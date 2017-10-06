Jake Gyllenhaal is the face of Calvin Klein’s new fragrance campaign

If you can’t get enough of Jake Gyllenhaal, you’ll soon be seeing more of him. The handsome Oscar-nominated actor, who we all fell a little more in love with after witnessing his hilarious rapport with Stronger inspiration Jeff Bauman, has been tapped to be the celebrity face of Calvin Klein’s Eternity fragrance in a new worldwide ad campaign. Jake’s following in the footsteps of previous superstar models including Mark Wahlberg, Margot Robbie and Kendall Jenner.
36-year-old Jake is featured in print ads for the scent, along with model and maternal health advocate Liya Kebeda and an adorable four-year-old actress named Leila. The ads were shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, who has previously worked with Calvin Klein and Prada and has shot covers for Vogue Italy and i-D. Jake not only posed for the photos, but collaborated with Willy on the shoot. In addition, the good-looking trio will be part of the campaign’s TV spots, which, according to a statement, “will focus on Eternity Calvin Klein’s longstanding ideas of romance, love, intimacy and commitment. Today, those values continue with the focus very much on contemporary life.”
Jake’s looking good in the ad, and smelling good too, so he’s ready to meet that special someone. While promoting Stronger during a recent interview for ELLE, Jake let his single flag fly. When asked if he gets set up for dates, he replied, “People should set me up more often. I absolutely encourage it. There should be more of that in my life.” And, if you do go out with Jake, you might prepare yourself for finger food for dinner, as Jake said his Mom taught him that, “It’s okay to eat with your hands, as long as you wash them first.”
The ads are gorgeous, as most Calvin Klein ads tend to be, and I think Jake looks dashingly handsome in them. He seems like such an awesome guy. I hope he finds love – and some one to eat wings with.
Photos: Calvin Klein, WENN.com, Getty Images
I’ve become powerfully attracted to Jake Gyllenhaal of late. I think it’s the combination of fantastic work – especially Nightcrawler and Sondheim! – plus he seems like a decent human who doesn’t abuse people.
If that sounds like a low bar, it actually isn’t. Welcome to the darkest timeline. Non abusive = powerfully attracted.
Seems like a fine standard to me.
I like Jake a lot. He is so handsome and he looks like a nice guy to meet. The ad pictures look good but they beg the questions: Why is he posing with a black woman and child? Of course there is nothing wrong with that but what is the hidden message? Also, in one of the pictures he looks like Geraldo Rivera’s much younger American cousin.
The hidden message is that he has a fake family with a beautiful supermodel and child model? like in a good many perfume ads targeted at women buying scent for men?
Eh what? If anything I wonder why they chose a full black child to represent a mixed ethiopian/white one who would not actually look like that realistically speaking. The child looks like neither Liya or jake. Strange but cute, still
The child in this ad “story” could have been adopted? I know we are thinking too deep on an ad, but maybe the couple couldn’t conceive and decided to adopt? Or the child could be a niece of the lady partner whose parents are both black? It’s not always black and white 😛
And how do you know the child is full black…
Mixed children come in all shades, hair textures, features.
Yes, because all mixed children look a certain way.
Adopted, foster child, friends child, his step child, I’ve seen mixed children that don’t look exactly like one of their parents. Keep an open mind and don’t assume a family that looks like this must be fake
Love Jake. He’s been one of my “sons” since OCTOBER SKY. I hope for another Oscar nomination for him this year for STRONGER. It certainly has the reviews behind it.
He seems like a nice guy. I like his movies. But the ad campaign seems weird, it’s not his beautiful family. I get the seduction message from fragrance ads but the idea that you’ll not only score a hot chick and you’ll get a gorgeous child out of the deal seems a little far fetched.
Why not. He’s a beautiful-looking guy, surly sometimes but the general impression I get is that he’s just socially awkward but generally nice. Love his work too, he’s intense and skilled.
Let’s hope he isn’t yet another abuser with good PR.
It’s okay to be single!!
This ad just makes me wish he really was with Liya! They’re both so beautiful.
I fully agree and I consider him to be my Internet boyfriend
IDK, he seems like a nice enough guy, but I have never looked at him and thought, “He looks like someone I want to smell.” The ads do not change that.
Jake is my always and forever crush. I love him so much. I hope he gets the recognition he deserves this awards season!
My 2nd husband love him. Getting better looking with age. Went to the BFI showing of Stronger not sure if I really love the film but he was there for Q&A very sweet and charming. He was pleased that when the lights went up for him to talk there were lots of people.
