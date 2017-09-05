Prince Harry on Kate: ‘I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry yesterday (Monday) in Manchester. He was visiting the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub and hanging out with children and veterans and doing some work on behalf of Walking with the Wounded. Harry was in Manchester when the news broke about his sister-in-law’s pregnancy, and Harry was obviously asked about Kate by reporters. His response was… not as glowing as the headlines would have you believe.
Prince Harry shared his delight Monday about the news that he will soon be an uncle three times over – and gave a health update on sister-in-law pregnant Princess Kate, as she battles severe morning sickness. Harry, in Manchester to meet with victims of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May, told reporters that news that brother Prince William and Kate are expecting baby no. 3 is “fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them.”
He also revealed that Kate – who is believed to be three months pregnant – is “okay” as she battles Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that afflicted her for all three pregnancies.
“I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay,” he said. (William, Kate and Harry last appeared publicly together on August 30 to dedicate a memorial garden to Princess Diana.)
“I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay”… he literally saw Kate last Wednesday, when he, William and Kate did that event in the Kensington Palace garden. My guess is that Harry wasn’t told about the pregnancy last week and he sort of let his surprise register in real time. My guess is that Harry had his own agenda and timeline for how September was going to go – Invictus Games and then an engagement announcement – and his immediate thought was “Damn, do I have to push back the engagement announcement?” No. He does not. He can still announce it whenever he wants.
Some photos of Harry, William and Kate last Wednesday, when he apparently didn’t see her. She was wearing garden camouflage, maybe he got confused.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Pacific Coast News.
I think that’s the new, “I don’t know her”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IT IS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BAHAHAHAHA! Love it.
There’s a lot of things said about Kate on this site, good and bad. However, none of those comments include the word “memorable.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Would laugh again. Ginger Shaaaaaaaade FTW
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect shade. HAHA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like a few months ago there was a tab story about how close they are and how he confided in her about all his dating woes. And that she was super keen to help….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
f*&king Keeners! LMAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a weird statement. In what world is “a while” less than a few weeks? He was probably hoping to roll out the wedding soon and start with the VF cover (I will never be convinced she did that on her own) and then his sister in law gets knocked up again. But I mean it’s baby no. 3, he can go ahead and still be the bigger news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he meant he hasn’t spent a lot of time with her lately. He was traveling for the month of August.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they spend much time together since Meghan has entered the picture. Kate isn’t exactly nice to other women and there already was that story where she ditched Meghan even though they were both going to the same place. Of course Meghan told Harry and of course Harry is going to side with his girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you have a link or details?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was he trolling/joking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry is always on weeks’ long holidays – maybe he just saw Kate the other day, while checking 0n his cell with the royal travel agent about his next vacation? He wasn’t paying attention to the word “baby” unless it referd to “baby, yes, baby, Meghan!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how close he really is to his brother, never mind his SIL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he implying they don’t see each other much outside of official events? That I could buy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking maybe he meant he and Kate haven’t had a sit down in a long time. Not sure how deep a convo they can have at an event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if he’s annoyed that the pregnancy and royal baby will inevitably pull shine from his engagement. *tin foil hat time* what if k and w planned for another baby when they realized things were heating up with h and m and got pregnant on purpose to steal shine. Honestly I don’t think they look forward to Harry being married and having a wife to compete with Kate for popularity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean someone who will showcase just how truly Lazy Kate actually is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on. Family planning to steal the spotlight from a wedding announcement? Kate has aleays wanted lots of kids with not too much space between them. Some of these conspiracy theories are too much. William and Kate live in a bubble of immense privilege, arrogance and ego. They don’t see Harry and Meghan as significant enough of a threat to make them procreate. We don’t even know how they feel about Markle yet, to be honest. Kate thinks every decision she makes resonates well with certain royalists and she’s right. How things develop in the next three years or so will bear watching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you really think Harry is engaged ? I really hope I’m wrong, but Meghan gives me bad vibes.I honestly hope that this love and they’re equally committed and happy . I don’t know though .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bad vibes? really? Pray tell in what way does this working girl give you bad vibes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh? Yes,please. Pray tell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A while = months? Does meeting her for “work” not count? I thought charity work means so much to him? He can’t remember that one(!) day he “worked” between his 10 vacations?
And does this mean he hasn’t seen his nephew and niece for months? How charming
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan will be at the Games as his +1 and I say an announcement happens in December.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he had an engagement announcement planned, I bet Kate knew about it. I bet she could have waited a month before the pregnancy was announced and being photo’d craddling her belly.
