Ryan Phillippe’s 21-year-old ex, Elsie Hewitt, accuses him of a violent assault

This should be a good test of Amber Tamblyn’s recent op-ed about the need to believe women when they come forward to speak about assault, rape and/or harassment. Ryan Phillippe has had a series of younger girlfriends, to the point where I don’t even bother keeping up with who he’s dating. Apparently, Ryan, who is 43 years old, was dating a 21-year-old named Elsie Hewitt. According to People Magazine, they dated from April to July of this year. Elsie has filed a civil suit against Ryan, claiming that during their breakup in July, he physically attacked her and threw her down a flight of stairs. She has provided photos of the bruises on her body to People Magazine, which you can see here. Here’s more, from TMZ:

Ryan Phillippe’s girlfriend has just filed a lawsuit against the actor, claiming he abuses cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and steroids, and has beaten her badly. Elsie Hewitt claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, on July 4th, she went to pick up things from his house and she realized he was extremely drunk. She says after she tried talking with him he attacked her, grabbed her upper arm so hard it left heavy bruises and violently threw her down the stairs as hard as he could. She claims he continued his assault and picked her up like a doll and threw her down the stairs again. He then screamed, “Get the f*** out of my house you crazy c**t.” She went to the hospital, cops took a report and she got a protective order. She suffered chest wall pain, abrasions and severe bruising. She wants more than $1 million. Update: Sources connected with Ryan tell TMZ, Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence several days after he broke up with her. They say she was the one who attacked Ryan and refused to leave his home. He removed her from the premises and he claims she fell and hurt herself. Sources close to Ryan say the L.A. City Attorney refused to prosecute after investigating, and they claim she’s filed this lawsuit out of revenge. We’re told Ryan’s side finds it amusing Elsie has sent glamour shots of herself to the media and is out for money and fame.

[From TMZ]

Ryan finds it “amusing” that she sent “glamour shots” of herself to the media? Most media outlets are just using her Instagrams, like I am (the IGs are below). She did give photos of her bruises to People Magazine, as I said. People Mag has more of Elsie’s side of the story, like she went to Ryan’s house to pack her things up on the same night that they broke up (the night of July 3/into the morning of July 4). Elsie did get an emergency protective order following the alleged assault, and the emergency order expired on July 12. Ryan’s side is making a big deal about how Elsie doesn’t have any kind of protective order now. Elsie’s lawyer told People Mag that of course she’s not making things up for attention, she’s already a working model (she models for Guess) and the City Attorney is still looking into possible criminal charges.

A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:47am PDT