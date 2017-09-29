Meghan Markle is getting a bigger security detail & Harry’s not paying for it

Meghan Markle needs to finish up filming on Suits. At this point, she can’t stay in Toronto very much longer. It must be a pretty serious security threat already, the fact that she’s still living in the same rented house in a sleepy neighborhood. Apparently, whenever Prince Harry has visited her in the past year, he’s brought visible – yet discreet – security along for the ride. But now that Meghan is Invictus-Official (a designation I just made up), that means she’s basically adjacent to being engaged. Which means there’s an even bigger security threat. So, obviously, she needs more protection in her daily life in Toronto, for however long she’s going to be IN Toronto. So obvious story is obvious:
Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle is being protected around the clock by a security detail paid for by her employers, DailyMailTV reveals Thursday. The team is understood to have been hired locally in Toronto, where the Suits star lives, but well-placed sources said that the bill is being footed by NBC Universal, the American media giant which makes her TV show, legal drama Suits. The detail was engaged because of Markle’s growing profile, fueled this week by her first public appearance with the prince, at his Invictus Games in Toronto.
Although there is not understood to be a specific threat, the combination of her growing public profile and an awareness that Harry has claimed there have been social media attacks on Markle for her biracial heritage appear to have prompted to move. And although the actress, 36, briefly enjoyed protection from bodyguards during Saturday night’s Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, boyfriend Prince Harry, 33, is not funding the detail.
Currently, Los Angeles-born Meghan is not entitled to taxpayer-funded protection in Canada because she is not an official member of the royal family. However, if the couple were to become engaged and she were to remain in Toronto, it is likely that her security would be taken over by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who provide protective services to the royals while they are in the country. If she were to move to the UK after an engagement, it is likely that she would follow in the footsteps of Kate Middleton, who was given Scotland Yard royal protection officers when she became engaged to Prince William in 2010.
Prior to becoming engaged to Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge was looked after by a security team paid for by her now husband using his private fortune. Harry, who also has a private income, could have done the same for Meghan but it is her employer who has stepped in.
Along with funding Meghan’s personal protection team, NBC Universal is also understood to have paid for security measures at her home and on the Suits set. At Meghan’s rented home, in Toronto’s hip Annex district, new security cameras have been installed front and back, and a team performs regular sweeps of the street. Neighbors told DailyMail.com that security becomes even more intense when Harry is staying at the home, with one saying the street is ‘full of police’ when he is there.
I wonder if NBC Universal is paying for the security because they don’t want to get sued, because they perhaps had more specific knowledge of the kinds of threats being made against Meghan? You know what I mean? I’m struggling to see NBC Universal’s liability if one of their on-screen actors simply begins dating a high-profile royal figure. They’re only liable if they know of specific threats, or if those threats are affecting the show, or the threats are coming from within NBCUniversal. One would think. Maybe someone at NBC Universal just wants to help out Meghan and they realized that Meghan-dating-Harry is probably great promotion for Suits…? Seriously though, Meghan has given the show buckets of free publicity. So they’ll help her out. And as soon as she’s done with the show… on to London, I hope.
Here are some photos of Harry on WE Day in Toronto yesterday:
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
This was not an issue in Grace Kelly’s day (or was it? I have no idea). I don’t want to rush them, but this is an unfortunate reality in today’s day and age. If they are engaged, it would be a good idea to announce it soon so that the official processes can be set in motion. I’m not a huge fan of the amount we pay for the royals, but proper security for them is non-negotiable.
The extra security was added months ago. there was pics of the security cameras being added to her house around last November. The dms just making a story now cause if the engagement expectations.
@Lainey – I think there’s some truth to that. The question is, who was paying for the private security around her house? Harry or Canadian taxpayers? They have to be really careful about that last. There have been occasional flaps already about what taxpayers spent on William and Kate’s security, accommodations, etc., and that was after they were married.
NBC Universal is paying for her private security.
Prince Harry more than likely was paying per past report.
Seem NBC is solidifying viewerships positive spin (and SUITS) – and will payoff to have major access to the Royal Wedding. And partly to squash UK articles that Meg Sparkle is receiving RPOs and not yet an Official Royal engagement.
NBC has Meg WORKing, good PR having come out at Invictus as a major Royal boost for NBC.
Pretend cowgirl pips middleton job hunt looks like waste of.
If these two are engaged, they won’t make the announcement until after she is done with Suits. Too much chaos if they do it now, especially with her living alone in Toronto. Once she’s done with Suits, they make the announcement and she goes England.
I worked in domestic violence for nearly a decade, and workplace harassment by husbands/partners was sticky legal wicket for employers. Harry is also in sticky territory because Canada is not the UK, despite the links. Kate wasn’t an employee of a major corporate enterprise, lived in England, and was for a long time William’s likely future consort – I don’t he was paying protection for her in the earlier years of their relationship. If Harry let’s Canadian taxpayers for it, there’s a flap waiting to happen right there, and if he pays for it himself, it’s tantamount to an engagement. If nothing is done, she’s not only at risk herself but so are the other employees given the scale of attacks these days. So the company did the sensible thing from every possible front: their own PR, their show’s profile, and good relations with what may turn out to be the BRF’s fist primarily based Canadian branch. I’m still wondering if Governor General of Canada is in the works for Harry after he marries.
