Ryan Phillippe broke his leg trying to stop a runaway UTV from hitting people

On Tuesday, we got a quick health update from Ryan Phillippe after he broke his leg back in July. The 42-year-old actor posted a shirtless snap on Instagram with his leg still in a boot, with the caption, “gettin bak in fightin’ shape – war ready.” Apparently, Ryan doesn’t like the letter “g” or “c” for that matter. It’s a good thing he’s got a nice physique, as his spelling leaves a lot to be desired.

The injury was revealed to fans on social media back in July, when Ryan posted photos from a hospital bed to social media. At the time, he didn’t reveal how he ended up injured, only sharing a tweet that simply said “This sucks.” He later sent out a series of tweets, explaining that the injury was the result of “a freak accident during a family outing” and wasn’t the result of any method acting done on the set of his TV series, Shooter. His leg was banged up enough to cut the number of episodes for his show’s second season from ten to eight.

Ryan has kept his fans in the loop on social media, posting an update in early August, in what appears to be a soft cast/boot. And, a few weeks after that, he shared a photo from his gym/garage, doing a little upper body work, with the equally grammar police-angering caption, “NOxcuse.”

As nothing remains a mystery in Hollywood, TMZ managed to get the dirt on what went down, and it seems Ryan has been playing down his humble, hero side. In the site’s report, Ryan was off-roading when the vehicle he was driving rolled over. He attempted to right the vehicle with the help of another person, but the parking brake wasn’t engaged, resulting in the UTV rolling down a hill and into a crowd. Ryan tested his superpowers, trying to grab the steering wheel but got pulled underneath the vehicle, which left him with a broken leg when it rolled over him. Ouch.

Fortunately, Ryan is definitely on the road to recovery, excitedly tweeting on Tuesday, “DOC SAYS I CAN START WALKING AGAIN!!!!!!”

I don’t really get the “shrouded in secrecy” part of this story, maybe he really wanted to keep his heroics low-key, but I’m glad he’s on the road to recovery. Broken bones do suck, especially when they impede your ability to walk (and, speaking from personal experience, a broken elbow isn’t walk in the park either). And, hey, any excuse to post photos of a shirtless, good-looking actor is a-okay with me. Speedy recovery, Ryan.

29 Responses to “Ryan Phillippe broke his leg trying to stop a runaway UTV from hitting people”

  1. Clare says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:18 am

    He is kinda hot but oh my god that bad grammar and ridiculous bandana thing are SO gross. Anyway I guess I appreciate him not shoving his heroics down social media throats.

    Reply
  2. Originaltessa says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:18 am

    My guess is he’s not a hero because he was driving and probably got the UTV in the predicament in the first place…

    Reply
  3. Margo S. says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Damn. He is handsome.

    Reply
  4. Serene Wolf says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Lmao at “Apparently, Ryan doesn’t like the letter “g” or “c”.”

    I’ve never liked this cradle snatching, himbo.

    Reply
  5. Barrett says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Wow very low brow. What’s Reese 1950s house wife have to say?

    Reply
  6. Alleycat says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:41 am

    How is it secrecy? He didn’t have to say why he broke his leg on social media or in general. I’ll always have a soft spot for him since I know what you did last summer.

    Reply
  7. JEM says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    He is so hot, but seems like he takes himself SUPER seriously. War ready? Are you actually going to war? Nope? Calm down.

    Reply
  8. Jess says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I couldn’t handle that spelling, nope! He seems a bit thirsty as well, especially for his age.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Second that. The amount of selfies one posts to social media is one the quickest ways to kill all the hots for that person. At least for me. I know most actors are shallow but those that have social media only for half naked selfies are the deffinition of vanity for me and that usually kills all the interest in me.

      Reply
  9. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I’m so humble. I’m no hero. But I am rly rly gd lookin. Do wrk son.

    Reply
  10. detritus says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Ugh. Would hate bang.
    Gagged with that stupid headband though.

    Reply
  11. OSTONE says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    He is hot but I wouldn’t hit it just on the spelling alone.

    Reply
  12. Mop top says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Huh. According to another gossip site, he was high as a kite, caused the problem in the first place, and then put the spin on it that he was helping people. I know which story I believe.

    Reply
  13. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    AM I CRAZY?

    Okay, I had to look THREE TIMES, but confirmed that his boot jumps to his right leg in one photo, while it is on his left leg in two.

    Shady.

    Reply
  14. Cali says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    He’s hot, but I still wonder if he ever stepped up to help Alexis Knapp with their daughter. I heart her for always keeping things super down-low and not parading the kid around. She’ll share a pic on social media once in a blue moon and seems like a great mom.

    Reply
  15. Carol says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    anyone else think he’s had some work done on his eyes?

    Reply

