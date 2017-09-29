Sarah Jessica Parker wore a bad Monse, says SATC 3 movie isn’t happening now

Here are some photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick at the fall fashion gala for the New York City Ballet (at Lincoln Center). SJP wore her new favorite label, Monse, and while I’m 100% behind the idea of the dress, the execution was… not great? Like, it has so much going for it: great color, great design, sparkly, interesting in motion and in photos. But the construction in the midsection is so bad that it’s throwing everything off. When you make a tiny, fit woman like SJP look bulky, that’s pretty bad.
Anyway, did you know that they really were going ahead with making Sex and the City 3? It had been long-rumored that almost everyone from the original series and movies wanted to come back for one more (terrible) movie, and apparently they had the script and everything. And now it’s not happening:
Sarah Jessica Parker has some sad news for Sex and the City fans. Parker, who played sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series, squashed rumors that a third movie was in the works.
“It’s over,” the 52-year-old told Extra on Thursday. “We’re not doing it.”
Rumors that Carrie, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) were reuniting for a new film have long swirled — and the cast had teased that they would be open to doing another film. However, this time it seems that the door is closed on the possibility of a third installment.
“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker continued. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”
This news actually made my day! I know SJP is sad about it, but seriously… we did not need a third SATC movie, for the love of God. The first two were deplorable and they came close to ruining the original TV series for me. As for why SATC 3 is no longer happening… the Daily Mail says it’s because Kim Cattrall made too many demands – go here to read the DM piece, which is not complimentary at all to Cattrall. I mean, I get it – if all of the women had been on board, it would have been a great payday for them. But I also have to give Cattrall a slow-clap because maybe she sort of realized that they didn’t need to beat the dead horse (so to speak).
Best to quit while you’re ahead. Was the second movie any good? Seemed like a lot of unnecessary drama
The second movie was awful.
Like truly awful.
That said, I’d likely still be a sucker and show up to watch a third if they made one.
Same here. I liked the first one, hated the second, but I would still show up for a third regardless.
Same her @mia girl. I’ve tried my best to forget the second movie ever happened (so, sooo, sooooooo disappointing!), but I’d be down for a third one in hopes that it would make up for that. It’s a shame to let it end on such a low note.
Movie 1 was good, it stayed in storyline of the series. I loved the Series.
Movie 2 was horrible, it made no sense. The script was awful.
What is Sarah doing to her face, her eyes look yanked did she have a secret lift?
She doesn’t look like herself, her eyes are so different looking now.
Kim Cattrell is wonderful in her role. She really brought that character to life.
Since the second one was terrible there should be a third one to redeem the series.
I agree.
catrall and SJP have always hated each other. I don’t want to side eye the story in the DM but it was probably SJP taking her frustrations out on her.
Ugh I hate how Kim C. is being vilified. This fluff piece from the studio is very harsh to her.
The 1st movie was not that bad. I stopped watching the 2nd after 20 min though. I still catch the SATC reruns, and my viewpoint on the show has changed…maybe because I am reaching Carrie’s age and am less green.
Most people feel that way. The golden age of the carefree and materialistic 90s long ago came to a grinding halt.
Sex and the City is such a time capsule of a specific New York though. I mean, that’s the amazing thing about movies and TV set in New York, you get to follow the evolution of the city. Even from very recent things.
I’ve been watching the first two seasons of original flavour Law and Order and it’s BRILLIANT, for remembering that particular late ’80s early ’90s New York. The specific divides, the city still in recovery, the racial tensions, etc. A version of Manhattan that doesn’t really exist anymore
SATC is this pre-economic crash time capsule, this sort of Manhattan-as-a-single-woman’s-Disneyland, all glossy magazine covers and shiny new shoes and so on, all artifice and bubblegum. “Here’s a new kind of feminism! Women don’t respect men.. or themselves!” it shouts in your face. Anal sex! Threesomes! Shoes that cost more than a month’s rent! Shoes that cost more than six month’s rent! Have you gasped and been outraged yet!
