Taylor Swift & Olivia Swift’s new AT&T ads are actually pretty cute, right?

Taylor Swift is crazy rich. Her records sell like hot cakes. She’s inevitably the #1 in iTunes downloads. Her tours are incredibly successful, by any measure. But you can never be too rich, so of course Taylor has incredibly lucrative endorsement deals with Diet Coke, Keds, Apple and now AT&T. Tay-Tay has teamed with AT&T for something called Taylor Swift Now. I don’t know what it is or how it works, but yeah, the ad is pretty cute:

@att go.att.com/tsn A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

It’s cute. Here are some “outtakes” where she’s talking to her cat, Olivia. Olivia is such a grumpy kitty! It’s sort of hilarious.

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Meanwhile, did you know that Taylor Swift’s favorite video director Joseph Kahn is kind of awful? Kahn directed Bad Blood (the Mean Girl anthem), Blank Space (Tay trying to be self-aware about her boy drama), Wildest Dreams (neo-colonial nightmare), Out of the Woods, and most recently, Look What You Made Me Do. Kahn is also something of a Swift surrogate, sent out to do some of the weirdly thin-skinned and racist work of Team Swift. Well, Kahn is still mad that people thought he and Taylor were homage-ing Beyonce’s Lemonade/Formation. So he said this to the LAT:

“It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

No. NO BEYONCE DID NOT COPY BAD BLOOD. For the love of God. Beyonce “copies” a lot of artists, Beyonce homages a lot of artists, and Beyonce doesn’t always give credit to those artists. But Taylor Swift is not one of those artists. And let’s not pretend that the “Taylor is doing a cheap imitation of Formation” complaints are just about crop tops.