream and cry like bloody murder, were normal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have it as well and im afraid what will happen if i do decide to have a kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have it as well but finally managed to get pregnant at 34. I wish you the best of luck. And now that my son is born and my periods came back, the pain is gone. Totally gone. It’s almost weird, like something is missing, this is not real periods. But yes it’s real. I don’t know how long it will last but I enjoy every minute of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same as Babs. I was told at 24, because of my endometriosis I would not likely have children. I also had crippling cramps. I did get pregnant at 27 and the painful periods are gone. Totally gone. I don’t even know when I’ve started my period. Best of luck to you. It can get better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad to hear her speaking out on this. It’s really amazing how the pain and health complications that come from menstruation are not surfaced at all in culture. Everyone acts like it doesn’t exist, which contributes to the overall invisibility of women. Back in the 70s, I remember spending much of Jr. High in the nurse’s office due to pain from what was much later diagnosed as endometriosis (my period had started at 9 years old). There was no concurrent counseling or help with the stigma I felt from this condition. Everyone just acted like it wasn’t happening. My friends didn’t even have their periods yet. I felt very ashamed about it all for years, which in retrospect seems so silly since it wasn’t anything I could control at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there was ever an appropriate topic today for me. As I have gotten older, my cramps are extreme. They’re similar to low contractions. I also get intense headaches. I’m done having kids, so I wouldn’t mind getting a hysterectomy . I feel like I’m being held hostage every month, and my periods are longer and heavier .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. They used to last 3 days, now it’s more like a week
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aims, I highly recommend it. Of course I realize that a hysterectomy is a very personal decision so I don’t mean to imply that it’s something one should do like getting a facial or something. I just think it’s not something to necessarily be frightened of.
I had every female reproductive issue you can think of, except cancer. I went decades with horrible bleeding, cramps that incapacitated me, and so on. Even though I am childless by choice, I hesitated to get a hysterectomy and I can’t even say why. After my umpteenth surgery for either fibroids or endometriosis, I just woke up one day and said….that’s it. I had everything removed except my cervix. It was done via laparoscopic. No big incision, no after pain, short recovery.
Best decision I ever made. I was in my late 40s when I had it done and based on family history I already expected to be in menopause shortly. So deliberately putting myself into menopause was, for me, not a big deal. I just wanted all of the pain and problems to be over!
It will set you free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree with Red. I didn’t get diagnosed with fibroids or endometriosis, but, the pain of periods became excruciating. Finally, a Gynecologist tried to insert a scope and couldn’t , and agreed it was time for a hysterectomy.
I had it removed vaginally, minor discomfort, at age 37, and I agree it was the best decision I ever made. I never wanted to have children, and couldn’t justify why I needed to suffer every month until menopause.
It is indeed freeing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CatJ – I’ve had my kids and a period free life with as bad as these cramps and digestive issues have gotten sounds GLORIOUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend of mine had one recently as she’s basically been like “I feel great, this was the best decision I’ve ever made and my only regret is not making it sooner”. Of course it’s a serious and personal decision that must be considered carefully, but just throwing it out there. I don’t know what specific health issues she was dealing with, but she is happy with her choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have crippling cramps today, thankyouverymuch.
I think when Jamie made that comment she meant to say that this is the societal message that women receive starting at a VERY young age, when we are playing with dolls (or in my case, stuffed animals).
I have a soft spot for Jamie because of Heart of Dixie. I’m happy she spoke out about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cramps sisters! Me too. >: |
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After struggling for many years with very painful menstrual cycles, it was a relief to have an easy transition to menopause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was crushed when I had my partial hysterectomy in April at 33. It is absolutely heart wrenching to feel like I am some part of natural selection. I still have ovaries and PCOS, but after 8 years of multiple surgeries and constant cysts, fibroids, blood transfusions, heating pad burns, I had no choice. The pain is a little better, but not perfect. The recovery takes so long. No one talks about. They tell me to suck it up. That is so hard when you can’t even walk to the shower or brush your teeth because you are gagging the whole time and the fetal position is your best friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best wishes for a full and faster than what is happening recovery to you, NicoleinSavannahGA. I wish you to be pain free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the later 1980′s, and early 1990′s, in our health classes in Northern California, with textbooks, we were taught that menstruation caused no pain and a person ‘could not tell’ when they were menstruating.
A male teacher who taught one of my classes (in jr high, I was 13) said there was no cramping, no pain, and women who complained were usually unattractive. He said complaining or even mentioning that you were menstruating was rude to others, that no one wanted to hear about it. He said most women did not know they were menstruating until they felt something dripping or wet. He said people who were on their periods sometimes put off an odor. He joked, “Never trust an animal that bleeds for five days and doesn’t die.” I will never forget it. These were in co-ed classes. The only time we were separated into boy girl groups was the once in 5th grade, otherwise, we heard all of this crap together with the boys, who were also being taught that crapola.
If your period was bad and you were in pain and told a PE teacher, counselor, nurse, you were not given any kind of break whatsoever – several times from Jr through HS I leaked through my clothing, in pain and deep shame. Other girls my age would help each other. If you did not perform well during PE class, a teacher might call out to you, loudly in front of the entire group, either asking/accusing you of ‘being on your period’ and being “lazy”. If you were sick and asked to leave class, a teacher might loudly comment that you were over-reacting, you might just be about to start your period, you’re in that age range . . .
I think these discussions about menstruation, fertility, reproductive health are very important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats story is terrible, I’m glad we’ve mostly
moved beyond that sort of teaching. Mostly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG , that sounds absolutely awful, I’m sorry that you had to experience this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. Those people were tyrannical pieces of shit. I remember from the 5th grade on, having a note every month for PE because of having to sit out. Blood used to get all over my bloomers for my cheer uniform and that would ruin a pep rally, ugh, people are SO stupid. So many females in school said I was not in pain, it was for attention. So much idiocy, I can NOT even talk any more right now without being in a rage.
Thank you for sharing this story. You have no idea how much it is appreciated as it is appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My high school did not allow you out of class for severe period pain. I have pcos and even passed out in class once from the pain, since I wasn’t allowed to even get up to go use the restroom. So once a month I started claiming a ‘migraine’ so I could go home and be on pain pills and rest. See, men also get migraines, so the school office had no issue letting people go home sick for that. Just can’t leave school for women only issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, I feel like we’re taught very young that extreme mentruation pain is entirely normal and not a sign of a possible ailment. Take your Advil, get a hot water bottle and move on. But extreme pain is not normal during menstruation. It’s a myth that’s been perpetuated for eons. Extreme mestrual pain is often a sign of a much greater problem. For me, I just accepted it until I couldn’t get pregnant and lo! I had pretty severe endo and had to use IVF for my second kid. It’s super hard to fully diagnose (as in, know how far and wide it goes in the body) and there really isn’t any solid treatment for it. God forbid something that effects millions upon millions of women get any medical attention or (gasp!) a cure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s both- we are taught that we, because we are weak and silly girls- FEEL like we are in extreme pain but in actuality, we are not and we should get over it because it’s all in our heads.
lovely yes? (/s)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s because I’m from a different generation or something but nobody ever taught me that my period wouldn’t be painful. I can’t speak about reproductive illnesses or conditions, but everything either is or can be painful: periods, sex, childbirth. All that outside of being sick. I mean, pain isn’t crucial to the female identity, but it is most definitely part of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women’s health in general needs to be taken more seriously. I have heard the WORST stories of arrogant and dismissive gynos. I’ve never had any major issues, I deal with the 1-2 days of pain and move on so I’m lucky.
There’s a funny video on yt I think from Buzzfeed where guys find out what it’s like to deal with pads etc. (it’s a little gross but that’s right up my alley). At the end of it one of them says something like “I think when women should be allowed to work from home when they are on their periods.” and I laughed so hard. If men had periods, they’d get extra vacation days, bowls of tampons on every desk, painkillers and birth control would be cheaper than gum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have PCOS, it sucks. It was worse when i was first diagnosed at 19 but the symptoms for me have always sucked even now that I pretty much have a handle on it from diet and exercise (I have a mild case) But the hirsutism, ovulation pain, lack of regular cycles, difficulty losing weight..all shitty. Add to that the increased chances of various cancers… ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a wonderful blessing, right?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never questioned that her comments about pregnancy being the “ultimate expression of womanhood” or whatever were anything OTHER than her talking about the way she felt when she struggled with infertility. I remember being really sad a few years ago that her comments appeared to be taken out of context.
