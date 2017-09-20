Meghan Markle has canceled her ‘VIP contract’ with Audi, she’s moving to the UK

I’m getting a little bit tired of all the “tea-leaf reading” when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Like, the jig is up. We know that they’re either engaged or will be soon. We even know that they’re likely to announce it in the next month. There’s no need to look for “signals.” It’s happening. She wouldn’t have given that Vanity Fair interview if she didn’t know for a fact that she would be marrying a prince in the next year. So, with that in mind, try to get excited about the fact that Meghan is giving up her lease on an Audi in Canada because she’s planning on spending more time in the UK.
Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle has unexpectedly handed back her lease car in Canada, sparking talk she is moving to London more permanently. Miss Markle, 36, who currently lives in Toronto where she films legal drama series Suits, cancelled her ‘VIP’ contract with Audi North America several months early, well-placed sources in the US have told the Mail. They claim she has no need for the £40,000 vehicle as she plans to ‘spend more time in the UK’ from November. Another source said that while Miss Markle, who is currently filming in Canada, had committed to the show until Christmas, it was not clear what her work plans were after that.
Like many car firms, Audi has long-standing links with various celebrities and VIPs, who act as ‘ambassadors’ for the brand. Generally they get use of a car for free or at a preferential rate for doing a set number of appearances at events, or simply being ‘seen’ or ‘associated’ with the luxury brand. Miss Markle has, for the last four years, been driving a robust Audi Q5 sports utility vehicle, perfect for her two dogs and the Canadian winters, as a member of the Audi VIP Programme. She has posted a number of photographs on Instagram showing her inside an Audi with her dogs, Guy and Bogart.
Her contract for the SUV was brokered through an Audi dealership in the US, believed to be in her home town of Los Angeles. It is understood that she paid for the car personally but at what is believed to be a discounted or advantageous rate. The source said: ‘Meghan Markle has prematurely ended her contract with Audi here in US. It is believed that she will be spending more time in the UK. It was a normal commercial contract. It was a car she was paying for, to be clear. She was being treated like a normal customer but, as an actress, with some VIP celebrity elements. Audi do a lot of this. There were no particular favours, certainly not because of her dating the prince.’
Another industry source stressed, however, that Miss Markle had also become deeply concerned that her car, which she had been driving for four years, had made her too recognisable to the paparazzi. Several recent incidents prompted her to decide not to drive in the city any more and seek a termination to her leasing contract, they said. It is believed she is currently being driven in a chauffeured car provided by her employers, NBC Universal, when she needs to be on set.
‘There has been a security element to her decision,’ the source added. Miss Markle’s choice of vehicle is interesting as many members of the royal family also drive Audis.
Well, yeah, if she’s been a VIP client of Audi for four years, of course it had nothing to do with Prince Harry. They’ve only been together since 2016! The VIP-Audi status thing sounds like a pretty normal perk of being an actress/celebrity, but since she was not a mega-status celebrity before Prince Harry, of course she had to pay for her lease. She probably just got a minor discount, and the trade off was that she would feature her Audi in social media posts, or maybe even her website, The Tig (which is now shuttered). Audi got their money’s worth just from this story alone!
As for Meghan quietly preparing to leave Toronto… yeah, duh, of course. Of course she’s moving to London. As soon as she wraps on Suits – and her character is most likely being written off the show somehow – she will move to London full time. That move will coincide with the engagement announcement. None of this will be surprising when it happens!
With so much bad going on right now I really do look forward to their announcement and wedding. I just need to see happy amidst so much chaos.
thinking of Mexico.
ITA – with back to back hurricanes, two earthquakes in Mexico, mud slides, multiple fires across several states, flooding in India and Africa, terrorist attack in England, a possible healthcare bill that will put people’s healthcare in crisis and non stop daily chaos from our idiot president: I welcome wedding fluff.
Me too. I hope they televise it when the wedding happens. I stayed up all night watching Will and Kate’s wedding and I would love my daughter to be able to watch a real life prince and princess (I know she’s not actually a princess but she’s 3) get married.
The wedding has to be televised in the U.S. We’re getting our own princess!!
Same. Honestly since the election, these two have been a ray of sunshine on a gloomy, sad season.
Same here. Rooting for these two is a bit selfish on my part.
Their marriage will be a gift that keeps on giving to the British monarchy. Let me count the ways…brilliant.
