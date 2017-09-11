Maria Sharapova: Serena Williams has ‘thick arms & thick legs & is so intimidating’

Maria Sharapova has a new memoir called Unstoppable, which is still funny to me considering that Serena Williams literally stopped Maria eighteen times in a row. Maria beat Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2004, and one more time in 2004. Those two times were the only times Maria ever beat Serena. They played each other eighteen times in the twelve years after those 2004 matches, and Serena beat her every time. In those same years, Maria became the highest paid female athlete in the world, despite Serena’s consistent Slam-winning performances, despite Serena’s #1 ranking, despite Serena’s personal narrative as a true underdog, the girl from Compton with the mind of a champion, one half of the greatest sister act in the history of sports.
The Serena-Maria story/comparison is a story of race and privilege, of the elevation of white mediocrity and the narrative shifts of how champions of different races are perceived. The fact that this conversation is still happening even after we now know that Maria had been taking a performance-enhancing drug for years and was actually suspended for it, is still fascinating and disturbing. Maria was “allowed” to treat her comeback from suspension as some kind of deranged fairytale, with sports writers and ESPN commentators doing the heavy lifting to say that yes, this cheating, lying a–hole ensconced in white privilege has “so much support” and she was “just away for a year.”
Anyway, there are some additional excerpts from Sharapova’s book. We already know that Maria includes a second-hand account of how someone told her that they heard Serena call Maria a “little bitch” after the 2004 Wimbledon match. Maria has even more to say about Serena and how “thick” and “intimidating” she is. Do you hear those racist dog-whistles?
Hearing Serena cry after she lost to Maria in 2004: “I don’t think she’s ever forgiven me for it… I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon. I think she hated me for taking something that she believed belonged to her. I think she hated me for seeing her at her lowest moment. But mostly I think she hated me for hearing her cry. She’s never forgiven me for it.”
On Serena’s physicality and presence: “First of all her physical presence is much stronger and bigger than you realize watching TV. She has thick arms and thick legs and is so intimidating and strong. It’s the whole thing – her presence, her confidence, her personality… Even now, she can make me feel like a little girl’, Maria writes, and says she deals with it with ‘a maddening composure and a stately calm’.
I’ll quote 30 Rock’s D’Fwan: “Never talk about a black woman’s leg size, not on babies, not on the Williams sisters, not on a mannequin at Avenue.” NEVER. Obviously, “Little Bitch” Sharapova doesn’t mind some racialized and racist dog-whistles. She’s still painting herself as the innocent, doomed little white girl who can’t help but be overpowered by the BIG SCARY INTIMIDATING black woman. Maria will soon hand-deliver quotes to People Magazine about how she’s an innocent white baby and Kanye West was mean to her too.
Also: I don’t know why Sharapova thinks she’s so f–king small? She’s 6’2” and Serena is 5’9”. Everybody – especially Maria – gets so salty about Serena’s serve, arguably the greatest serve in the women’s game, of all time. Serena manages to out-serve much taller opponents like Maria all the time. You know why? Because she’s smarter than them. Not because she’s a big thick intimidating black woman.
Shut up, Maria! 🙄
Becky With The Bad Backhand is mad at the Queen for being better than her.
Lolz at Becky With The Bad Backhand.Serena is one of a kind and she shouldn’t have to put up with salty haters trying to make a dime off her.Because when you take away the drugs that’s what Sharapova is.
Char: Hahaha! Whether Serena called her that or not, is neither here nor there now. Sharapova herself has proved what a bitch she is – and not a little one.
I can’t wait until Serena comes back (?) and wipes the floor with this nasty woman. Again. And any book that Serena or Venus release will blow Sharapova’s out of the water. No matter what, Serena trumps her. She knows it, and can’t stand it. I’ve never liked MS, but always told myself the dislike was illogical and unwarranted, but see? It wasn’t.
The Williams sisters clearly cross train and they have dominated the game since they came onto the scene. I have never understood why other players haven’t figured out that they need to cross train if they want to match the Williams’ strength, speed, and stamina on the court.
It’s well-known the other female players don’t want to add strength training out of fear they will look bulky. They are aware that the Williams sisters are ahead due to cross-training but part of why other players (like Maria) are making more money is due to their conforming body type. I wish I had time to find the quote about this because it shows that it’s more lucrative to stay petite and ‘feminine’ than to focus on being the best if that means you have to change your body a bit.
