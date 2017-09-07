Ryan Phillippe broke his leg trying to stop a runaway UTV from hitting people

Embed from Getty Images

On Tuesday, we got a quick health update from Ryan Phillippe after he broke his leg back in July. The 42-year-old actor posted a shirtless snap on Instagram with his leg still in a boot, with the caption, “gettin bak in fightin’ shape – war ready.” Apparently, Ryan doesn’t like the letter “g” or “c” for that matter. It’s a good thing he’s got a nice physique, as his spelling leaves a lot to be desired.

gettin bak in fightin' shape – war ready A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

The injury was revealed to fans on social media back in July, when Ryan posted photos from a hospital bed to social media. At the time, he didn’t reveal how he ended up injured, only sharing a tweet that simply said “This sucks.” He later sent out a series of tweets, explaining that the injury was the result of “a freak accident during a family outing” and wasn’t the result of any method acting done on the set of his TV series, Shooter. His leg was banged up enough to cut the number of episodes for his show’s second season from ten to eight.

Ryan has kept his fans in the loop on social media, posting an update in early August, in what appears to be a soft cast/boot. And, a few weeks after that, he shared a photo from his gym/garage, doing a little upper body work, with the equally grammar police-angering caption, “NOxcuse.”

update A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

NOxcuse A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

As nothing remains a mystery in Hollywood, TMZ managed to get the dirt on what went down, and it seems Ryan has been playing down his humble, hero side. In the site’s report, Ryan was off-roading when the vehicle he was driving rolled over. He attempted to right the vehicle with the help of another person, but the parking brake wasn’t engaged, resulting in the UTV rolling down a hill and into a crowd. Ryan tested his superpowers, trying to grab the steering wheel but got pulled underneath the vehicle, which left him with a broken leg when it rolled over him. Ouch.

Fortunately, Ryan is definitely on the road to recovery, excitedly tweeting on Tuesday, “DOC SAYS I CAN START WALKING AGAIN!!!!!!”

DOC SAYS I CAN START WALKING AGAIN!!!!!!🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) September 5, 2017

I don’t really get the “shrouded in secrecy” part of this story, maybe he really wanted to keep his heroics low-key, but I’m glad he’s on the road to recovery. Broken bones do suck, especially when they impede your ability to walk (and, speaking from personal experience, a broken elbow isn’t walk in the park either). And, hey, any excuse to post photos of a shirtless, good-looking actor is a-okay with me. Speedy recovery, Ryan.

