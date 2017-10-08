Emma Stone signs lucrative contract with Louis Vuitton: great gig or terrible idea?

I really loathe two labels right now: Dior and Louis Vuitton. Nicolas Ghesquiere has been in charge of Vuitton for several years now, and personally, I think his creative “well” is dry. I remember when he was with Balenciaga and the amazing things he did there for YEARS. It’s almost like he used up all of his brilliance and creativity back then. With LV, it’s like he’s just going through the motions, churning out increasingly fug and increasingly stupid looks. I even hate his choices for muses, an endless parade of wispy child-women, dressed up in bibs and booties and structured babydoll dresses. Alicia Vikander and Michelle Williams – both contracted with LV – are two of the worst examples of this.
Well, now Emma Stone is the new wispy child-woman for Louis Vuitton. It’s consistent, at least. I’m not trying to be mean at all – I actually like Emma Stone and I think she’s very talented and cool. But she fits the profile and the profile isn’t great or aspirational for grown-ass women. Emma wore Louis Vuitton to Saturday’s premiere of Battle of the Sexes at the BFI London Film Festival. This coincided with the formal announcement of Emma becoming the latest “face” of LV:
Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has landed a deal worth up to $10 million to become the face of LVMH brand Louis Vuitton. Page Six TV exclusively reveals that the “La La Land” star has been in talks with the luxury brand for nearly a year, and has just agreed to sign on for two years. The deal will include glossy TV and print ads worldwide, and the star will wear their high-end gowns on the red carpet.
A source told us, “LVMH has been pursuing Emma for nearly a year, she was initially reluctant, but now she has agreed to be the face of the brand for two years for a figure between $6 and $10 million.” An announcement is expected soon.
Interestingly, the French fashion house had previously been chasing Stone’s “La La Land” co-star Ryan Gosling for three years, but, “Ryan repeatedly turned Louis Vuitton down because he doesn’t do endorsement deals.”
Well, at least the girl’s getting paid. Good for her. What’s not so great is that Emma will be wearing Louis Vuitton throughout the awards season and it’s going to get depressing. That would be reason enough for any self-respecting fashionista to avoid these kinds of contracts – unless the contract is with someone great like Tom Ford, why would you want to limit your red carpet looks so narrowly?
I’m also including photos of Andrea Riseborough in Ralph Lauren.
#LouisVuitton is delighted to announce the Maison's newest ambassador Emma Stone, muse & friend of Women's Artistic Director @TWNGhesquiere
— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) October 7, 2017
I’m surprised she said yes, being under contract sucks for any starlet style. Unless you’re Cate Blanchett those contracts are to restrictive. Remember Michelle Williams pre LV and that stunning yellow dress she wore to the Oscar? And pre LV Alicia Vikander wore a lot of Chanel and she wore a beautiful Elie Saab dress to the Oscar. Anyway RIP Emma’s style. Also I hope the next time I see her the blonde is gone.
They obviously threw a lot of money at her, and she’s great value for money on this front – a well-liked young Oscar winner whose style is already considered pretty great, and who has more Oscar bait and franchise (ie lots of press exposure) in the pipeline. And it’s good for her because those LVMH $$$$ means she’s free to take smaller movies if she wants, like Kiki D once said.
It’s just a shame this deal will likely kill her red carpet style, is all.
You’re right. She’s probably one of the highest paid fashion ambassadeur behind JLaw and Natalie Portman.
@rachel – I wouldn’t be surprised if Emma is being paid more than Jlaw or Portman, she has the advantage of major press specifically for having good and distinctive red carpet style, on top of the cachet of her career so far (hit movies, high profile, Oscar).
She’s style gold in a way that they never quite were, if that makes sense- obviously they’re looked up to for their beauty, but even Portman wasn’t considered a fashion icon per se. Stone is finally cashing in on years of red carpet love, I wonder if that means her Revlon contract is done now (it’s for makeup obv but it was her main big endorsement so far)
The China market is booming so LV decided to go with Asian actress Emma Stone. Too bad the other Asian actress Scarlett Johansson is not available.
@deevia – lol LV signed Scarjo ten years ago, they already ticked that one off.
