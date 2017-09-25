Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at San Sebastian premiere: mismatched or cute?

Of all the problems I have with Alicia Vikander, one of my biggest beefs is not even her fault. She wasn’t a major “name” or an Oscar-winning actress when she accepted a modeling contract with Louis Vuitton, and I completely understand why she took the gig. It likely paid well, and LV is a great, well-known label, and from a celebrity-branding standpoint, it was a good fit on paper. Vikander would get high-fashion looks fresh off the runway and she wouldn’t have a lot of drama when it came to dressing for all of the events for her Oscar campaign. But there was a problem – LV gave some of their worst designs to Alicia, and they forced her to wander red carpets looking like a milkmaid, a stick of butter or like a child in a ruffled apron.
It’s been a few years now, and Alicia is still with Louis Vuitton, although if I was in her position, I would have been looking for the exit a long time ago. Alicia once again went with LV for her appearance at the San Sebastian International Film Festival over the weekend. She was there to promote her latest film, Submergence, directed by art-house favorite Wim Wenders. The film also stars James McAvoy, who didn’t bother coming to the film festival. Perhaps that’s because the film is already being described as a “soggy romance”? Note to producers and directors: Vikander’s strength is not as a romantic lead, nor as an action heroine for that matter. She does her best work in supporting roles, in ensembles.
As for this LV… I don’t like it, obviously. It looks like two designs were put together without much rhyme or reason. I like the top part and if I was just judging this from the waist up, it would be a total and enthusiastic “win” for me. If the rest of the dress, from the waist down, was a black, straight skirt, wouldn’t that be so much better here? Instead they stuck a tablecloth onto a killer top and put some squiggly black lines on the tablecloth and hoped that would bring the look together. It did not.
Also: San Sebastian is in Spain, and I’m wondering if this was just a brief stop before Alicia meets up with Michael Fassbender in Ibiza. Reportedly, they’re getting married in Ibiza in a few days/weeks? Hm.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s better than all those Dior designs lately
i love dior recently, i don’t get the criticism at all. most ideas feel fresh (although valentino is my absolute fav atm).
The top & belt are fabulous. The skirt is meh but I want that top
She was good in A Royal Affair which was sort of a romantic lead.
I thought she was fine in Testament of Youth.
i wonder if it’s a language thing? because it’s true that she was good in a royal affair, speaking what i’m assuming was her own language. i find the same to be true of other actors, for instance i find penelope cruz to be totally forgettable in english, but omg in spanish she’s wonderful.
The Royal Affair is in Danish, which she learned for the role. She is from Sweden so Swedish is her own language.
Could be. And she sounds a bit stiff when she tries an American accent. She tries too hard to make the tone flat. It was awkward on the latest Bourne movie and made her supposedly American character less authentic.
Alex Skarsgaard has an American accent nailed. I can only hear that it’s not his native language if I listen very closely to some of the vowels once in a while. (And I grew up hearing Swedish-accented English.) So when he’s on screen as an American, I don’t have to suspend disbelief.
But it should be easier for her and Alex because they speak a germanic language, than for someone like Penelope?
“Royal Affair” costarred Mads Mikkelson. Watch for his gorgeousness and the chemistry between he and Alicia.
I think this dress would be awesome except for that bust part. I don’t like the front on her. I’m sorry but it does her no justice. They could have altered the busy part to better suit her. This is not off the rack. She has a beautiful figure and the designer could have known and done better.
Other than that, it’s her style. Very chic and boho at the same time.
I agree- I would really like it if the bust area fit her better. Too wide too low-cut, doesn’t look good on her. But the skirt is lovely.
For some reason I also like it? With the aforementioned fixing to the bust. And I almost LOVE the belt, outside of the part that looks like a cowboy’s moustache.
I love this dress. While I don’t think wide, deep vees are a good thing usually, I don’t think this one is that bad. It probably looks mono boob to us because of the lighting.
The dress makes her look like she a single boob, the left one.
It’s not awful. Had the bottom fabric been different I would love it. The silouette is great on her but the fabrics are a no.
Still better than everything JLaw wears from Dior. Seems like these girls should think before accepting these large contracts. I still remember Dior out JLaw in the little Mermaid tarp for a major awards show and she accepted an award in it. Tragic.
I guess I’m in the minority but I love her style (with a few exceptions) and I love this dress. At least she’s never boring. I looooved the “apron” dress as well.
I like this look as well.
I really like this aswell.
It’s really quite good! Fashion forward, just a bit sexy, and an interesting mismatch.
Had the skirt been black as well, it would’ve been a bit boring.
Can someone explain to me why these exclusive high end brands like LV and Dior do these contracts? Are these contracts worth it to them? I mean yes, you get exposure, but to who? Most of the celebrities and wealthy people of the world know who you are. The mass market you hit with us in the cheap seats does nothing for you imo. Im really asking bc they shill out a lot of money.
We are note supposed to buy couture, but to bank for accessories, cosmetics, bags…
This is exactly the reason. Luxury fashion brands don’t even make much money from fashion itself, but fashion and celebrity connections reinforce the idea of exclusivity. That creates in regular people the excitement about these brands they can’t afford and everything they symbolize so in order to get a little bit of it they have affordable (or at least less expensive) items they can choose from a get a little bit of that dream of exclusivity. Perfumes, cosmetics, eyewear, keychains…
It’s all marketing, smoke, and mirrors…
“Most of the celebrities and wealthy people of the world know who you are. ”
Everyone knows what Cola cola or Pepsi is, but you don’t see them giving up on their ad campaigns. Quite the opposite, they pay crazy money to A-listers to star in their ads. Once a company gets to the top, they have to make sure to stay there.
the thing is that alicia doesn’t have a fancy stylist, i think her stylist is a friend of hers. and you can tell, because she obviously doesn’t have much sense of style and neither does her stylist lol. if someone else was dressing her she’d look a lot better, but tbh i think she just doesn’t care all that much.
Well, if I didn’t care I would hire someone who did it for me. Assuming she is as ambitious as the rumours indicate.
you can be ambitious and have no interest in fashion, other than as something that makes you money.
I loved her Oscar dress. I thought it was very Audrey Hepburn-esque.
This is very stiff – she looks like a wedding cake topper.
This dress is great! I love it. It flatters her body type which does not seem easy to dress (no waist, very tiny, petite frame). It celebrates very little breasts, nice arms and enhances a barely there waist. Love the fabric and the inticate top.
She even looks tall. That’s some clever silhouetting.
I haven’t seen her in romantic lead roles, so I won’t quibble with that part. But: “She does her best work in supporting roles, in ensembles.” I’d say her best work so far was definitely Ex Machina, and I also really liked her in Euphoria, which isn’t out yet. So I think maybe she’s good as an interesting lead who isn’t saddled with a romantic story.
She was really good in A Royal Affair (which was a romance in a way but her character was well written with layers) and A Testament of Youth (not really a romance). I think she’s excellent most of the time…the only time I found her to be meh was Bourne (which was a very thinly written character and her American accent was atrocious) and the Fassy film.
I think some actors can overcome a sh*tty script and I think other actors can not overcome a sh*tty script and need a strong director. Alicia probably falls in the latter category imo, but I don’t believe that necessarily makes her a bad actress since the same could be said about Brad Pitt, Clooney, Damon, etc.
ITA. She was also really good in Pure, which I think was the Swedish film that got her noticed outside her native country.
What a nice thing to say. What does a grown woman in your opinion look like?
Yes. Who ever wrote this is bitter.
I love it, she looks gorgeous.
+1
Me too!
In the minority, but I really like this dress. I love the top half especially and the silhouette. Idk…she’s pulling it off.
I don’t mind this. She has the tiny figure to pull off the sternum-baring plunge (though the bust looks a little tight and is flattening her boobs). The skirt and belt are interesting.
I liked the stick of butter dress, too.
She always looks so sleepy to me. Like she can’t muster up any enthusiasm for her own projects. She can’t even do a half smile.
Maybe in stills, but everytime I’ve seen her on a talk show she’s very animated and charming.
I…actually like this dress and I usually am not a fan of LV under Nicolas Ghesquière. I will give LV credit though for never being boring. Chanel is often bizarre yet boring nowadays and enough said about Dior with the visible boxer type bands, princess dresses, etc.
Alicia’s a good actress but her American accent was atrocious in Bourne. I feel like a lot of the Scandinavian and French actresses have a very different, subtle acting style compared to the almost big, oversized type of performances from Streep and yes, JLaw. Both styles are valid imo. I did read several reviews of Submergence since I love James McAvoy and the critics had more of a problem with the plot than the acting (which was generally praised).
I agree about the subtle acting style and Submergence. It looks like they did the most with their roles. I don’t why it’s her fault if it’s a “soggy romance”,or if Tulip Fever had a crazy and confusing. script. There’s only so much an actor can do with average or bad scripts.
Most of her best and praised performances are lead roles,like in A Royal Affair,Testament of Youth totally carried by her perfornance,the Swedish language movies Hotell, Pure,and she was notoriously lead in The Danish Girl,where she gave a far better performance than Redmayne. I also liked her a lot in The Light Between Oceans.
Her skin is so beautiful. Might as well show it off. She’s lucky to have small breasts – it allows her to wear sexy plunges like this without looking tacky (IMO). Sigh. Wish I could pull that off!
I think she is so beautiful and I love that belt.
I love everything about this! She looks gorgeous and so elegant.
Don’t usually care much about celeb weddings but I really hope we get to see pics of theirs.
I’m meh on the dress but I really like the other outfit and styling. IMO she looks better/more sophisticated when she is wearing her hair down.
And she was incredible in Ex Machina which was a lead role, so I disagree that her strength is in supporting roles.
