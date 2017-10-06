People: Sarah Jessica Parker was the only one making big money on SATC

This.Story.Will.Never.End. 2017 is all about… Sex and the City drama! I’m sort of done with recapping all the sh-t that’s happened in the past week, so just trust me when I say that Sarah Jessica Parker and her people are attacking Kim Cattrall pretty hard, all because Kim didn’t want to do a third Sex and the City movie. Kim’s mad that SJP and her peeps are ganging up on her, and Kim’s position is basically: go ahead and make a third movie, I don’t care, I just don’t want to be in it. But SJP and the peeps are still throwing massive hissy fits about this situation. And once again, “unnamed sources” are dishing to People Magazine:
Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that star Kim Cattrall’s demands led studio Warner Bros. to kill the in-development sequel, which Sarah Jessica Parker has said had a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” ready for filming. Cattrall “was dragging her feet all summer and cast and crew members had put their lives on hold to get ready to shoot the movie,” says one source. “Then when she made outrageous demands, the studio had enough and pulled the plug. Her demand for them to buy her films in development and to give her a TV deal are what broke the camel’s back for them.”
Another source echoes that, saying Cattrall was “a demanding diva.” But a third source with knowledge of the situation counters that Cattrall wanted her character treated better.
“She was willing to have a conversation, but she needed to hear something she hasn’t heard before — namely, that they would treat her character with some dignity and respect — and they wouldn’t even engage in that sort of discussion,” the source says. The source says that Cattrall’s Samantha had “one humiliating plot line after another” in the two movies made after the series wrapped. In the first, Samantha is dumped by her boyfriend and ends the show turning 50. (Both Samantha and Cattrall, now 61, are the oldest of the SATC leads.) In the second movie, Samantha was going through menopause and experiencing hot flashes.
“And yet she never wanted to derail things and she’s never demanded story approval and she’s never tried to meddle with what the screenwriters and show creators thought was best,” the source says.
Money, of course, was also an issue. While Parker and series creator Michael Patrick King were producers on the lucrative movies and TV series, Cattrall and the other stars weren’t. “Kim’s not the only one who got left out of a lot of money to be earned back when the show was on the air. Let’s just say unless you had had a first, middle and last name listed in the credits, you were not seeing any SATC money beyond your episode salary,” the source says.
Mr. Big, meanwhile, has stayed outside the fray thus far. Chris Noth “was never even asked to be part of the movie, only because it didn’t get far enough to get to that point,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He was never vocal about not wanting to be part of it — he just said, ‘If they’re making a third, they haven’t called me yet.’”
Wait, if Kim Cattrall is being blamed for single-handedly destroying any chance of SATC3 because she kept EVERYBODY waiting while she made more and more diva demands, how is it that Chris Noth hadn’t even been approached? This begs the question that I had at the beginning: how far along in development was this film? The way SJP made it sound, they were ready to start filming in a month. Which probably wouldn’t have been the case if they hadn’t even gotten Chris Noth to sign on too.
Beyond that… as I said yesterday, Sarah Jessica and her people need to stop. The Team Cattrall sources make excellent points here: maybe Kim was talking to producers, seeing how much money she could get, and seeing if they would allow the Samantha character to have a bit of dignity. When it was clear that Sam was still going to be cartoon character, a parody of an older cougar, and when it was clear that Kim wasn’t going to be paid as well as she wanted to, of course Kim said no. Why suffer through all of that indignity once again?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Kim did mention in an instagram comment about not wanting to do certain things at 61, so I see her point. On the show, Samantha was never the punch-line…but she did become that in the movies.
First, no one, not even die hard fans, wanted a third movie. The second was so, so bad, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda were turned into charicatures to support the even more annoying Carrie.
What would this movie be about? Carrie running into Berger, now a famous writer, and questioning (again) her love for Big while in Dior $798 shirts and Balenciaga boots? While her friends are kept from growing since Carrie HAS TO BE the most interesting character and let’s face it, she was always the least interesting one?
Kim IS SO RIGHT on saying “no”, they couldn’t approach Samantha’a cancer with dignity, they ruined the character on the movies and if you were at least making money. She comes out as a winner for me and SJP comes out as…Carrie: stupid, selfish, annoying and out of touch.
I can see why SJP is addicted to this gig. She undoubtedly makes tons of money, has some creative control, and gets to play dress up and be the center of attention.
My favorite storyline for Samantha was when she was with Smith and going through the cancer scare. I loved that love story and saw so much personal growth for Samantha during that time. I hated that the movie broke them up and turned Samantha back into a one dimensional, “The only that matters is sex” character.