Granted her pregnancy news and condition could have been leaked. I’ll give her that.
I want to like her sooooo bad- I LOVE princesses. But the SWFing she does of Diana, the bright colors on a balcony where everyone is wearing pastels, the GIANT necklace that didn’t go with her neckline…. something about her seems attention-granny sometimes, and it’s … welll just insert sad face emoji.
I love Harry, and Meagan, and them together. That’s an odd response, and he doesn’t seem like he’s not smart enough nor petty enough to have been intentionally vague.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of SWFing – The dress she wore to the garden dedication?
http://68.media.tumblr.com/debfe4b27501251228e749bb53c05f63/tumblr_ovi9z1720n1tch55to1_1280.jpg
I agree Harry’s response was very odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they are close at all. He always reacts like that about her. Whatever anyone thinks she isn’t popular with the family. Whether you like her or not that is obvious and undeniable.
I wanted to like Kate too but I can’t stand phoniness and indolence in anyone. Her lack of intellectual curiosity is bad enough but to have this opportunity to help people and do nothing with it is shameful. Dragging her family into the spotlight to gain from the association is sketchy especially when she won’t work. I thought she was going to be down to earth and charming. Maybe witty or generous but there is nothing.
They are basically ceremonial celebrities with history at this point.
If I were Megan I would see it as a positive. She doesn’t have to compete for affection or friendship. I also think that Megan is a stronger personality and that will work for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Cambridges have spent most of their married life away from London where Harry lives and the brothers have their own lives, so its fair to say that he probably doesn’t/hasn’t spent a lot of time around her or even knows her as well as the tabs would have us all believe. He famously said after they got engaged that he was looking forward to getting to know her. William and Harry are not as close as they were in their twenties.
I likely the green dress she’s wearing in one of the photo’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly this, I read somewhere (can’t remember so I can’t link) that when normal Bill was at uni and Harry in the army they didn’t see each other for months. They are very different characters, Bill is said to be reserved and sly while Harry is much more outgoing but not too bright so as people they maybe don’t have all that much in common personality wise. I suspect Harry may be delighted about the pregnancy, pushes him further down the line of succession and further away from the throne he’s made clear he absolutely does not want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She was wearing garden camouflage and he got confused.” Perfection!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 laughed out loud for real
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t buy this severe morning sickness thing that gets bounded around with Kate. With Baby numero uno I believe.. With the next two not so much. Very convenient that a lazy person gets a special morning sickness which means she can’t do any work, whereas I work in a hospital with pregnant Drs and nurses who manage to turn up to 12/14 hour shifts while having to occasionally dash to the nearest sink or bathroom. Can’t stand this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if that’s fair.
My last boss had the same condition with her pregnancy. She missed A LOT of time and was horribly ill. And we work an office job. She got put off work early as well – she had a really rough go.
My sister in law was never diagnosed with an actual condition to my knowledge, but she also had severe morning sickness. She was in nursing school at the time – and there were days where she had to basically crawl upstairs to their bedroom because she was so sick.
Sure, there are nurses and doctors who can work just as hard as they did before they were pregnant – but there are plenty of people who just physically can’t. It’s just a case of some people having an easy pregnancy, and other people not being so lucky.
I think your dislike for her is coloring your willingness to believe that not everyone can just power through a pregnancy because none are exactly alike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not defending her work (in-) actions, but hyperemesis gravidarum can be very serious. There are degrees of HG, from mild to severe, and correspondingly may be treated at home, in an outpatient setting, or require hospitalization for IV hydration and medication . Dehydration can cause hypotension, electrolyte abnormalities ( which can cause cardiac dysrhythmias and neurological issues ) and pre-renal failure. Your statement about working in a hospital and seeing staff occasionally get sick shows your lack of understanding about the condition. I don’t know what degree K has, but it appears at this point that she probably has a milder degree and does not require hospitalization. The people you cite seem to have normal pregnancy nausea, which is not severe ( i.e. do not always vomit with nausea and can keep some food/fluids down), can strike at any time of day, and usually abates by about 12 weeks. Symptoms beyond that description enter HG territory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t buy it, will never buy it. Too convenient.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does it magically get better for Caribbean vacations, fancy award shows, shopping and other things you want to do and get worse when you have to do boring things?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Missed a & Lindsey-
Re-read my first sentence.
The post was meant to be educational, not a sweeping defense. Did you read the entire paragraph? I don’t think so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can’t power through a pregnancy but as many other posters have pointed out, she could ‘power’ her way to Mustique for a holiday and go on another trip to the Alps where she went sledding while she was pregnant with George and said to be suffering from severe HG that prevented her from performing the duties that justify her existence. Funny that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea, I’m done giving this chick the benefit of the doubt. She’s too shady. Plus I had HG with my second child, I had an almost two year old at home and just moved across the country for husband’s job. I had to power through THAT on my own, so sorry not sorry, I’m not feeling too bad for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister-in-law, having no problems with her second and third pregnancy, was a mess during her fourth pregnancy, complete nausea, to the point she couldn’t be around the smell of food. It was very concerning, and we were worried about her.
Even much farther along in her pregnancy I remember they came for Thanksgiving, and my brother and the three children ate, but she couldn’t be near the kitchen and the smells, and was resting in a bedroom she felt so ill. She ate a little later when the food was cold.
She was a teacher and was out for a few months in the beginning because of how sick she was. There was just no way she could work. When she went back, she had to run between classes to the bathroom to throw up. It was a miserable pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that she is now “pregnant Princess Kate.” That is her title. We must never forget that she is, indeed, with child. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people want to create drama where there is none. Princess Madeleine was pregnant at her brother’s wedding and gave birth not long after.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depends on how much he typically sees her. If he sees her a lot (i.e. Most days) than a week for him is a while. I’m guessing that also seeing her for an event doesn’t exactly count to them. That’s not them spending time together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was exactly my line of thought as well, Nicole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His response is hilariously shady & I’m living for it lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has already shaded Meghan and you know Harry knows about it. He is going to be there for his girlfriend over Kate any day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally spot on Nic
Note the lazy whiny Willnot PR war with the Wales CH BP.
THE Wales pre approved potential King Henry sparkles Vogue articke on Meg pre enagement announcement. That would have removed LAZY flasher waity willnot Throne Idle PR cover from one day surprise shading CH BP with 3 pregnancy HG deoends from taxpayers Duchy but now ripping off French media businesd for middleton payout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see a problem with his response.
He may have just seen her for 30 minutes before the photo op last week and has probably not spoken to her in depth some time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. Seeing her at the gardens for 30 mins and spending time living at the dame KP walking distance – is what i got.
Waity the middletons womt be friends with better females worst a popular Prince Harry Sparkles Couple.
Thats been reported by uni females on how the Wisteria set operate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the previous theory that they always wanted 3. I don’t think this was planned to steal any spotlight from Harry. I do think the way the announcement came out was intended to steal some spotlight from Meghan’s VF cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually believe Kate gets severe morning sickness. If it’s HG or not, I have no idea but I remember those pictures taken of her when she was being discharged from the hospital when she was pregnant with George when they were forced to announce her pregnancy so early due to her getting sick. She looked unwell and weak, it is pretty clear she was sick. Kate is not very good at faking things and she definitely didn’t fake looking sick. I know it’s not real proof but she definitely looked like something was wrong.
As for Harry, I’ve always wondered if he likes Kate or at least just gets along with her for William’s sake. I thought his answer was really weird, perhaps he just wanted to get the focus off Kate’s pregnancy and back to the veterans and children he was visiting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the video of this exact comment on the news. In actual fact, he didn’t have to stop and say anything as he was walking through a door, but stopped to at least comment to the media in some manner. I got the impression he had nothing prepared, and it just came out sounding awkward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, I just took it to mean that he hasn’t seen her to talk to her in a while. You can’t have a good conversation with someone at a public work event. I saw a friend the other day at a party and exchanged some pleasantries, but if someone asked, I’d say I hadn’t seen her for a while – to me, seeing her would mean we sat and gabbed for a while. Though I’m dying at the garden camouflage comment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Harry is normal human who misspeaks sometimes BUT also wonder if they told him privately or if news was delivered thru BRF channels or worse the press. Especially if he ran Megan events past them, if they’re not treating him the same that might be surprising. Also, that would hurt.
Looking for Harry to widen his life and press and not be so linked to Will & Kate in future, which makes sense. That might be all it is too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people are reading too much into this. He was out of the country for almost all of August and then he came back and did one brief public appearance with William and Kate. Maybe he didn’t have personal conversation with them during the engagement? Aside from that one appearance together, it is entirely plausible that he hasn’t spent time with them since before his Africa trip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How far down the line does Harry have to be to not need permission from the Queen to marry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse