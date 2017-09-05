Prince Harry on Kate: ‘I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry yesterday (Monday) in Manchester. He was visiting the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub and hanging out with children and veterans and doing some work on behalf of Walking with the Wounded. Harry was in Manchester when the news broke about his sister-in-law’s pregnancy, and Harry was obviously asked about Kate by reporters. His response was… not as glowing as the headlines would have you believe.

Prince Harry shared his delight Monday about the news that he will soon be an uncle three times over – and gave a health update on sister-in-law pregnant Princess Kate, as she battles severe morning sickness. Harry, in Manchester to meet with victims of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May, told reporters that news that brother Prince William and Kate are expecting baby no. 3 is “fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them.” He also revealed that Kate – who is believed to be three months pregnant – is “okay” as she battles Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that afflicted her for all three pregnancies. “I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay,” he said. (William, Kate and Harry last appeared publicly together on August 30 to dedicate a memorial garden to Princess Diana.)

[From People]

“I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay”… he literally saw Kate last Wednesday, when he, William and Kate did that event in the Kensington Palace garden. My guess is that Harry wasn’t told about the pregnancy last week and he sort of let his surprise register in real time. My guess is that Harry had his own agenda and timeline for how September was going to go – Invictus Games and then an engagement announcement – and his immediate thought was “Damn, do I have to push back the engagement announcement?” No. He does not. He can still announce it whenever he wants.

Some photos of Harry, William and Kate last Wednesday, when he apparently didn’t see her. She was wearing garden camouflage, maybe he got confused.