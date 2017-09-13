Us Weekly: Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to the Queen in Scotland

Us Weekly has an answer to a question I had following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s whirlwind African adventure. Meghan and Harry spent a little less than a month in Botswana, where he likely proposed to her but shhh, we’re not supposed to know that yet. They returned to London in time for Harry to participate in the “garden remembrance” thing for his mother’s death, which he did with William and Kate (although he doesn’t even remember seeing Kate). Meghan only returned to Toronto this week. So I wondered: what were Harry and Meghan up to in those days between the return to London and Meg going back to Toronto? As it turns out, Us Weekly claims that Harry took Meghan up to Scotland to introduce her to the Queen. Whoa.
She had met the parents and charmed her prince’s older brother. But there was still one looming introduction that gave Meghan Markle pause. A friend says the Toronto-based Suits actress was “a little nervous” at the thought of meeting boyfriend Prince Harry’s beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. And though it had taken Duchess Kate five years to score face time with the 91-year-old monarch (they chatted at a 2008 royal family wedding), Markle knew she would be curtseying to Her Majesty before year’s end. “He’s keen to make an introduction,” a Harry pal said this spring. “It will happen when it’s the right time.”
That perfect moment came September 3. Fresh off their three-week vacation in Botswana and Zambia — a getaway one source dubbed “the trip of a lifetime” — the royal whisked 36-year-old Markle 500-plus miles north from his two-bedroom Kensington Palace flat. With his dad Prince Charles and stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall staying at Birkhall, their 53,000-acre estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, “Harry decided to take Meghan to visit as he hadn’t been up yet all summer,” a Harry source explains in the new issue of Us Weekly.
Another motivation for the two-day trip, says the source: “He wanted to introduce Meghan to the queen.” So 24 hours after they arrived September 2, the duo popped over to Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer residence, seven miles away. “It went well,” says the source. “It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters.”
The next could involve the logistics of a royal wedding. While a source says Harry intended to propose during the African holiday — he created a ring using diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to his mom, Princess Diana — another insider says the former Apache helicopter pilot, 33, “wouldn’t tell anyone for a while.” Keeping his desire for secrecy in mind, select palace aides have already begun preparations for making an engagement proclamation. “These things are planned well in advance; it’s not easy to roll out that kind of news,” explains the source. “Everyone knows how happy Harry is and is excited for the day it’s announced.”
For now, the pair are reveling in a triumphant visit. “The entire weekend was a success,” declares the source. For Harry, notes the source, “he was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply.”
And the L.A.-born actress received rave reviews. Though the source notes much has been made about the fact that Markle is a commoner, raised by clinical therapist Doria Ragland and former Married. . . With Children lighting director Tom, “she fits perfectly into the family,” says the source. “The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing.” The Northwestern University theater and international studies double major, wed briefly to talent manager Trevor Engelson, “gets on fabulously with Charles,” says the source, “as do she and Camilla.”
I actually buy that Meghan gets along very well with Camilla and Charles – Harry doesn’t have the same struggling relationship with his father that William has with Charles. Harry and Charles are reportedly pretty close, and Harry spends more time with Charles and Camilla than William and Kate spend with C&C. Plus, Charles gets along well with Americans and… I don’t know, I kind of think Meghan is Charles’ type too. I could just see Charles really liking her. As for the introduction to the Queen… well, who knows? It will be interesting to see if the royal courtiers have some sh-t to say. If the meeting went down, I suspect it happened as Us Weekly said – that Harry took Meghan to Scotland, that the meeting was pretty brief and at Balmoral, etc.
We should start a drinking game every time they mention her degree from Northwestern and the fact that she is trilingual.
‘Triumphant visit’ ‘rave review’, i was neutral towards MM, but it is so annoying the way the ram her down her throats. I would have been just as happy hearing that she is a regular woman with a nice personality. Oh no, she is the incarnation of Mother Teresa and Marilyn Monroe combined with also Madame Curie for the intellect
One of the things Kate and William got right was Kate essentially disappeared for 6 months before the engagement announcement. She moved back to Bucklebury to cut down on the daily pap photos and stayed out of sight except for a few weddings and a polo match. It helped with the pr reset and let the engagement story stand by itself.
But to be fair, there are different pr concerns and protections for the girlfriend of third in line versus the girlfriend of sixth in line.
Don’t forget the degree from Northwestern was with a double major. That makes her doubly smart.
I side-eyed the bit about the “difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing”. Of course it means something, but they have no choice but to accept it.
I like Meghan, and I hope it works out, but, can we lay off the adoration a bit.
Maria F., how dare you. You forgot she has all the cooking talent of Escoffier, BUT BETTER because all her food is wholesome and healthy. Just like her.
So if you combined Mother Theresa, Marilyn Monroe, Madame Curie, and Auguste Escoffier into a single person that also had topless photos floating around online.
Yeah, Meghan Markle doesn’t actually have any topless photos floating around online. Pretty sure Marilyn Monroe does, though.
Do the Harry stans genuinely believe the more they repeat their viles lies, they can somehow make them the truth?
@omg,I totally agree meghan didn’t have to do a waity.Ready for them to announce it already.
hey Gibee, you coming back to provide links to the topless photos you insist Markle has floating around online? Can’t just toss that out and run away
@lobbit: oh yeah – Marilyn before she made it big did a famous nude calendar shot, and when it came out after she was a star, it didn’t make a bit of difference. Someone asked what she had on when the photo was taken, and she famously replied, “The radio.” And that was that.
There’s also a famous story about Jane Russell, who was actually a devout Christian, at a press call about her latest film with Robert Mitchum (you want to talk MEN?!) in which she wore a lot of revealing clothing. Some smart-a** reporter asked how she squared her Christian beliefs with her, er, decolletage, and Russell gave him a hard stare and said, “Christians got t*ts too, Mister.” Mitchum nearly died laughing.
I don’t think this stuff makes a damn difference even if it were out there. Take Monroe and Russell as fine examples of that!
I have no problem with them constantly listing Meghan’s accomplishments. She’s a brown woman, and a foreigner, who was met with a lot of hatred and prejudice online. She’s still getting the vile attacks now. I say, show ALL that’s good about her, and those who don’t like it, can suck it up. 🤷🏽♀️
Exactly!
@Peeking In, the problem is that over egging the pudding has the opposite effect. It sends eyes rolling among those who do like her and pushes those who don’t into extreme positions.
She is a lovely woman with many accomplishments. Harry loves her. That’s enough.
Fair comment @Peeking In. If it’s sending the stans and naysayers into paroxysms of rage, then good, that’s certainly a plus.
Still though, I agree with Suze on the downside of overegging the pudding. I wouldn’t mind the syrupy nature of it so much if they at least interspersed it with a bit of humorous speculation eg. an ‘insider’ said the Queen and Meghan downed 3 bottles of wine while watching an episode of Suits…. You know, something to keep us entertained.
The overly reverential tone is just so snore-inducing.
Skylark and Suze – I get what you’re both saying, and I mostly agree. I think some of the stuff can be dialled back a bit, but a lot of it I’m reading for the first time, and I’m curious. People who truly feel goodwill towards Meghan may roll their eyes a bit, but they won’t be turned off.
Skylark, I must say I have never heard the expression overegging the pudding, but I love it. I did go to university but studied French.
LOL, the Queen and Meghan downing three bottles of wine, while watching Suits.
Hilarious!
Yeah, the tear down of her here has started already. I LOVE that she’s not “only” a vapid actress. I love that she has a university education and is a thinking woman. That’s who you would want to see marrying royalty!
@Peeking In – Just to be clear, I know it’s not Meghan’s fault that the media has gone into overdrive here. It’s them I’m eye-rolling and sighing at, not Meghan, but I’m also sighing on Meghan’s behalf because it’s Meghan who’s getting the backlash, not the media. As Suze says, she comes across as a lovely, accomplished, thoughtful woman and Harry is lucky to have her and that should be more than enough,
@Maria – right? “And then Meghan entertained the Queen with insider Hollywood dirt and the two were heard laughing raucously into the early hours until a fretful Charles came down in his pjs and asked them to keep the noise down”, said a source, with a disapproving sniff.
It’s not much to ask, surely?
I’m always glad when her education is mentioned because there are so many Harry fans on Twitter, Tumblr, et al that make it a point to deny that she graduated at all. It’s not enough to call her a “D-list actress from Compton” – they want to erase her academic achievements as well.
Where has she been called a D list actress from Compton?
@Suze: Daily Mail has written stories about her mother now living in Compton.
Suze, on online forums, comment sections of various website, tumblr, twitter, etc.
Oh, I thought you meant here. Those places are vile.
To clarify, to me, Markle is all good. She has more accomplishments under her belt than most of the royals or their spouses. Harry is lucky to have her.
It’s the press coverage that is over the top.
My sister got her degree from Northwestern. Probably hasn’t mentioned that in the last 40 years.
I mean, there are several scenarios in which mention of one’s undergrad institution would be appropriate, if not compulsory – a job interview, a networking event, any conversation in which background biographical information is exchanged… But maybe your sister has never had to do any of these things?!
In any case, for the most part, Meghan isn’t the one mentioning Northwestern – the press is.
Oh, she certainly has had jobs and job interviews, etc. She doesn’t hold it over me even though my degree was from a state university 😉😄
LOL! I’m a state school grad, too!
It doesn’t bother me because there are multitudes of actors who have no college education. There’s nothing wrong with being proud of that.
Have you ever met a Northwestern grad? Not saying that she is forcing that “stat” down our throats, but one of the biggest stereotypes about NU grads is how proud they are to have attending the University. I know many, and they insert it as frequently as possible-along with all the other famous grads
those types of people are so obnoxious. Bragging about your university is just sad – it’s like bragging about your IQ. Doesn’t mean anything on its own, it’s what you do WITH it that matters.
I don’t know if you were asking me or someone else, but I’m from Illinois so I know many Northwestern grads, including my former brother-in-law and his wife, who met there and went from undergrad through MBAs there.
I still have no shade for someone proud of taking the time and effort to become educated especially with all these Instagram-famous dolts who don’t even finish high school.
Um…if Kate first met TQ in 2008, that would’ve been 7years into the relationship? And wasn’t Will not there at that wedding? I know this has nothing to do with Harry, but I’ll forever side eye how long it took Will to introduce Kate.
Will was at Jecca’s brothers wedding in Kenya instead of his cousins. Harry was at the wedding with Chelsy and Kate and introduced them both to HM. So actually Will didn’t even introduce her at all. Which is pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s awful. Sounds like Kate put up with so much of PW’s bs for the ring.
But they were still in their 20s. And it was on and off.
I hate the first sentence. She did not meet the parents but only his father. And i am not sure Harry loves his grandmother that much considering how she crusified his mum. RF is messed up. Uncle Gary seems more like a normal person compared to lot of them
Puh-leze. Many grandmas meet their grandsons’ on off girlfriends, even in their 20s. Why is TQ so damned special she can only meet the girlfriends after years/ of serious dating? As you say… RF is messed up.
His grandmother who took international fire for keeping him safe out of the public eye after his mother’s death? Look at photos and videos of Harry and HM; those two adore each other. I’m hoping the rumor is true, that he’ll be accompanying her on some engagements this year as a substitute for Prince Philip.
” Why is TQ so damned special she can only meet the girlfriends after years/ of serious dating?”
She’s the head of state.
She adores Harry as does Phillip. The Michelle Obama video for Invictus was proof of that, and there are photos of them together. He just isn’t as tortured as Bill which makes him easier to get along with.
According to biographers the queen was aware of Kate much sooner than that and apparently liked her quite a lot but both she and the courtiers thought it was in poor taste to meet her officially until it was appropriate. she eventually grew concerned with the fact that Kate never seemed to do anything but hang around waiting to do things with William and she quietly let it be known that Kate should get off her ass. The queen did, however, give them use of her properties so they could relax on weekends away from reporters. Kate met Charles and Camilla much sooner, however, and they got along rather well. There is some gossip that says Camilla found Kate to be charming but was known to snicker about the Middleton’s middle class roots. Eventually Camilla grew to dislike Carol because she felt she did not show enough deference. Charles did not begin to actively dislike Carol until Kate had George. Royal relationships are often more complicated than gossip fodder would have them.
Apparently liked her quite a lot? When she has the Palace leak her comment, “What does she do all day”?
William and Harry were given the use of a cottage at Balmoral years ago. Whomever they choose to take with them is their concern, not ratified by HM. Ditto Birkhall, which is under Charles’s control and was where W&K spent some weekends while they were at St Andrews. That wouldn’t have been approved by HM but allowed by Charles, because it was his property.
Despite people wanting it to not be the case, the Queen does seem to like Kate. Especially since she has loaned Kate the bracelet that Prince Philip gave the Queen as a wedding gift when they got married. An unusual loan from the Queen, since it is a piece that she still wears and is sentimental.
That kind of makes me like Carole — that she didn’t show deference to Camilla. Er, and I wouldn’t be judging anybody’s middle-class roots if I was the most famous mistress who married the prince. Does anyone have self-awareness these days? That question is rhetorical…no one has to provide me with a list.
I’m not saying there’s no possibility she doesn’t like her; I’m doubting the idea that she likes her “quite a lot” or has no concerns regarding her, her complete lack of work ethic, or the shady as hell Middleton family.
I’m convinced she remains afraid of the A word, and William having his mother’s petulant nature means neither she nor Charles knows how to deal with him. She wouldn’t stand in the way of him marrying Kate Middleton, not only because she lets you make your own mistakes, but because she didn’t want to deal with William’s backlash.
HM loans out multiple pieces of jewelry, including sentimental favorites like that bracelet and the four bracelet set from her mother. I’d see it as her trying to welcome someone, putting forth the effort even when she gets next to nothing in return.
The Queen does loan a lot of jewelry. But often not pieces she actively wears herself. The necklace Kate wore at the Spanish state dinner was a loan, but the Queen herself hadn’t been seen in it in a few decades.
Maybe William is turning over a new leaf. He has been keeping up with the new busier schedule that was promised. That needs to continue.
It is what it is. The queen liked Kate and frankly, even if her hopes For or admiration of her have waned I’ve seen nothing to indicate she actively dislikes her. It seems irrational to pounce on every opportunity to disparage her, even if she is spoiled and flighty. She’s not the worst woman to ever marry into the arcane and dysfunctional institution known as the royal family.
They didn’t want Bill to marry Kate, but I don’t think the reasons are as simple as it seems on the surface. She predicted it would not end well and it wasn’t a good decision. It isn’t about liking her or disliking her. It is about if she is good for the monarchy and can she handle the duties with a difficult husband. She would also think about her family and if Kate would be happy in her role. Charles thought she wouldn’t, and he has been proven right. I believe that it is as much about Bill if not more so. They know him and his shortcomings.
Her family as I said to do her no favors. Go for the ring, but they didn’t push her to learn other things. Carole having a say in anything has to rub the way on every level. She has the nerve to snub Camilla when she can tell Charles to yank the strings and close the purse. Her instincts are crap.
Yeah yeah, whatever. Can we talk about his “two-bedroom flat”??? That dude does not live in a two-bedroom flat, does he??? Does KP even have one that small? How very normal.
And Kate must be sh*tting bricks whenever the barfing stops for a hot minute. She went through a 10-year circus and this woman breezes in, meets everyone, and marries the guy almost immediately. Unless we’re still thinking they’re taking it slow or some sh*t.
“Two bedroom”, meaning they didn’t bonk.
Hahahaha. I loved the comparison with Dolittle. Kate Dolittle.
He lives in a two bedroom cottage inside the Kensington Palace complex. It’s rather small.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is. It was Kate and William’s London home for a while when they were still living at Anglesey but were already married. It’s quite small and both Will and Harry have complained about the ceiling height before.
It is small. You can see maps online that show the layout and how big the various apartments and cottages are.
Yes, it does. He lived in a one-bedroom flat in KP before W&K moved in to the massive 1A. As others have written, he moved to the two bedroom Nottingham Cottage after W&K moved out of it. Nott Cott is smaller than the 3-bedroom Ivy Cottage Eugenie is moving in to at KP, but it has the advantage of being a stand-alone building.
I can never get links to go through. If you do a google image search for kensington palace map daily mail, you’ll get the two maps of KP the DM has labelled. One of them is labelled incorrectly (from the article about Eugenie moving in to Ivy Cottage), but the one with the numbers labeling the property is accurate. That gives a clearer picture of Nottingham Cottage under the # 10. It is next to the staff apartments and W&K’s garage.
I wonder if she curtsies? She’s an American-but it’s his grandmother. I’m guessing yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CynicalAnn – curtseying isn’t, so far as I understand it, required even for British citizens. It’s a matter of custom. That said, within the family itself, I imagine refusing to curtsey isn’t the way to win friends and influence people. If MM is marrying in, she is taking on the system her husband functions in and that is providing all those perks and status she hungers for. Not curtseying would show massive disrespect, especially as she’ll probably take on UK citizenship when she marries him. I don’t see how you can have Princess of the United Kingdom on your passport and still retain American citizenship AND not curtsey.
For the moment of course, it’s not such a big deal. But once the engagement is announced, not curtseying would get her one tidal wave of bad PR in the UK.
How I wish there was an engagement interview, like soonish. Don’t get me wrong, sometimes I like the speculation. It’s fun in a very guilty way. But plz gimme the interview to have something real to talk about. LOL.
I agree. Just announce it already.
This. And she’s going to look gorgeous-I can’t wait to see her clothes. I need something happy to look at.
Show us the ring!!!
It might be they are no where near that point. The VF article could have been an attempt to counter some of the more extremist/ridiculous lie-filled rants in social media. Just to give them a breather. If there is no announcement in the next few months, we’ll see what happens re. Suits Season 8 or her being seen auditioning for acting work in London.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is smart, engaged in charitable work, and is comfortable with a public life. I would imagine Charles sees those as good assets in a royal wife.
This. Which is why I eye roll when people suggest she’s some kind of fame whore. Really, if she didn’t like public life, she would be miserable marrying Harry. I can’t imagine why she wouldn’t be a big hit with his family-she seems smart, and engaging. Two qualities Charles seems to appreciate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve watched some of her interviews, plus one or two vids of her chatting with fans – and at the risk of sounding too reverential, I must say that she is impressively charming and eloquent. And maybe I’m just impressed because I am an awful conversationalist, but she seems like the sort that can speak articulately about any number of topics, and I can see Prince Charles responding well to that.
She’s quite self-assured as well – though sometimes her confidence reads as self importance, but I can let that slide because she’s seems like a genuinely warm and thoughtful person.
The only “ding” I come up with against Markle herself is that she can come across as rather self consciously “actory”.
By that I mean her stories are a little too polished, a little too rehearsed and delivered with what could either be considered as too much self regard or a healthy dose of confidence.
But she’s an actor and that is what they are trained to do.
Oh for pete’s sake. They just need to announce the engagement already. Everyone knows they’re engaged (there’s no way she would have done that VF cover if they weren’t), they just need to announce it.
All these pro-Meghan stories are starting to have the opposite of their intended effect, in my opinion.
Rant aside (lol), I can see Charles and Meghan getting along. and even Meghan and the queen. she already has some charitable interests (so we probably wont have that year or whatever where Kate was “choosing” charities) and knows how to work, and she probably isn’t (overly) intimidated by star power. I can see all those being positives for Charles and the queen, and I’m sure she is very nice and pleasant.
Oh lord, just get the ring. This is getting silly.
Well apparently, they are already making preparations to draw up an “announcement proclamation”. What is this? The Bill of Rights? It’s a bloody announcement. One or two sentences. Just give it to me I’ll do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Who wrote this drek?
Reveling in a triumphant visit! Engagement proclamation! No problems at all! Gets on fabulously!
Do these folks have side jobs writing for Days of Our Lives?
Don’t hate on me you guys, but I think MM’s got GAME!!! Think about it – A divorced American commoner seemingly out of no where snags a prince! She was able to infiltrate the BRF and get her ring in less than 18 months. Well played, Meghan! Looking forward to more!
I agree – no hate here. I don’t think there is anything wrong with acknowledging that she’s played this pretty well so far.
“She was able to infiltrate the BRF and get her ring in less than 18 months.”
I don’t think this could have happened as quickly if she were 22.
I don’t think her age is the issue, but rather where both of them are in their lives at this point.
Or if HE was 22. They both appear to be at the right place at the right time.
I do wonder though why Harry couldn’t find anyone from his own circle after all these years? Is it really THAT unattractive a perspective to marry a prince?
Same with Wills, by the way, who I’m sure had a pick of many aristo gals but ended up marrying Kate. But she was like the last last one, who was willing to wait and put up with anything…
“I don’t think her age is the issue, but rather where both of them are in their lives at this point.”
Er, isn’t that basically the same point? Where they are in their lives was the point. A 33 and 36 year old who have had life experiences and somewhat know what they’re going into can hurry things up in a way 22 year olds thinking of subjecting themselves to a 1000 year-old institution and where one of the parents tragically died amidst photo lenses capturing the death might not want to.
AGE does factor into TIMING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No toes! 😂😂
@Other Renee – when Mary Donaldson married the heir to the Danish throne, his mother said, “Everyone who comes into the family does so in a shower of rose petals; but sooner or later, the thorns start to emerge.” Paraphrasing slightly, but you get the idea.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.gossipcop.com/meghan-markle-meeting-queen-elizabeth-made-up-prince-harry-engagement/amp/. Gossip cop claims the story which also appeared in Hollywood life is made up.
GC has been debunking alot of these stories lately – including engagement.
I wonder why they called out Hollywood Life but not US Weekly. It’s essentially the same story, no? Their reasons for why the story is fake are kind of weak though… because an insider would use royal titles instead of their more known names? I mean, if I was an editor of a tabloid with a mostly American audience, I’d use the more common name that Americans know them by too.
I am sure the Queen took time out of her day to meet some grating American Princess Wannabe. Right.
I wonder how well the other married-ins would have fared in the days of social media, especially Kate Middleton during the 10 years of dating. This is the first high-profile royal romance in the full glare of social media, which would make for interesting sociological or pop culture study.
These two are seeing each other. If they marry, we’d see if she’s any good at the royal job. Given her training in acting and PR, a lot of the royal job would be an easy transition for her.
HM meets the people her family members date if they are introduced to her. Notable exception being Kate Middleton, whom she met without William at Peter Phillip’s wedding. She met Autumn Philips and Sophie long before they got engaged to members of the family. They both went through the Balmoral Test, ie. going to Balmoral and spending time with the royal family during their annual retreat. HM also met Koo Stark when she was dating Prince Andrew, when Andrew brought her to Balmoral.
Nota, I think Waity had plenty of publicity falling out of bars at two am. There may have been less social media but we certainly got the picture.
Yes, but her decade of partying and not working wasn’t gossiped about ad nauseum in online forums by anonymous posters. Much of the news about that decade has been scrubbed away and not made available online.
Trying to wrap my head around the queen and Koo Stark in the same room having tea. I hope Koo was in sequins.
@notasugarhere
Scrubbed from where? You can still see a lot of the articles DM wrote during that time period online if you look for them.
Clearly got the picture of what? She was 22, 25 years old. She seemed like she was having a good time.
I hate on Kate plenty, but going to bars in her 20s is not something I’m going to give her a hard time about.
But Sophie had a big topless photo scandal, and it all turned out fine.
You make it sound like falling out of bars at 2:00am is a bad thing. I enjoyed my partying years and I regret nothing.
In theory, the “grating American princess wannabe” in question could be a potential spouse for her grandson. If the relationship is serious, she probably would take time out of her day to meet her at some point.
IDK, my grandfather “met” her twice, and he was just some Canadian air force guy. I’d assume it’s a lot more likely that she would want to meet the woman her grandson seems intent to marry.
If her grandson wants to marry her, he needs her approval. So yes, I can believe she met her.
The more they seem intent to push the she’s wonderful we all adore her narrative the more I think the opposites true. If she were so accepted she would have been photographed with them she was at polo with William for Christ sake and he didn’t go anywhere near her. She still hasn’t met Zara and he’s said to value her opinion even koo stark was photographed with HM what the hell is going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Andrew introduced many women to the Queen.
I doubt she has any problems with meeting the partners of her family members. She will accept Meghan (marriage or not) as she did with the other spouses.
Also she is very fond of Kate. Yes i know it bothers some of you here. Yada yada over one decade ago the Queen asked about Kate’s job. So what? That is a normal question when your children, grandchildren and Co. tell you of the new girlfriend/ boyfriend. The first question is often “What does he/she do for a living?”
There are pap pics of the Queen and Kate cheek kissing instead of Kate having to curtsy. In private the family is friendly with each other.
Kate can’t be the first unemployed women of means that the Queen has met. Lots of young women in the aristo set are fully supported by their families, so I just can’t see the Queen being scandalized by her granddaoughter-in-law’s scanty work history.
Kate isn’t a country living aristocratic wife who doesn’t need to do anything though. The tell is that she doesn’t have The Royal Family Order given by the Queen. Camilla has it, and Sophia has it. She doesn’t. It speaks for itself.
@ magnolia rose – To be fair the last time the Order of Queen Elizabeth II was given was 10 years ago to Camilla. Its not like she recently awarded it to someone implying that Kate was overlooked.
Everyone curtsies first, and then hugs/kisses. Kate doesn’t skip that.
Err ..pretty sure The Queen and other senior members of the royal family were busy watching the Braemar Gathering that day. She also attended her weekly church service Crathie Parish Church that day too. So unless it was a sublimely quick meeting I don’t think it happened.
Also skeptical because there are always paps at Balmoral at this time of year but these two were not caught once! – ok then.
I’m hoping that the delay is due to the ring being re-set, if it’s reworking some of Diana’s jewels.
But Harry is coming to Toronto next week so maybe there will be an announcement after that.