That dress is awful. It looks it was made from bad material that went through the shredder
Wow, when a tiny woman looks thick in a designer dress, that’s poor style and execution
Thank gawd they killed the third movie. The show just did not translate to the big screen.
Maybe sometimes the designers or the stylists get together and dare each other. “I dare you to dress Nicole Kidman like a crazy victorian granny.” “Oh yeah? I double-dog-dare you to make SJP look like she has a chunky midsection!”
Wow, that looks like glittery burlap that went through a shredder. At first I thought the color and material looked pretty, but in the closer shot, no.
Those two movies were awful, and unfortunately what I think of now when the series is mentioned. They should have left it alone, but at least they aren’t making it worse by trying to do another one.
It looks like she has so much makeup weighing her eyes down that she can barely open them. I don’t understand why she does those lizard eyes.
I think she had eye work or a lift about three years ago, her eyes have not looked weird for about three years. Like pulled too tight lift to her face in eye area. Jmo
SJP looks like Game of Thrones Night King in drag here. Why does she do such horrendous eye makeup?
I still think it’s bad makeup and eye surgery or a lift. She looks different , cat eyes,SJP never had cat eyes, now she does.
I’m a little bummed the second movie (truly one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen) will be the final word, but I have no idea where else they could take that story, really. I didn’t hate the first movie but I can admit they had clearly run out of ideas when the series ended.
Kim held out on the first movie for a bigger payday and got it, but I don’t know what to think this time…
I still love the show. It’s such a great time capsule of that 90s cultural moment.
it truly is. I love catching episodes. it’s transportative.
Take one raffia beach umbrella, dye blue and turn into a dress.
I was so disappointed that they even considered making a second movie. The story was told, it was finished, the end! Good grief, even the first movie was unnecessary. I cringe when I think of the second movie- like Samantha, as worldly as she seemed to be, would be so out of touch with cultural norms in a foreign country. Nope, you can’t screw a guy out in the open and nope, you can’t come in with a pharmacy worth of menopause drugs and creams. That movie was just the worst. All of the characters lost what made them special and real to become some misguided episode of slutty I Love Lucy.
TWICE I read the title & thought it said she wore a bad “Moose”. Sigh.
I agree the first was great, the second not so much but I’m bummed there won’t be a third. And if it’s because Catrell had too much demands. Ughhhhhh
Loved the series, loved the first movie. The second movie was horrible beyond words.
That dress is odd and unflattering, and I wish she would ditch the raccoon eyes.
The first was ok..kind of a guilty pleasure. Never saw the second because of how terrible everyone said it was.
I’d watch a third though–I won’t lie. Even just for nostalgia’s sake…
@ Kitten, the 2nd movie was TERRIBLE. I did like the 1st move, but I also used to love the series. I’m with you, I would’ve watched the third move for nostalgia.
The first movie was not horrible at all it’s just more fun for a gossip blog to be bitchy isn’t it? Sounds like you took the movie too seriously and missed all the fun. They’re redoing everything, full house, will and grace, beauty and the best, why not one more movie?
I enjoyed the first movie very much, it tied up some loose ends and ended on a sweet note. The second movie was such an obvious money grab. Everyone looked horrible, the photography was bad, the plotlines were insulting and ridiculous. It they made a third one in the spirit if the original series and movie I’d watch it.
I’d like to say THANK YOU to Kim Cattrall for getting the plug pulled on this if it is indeed true that she was behind the movie being cancelled. The writers AND the cast sold their souls for parts 1 and 2. They took what was a groundbreaking, important show that got people talking about women’s sexuality openly and honestly and they turned into campy crap. Those movies were disgracefully bad.
I like the dress, but I think it needs someone who is tall like Karlie Kloss or Karolina Kurkova.
I have been saying over and over that if a third film showed how they all met, I would be down for it. (Didn’t see the 2nd one because of all the bad reviews.) So I’m kinda bummed now.
I’m all disappointed!! I wanted to see where Carrie and big are at. How Miranda and Steve are..Jeez. we needed a plate cleanser after SATC 2
Yes!
