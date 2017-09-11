Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus’s weekend in NY: IT, US Open and date night

Do you think Ben Affleck picked Lindsay Shookus out of all the other side pieces over the years for her ability to keep expectations low, stick to his schedule and bide her time? Obviously that’s my theory, especially after seeing these latest photos of the two of them out in New York. Judging from the paparazzi photos and reported sightings, it seems like they’re on a schedule where they spend a weekend together about every two to three weeks, however it’s likely they’ve seen each other in the interim.
US Magazine has photos and details of Ben and Lindsay’s date on Saturday night, when they went together to see IT together in New York City. You can see in the header photo that Ben and Lindsay have the same face, right? So many people have been telling me this but I’m only seeing it now. I think it’s the way their eyes are shaped, they look sympatico. I think they got the same nose job too.
On Sunday Ben and Lindsay went to the US Open, where Ben seems to be nursing his hangover, although that could just be Diet Coke in his glass. (Or Coke Zero sugar FTW, they didn’t mess that up surprisingly.) At times he looks especially troubled, but that’s probably due to whatever is going on with the match. There were photos of them kissing each other’s heads, which you can see at The Daily Mail. They were in one of those nice suites where you get catering and drinks while you watch the match. That night they went to Momoya Upper West in Manhattan for dinner, where Ben was working on his next hangover. He looks so beat here. I’ve gotten used to him looking like this but after seeing the Justice League trailer ahead of IT this weekend I was struck by how out of shape he is compared to his costars. He’s attractive an is not out of shape for an average dude but for a movie star and especially an action hero he’s let himself go.
Someone sent us a tip that Ben spent Labor Day weekend in Buffalo, NY, where Lindsay grew up. Shookus’s family lives in Williamsburg, NY, a somewhat affluent suburb. I’m sure she weaved a version of her childhood for Ben that was similar to his, an outsider among rich kids, but maybe they do have that in common. The source wrote “They are drinking heavily with her family.” I mean look at the two of them after dinner, that’s not a stretch. Tens of millions of dollars at stake and several rehab stints and Ben can’t stay sober. It’s kind of sad.
In contrast Ben’s estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, took their kids to church on Sunday like clockwork. She also recently headed to Texas with Save The Children, an organization she’s worked with for years, to visit Harvey victims. Her post (below) gave me goosebumps. She may be playing up her down-to-earth empathetic mom persona but you also get the sense that’s it’s not a facade at all and is who she really is.
Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas. There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but– people come together in a time of crisis. You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light. Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories. They want to tell you that their neighbor’s puppy was found. That they saved their mother’s life by throwing her a rope when the flood water overcame her and now she’s ok. That they all celebrated when power came back on. We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them.
photos credit: Backgrid, WENN and Instagram
Wow-they do not look good.
Just came on here to say that, God, he looks horrible! Bloated, red-faced and glassy-eyed. Must have gone on a really big bender!
Ugh, what a bloated schlub.
He’s starting to look like a marshmallow.
Ben looks like a dozen kinds of hell. Saves a lot of hassle when your girlfriend and your drinking buddy are the same person.
They always look like they’re coming off a bender.
+1
They either have the sweaty pie-eyed thing happening or pained expressions from possible hangovers.
First time commenter! I’m from Buffalo and the suburb is Williamsville. Hope Ben revisits sobriety. He doesn’t look well.
It’s always weird to me when people go from a serious relationship to another relationship without a break. If I was ever unfortunate enough to see my marriage end I think it would take years if ever before I could look at another man. And as much as I love my husband I think I’d enjoy the me time.
Men can’t or don’t do that.
She is his former mistress, there was no gap period.
welp that rehab money was money well spent……….
Hot mess
I think those who can remember or at least google images of young Ben feel they look even more alike than these photos show. When his face was thin, he looked like her brunette twin. It’s weird.
My brother-in-law is an alcoholic (who refuses to go to rehab) and his face has that same bloated, perpetually flushed look. It’s really sad. Ben looks like he’s fallen off the wagon and face-planted. I feel sorry for his kids.
Squinty eyes, small lips and cleft chin. Twins.
Both also have boobs.
At this point, he’s probably drinking daily right? Alcoholics and addicts can’t just turn it off when it’s convenient. Which makes me wonder if he’s drinking before he goes to see his kids and stuff. Obviously he’s not driving them around and stuff but jeez, imagine how damaging it is to know your dad is wasted when he comes to spend time with you in really glad they have a stable mom in Jen and it seems like Affleck’s mom is a strong and positive influence in their lives as well.
That mixer stick in his drink is a dead giveaway on that being more than just Coke. There’s another cup of Diet Coke next to the can and there is no mixer stick in it. And in the 3rd photo of them at the match you can see another drink with a mixer in it that looks like a G&T or something similar. He is responsible for his own choices but Lindsay, wtf is wrong with you that you just sit by and smile as someone who spent 2 months in rehab this year to drink like that, and publicly?? Do you let him come around your child while he’s hammered?
The camera is not her friend and that’s being kind.
