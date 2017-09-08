Don Trump Jr. never colluded with Russians, or if he did, he doesn’t remember

The Art of War says that one should never underestimate one’s enemies. Prepare for your enemy to be smarter, better organized, stronger and more capable. Knowing your enemy’s strengths will help you plan the perfect offense and defense. I believe that. But I also believe that some people are dumb as a box of hair, and that their stupidity makes it difficult to plan a cohesive strategy to take them down. I also think that Washington reporters (in particular) are used to dealing with political people who have a sense of shame, who worry about their public image, who have two brain cells to rub together. They’re not used to the Trump family because the Trumps are A) really stupid and B) not well-organized, not stronger, and not more capable. The other shoe has dropped: Donald Trump and his children are evil idiots, not Machiavellian manipulators.
That’s my preface to this story about Donald Trump Jr. Back in July, Don Jr. released his own emails with a shady middle-man who organized a meeting in Trump Tower between Don Jr, Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and shady Russians. Don Jr. basically proved his own attempt at collusion, and there was email evidence (an electronic paper trail, if you will). Don Jr. was hauled in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday to answer questions in a closed session about the meeting. The story around the meeting keeps changing, because Don Jr. is like a child caught in lie, thinking he can just switch stories mid-stream.
Donald Trump Jr. took questions Thursday from Senate investigators about his meeting with a Russian lawyer and other topics central to inquiries into Russian influence in the 2016 election, but he frequently said he could not provide important details, according to people who attended the hearing. President Trump’s eldest son appeared for five hours before Senate Judiciary Committee members and staffers, a sign of the wide-ranging interest on Capitol Hill in Trump campaign and business interactions with Russians.
Trump Jr. was grilled about issues including Russian influence on campaign-related social media communications and Trump Organization plans to build a luxury skyscraper in Moscow. But for the most part the closed-door session focused on his June 9, 2016, meeting with a Russian lawyer who reportedly promised negative information about Hillary Clinton, his father’s Democratic opponent. That conversation has become central to inquiries into possible collusion between the campaign and Russia. Trump Jr. said he was not aware of what role, if any, his father might have played in drafting an early explanation of the meeting that was widely criticized as misleading. Instead, observers said, he promoted his view that the 2016 meeting was inconsequential.
“The meeting provided no meaningful information and turned out not to be about what had been represented,” Trump Jr. said in a prepared statement that was first reported by the New York Times. At the end of the session, the president’s son tweeted out a statement saying: “I answered every question posed by the Committee . . . until both sides had exhausted their lines of questioning. I trust this interview fully satisfied their inquiry.” That is not likely.
“He’s supposed to come back and testify under oath at a public hearing — that is my expectation,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). “There certainly are a lot of areas that have been opened for future witnesses and questioning.” Another Democrat in attendance, Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), did not respond to a request for comment after the hearing, but his office later distributed a memorandum of federal statutes prohibiting lying to Congress, suggesting them as something “to keep in mind regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony today.”
Trump Jr. told the congressional investigators he was skeptical of the June 2016 meeting before attending but “to the extent they had information concerning the fitness, character, or qualifications of the presidential candidate I believed I should at least hear them out,” according to his prepared statement. Trump Jr. told the panel he would have consulted with lawyers if any useful information had been provided about Clinton by the visiting Russian. He said that nothing remotely interesting emerged. Overall, Trump Jr. described the meeting as an innocent one, set up on a chaotic day in the heat of the campaign. And he took the opportunity to reject suggestions of collusion with the Russians.
“I did not collude with any foreign government and do not know of anyone who did,” he said in his statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to help resolve any lingering concerns that may exist.”
What he’s really saying is this: “I did not collude with any foreign government… except for that meeting I took with Russian foreign agents to get information about Hillary Clinton, which of course would be the textbook definition of collusion with a foreign government. Whatever, I do not recall.” These people are so dumb and so evil. The Democratic senators are pushing for Don Jr. to next appear before their committee in open session and under oath. Sure. Let’s do it.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
lol ignorance is not a defense in this country. Good luck with that idiot.
