When Harry Met Barry: Prince Harry & Pres. Obama chilled out in Toronto

This is just a post so we can enjoy one good thing this weekend. On Friday, Prince Harry attended the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games. He was joined by some good friends: President Obama, Dr. Jill Biden and Ol’ Handsome Joe Biden. The Bidens and the Obamas were big supporters of the Invictus Games at their inception (especially since Harry based the games on the American Warrior Games), and all of them have a history of enjoying each other’s company. Alas, Michelle Obama wasn’t there to delightfully flirt with Harry, but Barry sat beside Harry throughout the basketball game and they appeared to be having the time of their lives.
A student named Hayley Stover was seated close enough to eavesdrop on Barry and Harry’s conversation, and Hayley claims that Barry asked Harry about Meghan Markle: “Obama asked about Meghan and Harry let him know she had been to watch the tennis with him. He asked if she was enjoying the Games and Harry was really smiling as he said yes. He looked so happy. It was cute. Obama also asked about her filming the TV series Suits and how it was going. Harry asked Obama about his wife Michelle and how she was doing. Then he said, ‘Send my love to Michelle’.” OH MY GOD. I would pay actual money to hear Harry tell Barry “send my love to Michelle.” I think Harry sort of idealizes Michelle as the kind of princess-bride he’d like to marry. Why couldn’t Michelle join her ginger friend?!?!
Anyway, please just enjoy these photos because the world is sh-t and a fat fascist bigot has taken over the White House. Staring at these photos for a few minutes will make you feel a bit better.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think it says good things about Harry that both the Obamas seem to genuinely enjoy his company, (because I don’t think either of them suffer fools gladly)!
I know most people will go nuts over the little kiss on the Sparkle cheek, but this is the romance I came to see.
Harry did a great job with the Invictus Games. Kudos to him, and credit where it is due.
Plus, maybe I am just roiling from all the “Lets criticize all the brown people” dialogue that has been coming from the executive branch lately, but it’s good to see Harry easily and happily interacting with our first black president, and his girlfriend’s mother casually hanging out with him at the games. That is how to set an example.
The world has changed and who would have thought the Great Republic would lag behind the royal family? SMH.
I came to THIS post first, not the kiss, because Harry+Barry give me life.
Harry’s lost a lot of his luster over the past few months, but I suppose that among the rotten blue bloods he’s still the least terrible. And so I like reading this article.
American and British politics are the politics of the world, my shitty little bomb crater of a country won’t ever have a voice in the world other than “please don’t throw us to the wolves to slow them down”, and that’ll always go ignored.
But it’s just damned nice to see Big People being somewhat ok and not tweeting up a f-cking firestorm. Establishes a (however false) sense of normalcy in a world gone titties up, you know? So yeah, I’m enjoying these photos, thanks, K.
Michelle would have been a distraction and we all know it! But it was beautiful to have these photos to enjoy. Made my weekend!!
Envious of the great time Jill Biden must have had.
Michelle and Barack will so be at the wedding. I love how Harry has a friendly relationship with the Obamas, they both always seem to enjoy his company.
Thank you Kaiser for providing this ray of sunshine. It was just what was needed to counteract the stench and hate flowing from the White House. A beautiful reminder of real adults….made my weekend.