Personally I find Serena’s body amazing but I won’t say I would like all the attention it would give me if I was in her position. As a mixed non-petite woman, the racial abuse I got at school was enough to saddle me with life long insecurities about my body and no amount of praise or prizes at work will change that. She’s very strong (mentally and physically) not to have conformed but clearly that’s been a lifelong struggle as she said herself. It helps she’s the best at what she does but it’s never easy.
@Artemis, I think it was in the New York times? https://www.nytimes.com/2015/07/11/sports/tennis/tenniss-top-women-balance-body-image-with-quest-for-success.html
@Artemis – There have been players in the past that have added muscle and bulk to improve their games but I hasn’t work for whatever reason. I think the lesson here is to except that every player is different and what works for one may not work for another. Just look at Mugaruza -she not that ‘bulky’ but she has done well winning 2 slams and being the current world number 1. She has done well because she has a good game, her body type doesn’t come in to it. Sharapova is bringing Serena’s body type in to it because she has a crappy one-dimensional game and is trying to deflect the blame.
@Artemis
I can relate to the never being able to shake the effects of being bullied as a child entirely. Everything in my life should tell me that I am not an ugly freak, but no amount of career success or compliments make it totally go away. My first thought when I get a gushy praise is that the person is lying before I remember to be gracious and say Thank You. It is much better now that I am older but the scars are there.
Serena is a powerhouse but Maria is trying to make digs, and it comes off as weak and petty. Those thick legs have beat her for the last 13 years so sit down.
Maria is such a ‘Darth Susan’ to quote the guys at VSB, she’s working that Taylor Swift poor little white girl schtick to a fare-thee -well. Pretty funny when you see the side-by-side picture–Serena looks petite next to that hulking Russian who is both taller and broader-shouldered.
It is more than time for this dreadful girl to be called on her crap. Sad Maria truth–she’s not that good and while a blonde dye job may bring in endorsements, what success she had was mostly flukey luck early on.
Such a whiner! When will she be retiring?
Maria is a racist. We know this. She uses racism to talk down about Serena’s game and she’s not the only one.
She’s been cancelled because not only can I cannot stand whiny losers but I cannot stand when white people blame minorities for their mediocrity
Agreed
Definitely agree. That’s her way of saying the big Black lady intimidates the little White girl. I despise this racist piece of shit so much. I hope her book fails miserably.
And BTW Maria, you’re not that little.
yeah that’s how I read it too, it’s appalling and disgusting but of course if she’s challenged, she’ll say that’s not what she meant.
Anyone with half a sense can see what she’s getting at here.
Yes. This is the most blatant dog-whistle racism I’ve ever heard since “Maybe Barack Obama is a Kenyan Muslim.” Sorry, but f*ck her. In this age, we have no time to entertain petty racists. Bye.
+1000000000
Yeah, she’s playing scared little white girl. I hate it when women act weak (we know she’s not) to play up to men and the racist component is disgusting.
But Serena IS muscular and plays an intimidating game. You can’t get away from it. Sharapova is a disgrace to the game though.
It’s not the fact that Serena is muscular…it’s the way people use this to permit the myth of the scary black man/woman
Focusing on Serena’s physicality is Maria’s loser way of denying Serena’s intelligence and strategizing as a player. What a sorry, excuse-making a-hole. She hyped herself on drugs and still couldn’t beat Serena.
Exactly, tennis is most definitely not about force or brute strength
Exactly. Justine Henin beat Serena 3 times and had an amazing backhand and she is a petite woman. She was just very skilled. Kim Clijsters the same (sorry repping for Belgium here!), beat Serena several times and she’s also white and semi-petite. These women just had the skills, nothing to do with not being scared of the ‘big angry black woman’. It can be done to beat the sisters so Maria should only blame her damn self!
The reason you know it is a racist thing is the wording and knowing it has been used against Serena over and over. A 6’2 woman isn’t precisely the norm so she should shut it.
Maria is over 6 feet tall. Give me a break about being “intimidated” by Serena.
She’s intimidating because she’s a sick-ass tennis player who dominates the game.
Maria could have just said that, instead of bringing Serena’s body into it.
I’m sorry but that’s ridiculous–look at the side-by-side–Serena is not all that big or muscular. She is a very smart student of the game; big serves don’t make you a champion, constructing points and drawing your opponent into making errors makes you a champion. Let’s stop the ‘gorilla’ myth right here because it’s bullsh!t. Serena is a BRILLIANT tennis player and that is far beyond being fast or strong or having a powerful serve.
She’s not “thick”. She has powerful arms and legs and everything else because she trains in a way which serves her best.
Thick my *ss. The word is powerful.
Ugh..the more she talks, the more I dislike her.
Face it Maria, your skin color is doing the most, so STFU. Loser.
