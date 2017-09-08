“The latest ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ teaser trailer is quite charming” links
There’s a new teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. Very little new Loki. [Pajiba]
Evan Rachel Wood is no longer engaged to that guy. [Wonderwall]
A review of It with lots of spoilers. [LaineyGossip]
A conversation about Christian Bale’s eyebrows and why he did that. [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart or vintage Ellen DeGeneres? [Moe Jackson]
Kelly Clarkson is still happening & it’s awesome. [OMG Blog]
Rihanna looks amazing in yellow. [JustJared]
Tomi Lahren’s great-great-grandfather forged his citizenship documents. [IDLY]
Halle Berry & Ellen DeGeneres did… something. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Will you watch Matt Bomer in Walking Out? [Socialite Life]

  1. Browniecakes says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Yes it is charming. Already bought my ticket for a Opening Night Fan Event showing of Ragnarok on Thurs. Nov. 2. Hoping Ruffalo or Hemsworth are there, it could happen, I’m in LA. Just need the posters now.

    • Lightpurple says:
      September 8, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      Tessa looks like she is having a blast. They’re starting full promotion now with the ticket sales and new “rainbow” character posters, tv commercials and release of some interviews that were done on set and the connected toys, including Funko pop and Legos. LEG’s Hamlet will end just in time for him to join in the fun.

      ETA and I love those images of the Valkyries flying at Hela.

  2. Madly says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I have a theory that they can’t show too much Loki as it will spoilers. That what he does leads up to the next avengers movie.

  3. Jag says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I like Clarkson but that cover is awful with their trying to disguise her weight gain. I didn’t recognize her because I haven’t memorized her teeth. lol