Diana, by contrast, was left completely on her own until the morning of the engagement, when a protection officer arrived at the door of that Colehorne Court building on the dot. Of course, that was a different era, sadly said.
You are 100% right here. Her company is doing the right thing by her. Good.
It’s amazing that Diana navigated that crazy situation on her own. It was insane around her. As someone who actually lived in London during the summer of 1980, I can tell you the level of interest in Diana was off the charts, and she was, for the most part, a 19 year old coping with it on her own. Even her own family wasn’t around.
Is she good on the show? Never seen it.
I’m curious to know if there’s been an increase in the ratings for the show since she’s been with Harry. Have the “buckets of free publicity” actually helped the show?
I wonder. I’d never heard of her or the show before I read about it on CB. I’ll likely never watch it.
I actually really loved the show before any of this popped up! But I am a sucker for any legal dramas! I love the main character, Harvey (such eye candy), and the plot lines are usually pretty interesting.
She is good in it, she has a great love plot line since the beginning while also working her way up to lawyer status, but she is barely in episodes now. And, the sizzle that was there in every other season with her love interest (now fiance) is gone. They barely get within 5 feet of each other!!
She’s pretty much as good as the others on it! I guess some ppl love Gina Torres and I can see why but otherwise I never wondered about a break out star from the cast of suits It’s just an ok show , the first season is good but there’s a gimmick (not a spoiler it’s obvious from the first episode). I stopped around 3-4 seasons. her boss should pay for this as she’s getting Suits a lot of interest. If you like shows about lawyers I love HTGAWM.
I’ve seen the first two seasons of the show and so far I’ve love it. Totally recommend that people see at first the first episode. First season out of curiosity and because a CB (sorry I don’t remember her moniker!!) had positive feedback on it. It was difficult to assess her acting skills because I had already read about her so I tried to be very neutral. I am not in the business nor a specializedcritic!! IMHO she is not a brilliant actress on the show. The actresses for the other two main female characters are a lot, lot better. But she must have done it well enough to be on the show for several seasons – producers and public must like her. JMHO. I still like the show.
Smart move for NBC, lord knows they can afford it. Anyone have an ID on her sunglasses ?
It’s probably a good thing for NBC Universal to have a cozy relationship with a future royal. When it’s time to give on-camera interviews, which network will she turn to? Likely the one that was nice to her!
Right now, she’s the biggest star NBC has, and she probably makes less than their Real Housewives! So, it’s not a bad deal on their end.
I’m no fan of Possible Princess I Love My Freckles. But, in this day and age, she most certainly needs some form of security detail, given her relationship with Harry. It seems she led a relatively normal life, despite her celebrity in Canada, until they started dating. Despite the fact they appear to be very much in love, it has to be quite an adjustment for her to need such protection.
She 100% deserves protection. But I don’t think I should really have to see my tax money go towards that. If she had a position with the Canadian government, or something like that I would absolutely support the money being used for this. She is not royalty (yet), she is not doing an official royal tour of Canada, she is not doing anything here that is related to the Canadian people. I think it SHOULD be on the studio that is causing her to spend her time here. If she’s integral to the filming of the show – and her being here creates a risk for safety for her, anyone on her cast, or any civilians – it’s because of the show that she’s here and they should front that. She isn’t Canadian. She doesn’t NEED to be in Canada outside of her job causing her to be here, so good for NBC for providing security.
+100
This was the right move by NBC Universal. The set is a closed set and they have really limited access. My guess is that there probably are some stalkers and the network didn’t want to take chances.
A bunch of people who hate Meghan were having a fit about this because they don’t think she is famous enough to need to a security detail. Um yeah, some of the worst famous stalking cases involved actresses or personalities who were not household names. Rebecca Schaeffer was murdered by her stalker. Soap actress Andrea Evans experienced stalking so bad that she left the industry for about a decade. And of course there are countless non-famous people who have been stalked.
I’d imagine NBC has had some nut jobs mailing in threats & they decided to take it seriously because having the Prince’s future wife getting attacked (or worse) while on the job would be a nightmare for them, especially if it came out that they knew about threats.
Two days ago she was pictured at the invictis ceremony w harry protector officers and media pointed that out.
Now in response we have this piece saying it’s NBC who pays for her security.
I feel like Harry PR should be more proactive w this things rather than this damage control piece: it’s not British money supporting her security…it’s NBC.
I’m not saying that she doesn’t need protection, just feel like there is harry or his pr team who get palpably defensive. They should anticipate this will be an issue discussed….who pays for her security?!