The second movie was crap and the bullying of Kim for not wanting to do a third crap movie has turned me off of SJP.
Minx – its also a vehicle to flog her shit – shoes etc,
That header pic of SJP is so bad…
She wears such heavy eyemakeup which paradoxically makes her beautiful eyes lool smaller.
I think she does her eye makeup like that to try and hide her crows feet, but it’s just about the most counter-productive thing she could possibly do.
It’s clear she wants that to be her signature look, but signature looks should be flattering first and foremost.
I believe the Celebitches in the film industry that this third ‘beautiful story’ was not about to start filming. Sue KC if she has signed. I’ve never even heard of KC being difficult, she has laid low a lot.
Also, just wanna ask if KC has had work done? In any case, her makeup in these pics were nicely done.
I saw her in an interview this year. She’s had subtle work done and a little filler, smooth jawline, but she looked great. She had forehead lines, a few lines at the corner of her eyes. She didn’t look all pulled and plumped. She’s 61 and aging far better than SJP.
She does look great.
SJP keeps looking worse and worse in this. Girl, just stop. I am also questioning how far along this could have actually been if they didn’t lock down one of the most recognizable characters from it. I thought the implication was that they already had crew and stuff that were now out of a job. Did SJP or whoever throw that out just to make KC look bad??
They hadn’t called Noth yet? And all the blame is getting heaped on KC?
Right and just in July of this year he was saying that Big’s story was done and all of it was told, so what is the truth here?
http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/chris-noth-on-mr-big-i-feel-like-weve-told-all-of-his-story-w493743
If Cattrall left everyone in the lurch just as filming was due to start like they are insinuating sue her for breach of contract and have done with it. i suspect that no lawsuit will happen though.
Yep! I find it really gross that SJP is piling onto KC like this. Idk what the history is but I don’t think I can support anything SJP does since she’s apparently just a giant mean girl.
Team Kim all the way!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto.
Team Kim! SJP looks really bad. It seems like she’s killing SATC forever with her mean girl tactics.
Well now Sarah Jessica Parker is on my sh!t list. She’s messing with Kim too much. Girl, get over it.
SJP needs fo chill a bit. Damn, the second film was absolutely horrendous; I don’t know why suddenly she’s so adamant about the third one as if it’s going to be any different.
Also, who’s dying to watch another 2 hours of selfish Carrie whining about Big while wearing Galliano as most of New York is working their asses off? Sex & the city’s train has passed. Let it be.
Also, SJP is aging like buttermilk left out in the sun. I used to really like her but all of this Kim bashing is ridiculous, unfair, & mean.
I don’t believe they have a “beautiful story” to tell.
Ugh yea SJP looks ridiculous for this every day they drag this out. Like I said yesterday Samantha was treated the worst in the movies. I can see why Kim would not want to make another movie with the crap they put her character through.
And the money thing: I’ve actually heard that before. That SJP makes substantially more than the others. Which several seasons and two movies later makes no sense. They should’ve had pay parity.
Listen SJP caused the show to end she should know how this plays out
Who really wanted a third movie anyway? I can only see SJP and her bank account.
They are both pushing a narrative and the truth is somewhere in the middle. It’s hard to believe all of this is coming from SJP’s camp as she doesn’t have the reputation for trash talk. And KC made some nice bank from side projects that came about due to the Samantha character. Samantha storylines that are being called humiliating in today’s story were called brave, honest and the most realistic of the series in stories just this week. Come on already. And none of them seem to be crying poverty.
There are many stories from filming the movies and show about SJP mean girling KC so I’m def learning towards KC’s version of things. Either way, no one asked for a third film but SJP it seems lol
am I the only one who didn’t even think the show was that good in the first place? people act like it was some kinda revolutionary feminist statement. It was just a show about shallow, catty, semi privileged people.
I can’t watch the show anymore. 16 year old me thought it was fantastic. 30 year old me thinks it’s ridiculous.
I love it. It was nice to see a woman having a career and not being pressured into marriage and kids. Unlike what I saw and experienced growing up.
Not alone Carol. I thought it was awful, esp the SJP character. She was always so selfish and uncomfortable without a man.
I get Kim’s points. The article was dumb to include menopause as an example of humiliating the character of Samantha. That’s sort of an empowering plot line that a woman who looks great and still has a life and career is also menopausal. I just wanted to complain about that. LOL
Yes I agree! it’s not humiliating to be in menopause i think one of the humiliating scenes in the second film was when Sam was waiving condoms at people in a Bazaar, it was out of character and extreme. But then I fee like that film was humiliating for all involved and I was a huge fan on the tv series. It had it’s moment in the late 90s but hasn’t aged that well.
The point isn’t that menopause is humiliating, it’s that they made it so with their characterization of it. It’s a shame, because they handled Sam’s breast cancer storyline beautifully.
I’ve also heard that SJP makes mint on these movies and the others make peanuts. I totally believe it. But that was also true for the Star Trek movies, I’m sure. This is an old Hollywood game, and though I’d like to talk shit about SJP for allowing this, I know no one expected William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy or any other male star to make sure their co-stars got a fair shake. In fact, the Star Trek co-stars complained that Shatner would call them the day before the shoot to tell them they were in the movie.
I have read about the ways she used the films as a money making opportunity, this article (http://nypost.com/2010/05/18/cah-carrie/) from the time of the second film’s release has details about it. Was taken aback at how much product placement there was.
Good comment. I mean, really, how much more is ENOUGH for heaven’s sake? SJP is already richer than Creesus and is fashion/persona-beloved across many platforms! I think she has soiled that now and, as a result, it’s she – not KC – that put the nail in the coffin on SATC. For SJP, it’s all about relevance and holding on to the ‘it girl’ thing. Perhaps it’s time to go forward and become relevant as an ‘it’ WOMAN. Times have changed…grow the eff up and move on.
SJP and Matthew Broderick own multiple expensive NYC townhouses and apartments. They are always buying and selling-I read that they bought 2 side by side townhouses for $34 million and wanted to make one mega mansion. The same article said they own “at least” 3 houses in the Hamptons. So it’s easy to see why she would want more SATC cash.
What would this film have even been about? By the end of the series they were already starting to cross into depressing territory. A 30-something flailing cluelessly and carelessly through life is silly but still fairly entertaining, if done right. 40-something, it’s just getting a little pathetic. 50-something it’s just sad, no matter how many Manolo’s she has.
I mean, there’s certainly material to mine there, but it would have to be far more dramatic than SATC ever was for more than a minute or two.
On the other hand, if all the characters finally have it together and are just going about their lives, well that’s just boring. I just don’t see how they were going to make another SATC film that holds onto the vibe of the series and the first film, not with the characters at this stage of their lives. And I doubt the idea was to implement a big tonal change.
What even happened in the second movie??
Ive seen the first one and vaguely remember the ending.
Can someone give me a quick recap?
Carrie is bored, Charlotte is overwhelmed with two kids (despite a fulltime nanny), Miranda is annoyed with her boss and Samantha is in menopause. They all go to Abu Dhabi and drag everything about the culture through the mud. Carrie meets Aiden on a market, kisses him, tells Big and gets a black diamond in the end.
Thanks for the quick recap!
It sounds terrible, more like a movie length episode, I’m sure the 3rd would be just as bad if not worse.
Wouldn’t we have heard about it IF they wanted to start filming in a month? No rumors about a new movie, no storylines leaking – nothing. How come they wanted to start filming in a couple of weeks if the 4th lead hadn’t even signed the contract?
Maybe they haven’t approached Chris Noth because they wanted to kill him off and Carrie is all about being a widow for two or three years and is now getting back into the dating life. That’s also why they can’t kill off Samantha. Killing off two characters? That’s not going to happen.
Well one of those sources didn’t see the first movie or get the plot right, so they can’t be all that credible. In movie #1 Samantha was not dumped by her boyfriend ~ she ended the relationship as she felt consumed by it. Not sure making her turn 50 was humiliating either …. but The Whole “she gained weight (15 pounds) by eating her feelings” was cringe worthy.
Everything about #2 was horrid.
I agree, was just about to post this.
Yeah, that really bugged me too (the Samantha got” fat” thing) – like her friend Carrie actually fat shamed her the first time she saw her – the f**k?! Sometimes it feels like Michal Patrick King actually hates women.
Maybe Samantha and Mr. Big run off together in disgust?
The bit about Noth makes this interesting to me because, what if the reason they are all freaking out is because they know they can’t kill off Samantha because it would be too big a storyline over the fact that they are already killing off Big? So maybe Kim really did get a finally “dig” in at them, saying to just kill Samantha off, knowing that it would take away from Carries “I lost the love of my life” storyline.
Ooh, that is interesting, and could be true. Big’s death would free Carrie to take advantage of all the beautiful men throwing themselves at her. She’d be a single gal again.
Man, SJP is SALTY about this.
I feel like I have now heard more about SATC in the last week or so than I did when it was actually on air. The last movie came out how many years ago and it got terrible reviews – like, who was even checking for this?? I don’t get her obsession about this.
On a purely catty note, someone needs to take the black eyeliner away from her.
Guys. Slow down on the SJP hate train. First of all she is a producer / of course she’s cashing in. Second of all – it is possible that Kim is being a diva. Third of all – SJP hasn’t alluded to Kim at all – she just said it wasn’t being done and it was a pity. We and the gossip websites are running wild with accusations based on nothing at all. Cheesy movies, let’s move on. Can we dissect a Trump tweet already?
But SJP’s buddies are dragging KC – maybe without specifically naming her, but the implication is enough to have weirdo SATC superfans jumping down KC’s throat.
As a producer she could’ve stopped all of this by following up KC’s statements with a statement about the film not moving forward being no one’s fault, it just wasn’t meant to be, etc.
SJP’s inaction, given how this has blown up, speaks volumes about any motives she might have for trashing KC’s reputation.
Again, if KC was such a diva, why would anyone want to work with her again? Wouldn’t SJP and the others be relieved to be done with her? That’s the part that makes no sense. “Oh, Kim was awful but we want to do another movie with her. But she’s still awful!”
KC has a fkourishing theatre career – she pacjs houses in London’s West End. She doesn’t need another Sex in the City film.
KC is also close friends with Isabelle Huppert. She doesn’t need or care about any of this hot garbage.
cynthia nixon is an education advocate and is being pressured to run for governor of NY. surely she doesn’t want to be in a third crappy SATC movie cracking diarrhea jokes?
besides – what is this beautiful story? carrie, a fifty year old woman, grappling with having a child with her sixty some year old husband and coming to the conclusion that her family is her friends? getting a surrogate for her and standford and anthony with some montage of potential baby mamas where anthony keeps screaming “NEXT!” and some IVF hi-jinks? the assistant from the first movie dies and carrie and big adopt her kid ala baby boom? samantha’s vag dries up and falls out and she has to learn to love without sex? miranda is still a bitch? i’d love to hear this amazing, heartfelt one of a kind story they pitched.
LMAO, I think you nailed it.
Speaking of Jennifer Hudson’s assistant role….I remember that scene where she is answering Carrie’s correspondence (2 feel away from Carrie) while Carrie sits on her a** in her small apartment, flipping through a magazine. What a princess. Or when JHud told Carrie she couldn’t get her old NYC area code and Carrie whined “But I’m a 212 girl!” Carrie couldn’t attend to these various tasks because she was so busy doing…..what?
Can’t we just have a spinoff film about Miranda and her cats in Brooklyn? (after Steve dies in a suitably terrible accident ;-0). SJP’s ego was way too indulged in the films, her storylines were boring and overdone. Even though Samantha’s scenes were trashy comic relief (well in the first one), they brought much needed light. I don’t think a film would work with just the three of them, and they know that. They should have kept Cattrall happy, there is seemingly a long standing resentment here that has led to such an ugly public spat. It’s a shame it ended with such a turkey of a film, but that is on the producers/writers, not Cattrall. I am disappointed in Kristin Davis for taking sides with SJP, feels like she is just ganging up on the bullying/blaming Kim train when it’s obviously more complex.
All this drama is more entertaining than any script they may have for a third movie.
She has beautiful eyes. Why does she smother them in that dreadful black mascara???
SJP was on a UK chat show a while ago and other guests were talking about Carrie being needy and high maintenance.
She turned really defensive and cross- she seemed really humourless and annoyed that the panel weren’t worshipping at the altar of Carrie.
It seems that in her head she’s identifying herself as her character and she’s stuck in the early noughties.
In my early 20s I used to love the show. When I watch reruns now I hate watch Carrie.
These women are OVER the hill…Quit while you’re ahead. I agree with Samantha! Enough already.
There are more than enough comments about all this drama so I’m going to address the “source’s” lack of knowledge about the first film surrounding Samantha. Smith didn’t dump Sam, she left him. Her life became all about him and his career and she felt that she lost who she was. Like she told him, “I love you, but I love me more.” She reclaimed herself and her independence. It ended with it being her 50th bday I think because the very first episode had a dinner scene celebrating her 40th. A little throwback, if you will. In case it’s not obvious I’m a big SATC fan (despite that god-awful second movie) 😉. I wish this would all stop, though, because it’s going to wind up ruining it for me
sjp and her squad 😈 continue to look like desperate, old, wrinkled bishes who are holding onto their glory days with both liver spotted hands clenched! Kim has aged gracefully, while sjp has not. There was never a contract and I will never watch a production with sjp or that crappy thirsty actress Charlotte(no clue what her name actually).
#teamKim