Tick tock times running out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was also something in the news last night where Jr. stated Biggly was not aware of the meeting and it was never discussed with him. If it comes down to it, Jr. will be the fall guy for Biggly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, he was just following daddy’s orders to find stuff on HRC. Junior just wanted to show his father just how smart he was, and now he will be the one to go to jail instead of his horrible father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t Don Jr the son that would not speak to Don Sr for a year after his divorce from Ivana? Also the same child donald slapped for not wearing a jacket and tie when he visited him at college? I’m thinking trump may still hold resentment at junior and like you said would throw him under the bus to save his own skin. But, I also think junior may also hold some resentment and could turn on his father to punish him. This pit of vipers are going to start turning on each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep that’s him. He was also the one who ran away from the family after he graduated from college. He spent a year in Colorado working at a ski resort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did not have sexual … yeah right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol…….still waiting to find out what the definition of “is” is…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To think Bill almost got impeached over sex, but these trumps keep on going, no impeachment yet! Wtf?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah yes the good ol’ days when lying about getting a BJ was considered an impeachable offense…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really is stupid Watergate. And karma is here with three hurricanes, wildfires, and a huge earthquake for the climate change deniers. It’s just too bad the rest of us have to suffer along with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dont forget nuclear testings. Not all this is global warming. Although i know it is real, unlike some… cos science
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And one of his many properties is in Irma’s path. He’s probably hoping for a big insurance payout, while others worry about losing the one home they have and everything they’ve worked for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trumps’ property in St. Martin was supposedly destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did not know about that one. ‘Mar-a-charge-it-to-the-taxpayers-Lago’ is in the Florida path.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, we’ve seen evangelicals praying over Trump, but don’t really know what they were praying FOR….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does this mean Junior was lying about Russian adoptions?! Who would have thought that a Trump could be a filthy liar? I can’t believe when I see supporters still believing and defending this family
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if telling the truth about Russian adoptions, it is still very problematic. The whole adoption ban is tied into sanctions for human rights violations. If they were talking about ending the adoption ban, they were talking about lifting the sanctions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But that adoption ban was such a hot button issue in the campaign that a busy campaign team just had to find time for the meeting … right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DT supporters do not care if the Trumps colluded with Russia because it helped Trump win the election. Supporters are faithful to DT no matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only and I mean only fun thing about any of this is to watch the supporters squirm and twist after Bigly rolled for Chuck and Nancy the other day. I enjoyed that. But then there was another hurricane, so it kind of stopped the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t matter anyway, Mueller has his smoking gun with the original Comey letter Bigly drafted. It’s more than enough to prove obstruction. I just wonder how much longer we’ll have to deal with these fools.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, impeachment is one of the goals here but it still would be nice if some or all of the Trump family members including the Kushners, not to mention the Manaforts/ Flynns/ Sessions of this criminal administration, were indicted and jailed for interfering with the American democratic process as well as money laundering, self-dealing etc. All of this scumbags would be taken down IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget, most of Nixon’s henchman were prosecuted after Nixon resigned. Everybody eventually went down with that ship.
Once Mueller chops the head off of the Orange Octopus, the arms will fall, one by one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PunkyMomma, let’s hope it’s not like the mythical Hydra where when you cut off one head, two more appear!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From your lips, PunkyMomma!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor little Vincent Crabbe. Playing with fiendfyre can get you burned or even killed and Orange Voldy still won’t care.
Donnie Jr is so stupid, it is a miracle he can figure out how to breathe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I thought Eric was the slow one …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lp, I just love your Harry Potter references!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me, too! Who would be the members of the Order of the Phoenix? What would we call it? Thanks, LP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the Dem deal and all the ‘GOP fuming’ headlines helped detract from Junior’s five-hour committee appearance.
The thing they do best is throw out enough distracting tweets, photos, etc., to skew the news coverage from ‘Russher’ (as Bigly pronounced it to L. Holt) and the money trail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH MY GOD! I just can’t with the frustration I’m feeling over this…I wish I could stream the hearing if only for a glimmer of hope someone would look him square in the eye and yell “Don’t you get it???? It’s not what CAME from the meeting, it’s that you TOOK IT IN THE FIRST PLACE!”
