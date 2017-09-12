Sharon Osbourne on calling Kim K a ho & not a feminist: ‘it got misquoted’

Embed from Getty Images

This story is complicated so forgive me if I get confused about some of the details. Sharon Osbourne had an interview with The Telegraph, which is of course a very well respected source (it’s not The Sun), in which she dissed Kim Kardashian. Sharon stated, in part:

Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism! Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress.”

Kim responded in an E! interview to Sharon’s really f-king stupid, inaccurate assessment of her not by defending her right, as a feminist, to show her body as she pleases, but by saying she never said she posted nude photos because of feminism. This comes right after Kim’s Harper’s Bazaar Arabia interview in which she doubled-down on a whole asinine article she wrote last year claiming she’s not a feminist because she doesn’t like “labels.” That has nothing to do with feminism, it’s about basic rights for women, and I had to work very hard not to capitalize that entire sentence.

Here’s Kim’s latest deep thought on how she feels like a feminist but won’t call herself one.

“But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

Ok whatever. Here’s what she told E! about Sharon calling her a ho and not a feminist.

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous. I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful. “But I’ve never been like the ‘free the nipple’ kind of girl so…if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

She’s right that Sharon looked stupid and I like how she said that selfies make her feel powerful. She’s still an idiot about feminism.

In response to all this BS, Sharon claimed on that talkshow she still inexplicably works for, The Talk, that she was misquoted. BY THE TELEGRAPH. (See the caps came out after all.) Then she said, in a roundabout way, that you can’t be a feminist and pose naked.

“It’s so ridiculous how these things happen… I was doing this interview, and … (the reporter) said to me ‘have you heard that Kim Kardashian has come out as a feminist’ … and of course I commented,” Osbourne, 64, explained on The Talk’s Monday, September 11 episode. “She asked my opinion and I gave it. It wasn’t rude, it wasn’t … whatever (Kim) does, it’s showing her body. Which shows that she’s a strong grounded woman and she’s not ashamed of her body, she wants to show it, which is her business … people have been doing that since day one … it doesn’t make you a feminist.” The British TV personality added: “It got misquoted, when it came out, my response, and Kim came back and said ‘I never said I was a feminist … you’re responding to something I never said.’”

I sort-of get this explanation if Kim was misquoted during Sharon’s interview, which I doubt happened. Sharon explained it poorly however. Apparently basic logic skills fail both of them. Yes, posing naked does not make you a feminist. However you can be a feminist and also pose naked. See how that works? It’s not that difficult. However, as Kim noted she’s not a feminist and she’s never said she’s one or that she posts selfies because of feminism, she just said she feels like she’s a feminist inside. No wonder everyone is confused.

Oh and Sharon once posted a heavily photoshopped naked photo on Instagram last year and claimed Kim inspired her. Does Sharon identify as a feminist? I’m too burnt out on this to google date search it as this story will come up a million times first. Also, I don’t care at all.

Kim Kardashian’s face when someone tries to explain feminism to her:

