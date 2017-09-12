George Clooney: ‘I shouldn’t be that person’ to tell ‘black experience’ films

George Clooney premiered Suburbicon at TIFF over the weekend, but the photos didn’t get posted to every blog and website because Amal didn’t go to Toronto with him, I think. He had to promote his movie without his wife! It’s fine. Anyway, that might explain why George seemed to give interviews to every outlet this weekend. There’s a literal mountain of quotes from George about this film, about race and politics, about Steve Bannon and Donald Trump and more. I’m never going to be able to cover all of it! But I thought this USA Today interview was good – George actually uses the words “white privilege” and seems to actually get it… sort of. Some highlights:
He’s not the guy to tell direct a film about the African-American experience: “There are people that should and could do the story of the black experience of suburbia in the 1950s. I shouldn’t be that person. That would not be my expertise. My expertise would be understanding white privilege and the fear of losing it to any minority and blaming them for it. By the way, talk to Kathryn Bigelow when you do tell that story,” he adds, referencing the Oscar-winning director’s racially charged summer release, Detroit. “You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. She told that story and they all (slammed) her for being a white woman telling the story.”
He’ll continue to speak about Trump: “I would be horrified if 10 years from now, (people) didn’t know where I stood on Breitbart or Trump. I would be horrified if they didn’t say I stood up against these people.”
On his $1 billion Casamigos sale, of which Clooney is said to have pocketed $200 million: “On (Suburbicon) I was paid $50,000 for two years of work and no back end. I made $500 a week for two years. The tequila company subsidizes the ability to do other things.”
On the twins: “Twins are tricky. Amal’s breastfeeding so there’s no getting ahead. She’s just constantly feeding. So it’s work. It’s work for her. I’ve got the easiest part of it right now. They’ll get me later when they want a car.”
On the future: “I’m skeptical of things, but always optimistic. I sort of have this look at our country like (Winston) Churchill did, when he used to say, ‘You can count on America to do the right thing after they’ve exhausted every other possibility.’ I believe that.”
On President Trump: “Who knows what will happen? Who knows what the evidence will be? But if past is prologue, then what we do know is this: The most dangerous things to a president are obstruction of justice. It’s what happened to Clinton, it’s what happened to Nixon. We’ve seen a president on NBC say that he fired (FBI director James Comey) because he was investigating him. That’s obstruction of justice. And (the second most dangerous is) lying. And this president (even) lies about the size of his crowds.”
“By the way, talk to Kathryn Bigelow when you do tell that story… You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. She told that story and they all (slammed) her for being a white woman telling the story.” Yeah, but… that’s not the entire f–king story and you know it, George. Most people, of all races, were probably prepared to give Bigelow a pass for being a white woman directing a film about a famous crime involving white police officers and black civilians. The criticism was mostly about the erasure of black women from the narrative, and the criticism was about how “real” and “tense” the torture scenes were. Meaning, a white woman made a racial torture p0rn movie. There was more nuance there than just “people slammed a white woman for making a black movie.” (Plus, Detroit literally came out as neo-Nazis were marching in Charlottesville and it was legitimately “too real.”)
It sounds more like George has just come to conclusion that he shouldn’t make movies about any kind of black experience because he’s white, which is NOT the lesson he should take away from any of this. He can still produce and promote diverse writers, actors and directors – look at what Brad Pitt has managed to do with Plan B, for the love of God. And while George is openly acknowledging his white privilege here – as he should – it feels like he doesn’t actually acknowledge that he could be doing a lot more by using his privilege. He’s basically saying, “I can’t make movies with or about black people because I don’t understand their stories and everyone would criticize me anyway so I’m just going to make movie with about about white people.” Which is still really f–king problematic.
I’m getting really sick of his gendered chat. Mum does the breast feeding, dad will buy the car? FFS. Mum is a very successful lawyer – mum can do the breastfeeding AND buy the damn cars. Jeez.
Yeah. It’s almost like a tic at this lint.
It’s a guy thing, all girls like shopping!, that sort of nonsense. Just wait til he talks about them dating. My parents are really bad for this and it was a hell of a habit to break, so I get it, but come on Georgie, you know better.
I took issue with that too. The idea that buying a car would somehow equal breastfeeding seemed so off. Both he and amal could buy a few cars, its not the same thing. Fathers need to do more than financial parenting.
It’s clearly a joke.
Have people never seen Clooney do a TV interview? All these things people jump on him for in print are the kind of things he always says sarcastically/self-deprecatingly live.
@Kate well a lot of his ‘self depreciating jokes’ had been gendered nonsense recently. Remember how he intimated that the boy is like a moose and just eats and the girl has big elegant eyes? Come on. even if this is a joke, it’s a bad one with a shitty message. We’re allowed to criticize it – if it comes across badly in print, he is a seasoned enough professional to know better than to put these messages out there REPEATEDLY. Come on.
you know, some people still like the traditional gender roles. I think his real point was simply that he can’t help her breastfeed, and then he tried to make a joke about it. Relax. Obviously Amal can’t be that worried about it since she married him and had two kids with him.
Well said!
