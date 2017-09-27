Sterling K. Brown subtly shades Nicole Kidman over Emmy speeches

This is Us is (finally) back for its second season, and with that, the show’s stars have been hitting the promotional trail pretty heavily, especially the show’s Emmy winner and all-around nice guy, Stirling K.Brown. On Monday night, Brown, 41, made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the show and his new movie, Marshall, which opens on October 13. When asked if he was glad his fame arrived when he got an little older, Sterling replied “If you get it young, you don’t necessarily have the appreciation for the moment that’s happening right now.”

That moment for Sterling was receiving his second Emmy for This is Us a few weeks ago, and since Stephen hosted the ceremony you know it was going to be the subject of at least some conversation. As far as beating such esteemed actors as Anthony Hopkins and Kevin Spacey, Sterling admitted, “It’s absolutely insane. I never envisioned that this moment was going to transpire in my life, and now that it’s happened, it just feels so sweet. It really does.”

Stephen brought up the fact that Sterling’s wonderful Emmy speech was cut off and apologized, saying he watched backstage as the music swelled in an attempt to cut the actor short and recalled thinking “I’m the host, I can stop this!” He apologized to Stirling for not getting out on stage faster to allow him to finish. Sterling cooly replied, “Not everyone can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past…” to which the audience gave a collective response that can be best described as an “Oh, no he didn’t” reaction. Of course, Sterling was kidding, following up with “It’s not her fault. You gotta go to commercial break.” He added that having the opportunity to finish his thank you in the press room was “perfect.”

In his post-Emmy speech, Sterling acknowledged his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, who happens to be his college sweetheart. Actually, as Sterling told Stephen, the two dated and broke up through college and grad school, but have been together since 2004 and have two sons. Sterling shared that his six-year-old son does something that “takes the piss” out of his Dad, a little something he calls the “booty dance” (which I suspect looks similar to this) and, thankfully, gave the Late Show audience a brief demonstration of said dance. He went on to say that his son gives “not a flying fig newton” about his father’s success. Watch the interview, the booty dance alone is definitely worth your time.

Sterling also joined his This is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. There, he performed a little impromptu dance routine during a bit where Ellen allowed him to finish his Emmy speech, only to keep interrupting him with “get off the stage” music. The last time, an R&B jam played and Sterling shook his groove thing.

Ellen continued to demonstrate that she can get celebrities to do just about anything by getting Sterling out of his shirt and onto a kid’s toy tractor. Since this was Sterling’s first appearance on the show, the host wanted to make him feel “just like family.” So, she combined Mandy’s last appearance, where she rode on a toy tractor and Milo’s appearance where he went shirtless in a dunk tank in the name of breast cancer, and asked Sterling to strip off his shirt and ride the tractor. Fortunately for all of us, Sterling was game, peeled off his shirt and squeezed his frame onto the tractor for a ride around the stage. I don’t know about you, but I think a Daytime Emmy is on the way.

54 Responses to “Sterling K. Brown subtly shades Nicole Kidman over Emmy speeches”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Is it shade if it’s true? And that wasn’t shade at nicole it was at the Emmys and the Hollywood system

    Reply
  2. Crowdhood says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:39 am

    His body is better than my cup of coffee this morning 🔥

    Reply
  3. runcmc says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:40 am

    That ring on his wife’s finger is comically large. I hope that was on loan for the event and not her actual ring because it’s ridiculous!

    Reply
  4. GiBee says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:41 am

    What happened was incredibly shit but it’s not exactly Nicole’s fault… Glad he clarified but you don’t have to look back far to a time when female acceptance speeches were consistently cut short and men could go on forever. Plus I’d say it’s much more of a level of fame thing – no one would have cut Denzel off.
    Anyway as I said it’s good he clarified but it’d be better to clearly send the blame where it belongs. And keep doing it!

    Reply
    • QueenB says:
      September 27, 2017 at 7:52 am

      And there was also a time when people needed to work hard physical labor and couldnt make millions playing pretend. Lets not rush to the defense of one of the most privileged women in all of history. It was a little joke and Nicole will get over it.

      Reply
    • cr says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:02 am

      Definitely more of an Emmys thing than a Nicole thing, and I don’t think she’s going to take it personally. And part of is Nicole’s stature in the industry, and that she was earlier in the evening (less time constraint). If he wins again next year he probably won’t get cut off.
      Consistency in limiting how long winners can talk would help, I hadn’t watched for so long I didn’t know whether the Emmys had a limit or not. I know the Oscars did.
      I didn’t watch the last part of the awards, but according to IndieWire, Nicole’s speech wasn’t that much longer than Sterling’s:
      “One of the more eyebrow-raising moments of the 69th annual Emmy Awards came when Sterling K. Brown, accepting the award for Best Actor in a Drama (the first time the Emmy had gone to an African-American man since Andre Braugher in 1998, whom Brown name-checked), was cut off mid-speech. It’s a pattern familiar to those who watch awards shows, especially given that the award was one of the last of the night. But exactly how long had Brown been talking at that point? And how did the length of his speech compare to others of the evening?
      Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: 2 minutes, 21 seconds..
      And here’s where it gets interesting. When Brown got played off the stage, he tried to fight it — but his speech still ended up being the second longest of the night. (Brown was given the chance to finish his speech in front of reporters in the Emmy press room.) However, the longest speech was…
      Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series: 2 minutes, 45 seconds..
      http://www.indiewire.com/2017/09/emmys-2017-acceptance-speeches-longest-shortest-nicole-kidman-1201878069/

      Reply
  5. Alison says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    As someone whose character explores adoption I thought he would be shading her for talking about her two children when in fact she has four.

    Reply
    • Whoopsy Daisy says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:00 am

      To be fair, I don’t think the issue with Nicoles older children is the fact that they’re adopted, but the fact that they’re scientologists like their dad? No?

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:31 am

      Nobody should shade her for anything to do with her kids. That entire thing is so f*cked, I feel terrible for her. I think at some point she realized fighting it won’t make anything better so she’s probably biding her time until they hopefully have an epiphany. Although that would mean they realize who their father is. A crazy lunatic. So …

      Reply
    • tracking says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

      Ugh, this again? She spoke about her two younger children because she was talking about the fact that she’s often not there to tuck them in at night due to work. She wasn’t omitting her older two kids–the issue of being put to bed without mom while she was working on BLL does not pertain to them. I believe she said something very loving about the two older kids in a speech she gave about Lion and adoption a year or so ago.

      Reply
      • Alison says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:01 am

        That’s fair… I read a thinkpiece about adoption shortly afterward related to this incident (Rebecca Carroll of brief xojane fame). I do get the context and am not blaming her per se, her two w Tommy Boy have long flown the nest + Scientology but my knee-jerk reaction was the adoption angle because of the show.

    • nica says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:20 am

      @Alison – Your comment isn’t fair or accurate. She talked about her 2 youngest in reference to not being available to put them to bed during filming. They’re the ones at home. They’re the ones affected by her working long hours. Her older children aren’t at home with her. They’re adults, so what she was saying did not apply to them. She has mentioned them on many other occasions.

      Reply
  6. M. says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I didn’t realize he was so ripped..wow! What a gorgeous man and wonderful actor.

    Reply
  7. smcollins says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:57 am

    He was obviously shading the Emmys, not Nicole (as he clarified), but when you’re right you’re right. I also agree with @gibee that it may have been more of a fame thing? I don’t know. His star is definitely on the rise but he’s not an A-list, Oscar-winning actor either. Not yet, anyway.

    Reply
  8. Jess says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Those videos made me smile so hard, how fun is he?!? He seems genuinely nice, and good god that body. I agree with other commenters, he wasn’t shading Nicole personally!

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I can’t remember, but was Nicole talking about domestic violence towards the end of her speech? There may have been hesitant to cut her off if she was. Either way, all recipients should receive the same amount of time, or they need a better system to tell people to wrap it up. I get they don’t want to let them go on forever, but playing music in the middle of their speaking always seems rude.

    Reply
  10. Anna says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I get that he’s joking, but still side eye a man who comments on a woman getting to speak more than hon, especially when she is talking about domestic violence… But oh well, he seems like a nice guy.

    Reply
  11. DiamondGirl says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Ok, you won an Emmy. That doesn’t automatically put you on the same level as someone who’s been A-list for at least over 20 years.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I think he seemed to acknowledge that when he said she won the Oscar. That he referenced her as the pretty Australian seemed to indicate he knows that her fame is so large we’d all understand he was talking about a much more famous person. It’s not like he said the lady who was once married to Tom Cruise…

      When I watched the clip and heard his tone, he didn’t really sound particularly harsh.

      Reply
  12. Morgan says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    What has ‘australian’ got to do with anything?

    Reply
    • Whoopsy Daisy says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

      I actually like that he included Australian. Because “white people” are not one entity and are not all treated equally. A white person from an English speaking country like Australia will get treated much better than a white person from Serbia or Armenia or Argentina etc.

      Reply
  13. unmade_bed says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I was so happy he won, but his speech wasn’t impressive, and it felt long, so I was cringing at the way he acted when they started playing the music. He seemed to have a big chip on his shoulder.

    Reply
  14. Div says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Sterling isn’t shading Nicole, he’s shading the Emmys.

    Reply
  15. Roci says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Nicole Kidman is problematic, she says truly problematic things. Nobody remembers her saying people should get behind Trump and support him, “get in line” I think were her exact words. She gets a pass/ is left off the hook because the narrative re: Nicole Kidman revolves around the situation with her older kids. She is a moron.

    Reply
  16. Jenna says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Wow. His family is beautiful. He is sizzling. And him being happily married just makes this more enjoyable.

    Reply
    • The Rickest Rick says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:15 pm

      Please don’t let us find out he’s been cheating, oh please! I’m starting to think this every time I see a wonderfully happy celebrity family with a seemingly great, caring husband. He and his family seem lovely and happy and I hope they remain this way.

      On another note, I have never watched This Is Us, but I know the premise and I saw an ad for it the other day. Mandy Moore, is it?, saying how perfect life is or something. So this show is about a happy family with a perfect life but we all know he is going to die??!! That seems so awful to me. Is it the sick pleasure of watching a car crash, rubbernecking, that have people watching this show? Just waiting to see all the happiness utterly destroyed? Dang.

      Reply
  17. Ana says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:40 am

    The problem with these awards (and all the others that are televised) is that they have to blend being an Academy event with being a televised show that still needs ratings. Producers probably still think (and maybe they’re right?) that Hollywood stars are more attractive to viewers than TV stars. Also, the show goes out to the rest of the world live and Nicole Kidman is a lot better recognized than Sterling in other countries. I don’t think it’s just about being white and pretty but overall a “star” with trajectory. Also, this has been happening for so long, how is it that people still don’t plan their speeches ahead to be short and to the point? Sterling was the favorite to win, it’s also his responsibility to prepare a speech that will fit within the given time. I always find that stars that go over their alloted time are quite disrespectful to the other winners and the audience who, let’s face it, in its majority isn’t really interested in hearing you thank 100 people.

    Reply
  18. mayamae says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:56 am

    What a beautiful man. I watch the show for him and his family. William almost killed me.

    Reply
  19. Michelle Scott says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    SIT DOWN Mr. Brown. Nicole Kidman has worked her butt off in a male-dominated industry, you’ve done one TV show.

    Reply

