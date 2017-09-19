Ryan Phillippe’s 21-year-old ex, Elsie Hewitt, accuses him of a violent assault

This should be a good test of Amber Tamblyn’s recent op-ed about the need to believe women when they come forward to speak about assault, rape and/or harassment. Ryan Phillippe has had a series of younger girlfriends, to the point where I don’t even bother keeping up with who he’s dating. Apparently, Ryan, who is 43 years old, was dating a 21-year-old named Elsie Hewitt. According to People Magazine, they dated from April to July of this year. Elsie has filed a civil suit against Ryan, claiming that during their breakup in July, he physically attacked her and threw her down a flight of stairs. She has provided photos of the bruises on her body to People Magazine, which you can see here. Here’s more, from TMZ:

Ryan Phillippe’s girlfriend has just filed a lawsuit against the actor, claiming he abuses cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and steroids, and has beaten her badly. Elsie Hewitt claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, on July 4th, she went to pick up things from his house and she realized he was extremely drunk. She says after she tried talking with him he attacked her, grabbed her upper arm so hard it left heavy bruises and violently threw her down the stairs as hard as he could.

She claims he continued his assault and picked her up like a doll and threw her down the stairs again. He then screamed, “Get the f*** out of my house you crazy c**t.” She went to the hospital, cops took a report and she got a protective order. She suffered chest wall pain, abrasions and severe bruising. She wants more than $1 million.

Update: Sources connected with Ryan tell TMZ, Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence several days after he broke up with her. They say she was the one who attacked Ryan and refused to leave his home. He removed her from the premises and he claims she fell and hurt herself.

Sources close to Ryan say the L.A. City Attorney refused to prosecute after investigating, and they claim she’s filed this lawsuit out of revenge. We’re told Ryan’s side finds it amusing Elsie has sent glamour shots of herself to the media and is out for money and fame.

Ryan finds it “amusing” that she sent “glamour shots” of herself to the media? Most media outlets are just using her Instagrams, like I am (the IGs are below). She did give photos of her bruises to People Magazine, as I said. People Mag has more of Elsie’s side of the story, like she went to Ryan’s house to pack her things up on the same night that they broke up (the night of July 3/into the morning of July 4). Elsie did get an emergency protective order following the alleged assault, and the emergency order expired on July 12. Ryan’s side is making a big deal about how Elsie doesn’t have any kind of protective order now. Elsie’s lawyer told People Mag that of course she’s not making things up for attention, she’s already a working model (she models for Guess) and the City Attorney is still looking into possible criminal charges.

98 Responses to “Ryan Phillippe’s 21-year-old ex, Elsie Hewitt, accuses him of a violent assault”

  1. Sara says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:20 am

    That sounds so horrendous. Also the balance of power is so unequal of course she had to go to People to protect herself. It’s a smaller scale version of Depp and Heard, and so few people believed her…

    I hope every person reading this is safe from violence. xxx

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Dang I mean yea I’ll wait for further details but horrible. I mean I didn’t like Amber Heard but I believed her from the jump. Giving her the benefit of the doubt here but I’m sure more will come

    Reply
  3. Lotusgoat says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Police should be able to determine from the location and sizes of the bruises if she was pushed down the stairs. It’s extremely likely a “star” like Ryan will have cameras on the outside of his home, so if she hurt herself outside like he says, there would likely be footage.

    Reply
    • TheBee's says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:42 am

      I was thinking the same thing, and also if she called or text to tell him she was coming over like she said then there would be records of it. I don’t know the gossip about him like others, and I am not saying it’s impossible, I just have my CSI brain going. Not saying it’s OK for anyone to be violent, but under the scenario of an assumed intruder ( benefit of the doubt). I’ll wait for more details, because I’m missing something.

      Reply
    • Laura says:
      September 19, 2017 at 9:34 pm

      not police but study medicine and they teach us to identify signs of domestic abuse, the bruises are the same level of healing so they occurred at the same time, and bruises on the back or torso are very telling, how often do you accidentally bump into something on your back or chest hard enough to create a bruise (an elbow or a knee sure that occurs all the time but the torso/back rarely), more than likely you’d try and protect yourself with your hands first, or if you accidentally trip you try to break your fall with your hands/arms if she was pushed or hit suddenly she probably wouldn’t have time to right herself and try to break her fall.

      Reply
  4. Jess says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Oh sh*t, I believe her 100%. We were just talking about him here the other day, how he seems a little thirsty and into himself on Instagram, why is he dating 21 year olds?!! His daughter is just a few years younger, that’s disgusting and he needs to grow up.

    I looked through her Instagram and holy narcissus. I realize she’s a model but come on, it’s nothing but pictures of herself with that fake pout she has going on, lol. She looks like a toddler sticking that bottom lip out, lol. Either way, I hope she’s able to prove her case and win because the media is going to have a field day with this.

    Reply
  5. detritus says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:32 am

    His ex, Paulina Slagter, just tweeted – ‘when theres smoke…”
    https://mobile.twitter.com/paulinaslagter

    She hasn’t tweeeted anything since Aug 30th and that smoke tweet is 10 hours old.

    Also, no bones for disgusting dogs. Even gagged with the bandana won’t cut it now. I believe Elsie.

    Reply
  6. Millenial says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Yeesh. Well, that explains the doucher vibe he gives off.

    Reply
  7. Babs says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:35 am

    What a little bitch. I mean Philippe of course. His ex is brave to speak up and I support her in the shitstorm to come.

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Why is this not being dealt with through criminal charges? The TMZ article says the city declined to prosecute, the People mag article says they didn’t get an answer on it. This should be a criminal matter. Can anyone with legal experience weigh in here?
    This guy sounds like a mess in general . He has three children, a TV show, and is running around doing drugs and dating 20-year-olds? And it sounds like abusive behavior is not new to him. Gross.

    Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      September 19, 2017 at 7:58 am

      I also wonder why there are no criminal charges and believe that this should be a criminal matter. I also believe that his drug consumption should be properly investigated.

      I hope she doesn’t settle. Still, I hope that women who are aware about their partners drug abuse/violence are strong enough to leave them.

      He sounds awful. And not that it really matters in comparison to his *history* of violent behaviour, but he s**ks as an actor. I watched S1 of Shooter and managed two episodes of S2. He is the worst actor on that show. And yes, I refuse to watch the rest of the season.

      Reply
    • LooseSeal says:
      September 19, 2017 at 8:23 am

      In cases of rape or domestic assault, it’s incredibly hard to get it taken to court, and then even harder to get a conviction. There’s often “not enough evidence” in the sense that people want guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s more of a “he said she said” situation, and what “she said” usually isn’t believed. In order to get justice in these cases it often has to go to civil court. Sort of like what happened with OJ.

      Reply
      • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
        September 19, 2017 at 8:39 am

        Thanks @LooseSeal. I don’t really get it though, what happens if he’s found guilty in civil court? He only has to pay money vs going to jail if found guilty in criminal court? What are the consequences for him except for paying money?

      • Mia4s says:
        September 19, 2017 at 8:58 am

        That’s it. The consequences are money. That’s why there is a lower burden of proof. To take away someone’s freedom it is “beyond a reasonable doubt”. Civil is “on a balance of probabilities” but you get a payout, that’s it.

    • pinetree13 says:
      September 19, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Personally, knowing what a light slap on the wrist he would get; I’d rather go for the money too if I was here.

      Reply
  9. Enough Already says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Is this why that story came out last week about him saving someone from drowning or a car accident or something? Getting ahead of this story?

    Reply
  10. Spike says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Oh, I believe her. Remember the “accident” in mid July? He broke his leg allegedly trying to stop his UTV from barreling into a crowd. You know, because he’s heroic that way. Uh nope, I read that he caused the accident because he was under the influence.