Lolllllll never forget.
i agree! she seems so naturally relaxed and chic. in my opinion what makes her so stylist is the versatility in her looks. she can be girlish, edgy, traditional and her stylist always seemed to strike a great balance with everything well tailored and styled. now she’s going to be stuck in one look all the time.
Ha! For a second there, I thought you wrote that they’d both “contracted LV” like a sort of fashion disease.
And the word “lucrative” always makes me think of someone moistening their hands with lubricant before starting counting dollar bills, I hate that word!
The woman in red looks great.
To me that looks like a red carpet dress. I’m sick of these frumpy flowery prints and grandma dresses we’ve seen for the past year or two. Prints are fine but few of them look dressy or dramatic enough for red carpets, they look more like daytime wear. IMO.
Wow, Emma’s LV dress is Holly-Hobbie fugness.
Well that’s another victim of LV. Pretty sad. Also I’m still amazed by just how much of a chameleon Andrea Riseborough is. She looks great here.
Andrea looks fantastic.
I don’t know if Kristen Stewart still has a contract with Chanel, but the Chanel clothes she wears are awful. I wonder if LV would only dress Emma badly like Chanel does to Kristen. Designers are definitely running out of styles and aren’t as good as they used to be
Oh God, not another one. These LV dresses are unbelievably ugly! I mean she weighs about 100 pounds soaking wet and the dress she has on makes her look bloated. How?
She doesn’t look bloated to me but the dress is meh. I hate Andrea Riseborough’s hair and dress. The hair colour doesn’t suit her.
Yeah, in the side view she almost looks pregnant. I don’t like the chains, there’s too much fabric, it just looks like a mish mash.
Those kind of contracts are gold. And let’s face it, Dior and Chanel aren’t much better these days either.
Does anyone remember when Amber Heard’s earnings were released? Something like HALF of her yearly earnings were from one appearance for some lux company, don’t remember which. 120 or 130 grand for one night.
I think most of Emma’s contemporaries are probably green with envy, that money is gravy and it’s a steady gig. 99% of Hollywood would wear a burlap sack on the red carpet to be in that position.
Not great clothes but for that kind of money? I’d wear a Teletubbie costume for two years. So well done, get paid girl! 😉
@Mia4S – exactly. Girl is getting paid, and paid handsomely – time was when it was rare for these deals to break a million dollars, but she’s getting between 6-10? I could tolerate two years of ugly dresses for that.
Teletubbie costume… Thanks for the morning chuckle! I love it!
I actually like Emma’s dress except for the sleeves or whatever those ruffles are. They really ruin it.
It’s a cute summer dress, but that wouldn’t be “design”. So he threw chains and ruffles at it. Not only do they not go with that fabric, they ruin the dress’ empire lines. 😒
I don’t like her hair blonde
Ryan gosling doesn’t do endorsements? Respect!! I’m kinda over actors peddling mascara and purses on every corner these days.
Me too. It kills the suspension of disbelief necessary for me to believe their characters. This obsessive social media and ad presence is killing a lot of actors for me. Natalie Portman is always at the airport trying to convince me to buy some Dior (?) product, same with Theron and the most hilarious of them all, Depp.
The fact that they are paid this much also makes me squirm. They’re Hollywood stars, making millions… Do they really need this? I’d love to see more diverse models such as Adidas and Nike are doing now, aspirational people for instance, writers and activists with a little bio… People you don’t really know but would learn about from the ad for instance.
Hideous dress. Those sleeves look like runaway toilet paper rolls. And the fabric looks like it belongs on farmhouse kitchen curtains instead of a red carpet.
Love the color of the RL dress- think a less dramatic neckline would look better.
Emma is a petite woman- certainly hope LV doesn’t proceed to drown her in ruffles and miles of fabric- guess time will tell!
Well this is karma for her playing an Asian American woman.
I find her overrated and annoying, so yeah, you wear those ugly dresses, Emma!
#snarkysunday
That white dress is like a nightgown! But Emma is pretty.
I miss models. I’m tired of actors on the cover of Vogue. I saw the Vogue cover on a magazine rack and it’s awful.
If she’s not expecting to win anything, it may be worth the money. Alicia Vikander had to wear Louis Vuitton when she won her Oscar and it was that hideous puffy yellow mullet dress.
I think Emma is charming. That dress is not.
I like Emma’s style choices and LV I think it’s a good fit.
Why doesn’t ryan do endorsements?