I’ve struggled with several reproductive health conditions that have made it near impossible for me to conceive. I’ve been trying for 6 years. I am 35 years old. After finally being cleared for a round of IVF including one canceled FET (I wasn’t capable of it before), I finally, after 6 years of trying, became pregnant this summer. Everything was going well and then, sadly, I began to bleed. A few weeks later, my baby’s heart slowed and then stopped. I had a DNC a few weeks ago and I’m now facing down another IVF treatment again. The truth is that infertility is crippling and terrible and it’s not just something that happens to “women of a certain age” because I’ve been dealing with this for YEARS. Infertility is also massively misunderstood, in part, because the conversation ( for better or worse) is dominated by older women who aren’t actually infertile but are just, to be honest, past their prime childbearing years. I support women’s right to not have children. I always have and always will. But as a woman who is truly in the infertile community and has now lost the only pregnancy I’ve ever had, I often feel alone, isolated and forgotten as feminists scream back and forth about pro-life and pro-choice issues and a woman’s right to not have children. I support those women in their rights but I often wonder if they truly see or support me. I’m grateful to have someone like Jaime out there saying these things. They are vital and important. Women who crave children but can’t have them are a forgotten population. We suffer in silence. We cry and no one sees. Our femininity is questioned daily and there are very few people there to defend us because the feminist movement hasn’t really gotten it’s act together enough to figure out how to support us. It’s very, very hard and difficult. Also, before anyone responds, “well why don’t you just adopt??” Don’t. We’ve tried adopting. It’s more complicated, expensive and difficult than the majority of people could ever imagine. Best wishes to Jaime and anyone else here going through this agony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kathleen, I’m so sorry for your loss, and for your years of struggles. I’ve been where you are and it’s indescribably painful. I wish you the best of luck with your upcoming IVF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this post. I am now bawling. Have you had the joys of Lupron? I guess having a god baby is the closest I will get because adoption we can’t afford. At least I LOVE animals?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole, oh yes…I now all about Lupron and the “forced menopause.” My Doctor tries not to use it unless it’s absolutely necessary but, sadly, I needed it in order to do an FET because I kept ovulating. So I was on it for like 25 days straight. It made my hair fall out and generally made me feel like an absolute crazy woman. I am trying to get myself ready to do it all over again but it’s hard. Best of luck to you. I am so sorry for your pain and your sadness. I wish I could hug you and bring you comfort. It’s such a hard road. ::hugs:: to you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope things work out for you. Sending lots of hugs your way.
I’m one of those women who don’t want kids and have to defend themselves over and over again. It’s annoying and sometimes insulting but it is not painful. I think that’s one of the reasons the feminist movement (as far as there is “one” movement) hasn’t been able to get there. It is easier for someone who’s a bit pissed off to “open up” than for someone who’s truly in pain and is suffering. It’s also easy to confront me, to debate me. It’s not easy at all when it’s not a debate about choice but a topic that involves, well, for lack of a better word, tragedy. There is shame attached to being infertile and that makes it hard. I think that’s the thing we need to tackel. I don’t EVER ask women about their baby plans etc. because you never know what they might be struggling with and it’s also none of my damn business. I hope that in general I have let my girlfriends know enough times that there is no topic they can’t talk to me about and that if anyone ever makes an insensitive, ignorant or dumb comment I will go for their kneecaps.
It’s really difficult for someone who isn’t affected to start these conversations and I know it’s not fair to expect women like you to start them either but I don’t see another way. Which is why I agree that Jaime deserves all the respect for continuing to talk about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@littemissnaughty, thank you so much for this comment. I really means a lot. I truly mean it when I say that I stand as an ally for any woman who does not want children. It ::is:: annoying, unfair and wrong that women who don’t want children are constantly told they are “selfish” or any other number of insults. I agree with you that the silence and stigma and, yes, shame that surrounds infertility is what stifles the dialogue for those of us that can’t conceive. The sad part is that I have personally found that it’s more painful when I do NOT talk about it. For years, I said basically nothing. Just suffered in silence. Now, I’m pretty open about it, in part, because I feel like it’s just unfair that people expect me to be quiet to keep them from feeling uncomfortable. I had to come back to work ONE DAY after my DNC because my work policy did not allow me to take bereavement (I asked and was ignored) and I don’t have enough sick days due to the IVF to take an extended leave. It was awful and unfair. But I also was pretty open that I had just miscarried because why should my employer get to feel comfortable when they are the ones who will not allow me any leave to grieve the loss of my pregnancy? It’s all just so messed up. Anyway, thank you for this. Truly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is a really important topic, in particular this: “We are told as women that our great value is to be able to carry life, to carry a child. If we’re fertile and abundant, we’re a worthy goddess.” Some people’s parts don’t work. Some people’s parts work just fine but they don’t want kids. I fall into the latter camp. I was crushed when I got pregnant – like my body had failed me. My OB didn’t understand – she thought I was depressed and sent me to a psychiatrist. Turns out, not depressed, I’m just a person who did not want to be pregnant. The more quickly we can do away with the sentiment that all women want babies (even those who say they don’t — they just don’t know it! (vomit)) and that it is women’s highest purpose, the better for us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 33 and people still tell me “Oh you just wait.” Dude, I’m this close to my personal cut-off age for babies (which I only gave myself in case the unthinkable happens and I suddenly want a baby), it is not happening.
I find it dangerous as hell to try and get people to tie their worth to anything they may have little to no control over, to unimportant sh*t like the size of one’s car, your weight, your looks, the type of job you have etc. And yet these are the things we are told to value above all else. Of course for women that’s babies. All of it is about control. I’m over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe I have endometriosis or PCOS but I had painful periods from middle school until my early twenties when I finally went on the pill. The first two days of my periods I had gut wrenching, nausea inducing, climbing up the walls pain at the beginning of my period that left me crying and moaning in the fetal position, shutting myself in a dark room to let it pass. Ibuprofen helped dull the pain but I could still feel my insides writhing twisting into a vise. Going on the pill was a total game changer for me, I barely get any cramps at all now and it’s amazing. Sometimes in between periods I’ll get random cramping episodes but those usually only last a few seconds rather than the hours long saga I used to have to deal with.
I never thought menstruation was supposed to be pain free though. My mom had bad cramps growing up and I totally inherited that from her. Her cramps ended once she got pregnant with me (and she had no fertility issues, she said she got pregnant at the drop of a hat, pregnancy was easy for her and she was only in labor for six hours with me and less than four hours with my sister). So while I don’t understand what it’s like dealing with fertility issues, I understand what it’s like to have your uterus in pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your story is mine in every aspect. I still remember how bittersweet it was to suddenly lose 90% of the pain when I went on the pill. On the one hand, hallelujah! No more losing classes, no more lying on the floor, sleepless. On the other hand, why hadn’t we been told about the pill vs. cramps? Eight years of monthly fuckery, all unnecessary!
Oh, and far shorter periods too. *Whistles*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was me as a teenager. I actually gave myself an ulcer from taking too much Advil because I didn’t know you could go to a doctor and get something stronger if you needed it. Thank you, “just suck it up and deal” mentality! When I went on the pill that all changed, and I could live my life instead of being curled up in the fetal position because even stretching my legs out was more pain that I could handle. Nowadays I’m not on BC anymore but the excruciating cramps have not returned. I think that’s because I try to eat healthy and avoid processed and crap foods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad she is speaking up on this as the majority of women I know are in pain during their menstruation. A friend of mine once said it feels like someone is stabbing her with a knife.
I don’t have such severe pain, but still take painkillers (Ibuprofen) for 2-3 days. Actually what has bothered me the most over the years is not the pain but my menstruation lasting up to 8 days. And for years my cycles were only 21 days. Now they are at 25 days, so things are a bit better. I also have to take meds to fight low iron levels, if I don’t take them regularly, I get incredibly tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone know if PCOS or endometriosis is hereditary? I do not have either one of those fortunately, but my mom got a hysterectomy at 33 because she had such bad periods. I don’t know what he medical issues were at that time. I have never had any issues at all with my periods. No bad cramps, headaches, nausea, or anything so when I do, I keep my mouth shut because there are just so many women out there suffering. My concern is whether or not my daughter could develop it and what signs she needs to look for. Everyone should be educated about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it can be hereditary. Also, some people have endo and never even know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse