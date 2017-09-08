Taylor Swift & Olivia Swift’s new AT&T ads are actually pretty cute, right?

tay att

Taylor Swift is crazy rich. Her records sell like hot cakes. She’s inevitably the #1 in iTunes downloads. Her tours are incredibly successful, by any measure. But you can never be too rich, so of course Taylor has incredibly lucrative endorsement deals with Diet Coke, Keds, Apple and now AT&T. Tay-Tay has teamed with AT&T for something called Taylor Swift Now. I don’t know what it is or how it works, but yeah, the ad is pretty cute:

😃☎️ @att go.att.com/tsn

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

It’s cute. Here are some “outtakes” where she’s talking to her cat, Olivia. Olivia is such a grumpy kitty! It’s sort of hilarious.

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Meanwhile, did you know that Taylor Swift’s favorite video director Joseph Kahn is kind of awful? Kahn directed Bad Blood (the Mean Girl anthem), Blank Space (Tay trying to be self-aware about her boy drama), Wildest Dreams (neo-colonial nightmare), Out of the Woods, and most recently, Look What You Made Me Do. Kahn is also something of a Swift surrogate, sent out to do some of the weirdly thin-skinned and racist work of Team Swift. Well, Kahn is still mad that people thought he and Taylor were homage-ing Beyonce’s Lemonade/Formation. So he said this to the LAT:

“It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

No. NO BEYONCE DID NOT COPY BAD BLOOD. For the love of God. Beyonce “copies” a lot of artists, Beyonce homages a lot of artists, and Beyonce doesn’t always give credit to those artists. But Taylor Swift is not one of those artists. And let’s not pretend that the “Taylor is doing a cheap imitation of Formation” complaints are just about crop tops.

Taylor Swift's new video 'Look What You Made Me Do'

79 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Olivia Swift’s new AT&T ads are actually pretty cute, right?”

  1. Babs says:
    September 8, 2017 at 7:51 am

    OH HELL NO HE DIDN’T

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    September 8, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Just get her off the sides of UPS trucks.

    Reply
  3. Huckle says:
    September 8, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Omg, does it matter?? Musicians copy other musicians and have always done so. Who cares about any of this?? Urgh 😠

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Kahn is the worst. Just the worst. One of the reasons I started giving Swift major side-eye (rather than just finding her annoying) is because she’s so close to that douche despite him regularly putting his misogyny and racism on full display.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I would find it cute if I didn’t find everything she does annoying or secretly terrible.

    Reply
  6. Loopy says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:05 am

    This formation rumour copycat is so stupid,i cannot believe i am about to defend her..but come on, this is a very common stance that singers and their dancers take. You can youtube any Madonna, Janet Jackson,Jennifer Lopez etc video and see the same ‘formation.’

    Reply
  7. STRIPE says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I would like to actually hear his comment. Does anyone else think he may have been sarcastic to make a point about recycled imagery in general? Neither Bey or Tay own crop tops or standing in line with dancers.

    Reply
  8. Bobbymilly says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:16 am

    No the snake emoji can’t be funny.

    Terrible person, horrible music.

    Reply
  9. Jessi says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I think he is just being sarcastic. I checked his Twitter and he seems to be trolling 99% of the time

    Reply
  10. Feedmechips says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I still think she’s trying to be Kesha.

    Reply
  11. Lizzie says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Her hair is a bigger disaster than malibu

    Reply
  12. HelloSunshine says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:31 am

    A) Kahn is a troll. He says these things because he knows people will get riled up and talk about it. Don’t feed the troll people!
    B) “Are you just a melting snowman?” made me laugh lol
    C) How successful can something like Taylor Swift Now be? I get that right now it would be because the album is about to be released but realistically, in like a year, what will they be playing on it?

    Reply
  13. Patricia says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Of course she named her cat Olivia (eye roll). She’s so basic, the name Olivia has become like black leggings and pumpkin spice latte. I swear every other little girl is named Olivia right now. Go ahead, get offended, but people NEED to stop naming their kids Olivia and Jackson. If she gets a dog it will surely he named Jackson.

    My son started preschool yesterday. In a class of 14 three-year-olds there were THREE Jacksons. Come on now! Just one Olivia, so she was lucky to probably be experiencing the only school year of her life when she’s the only Olivia in the class.

    Taylor! You basic! No amount of money can buy away the basicness.

    Reply
  14. Amelia says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:47 am

    If she could tap into her less petty, victimized , white privileged self, I think she could reach Jay Z level of business success. I think she’s insanely smart and seems to have a talent for that kind of thing. She falls short bc she’s so damn petty all of the time. Yes, Jay wasn’t always an angel, but he woke up and knuckled down big time. I’d love to see TS do the same

    Reply
  15. Jenna says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I love Beyonce’s music. Does she contribute to the song writing in any way? She sings the crap out of it.

    I don’t like Taylor’s music, but give her credit for writing it.

    Either way – pop stars can’t really complain about people copying their style as they roll in their millions. They get churned out of a cookie cutter. Blah blah bland.

    Reply
  16. Jenna says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Plus – cute kitty. Respect for your kitty love Taylor. Hope you throw some money at Houston’s homeless furballs.

    Reply
  17. Kitten says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Nobody is talking about her kitties for whatever reason so I will. As some of you know, I love them because I have two Scottish Folds as well.

    They are the sweetest cats and have so much personality. ♥

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      September 8, 2017 at 9:04 am

      I just came on here to say I’m here for the cats. No matter how problematic Taylor can be, her love of (and sense of humor about) her cats warms my cold bitter soul. Lol.

      Reply
    • Scout says:
      September 8, 2017 at 10:36 am

      What do you feel about the Scottish government considering putting a ban on breeding Scottish Folds because of their genetic mutation that causes them to have short and painful lives?

      Reply
      • Jaii says:
        September 8, 2017 at 10:54 am

        TBH I wish a lot more was done to stop over breeding of cats/dogs that are so say the “hot” breed right now. My mum has a rescued Persian male Ambrose who is not even 2 yet , and if it wasn’t for a great insurance policy and fantastic vets i would have Broke parents, and a dead cat. Sadly the British government would rather cruelly punish innocent dogs that look a certain way than doing anything constructive.

      • Kitten says:
        September 8, 2017 at 11:33 am

        How do I feel?
        I feel like I should suggest that you do more research.

        As long as they are bred British Shorthair to Scottish Fold or folded-ear Scottish Fold to straight-eared Scottish Fold they are found to be 100% healthy and extremely sturdy cats. The only time they are born with genetic and musculoskeletal issues is when they are bred folded-ear Scottish Fold to folded-ear Scottish Fold.

        Again, go to a trusted breeder, read reviews, meet the cat’s parents etc. I met both sets of parents of my kitties so I could see that my girl’s mom was straight-eared and her dad was folded. My boy’s mom was a British Shorthair and his dad a folded-ear Scottish Fold.

        Most Scottish Fold breeders are extremely ethical and careful in terms of how they breed. Nobody wants to sell a sick cat to someone. It’s hard enough to get a decent-sized litter with Folds but it would surely be the end of a breeder’s career to breed sick cats.

        Also, if you think they live “short and painful” (lol) lives perhaps you should follow Maru. He’s a ten year old Scottish Fold and arguably the most popular kitty on the internet aside from Grumpy Cat and he is happy and healthy.

        @ Jaii-Scottish Folds have been around forever. I had a million cat books as a kid and even though I grew up with rescues, I always loved Folds. They have always been an incredibly rare breed that is in no danger of being overbred.

    • Erica_V says:
      September 8, 2017 at 10:43 am

      I am totally going to call my cat the Princess of Meowtown now.

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:31 am

      Wrong spot

      Reply
    • LokiGal says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:42 am

      Hear hear for the kitties, although I have to say Olivia looked pissed off at being handled…and Folds are generally sweet affectionate floofotters.
      I’m so sorry for your pain Babs, doesn’t matter whether it’s 2 legs or 4, the death of a family member is painful. Hope you’d be giving your heart some healing and saving a fur baby soon.

      I’ve no problems with stricter regulation regarding high risk breeds. Being a rescuer and foster fur mom, the things I’ve seen people put animals through for money can be depressing. But Folds are not inherently faulty as a breed, it’s the greedy, ignorant and unethical breeders trying to ensure maximum success for the coveted triple fold ears by breeding Fold to Fold that’s damaging the cats and polluting the gene pool. My aunt has had Folds and straights for decades and they have always been sturdy and lived long generally healthy lives up to mid or late teens.
      Oops, took to long to post this, so editing to say YES to kitten for the thorough explanation

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        September 8, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        It is also important that people research and pick the animal whose needs will fit into their lifestyle or personality. If you don’t have time to brush a cat regularly, don’t get a Persian cat, no matter how beautiful you think they are, is one of the easier examples of this. One of my chores as a kid was to brush our Persian daily. Mats would form very quickly otherwise. If you must have a long-hair, look into a cat like a Maine Coon whose fur is a bit coarser and doesn’t tangle as easily, but be aware that you’re now considering a much bigger cat. There’s even more problems with dog breeds. Dalmatians become trendy ever time Disney does a 101 Dalmatian release and then shelters get abandoned Dalmatians. Another breed that gets chosen for the wrong reasons is the beagle. People think “cute, small dog” but beagles are really big hunting hounds in a compact body. They howl, they tunnel, they dig, they chew through doors, they need outside space, they’re really smart and stubborn and organized and need to be in charge. One of my brothers is involved with beagle rescues.

      • LokiGal says:
        September 8, 2017 at 12:31 pm

        Agreed completely Lightpurple.
        The trends regarding live animals REALLY REALLY are a bane for us. The huskies are now being at risk because they look a lot like the dire wolves from GoT, just like owls from HP or Dalmatians you mentioned.
        I hate it when animals are bought for their looks without proper research and then abandoned or abused when the people can’t be bothered to do the work. And dogs suffer far more because of their extreme loyalty. Bless your brother for his kind effort.
        I do bengals and exotics especially because they need a bit more work before re homing, but plenty of regular domestic breeds get abused too simply because people don’t read up prior or believe horrid myths like rag dolls being ok with excessive rough handling just because they re so sweet and tolerant.

      • Kitten says:
        September 8, 2017 at 12:54 pm

        “it’s the greedy, ignorant and unethical breeders trying to ensure maximum success for the coveted triple fold ears by breeding Fold to Fold that’s damaging the cats and polluting the gene pool.”

        EXACTLY. I think that happens less and less these days though, honestly, and I think a big reason for that is that you can’t hide from the internet.
        Breeders have websites and customer reviews–people will find out very quickly if they are breeding sick cats. FYI, http://www.catsandkittens.com, http://www.animalnetwork.com/cats, and
        http://www.breedlist.com are all great resources for breeder referrals.

        Honestly, the triple-folds are adorable but the straight-eared Folds are just as cute and the double-folds as well.
        My girl is a double-fold and my boy is like a..half-fold haha. He just looks like a Brit Shorthair with semi-floppy ears.

        This has been the most excitement I’ve had all week! Yay for cat talk. I rarely get to talk to people who know anything about Folds so thanks for the convo, LokiGal :D

        @LP-My friend has a rescue beagle and she is a nice dog but oh my god the health problems! She has separation anxiety and is constantly on meds. She also eats EVERYTHING–and I mean, EVERY. SINGLE. THING.
        In addition to Dalmatians, some bully breeds like bulldogs can have very serious health issues.
        I think a lot of them have just been over-bred.

  18. M.A.F. says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I thought it was established that home girl copied Britney’s Toxic look for Bad Blood?

    Reply
  19. halliego says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:38 am

    i wish people would admit that taylor has more artistic talent than beyonce ever will. beyonce has a great team, but she is not a songwriter or content producer,

    Reply
  20. Electric Tuba says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I’ve blocked and reported AT&T and UPS and every ad featuring this fool of a woman from every social media account I have hahahaha It’s the little pleasures in life you know?

    Reply
  21. kekeh says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:31 am

    khan maybe a troll but his vids are beautiful. Now a days western music vids are either bland or weird.

    Reply
  22. Erica_V says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Yeah I’m a huge Taylor fan but no Joseph Kahn, no. Formation was not a copy of Bad Blood.

    Nor was LWYMMD a copy of Formation either.

    I think these are cute but I hate how she disables comments on all her IG posts.

    Reply
  23. Madly says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    These videos are clearly designed for you to see what she wants you to see. My opinion of her is unchanged.

    Reply