Oh my god shut up lady
“Because she’s smarter than them.”
YES. So much this. And her success keeps getting attributed to her physique, as if there’s no strategy in tennis. Maddening indeed.
A short synopsis of her book:
Wah wah wah, I got beat by a BLACK WOMAN, which is an outrage because black people cannot be better than white people at anything. And if they are, they’re cheating!! But no, I didn’t cheat. That’s different. Pity me and my whiteness.
The end.
I really can’t with this woman. And I don’t understand why she’s given the opportunity to play at all anymore.
Hahahaha. “But no…I didn’t cheat…”
This.
Exactly, she thinks being white should trump (sorry, no pun intended) talent, intelligence, hard work, toughness, etc. if it’s in a non-white, esp. black, person.
Is she married to Enrique Iglesias?
No. That’s Anna K, who hasn’t played professionally in a while.
lol I get confused about which one Maria is, too. I don’t really follow tennis, but it seems the white guys that run sports media always need a handful of mediocre-talent blonde Barbie types to drool over.
No comment on the dog whistles but I’m tickled by how many pics there are of Serena with a winner’s trophy with Maria next to her w/ a runner up prize. lolololololol
This made me giggle. It also shows how big MS really is…little girl my a$&!
I hope Maria doesn’t use the old “I was misquoted ” line, when she gets some much deserved outrage on social media.
Maria, I have noticed that you have a thick head.
Unbelievable. If you play against world class athletes, you have to expect some of them to be stronger and better than yourself.
“Because she’s smarter than them. Not because she’s a big thick intimidating black woman.” AMEN TO THAT!
Yep! Serena is the greatest of all time because of her mind, not just her physique.
So? Maybe Maria should try to get as fit as Serena seeing as how it helped her beat Maria’s ass eighteen times. This over grown child is vile, self-absorbed, shallow, and bitter loser. She needs to take her first place loser trophies and go practice more. She will never accept that Serena is better than her. That she was beaten 18 times by Serena because Serena was just better than her. She seems to just be saying she lost 18 times because Serena is more physically imposing and she (Maria) got scared whenever she was on the court against Serena. Suck it up buttercup.
I cannot figure if she is fat shaming Serena or being mildly transphobic. Serena has had to deal with both for a very long time, probably most of her career. Maria constantly talking about how skinny she is and uses adjectives like “skinny kid” “vs “big and muscular”.
The “skinny kid” vs “big and muscular” are thinly veiled code words for “white woman” vs “black woman”
In my humble opinion Serena looks way, waaaay better than Maria. You can see it in the pics, her arms and legs aren’t that much bigger – I would be surprised if it’d even translate into a size up – but Serena has a much better shape, a much prettier face. She looks like an elite athlete, how can you not marvel at her incredible competence?
@Spikey-Seriously this woman’s body is nothing short of inspirational.
That being said, I bet Serena is exhausted by any commentary-either good or bad-regarding her appearance at this point.
Man, it sucks to be a woman in a public space. Suddenly, everyone thinks your body exists for them to comment on it.
Seriously…it’s embarrassing how often she’s alluded to being a small, little girl at this point…is she insecure about her height or just trying to be passive aggressive about Serena’s build? You’re a 6″ professional athlete, Maria.
“is she insecure about her height or just trying to be passive aggressive about Serena’s build?”
But that’s the point, it has nothing to do with height or Serena’s build. “I’m a skinny woman” = I am a white woman and you should pity me. “Serena is thick and intimidating” = Serena is a big black woman and we all know those are scary, right?
This is coded racism, nothing less.
Its dog whistle racism. The same tactics cops use to paint Tamir Rice as a 20 year old when he was a small 12 year old. Or Mike Brown was the raging hulk so the scared cop feared for his life. Black boys are often aged YEARS and are adults. But white men are children because they are infantilized. Women who are built like serena get the same BS. As if Serena (and Venus) hadn’t trained for years and studied the game. This has plagued them ever since they entered the pro circuit. This goes back into a long history of racism. Nothing more.
man, she really does seem like a twat, tho i don’t usually like to use that term.
her whole “skinny kid’/ underdog narrative just is so obnoxious.
totally does seem entitled and gross.
She’s still riding Serena’s coattails and using Serena to help sell her pathetic book. Serena is SMART. She is a student of the game and uses her intelligence to win not just her physical strength. Sharapova is a racist bitch and I really wish she’d be called out on the bullshit she’s spouting. I hope Serena comes back from maternity leave and whips her without mercy.
Maria Sharapova and Taylor Swift would make excellent BFFs.
