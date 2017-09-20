Meghan Markle has canceled her ‘VIP contract’ with Audi, she’s moving to the UK

2015 NBC Universal Cable Entertainment Upfront

I’m getting a little bit tired of all the “tea-leaf reading” when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Like, the jig is up. We know that they’re either engaged or will be soon. We even know that they’re likely to announce it in the next month. There’s no need to look for “signals.” It’s happening. She wouldn’t have given that Vanity Fair interview if she didn’t know for a fact that she would be marrying a prince in the next year. So, with that in mind, try to get excited about the fact that Meghan is giving up her lease on an Audi in Canada because she’s planning on spending more time in the UK.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle has unexpectedly handed back her lease car in Canada, sparking talk she is moving to London more permanently. Miss Markle, 36, who currently lives in Toronto where she films legal drama series Suits, cancelled her ‘VIP’ contract with Audi North America several months early, well-placed sources in the US have told the Mail. They claim she has no need for the £40,000 vehicle as she plans to ‘spend more time in the UK’ from November. Another source said that while Miss Markle, who is currently filming in Canada, had committed to the show until Christmas, it was not clear what her work plans were after that.

Like many car firms, Audi has long-standing links with various celebrities and VIPs, who act as ‘ambassadors’ for the brand. Generally they get use of a car for free or at a preferential rate for doing a set number of appearances at events, or simply being ‘seen’ or ‘associated’ with the luxury brand. Miss Markle has, for the last four years, been driving a robust Audi Q5 sports utility vehicle, perfect for her two dogs and the Canadian winters, as a member of the Audi VIP Programme. She has posted a number of photographs on Instagram showing her inside an Audi with her dogs, Guy and Bogart.

Her contract for the SUV was brokered through an Audi dealership in the US, believed to be in her home town of Los Angeles. It is understood that she paid for the car personally but at what is believed to be a discounted or advantageous rate. The source said: ‘Meghan Markle has prematurely ended her contract with Audi here in US. It is believed that she will be spending more time in the UK. It was a normal commercial contract. It was a car she was paying for, to be clear. She was being treated like a normal customer but, as an actress, with some VIP celebrity elements. Audi do a lot of this. There were no particular favours, certainly not because of her dating the prince.’

Another industry source stressed, however, that Miss Markle had also become deeply concerned that her car, which she had been driving for four years, had made her too recognisable to the paparazzi. Several recent incidents prompted her to decide not to drive in the city any more and seek a termination to her leasing contract, they said. It is believed she is currently being driven in a chauffeured car provided by her employers, NBC Universal, when she needs to be on set.

‘There has been a security element to her decision,’ the source added. Miss Markle’s choice of vehicle is interesting as many members of the royal family also drive Audis.

[From The Daily Mail]

Well, yeah, if she’s been a VIP client of Audi for four years, of course it had nothing to do with Prince Harry. They’ve only been together since 2016! The VIP-Audi status thing sounds like a pretty normal perk of being an actress/celebrity, but since she was not a mega-status celebrity before Prince Harry, of course she had to pay for her lease. She probably just got a minor discount, and the trade off was that she would feature her Audi in social media posts, or maybe even her website, The Tig (which is now shuttered). Audi got their money’s worth just from this story alone!

As for Meghan quietly preparing to leave Toronto… yeah, duh, of course. Of course she’s moving to London. As soon as she wraps on Suits – and her character is most likely being written off the show somehow – she will move to London full time. That move will coincide with the engagement announcement. None of this will be surprising when it happens!

The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

82 Responses to “Meghan Markle has canceled her ‘VIP contract’ with Audi, she’s moving to the UK”

  1. Cee says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:24 am

    With so much bad going on right now I really do look forward to their announcement and wedding. I just need to see happy amidst so much chaos.

    thinking of Mexico.

    Reply
  2. JC says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Their marriage will be a gift that keeps on giving to the British monarchy. Let me count the ways…brilliant.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      September 20, 2017 at 9:39 am

      LOL! LOL!! ITA!!!!!

      Reply
    • whatever says:
      September 20, 2017 at 11:44 am

      The indiscreet Markle family are going to be the gift that keeps on giving for many years to come should H & M get engaged. Its going to be fun watching H &M and the rest of the Royal Family squirm every time they give interviews. Gossip blogs, tabloid magazine and newspapers are going absolutely love them!

      Wouldn’t surprise me if the Markles get a reality TV show a la The Osbornes or KUWTK. That would be glorious!

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        September 20, 2017 at 11:58 am

        It appears to be the long-estranged members (much older step brother and step sister) who are the only ones saying anything. People she hasn’t had contact with in years from what I can tell. Can’t see them topping the stripper cousin who wears a crown during her act and all of the gossip/illegal bounty Uncle Gary has brought through the years.