LOL! LOL!! ITA!!!!!
The indiscreet Markle family are going to be the gift that keeps on giving for many years to come should H & M get engaged. Its going to be fun watching H &M and the rest of the Royal Family squirm every time they give interviews. Gossip blogs, tabloid magazine and newspapers are going absolutely love them!
Wouldn’t surprise me if the Markles get a reality TV show a la The Osbornes or KUWTK. That would be glorious!
It appears to be the long-estranged members (much older step brother and step sister) who are the only ones saying anything. People she hasn’t had contact with in years from what I can tell. Can’t see them topping the stripper cousin who wears a crown during her act and all of the gossip/illegal bounty Uncle Gary has brought through the years.
“The indiscreet Markles”, what? Who in that family, other than a practically estrange half sister has given interviews? Meghan’s mother is a classy, kind and compassionate lady. Who exactly are you referring to, when you say “The Markle family”?
It is not Meghan’s job to control shady family members. Every family has at least a few shady people. Anyone trying to claim their family does not have that type of person, is the shady member of their family.
@Peeking- off the top of my head the half-sister, half-brother, nephew have talked to the press, there could be more but I can’t remember. The half-brother also got himself arrested for pointing a gun at this partner (or something like that). For good or bad The Markles just can keep themselves out of the press hence why I used the word “indiscreet”.
@notasugarhere – I don’t think It matters whether they are close to Meghan or not. They are her family whether she like it or not and they will have stories to tell from the years they weren’t estranged. They can give an insight in to what Meghan was like before fame. Media publications/organisation will pay them speak especially if the engagement is confirmed.
Relatives she hasn’t had contact with in over a decade vs. Uncle Gary, in the bosom of the family who likely funded their Bag The Prince Campaign with his money and the perks (Maison de Bang Bang)? The sting operation and what Uncle Gary, Duke of Slough said about girls, drugs, KM’s abilities in the bedroom, etc.
They have no “insight” about her, because they were never part of her life. She was raised by her mother and had basically no interaction with the much older stepbrother and stepsister. No, her stepsister didn’t raise her or take care of her as a child, that set of lies has been disproved
Doesn’t matter if they are paid to speak or not. The fact that the Palace can put out a true statement that she hasn’t spoken to them in years vs. Uncle Gary continuing to be front and center all the time will make a difference.
@whatever
Stories from when she was a kid basically. So nothing particularly interesting.
Based on your posts over numerous threads, you have some weird idea that there is something truly dirty in Meghan’s history. Yet after a year of digging, the press has not managed to find anything of interest.
My point is The Markles aren’t the most discreet of families and its a 99% certainty that they will dine on their Royal connections for years to come. There is nothing wrong with that. Now, what they say may not be factually correct or even that interesting most of the time but quotes from loose-lipped relatives of a Duchess can be spun and used to fill the spaces in publications when needed. Magazine and Newspaper editors are going to love that. Even stories about bitter relatives getting excluded from things are going to get coverage. So my points in the original post stand.
There have been countless celebrities who’s family and friends can talked to the press and made a few bucks. The Markle’s will probably do the same but I get impression that you guys (Merritt & notasugarhere) think that that won’t happen. Its naive to think like that.
@whatever
A person doesn’t need to be a big fan to see that someone else has a bizarre ax to grind.
Earl Spencer still uses his late sister and her connection to the royal family for money. So time will tell. But the family that are actually close to Meghan haven’t been saying anything to the media.
@Merritt – But thats part of my point,the sister with the “bizarre ax to grind” is still getting coverage. Earl Spencer is still getting coverage. They don’t need to be on good terms with the sister’s they are talking about to get coverage just being related to them keeps media interested in them.
@whatever
The sister isn’t the only one with a bizarre ax to grind. Every single post about Meghan, there you are insisting that there is something horrible about to come out about her.
The sister and brother themselves are estranged. They haven’t seen her since she was a child. They don’t have money, don’t appear to be remotely “interesting”, certainly not an Uncle Gary or Earl Spencer-so I can’t imagine that they’re getting a “reality show.” That’s beyond far fetched.
@Merritt,
Nope that’s not true and “Every single post about Meghan” is stretching it. It’s clear to see that you think that Meghan floats on water and is perfect in every way but don’t attack people that don’t share your view.
Just to be clear I like Meghan and believe that she has right attributes to be better than Kate in a Royal role but i’m not going to worship at her feet like some on here. I find it sad that people get their heads bitten off if they express an opinion that isn’t something along the lines of ” Omg, Meghan is the most amazing, perfect, unicorn that has ever graced planet earth!”
Not going after Meghan for imaginary reasons is far from worshiping her. She has yet to do anything that deserves the level of vitriol that she has received.
Also is pretty clear that you don’t like her because you are consistent in your claims that her ex-husband has interesting dirt but since that doesn’t seem to be panning out for you, you have moved on to potential stories from her estranged siblings.
If you were expressing opinions based on facts that would be one thing, however you have yet to do that.
the engagement is nigh!
Cute outfit.
Those poor babies in Mexico … my heart is breaking for those families
It’s heartbreaking. And it happened on the same day as the last massive earthquake.
I feel so bad for the people in Mexico City especially those children. And I hope everyone in Puerto Rico will be safe from Hurricane Maria. The last time a hurricane that strong hit the island was in 1928. My mom was 6 and the time and lived through that. It destroyed her family’s farm.
Just put the announcement in the Sunday NY Times and be done with it already!
Maybe her character in Suits will leave to marry a prince.
Or, she leaves town suddenly after an irreconcilable heartbreak and in a casual conversation, it is revealed that she now lives in Canada and married a character called Harry Prince.
I hope she takes her dogs to England.
First thing I thought, ‘what’s going to happen to the dogs’ – far more important than the rest of this speculation…
Of course she’ll take her dogs.
Why would you think she wouldn’t take them? She clearly loves her dogs, royals love their dogs too, I don’t know why there would be any question as to their fate.
Oh good grief it was a fair question and a fair bit of speculation given that this is a GOSSIP BLOG. Lighten up people its not compulsory for all of us to presume she walks on water.
@frisbee, uh, who said she walks on water? She has talked about her rescue dogs forever. Since we’re gossiping, let’s make it somewhat plausible or interesting.
Yes let’s make it plausible and interesting, we can start with the acknowledgement that we don’t know her personally therefore any opinion or position is based on pure speculation uh!
quarantine… not sure if it’s 6 months like the old days but will be for a bit.
She had likely already applied to have the dogs brought over. The quarantine will probably be done by the time she’s ready to leave.
As a dog parent myself, I don’t see any circumstance under which Meghan would give up her dogs.
It’s not any more as long as she gets them a pet passport that proves they are clear of rabies I’m pretty sure she can bring them in straight away.
@CynicalAnn, who are you to judge if something is plausible or interesting? Not to be rude but Op’s question was not at all malicious or anything.
Curious to see if the Middletons will be invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding? She’d be a fool to snub them…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This perfect shade! Damn
Or the other side she could be getting a car from a different company to allow her to be more anonymous?
+1000
That’s too logical. But yeah, if she’s become too recognizable in her old SUV, time to switch it up to something else.
A Range Rover, perhaps?
Possibly. Especially as everything seems to be getting closer to an announcement, security is essential.
Most people here drive German cars anyway, endless BMW’s, Mercs/Audi’s not just wealthy seems like EVERYONE of course Range Rovers.
Well, some of us would love for her to be moving over asap. But until that time in the coming months hopefully, perhaps she has just ended that lease because of security? That is, the car is too recognised and because the whackos are becoming more and more desperate so she in increasingly worried for her safety?
I would be if I were her. Her stalkers are close to tipping point…
One of the rags published her address, complete with a shot of her font door, the house number clearly showing. With all the whack jobs out there….I sure would be worried, even if I wasn’t dating a prince!
It wouldn’t surprise me if she ended up living somewhere else for the remainder of her time in Toronto.
Of course she would have moved somewhere else. For her own safety and I imagine Harry’s too. This thinking that they spend time together at her place in Toronto.
It would be logical for security, whether or not she’s moving anywhere. If there is not going to be a Suits season 8, she might be deciding to move back to LA or possibly to London. Who knows if an engagement is eminent? It could be she moves to London and starts trying to get work in the UK. Getting friendly with Sophie Winkleman could help with that.
They will have gorgeous and/or interesting looking babies.
I’m leaning towards “interesting”
Google biracial with red hair.
Yes. Either way, I’m very happy for them both.
I just realized that Harry’s eyes are hella close together. Hopefully, their kids take after their mother more in looks.
Google Queen Charlotte, who was George III’s consort. She was a beautiful redhead whose racial background has been debated by historians for centuries. Not only that, but Charlotte’s great-great-great granddaughter (and Harry’s granny), the current Queen Elizabeth II, looks so much like her.
Does that mean the Queen is part black? I didn’t know that! That’s too awesome!
(Just looked into it, Queen Charlotte would be my political relative through her Portuguese side, and I can attest that the heritage is crazy varied and these unions were not frowned upon on the bases of race… maybe current Queen knows this and sees the poetic justice in Harry and MM’s match)
I sure hope they don’t drag this out. He’s coming to Toronto this weekend, so nothing will happen engagement-wise. Maybe November but it’s the 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and Phillip. December? Well they all repair to Sandrigham. January? Still in Sandringham.
February, too cold. March, Easter. April, the Queen’s birthday. Etc etc.
Too cold? Is there a rule that says nuptials can only be announced in warm weather?
My bet is the engagement is going to be announced in the last week of November or early December. If not then then it will be in Jan/Feb 2018 and if not then they it will never happen.
I think Charles and Diana and Edward and Sophie announced their engagements in Jan/Feb.
Wasn’t the Dolittle Kannot’s engagement announced in October or November with the wedding in April the following year? I think that Meghan’s and Harry’s engagement could be announced sometime this year and the nuptials some time between next April and August.
It was announced in second or third week of November.
Will be at a somewhat private event with Prince Harry this weekend. Keeping my eyes peeled forMM believe me!!
We’ll want all the details Pandy!!! Have a great time!
I thought the royals had the same deal with Audi…they’re always driving them too.
Is it not possible for two people to be in a relationship without so much press? The Harry and MM related stories that appear everyday is becoming tiring. Bey and Jay, the world’s most famous people, were in a relationship for years and even got married and no one knew till they wanted people to know. They should get married already if they want to. The constant Harry and MM stories that always miraculously appear in the press are tiresome.
I really like the Audi. I’ve seen quite a few lately and think that they are really beautiful. I think I want one…I also would like to marry a handsome prince and live in a castle.
I had a crush on Audi for several years. It’s just now wearing off, LOL. But yeah, I love their cars.
If she did return her Audi it’s probably for the mundane reason of becoming more anonymous.
Everything else is pure speculation, working the odds. Yes, when she’s not filming it’s very likely she will spend more time in London.
It’s funny when high placed sources have less information than we do, gossiping on a web site.
I’m convinced that they’ve actually been engaged since they went to the Natural History Museum back in March (?). They had the place to themselves, after hours, with only the displays themselves lit up. Two months (and maybe only two visits) later she was at that polo match. I think they’re doing their best to be realistic about the current state of their lives and not get too involved publicly until they can be together to handle the publicity. Things are crazy now, but once the engagement is official, she will not be able to leave her house without dozens of photographers hounding her. It’s bad enough with the two or three that stalk her every time she goes to yoga, but it’s incomparable to what it’s going to be after this weekend when she’s at the Invictus Games (if rumors are true, of course….and I’m desperately hoping that they are, especially after the disappointment re: Pippa’s wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James).
I like this theory. I too believe that they are already engaged.
Me too. No way she did that Vanity Fair interview if they weren’t already engaged privately.
yes yes yes yesssssssssssssss im sooo happy for her!
Ugh, this makes it sounds like we’re going to have to wait until December when Suits wraps up filming.
It’s not hard to get VIP pricing. Audi did it for me when they screwed up German delivery of my car.
I read this post first, then just realized that in the Anna Faris post on the next page, she is posing so, so obviously in front of an Audi. Guess she has a “VIP” contract, too!
I know he won’t, but it would be sweet if Harry stayed with Meg during Invictus games.
A former colleague of mine is a DJane and her management made a deal for her with Mercedes as a brand ambassador and she got a really nice Mercedes Benz for free. She has djayed with David Guetta and Calvin Harris, so she is semi-famous. She posts pics of herself with the car before/after events on Instagram, that’s more or less the deal. She is also sponsored by other brands like Red Bull.
However, Meghan Markle is clearly more famous than this former colleague – even before she met Prince Harry. So if she only got a VIP deal with Audi and had to pay for it, she needs better management.