Not the same as you may take Taylor’s Kanye beef as racist but it certainly wasn’t one sided. Hes spoken about her publicly many times and mentioned her in his songs.
but only one used coded racism to play the innocent victim so….
There’s a different sort of thick. The one that means stupid. And this one is thick if she believes this shiznit will make anyone forget that she is a CHEAT.
+1 The wording is atrocious. Powerful, gorgeous, amazonian muscles–not “thick” ffs.
If Serena was white she wouldn’t be bringing up her thighs and muscles! She thinks it’s ok because she wants to be the poor little victim against big ole mean black intimidating Serena. F*ck Maria, this is making me sick. She’s never going to be as good as Serena and her cheating/drugging a*s needs to fade back into obscurity.
Uuuuh…bless your heart, dear. “Thick legs” kicked your ass 18 times in a row.
when serena called her “little bitch” she was being kind…
Yes. At this point I think she’s a big ‘ol bitch. You could also do whiny, racist, delusional…so many things come to mind.
Yes, that’s what I think. It’s almost a compliment to this woman.
I can’t believe this got past an editor, it is shockingly, transparently racist. The publishers are as much to blame, Sharapova is a dumbass whiny racist for sure and a sore loser, but this should never have been printed in the first place.
It was intentional, for shock value. She is a super boring athlete and there is nothing exceptional about her so they have to create a controversy to sell the book. Maybe it panders to the alt-right.
I agree. How else do you sell the book of the one who LOST 18 times? This panders to LOTS of old white tennis fans who have a huge problem with the Williams sisters and their success. My dad was just complaining during the Open about how all the women grunt like Seles now. The image of the lady players is supposed to be cute little white girls in white skirts delicately placing their shots. It’s still, by and large, a white man’s game and Maria is playing to that crowd.
The more she talks, the more she proves that she is a horrible person.
Sounds like a lot of whining.
I am no fan of serena , outside sports I think she is just as problematic B as every other celeb, but inside the sports qualification, she worker really really hard to build up the physical and mental fitness of a multiple tournament winning champion.
Good she has thick legs and hands
That makes her capable of outrunning and outserving her opponents.
That’s a really gross and unfortunate choice of description given historic precedent for how blacks have been degraded by association to apes. Her editors are jackasses for letting that kind of coded language through.
$$$
What chapter is it where she contemplated on changing her name to Maria Sugarpova to promote her overpriced gummy candies? She can’t even pull that PR stunt successfully. So much for being unstoppable.
….”She has thick arms and thick legs and …..I lost to that black woman SEVERAL times.
If Sharapova’s so open and frank she’d talk a bit more about it too
Maria, the second most innocent white child ever. After Tay Tay, of course 😉
I guess it could have been worded differently but I don’t see racism in pointing out that Serena is visibly stronger. I was so used to seeing Serena that when I saw a picture of Venus recently I noted that she looks small compared to her sister. Serena does have large muscles, it’s one of the reasons she is so dominant. And of course the standard beauty gets more endorsements. It’s like we are supposed to believe that the only women with any acting talent just also happen to be conventionally beautiful. Like the two are linked genetically. There might be a short, fat woman who can act circles around Meryl Streep. We’ll never know. It sucks but until we stop supporting the entertainment/advertising Industry with our $$ they will continue to sell us a narrow version of beauty.
Speaking of Venus…I always thought it was weird that even Venus gets called “manly” by haters, when she is one of the skinniest tennis players. It just goes to show that some racists inherently view black women as ‘masculine’, ‘angry’, and ‘intimidating’, regardless of their physique.
Looking at the first photo Maria’s arms are bigger than Serena’s. She’s super out of line here.
Maria is seriously obsessed with Serena Williams. I kind of feel sorry for Serena must give her nightmares. Maria can’t stand that Serena is so talented without drugs!
Ugh! So she’s STILL talking about Serena and the “L” she gave her BACK THEN. Meanwhile, years later, Serena is one of the GOAT’s in tennis and is a history making phenom and Maria will still be talking about this win. SMH.
I am a 6 ft tall amazonian curvy as all heck black woman and yessome ppl are intimidated by my stature. #notsorry
Yuck. Maria’s racist dog whistles and her use of them to excuse her lack of ability/work/discipline are so disgusting. And how the frak is she getting a pass on her cheating!!
She’s using racism to sell her book. She is an abomination and a disgrace as both an athlete and a person.
Maria has always been far more concerned with her appearance than her ability to play tennis. She puts all her emphasis in the wrong place.
Ugh, Basic Becky, just take Serena’s name out of your lying mouth.