I was impressed at the first part of his statement. Breastfeeding twins is exhausting and many times painful. But the second part about buying the car was offensive. As though his wife doesn’t work and wouldn’t be able to pay for her own kids cars. Like she’s a baby-mama he pays money to. That’s what offended me. He dismissed a professional woman’s financial contributions.
Try using an example of something perhaps only “your gender” can provide. Hmm, let’s see…..I’m thinking…there has got to be something beyond sperm….hmm..yeah nothing unique post delivery.
He could have said ‘my own personal assets will be able to pay for castles or a multi-million dollar trust fund’ which would be more than his lawyer wife could afford. But then he would have to admit he makes a fortune. Just own it and don’t pretend you are the average Joe.
He did admit he makes a fortune. He’s always been extremely open about the money he makes, not just from films but endorsements. He’s spoken numerous times now about making hundreds of millions from his tequila company, and he’s been happy to talk about the actual figures and not try and play it down in any way.
He’s never pretended to be a normal guy. Actors trying to play that card don’t publicise the fact they summer in Lake Como and shoot hoops with Obama.
It’s like he’s half way there. I need you to go the other 50% sir. Also I will say it again a lot of this 50% is because of Amal
Why not produce with a black director that can tell the story like Brad Pitt did with his Plan B production and the 2 movies got BP Oscar and recognition for 2 amazing directors and do not forget Selma with Ava. This is the way to help black directors when studios do not hire them it is up to a powerful producer to help them.
Because it’s impossible for Clooney to produce like Pitt. Pitt knows how to step aside and not be the focal point/voice of the films, especially since the director, writer(s) and actors are the better authority to speak on the subject matter, since they are immersed in it. Brad does this universally.
You know Clooney has produced films he hasn’t acted in or directed right? Far From Heaven, Argo, Insomnia, A Scanner Darkly, August Osage County…
As well as documentaries about Sudan and child sex trafficking.
Yes, Kate, I am aware of those films, mainly because he promoted the $h*t out of them. With the exception of Argo, I couldn’t tell you who wrote or directed them, because Clooney and ‘A-List’ stars (read: his pals) became the focal point of the promotion.
You mean like how Brad did a big Hollywood Reporter cover story for 12 Years A Slave? How he showed up on more red carpets for Selma than he often does for his own films? How he took control of WWZ from its director?
@Kate
Nope, Brad spent most of the time in the background for the 12 years a slave promos, giving the Black actors, writer and director the limelight and he was criticized for it. But it was the right thing to do. Clooney just likes to be Mr popular and loved. Again he should own it.
This. Brad did what people WANT white Hollywood to do. Brad backed a full black cast, director, etc and helped produce movies that tell black stories. I didn’t even KNOW he produced all of those until awards season. I was pleasantly surprised. That’s how you do it. He basically helped elevate people that we may not even know about in 2017 and gave them a platform. And let them do the rest.
Plus, Brad does this with white directors too. Adam McKay did the stomping for The Big Short, since his passion for the book drove his writing and directing.
So if anyone tries to say that white guilt is Brad’s guiding motivation, they can have several seats.
Yes. This exactly.
Exactly, help someone to tell the story. At least he has realized not all people can tell the story of another race or ethnicity. And he’s beginning to give me the blah vibes. Ain’t doing much and just being blah. He needs to step up his game.
I think what he’s talking about is exactly what’s happening in these comments. We’re so focused on everyone being perfectly woke that anyone who’s even halfway there gets railed for not getting it right. People need to chill the fuck out.
Pot meet kettle. That is an odd interpretation at what some people in the comments are saying. He isn’t even trying to tell any story at all because he is afraid he is going to be yelled at, which is a cop out and childish. If you believe in diversity, then you will do whatever it takes to show it. If he doesn’t understand, start reading books, find youtube lectures and so on. Doing nothing keeps everything the same.
People have even used Brad as an example of how it can and should be done, but you are just turning George into a victim which he is not even making himself into. He may be resigned and reluctant because of his ignorance, but he isn’t turning himself intot a victim. You are turning him into a victim for some unknown reason. He can and should do more if he believes in diversity in film making. If Brad Pitt, or more accurately Dede Gardner, Brad Pitt, and Jeremy Kleiner, have put their money where their mouths are and tried and have mostly succeeded in making diverse films, then George can too. He just doesn’t want to because he is too afraid. That sort of mind set is no longer acceptable of white people who consider themselves “allies”.
Once again, the progressive church slams the door in the face of those who haven’t reached the proper level of enlightenment. George is speaking honestly about his limitations and fears. Maybe he will overcome them, maybe he won’t, but to say someone isn’t an ally until they meet your definition of an ally isn’t going to move anything forward.
But he is being yelled at all over this thread. And he’s right. Nothing he can say or do will ever be enough or correctly nuanced.
It’s not as if anyone is saying that George is “cancelled”. People are offering constructive criticism and suggestions on what he could do to be more inclusive. Just because someone considers themselves an ally, doesn’t mean that they are above reproach.
I agree with you. Everyone will be wrong to someone. There are no winners here apparently.
If Clooney thinks the black experience isn’t his story to tell, then he shouldn’t tell it. If he isn’t confident he can get it right as a producer, then he shouldn’t produce it. I’m fine with him acknowledging his limits.
True-to some extent. Some people are not strong where storyteling is concerned. Meaning, you have to quiet the voices in your head to hear what people are saying and document it, without censoring it, to get it right. Some storytellers don’t have that skill, and don’t want to develop it either, usually because everything has to be about them in some way.
On the other hand, it still goes to show how afraid people are of doing their own internal work (meaning developing different skills) to get it right. Why is it that “black” people can tell “white” stories but not the other way around. It’s very interesting.
I tend to agree with you. Not every actor/producer has to follow the same path as Brad Pitt. Sure, it’s possible that as HK9 says, he just doesn’t want to do the work but to me it seems like he just doesn’t think he’d effectively tell a story from a black perspective.
@original kitten
My issue is that he’s been grandstanding all over the festival circuit about how woke his film was until reviews came in. I had to read a review to know part of the plot has to do with a black family being attacked. Its not in the trailer or even alluded to…….and apparently it’s a meandering 15 min plot line that has no effect on the film.
Do you have any quotes from him, VC? Not that I don’t believe you, I just wonder if it was the studio that peddled the movie as “woke” more so than Clooney because he generally strikes me as more self-aware than that.
From the couple interviews I’ve read with him, it sounded like he was more focused on delivering the Coen Brothers’ style and directorial vision than effectively telling a story from the black perspective.
@kitten
I’m in class right now but I’ll try and get to a computer later.
Ugh, more grandstanding. He did exactly the same thing regarding the paucity of decent roles for women past 40 in the industry but has never lifted a finger to do a single thing about it. And as usual, he looks for a way to present himself as an ally while at the same time neatly side-stepping responsibility.
And his humble-bragging is off the scale.
He cast Julianne Moore, 57, in this film, playing the wife of Damon, who is 11 years younger.
Is she playing the wife? In the trailer I saw, she was identified as the aunt.
She also plays the wife’s sister, so I guess one of the trailers had the kids calling that character their aunt? She’s certainly not Damon’s characters aunt.
@Kate – Julianne Moore is a beautiful, much-in-demand actress and not remotely in need of a leg-up. Had he chosen a lesser-known face from the huge talent bank available to him, that would have been him putting his money where he pretends his mouth is.
Leaving telling black stories aside for a minute, what about casting black/POC in his movies? His history is also extremely poor on that score despite the clout he (bafflingly) continues to have in H/wood.
Bottom line, if he wanted to make positive change, he could. That he doesn’t speaks volumes.
That’s not what he’s saying. He was asked about making a film like Suburbicon, but from the point of the view of a black family in that period. He’s right, that’s not his area.
He’s not saying he won’t tell stories with black characters, he’s saying that stories focused entirely on the black experience aren’t his to tell. He spoke a lot last year about how he was at fault for not making more diverse films, how he could and should have cast a young black actor in Gosling’s Ides of March role for example. At that point he was already deep into pre-production on Suburbicon, and he hasn’t done anything since, but he certainly sounded committed to improving the films he produces and directs.
That’s right. We’re long past the stage of acknowledging our privilege. Now, it’s time to use it and actively help, support.
Great post, Kaiser.
Whatever perspective he made the movie from, early reviews and word is flat out BAD. I’ve heard the phrase “waste of time” more than once. Ouch.
I’m fine with him acknowledging which stories are not his to tell, but I think his casting in general could be a lot more inclusive, and I’d like to see him put his producing power and connections to work helping the people who SHOULD be telling those stories.
This guy has plenty of leverage & clout in Hollywood to back all kinds of filmmakers. He doesn’t have to direct the films or even write them, just fund them & let others tell their stories. Obviously he doesn’t think that’s a possibility
His quasi politician rhetoric is annoying me already.
Why should George invest in something that he has no control over? Would you do that?
Right. Some actors are fine with staying behind the scenes and simply funding projects. However, it’s clear that Clooney wants to have control and an active participation in every project he subsidizes.
He seems incredibly proud of his wife. And realizes she is shouldering the brunt of the caregiving right now. And making self depreciating joke because that is his personality.
I think he understands white privilege to a certain degree, but it’s hard to take in a persons entire philosophical view through a one paragraph quote taken out of context.
I’m clearly int he minority but I’m not offended by this interview. He’s got an ego like most Hollywood power players but I don’t think his humility is a put on. And I’m glad he’s not afraid to speak out against Trump and his goons.
Hmm, Brad didn’t shy away from putting his money behind black films. No one is saying privileged George should speak FOR black people but he could help by putting his money and connections behind projects from minority directors, writers and actors/actresses etc.
But I’m not going to give George too much shade because at least he does something to help. Some people won’t even the common homeless person they see on the street or their neighbor who may be going through s bad time.
I definitely don’t think a lot of white people can tell a story about the black experience without making black characters stereotypes and sometimes even black folks get it wrong (i.e. Precious which was written and directed by a black man). There’s nothing wrong with what he said, we just need more actors to use their pull to get more diverse projects greenlit. Hollywood is cheap and only wants to make action and cartoon movies because they know it will sell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
