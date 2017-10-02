Ryan Gosling hosted a great SNL & Michael Che called Trump a ‘cheap cracker’

Saturday Night Live has returned, and their season premiere was pretty woke, angry and great. Ryan Gosling was the host and Jay-Z was the musical guest. SNL has gone full-on political and I’m fine with it. The Deplorables are butthurt on Twitter. They’re really trying to make “ban SNL” happen, along with the NFL ban, the CNN ban and whatever else. Like, we’re going to need a bigger boat to keep track of all of the sh-t the Deplorables have to ban because someone involved has questioned Donald Trump’s unhinged leadership. Anyway, some clips.

Here’s the cold-open, with Trump as the Chaos President. They’ve improved Alec Baldwin’s wig! And they’re giving Sarah Huckabee Sanders way too much credit.

Here’s Gosling’s opening monologue. He talks about “saving jazz” with La La Land. There’s a special cameo by Emma Stone.

This is “Papyrus” – a completely random and hilarious short film about a man obsessed with the font used for Avatar. This is nerdy as hell, but it works because of the production value and Gosling’s performance.

Here’s a fake ad for Levi Wokes, which actually sounds like a real thing.

The Fliplets skit… was amazing. As a longtime watcher of HGTV, I would be all for this show.

Here’s Weekend Update, including Michael Che going HAM on Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon as Angela Merkel. At one point, Che calls Trump a “cheap cracker” and now the Deplorables are claiming “cracker” is JUST THE SAME as saying the n-word. No. It is not.

Jay-Z also performed wearing Colin Kaepernick’s jersey. Damian Marley was there and note the Puerto Rican flag too.

30 Responses to “Ryan Gosling hosted a great SNL & Michael Che called Trump a ‘cheap cracker’”

  1. Nicole says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:27 am

    He’s good but he legit breaks character a million times. Jay Z was phenomenal and he wore a Kaep jersey during the performance. Icon.

    Reply
  2. Jenna says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Wish I could watch SNL video clips in Canada :( Lorne Micheals please make them available to your friendly neighbors to the North.

    Reply
  3. Char says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I live in the south & “but they call us cracker!” is used as an excuse for white people to use the n word all the f*ing time. It pisses me off. First off, I was always taught “Two wrongs don’t make a right” but also, the word cracker has no power over me, it means absolutely nothing to me, & even if I did get called cracker to my face, it would not affect me at all. Calling me a different c word would bother me way more. Plus, I’ve lived in the south all my life and have never heard any POC call anyone a cracker, except on tv.

    Reply
    • poorlittlerichgirl says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:37 am

      I agree, Char. It’s such a bs excuse. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

      I’ve lived in the south my entire life and have never been called a “cracker” by a POC ever. Not once. The only people that have called me that were white. That has never made any sense to me. That word has no power of me either. I don’t care if anyone calls me that at all. It says more about the person who uses that word than it does about me being called one.

      Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:44 am

      As someone on Twitter said, please give us some examples of crackers being abducted, enslaved and lynched, then get back to us.

      Reply
    • Cee says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      Yeah, because being called a cracker has a historic and social connection to slavery, opression and injustice.
      I was called casper and milky all through primary school, I still get snide remarks due to my super white skin, but honestly, have I even been discriminated against or targetted because of my skin colour? NO. So all of these ignorant Trump supporters need to shut up and go learn something about privilege.

      Reply
  4. Lotusgoat says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Watching the cold open is depressing because it’s probably accurate

    Reply
  5. cleveland girl says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I have to respectfully disagree here. I watched SNL on Sunday morning. I found it boring, lifeless, and not entertaining at all. Ryan seemed bored and the jokes seemed stale.
    Sorry…I am a fan of this show, but I thought they could have done way better…considering to political and social climate right now.

    Reply
  6. Miss M says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Did Ryan lose “his Brooklyn” accent?! 😂

    Reply
  7. Shannon says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Cracker, the same as the n-word?! Wha … I call myself a cracker all the time. I’ve actually never been called a cracker by a black person, nor has anyone I know. I thought it was hilarious, and just what I needed. My friend and I about died laughing. Those freaking snowflakes.

    Reply
  8. Anna says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I really, really do not like ‘cracker’ but no, it’s not the same.

    Reply
  9. MissAmanda says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I’m not seeing the PR flag…I see a guy waving the Ethiopian flag though…

    Reply
  10. Otaku fairy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:00 am

    He’s not wrong.
    I’m sure we’ll see many tantrums from the dotard’s cock holsters here today though. Along with the usual sympathizers crying about “divisiveness”.

    Reply
  11. Anna says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:05 am

    The weekend update and two other bits were good, that was it. The 2nd half dragggged

    Reply
  12. Aang says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Cracker was a word coined by rich whites to label lower class, poor, uneducated whites. Not the same. If anything it’s a class insult not a racial one.

    Reply
  13. Keira says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:15 am

    A 1783 pejorative use of “crackers” specifies men who “are descended from convicts that were transported from Great Britain to Virginia at different times, and inherit so much profligacy from their ancestors, that they are the most abandoned set of men on earth.”[3] Benjamin Franklin, in his memoirs (1790), referred to “a race of runnagates and crackers, equally wild and savage as the Indians” who inhabit the “desert[ed] woods and mountains.”[4]

    “Cracker” has also been used as a proud or jocular self-description. With the huge influx of new residents from the North, “cracker” is used informally by some white residents of Florida and Georgia (“Florida cracker” or “Georgia cracker”) to indicate that their family has lived there for many generations

    Reply
  14. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I was curious enough to go look up the etymology of cracker. See the link below for your downtime reading:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cracker_(pejorative)

    I have NO problem with Che calling DT a cracker-no matter the origin of the word. If the shoe fits, etc. etc…

    Reply
  15. why? says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:54 am

    My favorite parts from the skit, I also agree that SNL goes easy on Sarah.

    Sarah: “Everyone knows that I am no nonsense and all nonsense”

    Sessions: “Please Mr President, don’t tweet on me”.

    Reply