Imagine it this way:
“I only set up the meeting with the known drug dealer to see if he was selling cocaine, but it turned out they only wanted to see if I had been saved by Jesus Christ, so I left.”
Plus, you know he’s really, REALLY stupid when he openly discusses adoption, which, if he had “two brain cells to rub together”, he would know is basically referencing the Magnitsky Act and dropping sanctions.
Lets try it again:
“I only set up the meeting with the known drug dealer to see if he was selling cocaine, but it turned out they only wanted to see if I had been saved by Jesus Christ and then went on to talk about snow and candy for my nose after hugging me really hard and turning up the radio.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s using a tactic he seems to have employed throughout his life. It isn’t that his family is unethical. it is the ethics laws that are too strict. It isn’t that “locker room” talk in a workplace is bad, it is the women who don’t like it who need to toughen up. What he did when he took a meeting with Russia to undermine our election wasn’t wrong because he didn’t get the info he wanted even though it really was wrong to hold the meeting and what he admits was discussed was a plot to undermine the election in exchange for a pass on human rights violations.
This idiot has never worked for anyone but daddy. He has no ethics and no sense. We’re all just supposed to believe him. Well, we don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for capturing the “small-mouth syndrome” in the first pic. Yuck!
WH lawyer and Jr are trying to weave a tale about when collusion started. They say 2015. It’s actually the summer of 2013 and really got going at the Miss Universe Pageant when Emperor Zero and Aras, not Emin, sealed the deal per Putin’s request.
Now we will wait for the pee pee tape!
Kompromant Kompromant O KomproKompromant (sung to the tune of Lollipop).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like rich men are born with a pack of “Get Out of Jail Free” cards. Hmmm.
We have got to get our legal system cleaned up. It isn’t functional. I’m reminded of the way we’ve seen the situation with Conrad Hilton play out over the last few years. A man from a rich family (heir to the Hilton fortune), committing crimes and misdemeanors openly, and yet still not in prison. In May, in lieu of prosecution, he was going to be sent to a psychiatric clinic for evaluation (again). Anyhow, here we have Donald Trump, Jr., also from a rich family, committing (even more serious) crimes pretty much in the open, and yet not even forced to testify publicly. And not in an actual court at all. It’s tragic to watch our justice system bend over backwards to accommodate these criminals. Rich men getting special treatment is putting our entire republic at risk. Don Jr. is not worried at all about lying, because he knows any federal charges will be pardoned by his father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that meeting happened in NYC though, couldn’t state charges also be a possibility if Schneiderman can find some dirt on Donny Jr?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s more like he didn’t collude but he almost did, but sorta did but not really, but if he had it was to vet Clinton, so it would’ve been a good idea with good intentions, which anyone would’ve done, but only if it was legal, which it wasn’t, but it was, because it was about adoptions.
Kinda like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its what every guilty guy says “I don’t recall”. None of these bastards ever “recall” all their wrongdoings.
And so like in the same statement he said THAT MEETING.—- as in, that meeting which in fact took place, and it can just be discredited because it wasn’t giving him the details HE WAS SEEKING UPON AGREEING TO MEET. If he knew it would be about something else, in other words, he wouldn’t have attended. How freakin stupid can you be!?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does it seem he always has a lot of spit in his mouth when he talks. What an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then we have that stupid FBI Director Wray who gave mixed messages “no proof WH obstructed justice” and “Mueller will run a clean investigation.” Seriously, stop talking until Mueller wraps up his report. Now the Trumpanzes are crying all over the Net that it’s a set up because Wray said he didn’t see any obstruction of justice.
These people make me sick and if Congress won’t nail Jr Mueller will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only tried to collude you see, I didn’t actually do it because they didn’t have good enough stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can he keep saying the meeting wasnt about what he thought/wanted it to be about, completely not acknowledge the fact that he thought/wanted it to be about collusion? He wanted to collude, I cant believe he pretends that isnt a fact!
Report this comment as spam or abuse