      • Peeking in says:
        September 20, 2017 at 11:58 am

        “The indiscreet Markles”, what? Who in that family, other than a practically estrange half sister has given interviews? Meghan’s mother is a classy, kind and compassionate lady. Who exactly are you referring to, when you say “The Markle family”?

      • Merritt says:
        September 20, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        It is not Meghan’s job to control shady family members. Every family has at least a few shady people. Anyone trying to claim their family does not have that type of person, is the shady member of their family.

      • whatever says:
        September 20, 2017 at 12:28 pm

        @Peeking- off the top of my head the half-sister, half-brother, nephew have talked to the press, there could be more but I can’t remember. The half-brother also got himself arrested for pointing a gun at this partner (or something like that). For good or bad The Markles just can keep themselves out of the press hence why I used the word “indiscreet”.

        @notasugarhere – I don’t think It matters whether they are close to Meghan or not. They are her family whether she like it or not and they will have stories to tell from the years they weren’t estranged. They can give an insight in to what Meghan was like before fame. Media publications/organisation will pay them speak especially if the engagement is confirmed.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 20, 2017 at 1:01 pm

        Relatives she hasn’t had contact with in over a decade vs. Uncle Gary, in the bosom of the family who likely funded their Bag The Prince Campaign with his money and the perks (Maison de Bang Bang)? The sting operation and what Uncle Gary, Duke of Slough said about girls, drugs, KM’s abilities in the bedroom, etc.

        They have no “insight” about her, because they were never part of her life. She was raised by her mother and had basically no interaction with the much older stepbrother and stepsister. No, her stepsister didn’t raise her or take care of her as a child, that set of lies has been disproved

        Doesn’t matter if they are paid to speak or not. The fact that the Palace can put out a true statement that she hasn’t spoken to them in years vs. Uncle Gary continuing to be front and center all the time will make a difference.

      • Merritt says:
        September 20, 2017 at 1:02 pm

        @whatever

        Stories from when she was a kid basically. So nothing particularly interesting.

        Based on your posts over numerous threads, you have some weird idea that there is something truly dirty in Meghan’s history. Yet after a year of digging, the press has not managed to find anything of interest.

      • whatever says:
        September 20, 2017 at 1:19 pm

        My point is The Markles aren’t the most discreet of families and its a 99% certainty that they will dine on their Royal connections for years to come. There is nothing wrong with that. Now, what they say may not be factually correct or even that interesting most of the time but quotes from loose-lipped relatives of a Duchess can be spun and used to fill the spaces in publications when needed. Magazine and Newspaper editors are going to love that. Even stories about bitter relatives getting excluded from things are going to get coverage. So my points in the original post stand.

        There have been countless celebrities who’s family and friends can talked to the press and made a few bucks. The Markle’s will probably do the same but I get impression that you guys (Merritt & notasugarhere) think that that won’t happen. Its naive to think like that.

      • Merritt says:
        September 20, 2017 at 1:29 pm

        @whatever

        A person doesn’t need to be a big fan to see that someone else has a bizarre ax to grind.

        Earl Spencer still uses his late sister and her connection to the royal family for money. So time will tell. But the family that are actually close to Meghan haven’t been saying anything to the media.

      • whatever says:
        September 20, 2017 at 1:40 pm

        @Merritt – But thats part of my point,the sister with the “bizarre ax to grind” is still getting coverage. Earl Spencer is still getting coverage. They don’t need to be on good terms with the sister’s they are talking about to get coverage just being related to them keeps media interested in them.

      • Merritt says:
        September 20, 2017 at 2:32 pm

        @whatever

        The sister isn’t the only one with a bizarre ax to grind. Every single post about Meghan, there you are insisting that there is something horrible about to come out about her.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        September 20, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        The sister and brother themselves are estranged. They haven’t seen her since she was a child. They don’t have money, don’t appear to be remotely “interesting”, certainly not an Uncle Gary or Earl Spencer-so I can’t imagine that they’re getting a “reality show.” That’s beyond far fetched.

    • whatever says:
      September 20, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      @Merritt,

      Nope that’s not true and “Every single post about Meghan” is stretching it. It’s clear to see that you think that Meghan floats on water and is perfect in every way but don’t attack people that don’t share your view.

      Just to be clear I like Meghan and believe that she has right attributes to be better than Kate in a Royal role but i’m not going to worship at her feet like some on here. I find it sad that people get their heads bitten off if they express an opinion that isn’t something along the lines of ” Omg, Meghan is the most amazing, perfect, unicorn that has ever graced planet earth!”

      Reply
      • Merritt says:
        September 20, 2017 at 3:31 pm

        Not going after Meghan for imaginary reasons is far from worshiping her. She has yet to do anything that deserves the level of vitriol that she has received.

        Also is pretty clear that you don’t like her because you are consistent in your claims that her ex-husband has interesting dirt but since that doesn’t seem to be panning out for you, you have moved on to potential stories from her estranged siblings.

        If you were expressing opinions based on facts that would be one thing, however you have yet to do that.

  3. pp says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:31 am

    the engagement is nigh!

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Cute outfit.

    Reply
  5. Sunfuntravel says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Those poor babies in Mexico … my heart is breaking for those families

    Reply
  6. Megan says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Just put the announcement in the Sunday NY Times and be done with it already!

    Reply
  7. Maria says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Maybe her character in Suits will leave to marry a prince.

    Reply
  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I hope she takes her dogs to England.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Curious to see if the Middletons will be invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding? She’d be a fool to snub them…

    Reply
  10. HappyXamp says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Or the other side she could be getting a car from a different company to allow her to be more anonymous?

    Reply
  11. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Well, some of us would love for her to be moving over asap. But until that time in the coming months hopefully, perhaps she has just ended that lease because of security? That is, the car is too recognised and because the whackos are becoming more and more desperate so she in increasingly worried for her safety?

    I would be if I were her. Her stalkers are close to tipping point…

    Reply
  12. Anastasia says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:04 am

    They will have gorgeous and/or interesting looking babies.

    Reply
  13. Maria says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I sure hope they don’t drag this out. He’s coming to Toronto this weekend, so nothing will happen engagement-wise. Maybe November but it’s the 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and Phillip. December? Well they all repair to Sandrigham. January? Still in Sandringham.
    February, too cold. March, Easter. April, the Queen’s birthday. Etc etc.

    Reply
  14. Pandy says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Will be at a somewhat private event with Prince Harry this weekend. Keeping my eyes peeled forMM believe me!!

    Reply
  15. Talie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I thought the royals had the same deal with Audi…they’re always driving them too.

    Reply
  16. Peace says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Is it not possible for two people to be in a relationship without so much press? The Harry and MM related stories that appear everyday is becoming tiring. Bey and Jay, the world’s most famous people, were in a relationship for years and even got married and no one knew till they wanted people to know. They should get married already if they want to. The constant Harry and MM stories that always miraculously appear in the press are tiresome.

    Reply
  17. island_girl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I really like the Audi. I’ve seen quite a few lately and think that they are really beautiful. I think I want one…I also would like to marry a handsome prince and live in a castle.

    Reply
  18. Suze says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:55 am

    If she did return her Audi it’s probably for the mundane reason of becoming more anonymous.

    Everything else is pure speculation, working the odds. Yes, when she’s not filming it’s very likely she will spend more time in London.

    It’s funny when high placed sources have less information than we do, gossiping on a web site.

    Reply
  19. Sam Lewis says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:26 am

    I’m convinced that they’ve actually been engaged since they went to the Natural History Museum back in March (?). They had the place to themselves, after hours, with only the displays themselves lit up. Two months (and maybe only two visits) later she was at that polo match. I think they’re doing their best to be realistic about the current state of their lives and not get too involved publicly until they can be together to handle the publicity. Things are crazy now, but once the engagement is official, she will not be able to leave her house without dozens of photographers hounding her. It’s bad enough with the two or three that stalk her every time she goes to yoga, but it’s incomparable to what it’s going to be after this weekend when she’s at the Invictus Games (if rumors are true, of course….and I’m desperately hoping that they are, especially after the disappointment re: Pippa’s wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James).

    Reply
  20. Her Higness says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:48 am

    yes yes yes yesssssssssssssss im sooo happy for her!

    Reply
  21. HoustonGrl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Ugh, this makes it sounds like we’re going to have to wait until December when Suits wraps up filming.

    Reply
  22. Badoosh2678 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    It’s not hard to get VIP pricing. Audi did it for me when they screwed up German delivery of my car.

    Reply
  23. Lorelai says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    I read this post first, then just realized that in the Anna Faris post on the next page, she is posing so, so obviously in front of an Audi. Guess she has a “VIP” contract, too!

    Reply
  24. Island_girl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I know he won’t, but it would be sweet if Harry stayed with Meg during Invictus games.

    Reply
  25. Elisa the I. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    A former colleague of mine is a DJane and her management made a deal for her with Mercedes as a brand ambassador and she got a really nice Mercedes Benz for free. She has djayed with David Guetta and Calvin Harris, so she is semi-famous. She posts pics of herself with the car before/after events on Instagram, that’s more or less the deal. She is also sponsored by other brands like Red Bull.
    However, Meghan Markle is clearly more famous than this former colleague – even before she met Prince Harry. So if she only got a VIP deal with Audi and had to pay for it, she needs better management.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment