Kim Jong Un is right about one thing, Donald Trump IS a ‘dotard’

A few months ago, I saw an excellent tweet about Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Paraphrasing, it was something like “As a Gen Xer, I always knew the end would come because of war started between a Boomer and a Millennial.” Trump IS a Boomer – he was born in 1946. Kim Jong Un was born in 1984, which is considered Millennial. Seen through the lens of generational analysis, the “beef” (nuclear-armed beef) between Kim Jong Un and Bigly Trump ends up making a lot of sense. It was always going to end this way, wasn’t it?

Anyway, Bigly has been trying to out-crazy the North Korean dictator for months. Trump has actually made the impossible happen: Kim Jong Un seems like the restrained one. Last weekend, Trump decided to try out a new bullying nickname for Kim Jong Un: on Twitter, Trump referred to him as “Rocket Man.” It was idiotic, but the Deplorables ate it up. Trump then doubled-down on his childlike understanding of world politics by referring to Kim as Rocket Man in a United Nations address. Well, Kim Jong Un has responded. With more name-calling, because 2017.

North Korea’s leader called President Donald Trump “a frightened dog” and a “gangster fond of playing with fire” in an official statement released Thursday. Kim Jong Un responded to Trump’s U.N. speech in a dispatch written in the first person. South Korea’s government said it was the first such direct address to the world by any North Korean leader. “Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors,” Kim said. “A frightened dog barks louder.” Hours later, North Korea’s foreign minister reportedly said his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim’s vow to take the “highest-level” action against the United States. Trump had threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if the United States were “forced to defend itself” in his first speech on the U.N. floor on Tuesday. Kim, whom Trump has recently started calling “Rocket Man,” said the threat had not fallen on deaf ears. “I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying [North Korea],” he added. The statement, which was approximately 500 words when translated to English, also refers to Trump multiple times as a “dotard” — an arcane word for an elderly person who is weak minded or senile. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire,” Kim concluded.

[From NBC News]

So now Kim Jong Un taught Americans a new word: “dotard.” It’s a real word, just arcane and perfect in this situation. It does fit Bigly Trump, doesn’t it? Twitter thinks so too – #dotard and #DotardTrump were trending for hours. Trump IS a dotard. If this was just about two a–holes having a public bitchfight, I would be all for it. It’s like the Real Housewives of Nuclear Armed Nations though – at some point, Trump is going to call Kim Jong Un a prostitution whore and Kim is going to actually drop some bombs in lieu of throwing a table.

Also: did you guys remember that the Winter Olympics are coming up? Guess where they are in February 2018? PyeongChang, South Korea. For real.