    Reply
  11. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:55 am

    didn’t he just have a baby with someone?

    his poor kids :(

    makes me wonder what Reese dealt with.

    Reply
  12. Talie says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Eh…I don’t know. He has no history of his kind of behavior, but when you want to date all these young Hollywood starlets, this is what happens. Reese was probably the last age-appropriate woman he was with.

    Reply
  13. HelloSunshine says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:10 am

    It seems like his behavior is getting worse and worse as he gets older. This poor girl :( The power imbalance in the relationship along with age difference makes me squirm. Can a lawyer explain why she might be doing a civil suit instead of trying to get criminal charges??

    Reply
  14. Jazz says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Abusers always have a way of twisting things to make the victim seem like the crazy one. I believe her.

    Reply
  15. Who ARE these people? says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:13 am

    It would be interesting if Reese Witherspoon seeks any changes in their custody agreement.

    And look at what she recently produced and starred in…

    Reply
  16. Mike says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Maybe he should find a girlfriend who is at least half his age

    Reply
  17. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:25 am

    He played that character in “Lincoln Lawyer” perfectly.. and we all know he doesn’t get parts for his acting.

    Reply
  18. magnoliarose says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:35 am

    When a woman is young and attractive like she is and looking for her big break, it is like a beacon for losers like RP who have never grown up. Older women can smell him coming from miles away, but she probably thought he was still someone important. It will be hard for her to win this without the police thinking she was credible. :(

    Reply
    • LadyT says:
      September 19, 2017 at 9:59 am

      It doesn’t say police didn’t find her credible. Police investigate and gather the info. The city attorney’s office then decides whether to prosecute or not. They could believe her also and still not make the decision to prosecute because it’s just not a good clear-cut winnable case in their experience and would be a big waste of time and money. (Ryan’s quote makes this refusal to prosecute sound like a “win” for him. It’s not proof of his innocence at all!) Now she’s filed civilly where the burden of proof is less and she has a chance at being successful.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 19, 2017 at 11:06 am

      I would LOVE to hear what Reese has to say about him. Not that she hasn’t had her public mishaps, but Ryan has always struck me as an inconsiderate dbag, now add “violent” to that toxic combo and..yikes.

      Reply
  19. cathy says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:41 am

    He doesn’t have the $ or the PR machine that Depp has so maybe she won’t be dragged through the mud the way Amber Heard was. It’s a shame Amber Heard settled – I’m sure she had her reasons, but until it’s proven in court that one of these actors are guilty, the women who are victims of abuse will never be fully believed by their fan base.

    Reply
  20. Llamas says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:18 am

    He seems like a very punchable person. He makes my skin crawl. I feel bad for his kids – I’d hate to be related to *that.*

    Reply
  21. Fran says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:36 am

    he doesn’t seem that powerful or that rich, or even that relevant to have criminal charges dropped, no?

    Reply
  22. Margo S. says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I’ll say this. I don’t care if this 80 pound girl came in “drunk” to get her stuff, and maybe yelled at Ryan. YOU STILL CANT TOUCH HER. EVER! Men are physically bigger then women. Its not a fair fight.

    Reply
  23. Amelie says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I wonder if Reese will come out and make a statement like Vanessa Paradis did with Johnny Depp (actually did she make a statement now?? I forget) supporting Ryan saying he never abused or mistreated her and is a good father to his kids. It’s totally possible he never laid a hand on Reese while they were together but developed this behavior after their relationship. I just feel bad for his kids (all three of them) and for this woman Elsie. She luckily has an eye witness since her friend was there and saw the whole thing happen (this account doesn’t include that but People.com does). That has to count for something?

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      September 19, 2017 at 11:11 am

      How much of it is drugs, especially it’s gotten worse?

      Reply
    • Carol says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      If Reese is asked about it specifically, I don’t have a problem with her saying that she can only talk about him in connection with their marriage and he was never been abusive to her or their children. Where Vanessa jumped the shark is when she said Johnny would never abuse any woman.

      Reply
      • M. says:
        September 19, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        Yeah, Vanessa should have stuck to just giving her experience with him. I don’t think depp was an abuser until he went head first into the booze and whatever else he was into. I’d believe the same is true of Ryan maybe. Drug and alcohol abuse can change a person very drastically

    • Otaku Fairy says:
      September 19, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      Agreed. As misogynistic as our society is, any sort of history of abuse is a PR nightmare for a famous woman (as we had demonstrated for us so perfectly with yesterday’s little shitshow, LOL). So it’s understandable why a woman in Reese’s position would want to make sure people didn’t believe something that might not be true in her case. As long as she doesn’t attack the credibility of the victim in anyway, it’s fine. But I do think Phillipe’s other ex is brave for coming forward.

      Reply
  24. perplexed says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Yikes.

    Reply
  25. Hazel says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I believe her.

    Reply
  26. CeleBored says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Just read this aloud at lunch at the office and the 2 women I’m eating with, both in their 50s, immediately started with “well what is she doing with a 43 yr old, she probably went after him because he’s famous, etc.” So yeah if we’re using this as a barometer, we have a long way to go.

    Reply
  27. HoustonGrl says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    It must have been hell being married to him.

    Reply
  28. Jennie Hix says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    I just checked out his IG. He has this in the bio:

    “philz WrongfulConvictionDay Oct. 12 ⚖️ http://www.innocenceproject.org

    Anyone know if he just put that up?

    https://www.instagram.com/ryanphillippe/?hl=en

    Reply
  29. Jayna says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    I don’t understand the part about the city attorney refusing to prosecute . The City Attorney’s Office in Florida doesn’t handle this. They are legal counsel to the mayor and city councils and boards and city departments on a host of things like city ordinances, contracts, and in lawsuits or proceedings filed against them, etc.

    It’s the State Attorney’s Office that handles criminal matters like this.

    Reply
  30. Veronica says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Wouldn’t be surprised, honestly. I feel like those age gaps always lend a itself to a skewed power dynamic, and if you add in celebrity…all I’m saying is that I’d find it very suspect for a model, of all professionals, to do physical damage to herself.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      It seems more like she figured him out quickly once his mask slipped and left him. An aging Narcissist with drug problems and a disappointing career would find rejection unbearable and lash out. It isn’t hard to believe.

      I try to be open minded about large age gaps, but I have seen more of this dynamic than actual partnerships. It can happen, but it is the exception.

      Reply
  31. jferber says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Celebrities feel impunity. Also, the older they get (and the longer they’ve gone unpunished), the more it tends to escalate. Remember, Simpson never killed his first wife, nor did that cop wife murderer (Peterson?) kill wives 1 or 2 (but he did kill wives 3 and 4). So the fact that he did not do something to one woman (or it was covered up at the time), is not evidence that he didn’t do it to another. Obviously, I have no knowledge of this case, but I would not out of hand deny/reject it for any of the bogus reasons I see in some of the above comments. Just saying.

    Reply
  32. Holly565 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    He is so sketchy that I find this completely believable.
    As an aside, I was once told that when photographing evidence of abuse, it’s better to have a third person take the photos.
    They can then corroborate dates and authenticity of bruises and abrasions.

    Reply
  33. justine says:
    September 19, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Just because you cheat on your wife and date younger women doesn’t mean you beat women up. Heaven forbid giving him the benefit of the doubt and waiting until you hear the full story. I guess now men are just guilty until proven innocent

    Reply
  34. phatypopo says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Sucks to think he could do something like that, but why would she make it up? I feel bad for his kids.

    Reply
  35. justine says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    For fame, money or revenge; all three sound pretty logical. Just because a woman says it doesn’t mean we have to take it as fact. We should be allowed to question things, just like you shouldn’t automatically view him as guilty. That’s not fair. Women are not automatically viewed as guilty; shouldn’t he be given the same courtesy?

    Reply

