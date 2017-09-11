Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus’s weekend in NY: IT, US Open and date night

Do you think Ben Affleck picked Lindsay Shookus out of all the other side pieces over the years for her ability to keep expectations low, stick to his schedule and bide her time? Obviously that’s my theory, especially after seeing these latest photos of the two of them out in New York. Judging from the paparazzi photos and reported sightings, it seems like they’re on a schedule where they spend a weekend together about every two to three weeks, however it’s likely they’ve seen each other in the interim.

US Magazine has photos and details of Ben and Lindsay’s date on Saturday night, when they went together to see IT together in New York City. You can see in the header photo that Ben and Lindsay have the same face, right? So many people have been telling me this but I’m only seeing it now. I think it’s the way their eyes are shaped, they look sympatico. I think they got the same nose job too.

On Sunday Ben and Lindsay went to the US Open, where Ben seems to be nursing his hangover, although that could just be Diet Coke in his glass. (Or Coke Zero sugar FTW, they didn’t mess that up surprisingly.) At times he looks especially troubled, but that’s probably due to whatever is going on with the match. There were photos of them kissing each other’s heads, which you can see at The Daily Mail. They were in one of those nice suites where you get catering and drinks while you watch the match. That night they went to Momoya Upper West in Manhattan for dinner, where Ben was working on his next hangover. He looks so beat here. I’ve gotten used to him looking like this but after seeing the Justice League trailer ahead of IT this weekend I was struck by how out of shape he is compared to his costars. He’s attractive an is not out of shape for an average dude but for a movie star and especially an action hero he’s let himself go.

Someone sent us a tip that Ben spent Labor Day weekend in Buffalo, NY, where Lindsay grew up. Shookus’s family lives in Williamsburg, NY, a somewhat affluent suburb. I’m sure she weaved a version of her childhood for Ben that was similar to his, an outsider among rich kids, but maybe they do have that in common. The source wrote “They are drinking heavily with her family.” I mean look at the two of them after dinner, that’s not a stretch. Tens of millions of dollars at stake and several rehab stints and Ben can’t stay sober. It’s kind of sad.

In contrast Ben’s estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, took their kids to church on Sunday like clockwork. She also recently headed to Texas with Save The Children, an organization she’s worked with for years, to visit Harvey victims. Her post (below) gave me goosebumps. She may be playing up her down-to-earth empathetic mom persona but you also get the sense that’s it’s not a facade at all and is who she really is.

20 Responses to “Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus’s weekend in NY: IT, US Open and date night”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Wow-they do not look good.

    Reply
  2. Boston Green Eyes says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Just came on here to say that, God, he looks horrible! Bloated, red-faced and glassy-eyed. Must have gone on a really big bender!

    Reply
  3. Catwoman says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Ugh, what a bloated schlub.

    Reply
  4. CTgirl says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:22 am

    He’s starting to look like a marshmallow.

    Reply
  5. M4lificent says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Ben looks like a dozen kinds of hell. Saves a lot of hassle when your girlfriend and your drinking buddy are the same person.

    Reply
  6. HK9 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:25 am

    They always look like they’re coming off a bender.

    Reply
  7. KS says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:25 am

    First time commenter! I’m from Buffalo and the suburb is Williamsville. Hope Ben revisits sobriety. He doesn’t look well.

    Reply
  8. Aang says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It’s always weird to me when people go from a serious relationship to another relationship without a break. If I was ever unfortunate enough to see my marriage end I think it would take years if ever before I could look at another man. And as much as I love my husband I think I’d enjoy the me time.

    Reply
  9. HeidiM says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:27 am

    welp that rehab money was money well spent……….

    Reply
  10. Felicia says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Hot mess

    Reply
  11. Amelia says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I think those who can remember or at least google images of young Ben feel they look even more alike than these photos show. When his face was thin, he looked like her brunette twin. It’s weird.

    Reply
  12. thaisajs says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:31 am

    My brother-in-law is an alcoholic (who refuses to go to rehab) and his face has that same bloated, perpetually flushed look. It’s really sad. Ben looks like he’s fallen off the wagon and face-planted. I feel sorry for his kids.

    Reply
  13. Jenna says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Squinty eyes, small lips and cleft chin. Twins.

    Reply
  14. HelloSunshine says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:36 am

    At this point, he’s probably drinking daily right? Alcoholics and addicts can’t just turn it off when it’s convenient. Which makes me wonder if he’s drinking before he goes to see his kids and stuff. Obviously he’s not driving them around and stuff but jeez, imagine how damaging it is to know your dad is wasted when he comes to spend time with you :( in really glad they have a stable mom in Jen and it seems like Affleck’s mom is a strong and positive influence in their lives as well.

    Reply
  15. Scout says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:44 am

    That mixer stick in his drink is a dead giveaway on that being more than just Coke. There’s another cup of Diet Coke next to the can and there is no mixer stick in it. And in the 3rd photo of them at the match you can see another drink with a mixer in it that looks like a G&T or something similar. He is responsible for his own choices but Lindsay, wtf is wrong with you that you just sit by and smile as someone who spent 2 months in rehab this year to drink like that, and publicly?? Do you let him come around your child while he’s hammered?

    Reply
  16. Bee says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

    The camera is not her friend and that’s being kind.

    Reply

