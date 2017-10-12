Ben Affleck grabbed a makeup artist’s butt in 2014, will he apologize for that too?

Yesterday while reporting on Ben Affleck I included a clip of an interview he did in 2004 when he drunkenly groped a Canadian interviewer, had her sit on his lap, talked about her breasts and tickled her. At 4:50 into that interview he said “I just want to talk. All you want to do is have sex all the time.” (I remembered that interview after learning that he’d grabbed then 18 year-old Hilarie Burton’s breast on Total Request Live in 2003.) Well the interviewer, a woman named Anne-Marie Losique, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said that it was taken out of context, that it was a “game” and that he didn’t touch her when the cameras weren’t rolling. I think someone called in some favors to get her to say that, although it’s possible she doesn’t want to be part of the conversation and/or believes that the exchange was innocent. Even if Affleck had a relationship with Losique, that behavior at her job when she was supposed to be conducting an interview was wildly inappropriate.

The story about Affleck groping Burton’s breast on camera in 2001 got so much coverage that it was on the top of People Magazine’s site for some time. (Here’s a link to Hilarie’s exchange with another Twitter user about that. That’s just for context, we’ve already talked about it.)

After that tweet Burton embedded a video of the incident and wrote that she had to laugh to keep from crying. In fact laughing is often an automatic nervous response women have to unwanted advances and it’s hard to suppress, especially when it’s your job to act friendly on camera.

Affleck has since apologized and he didn’t go into detail, he just tweeted an apology as damage control probably, but at least he said something.

How about something a little stronger, like he’s mortified he grabbed her like that and regrets it or no woman should have to put up with that kind of violation? Remember the character limit on Twitter is higher now and he could have written more or just taken a screenshot of a note. I guess his publicist wasn’t available to craft a response for him. One thing that Affleck has not addressed is the fact that noted badass Rose McGowan, who has hinted for over a year that Harvey Weinstein raped her, called Ben out as a liar after his statement condemning Weinstein. She tweeted that he told her at the time that he warned Harvey to stop doing that. Ben has surely heard that McGowan called his bluff and doesn’t want to touch that accusation because it’s likely true.

Just yesterday a makeup artist named Annamarie Tendler tweeted that Affleck grabbed her butt while at a Golden Globes party in 2014, and it wasn’t a mistake as he put his finger in her crack. That’s disgusting and this seems to be part of a larger pattern for him. [via Vanity Fair]
In case people might assume that was an isolated incident (are they ever?) a writer named Jen Statsky (The Good Place, Broad City) has tweeted that her friends were also grabbed by Affleck at that same party:

So now we know of two cases of Ben’s horrible behavior caught on camera and at least one or more additional times in which he grabbed women at a party. Imagine how much he’s possibly done behind the scenes and what we’re going to hear about him next. Imagine how much shit is about to come out about other actors and Hollywood bigwigs grossly abusing their power by violating women. Affleck probably doesn’t think grabbing women’s boobs and butts or making them sit on his lap is a big deal because compared to what the other men in his industry do it’s nothing.

Will Affleck go to rehab now? Will he make a statement acknowledging his behavior was despicable? Grabbing and groping women is sexual assault and should not be trivialized. He’s canceled as far as I’m concerned.

The photos of Affleck in the ill-fitting jacket were taken yesterday outside of an outpatient recovery facility, which he visited for the third day in a row. I would say that he should visit a woman’s shelter to listen to their stories but he’d probably proposition them and try to feel their butts in the hallways. I’m being flip but it’s probably true. Credit: Backgrid, Getty

 

178 Responses to “Ben Affleck grabbed a makeup artist’s butt in 2014, will he apologize for that too?”

  1. Froggy says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Not if there’s no video of it. 🙄

    Reply
  2. Maya says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:39 am

    My question is – does/did Jennifer know? If she knew and did nothing then I may have to cancel her as well.

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Does he just not have any handlers at all?

    Why would any PR people have allowed the wooden, one line “apology” to appear via Twitter (or at all)? He’s just making it worse.

    God, he’s just so gross.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      October 12, 2017 at 9:04 am

      gross is an understatement.

      does no one remember that story that (I think) Kevin Smith or one of the View Askew people told about how Affleck would come up behind someone who was sitting down and plop his junk (twig and berries both) on top of the person’s head? Like, it was a THING he did as a joke to a lot of people.

      Reply
    • jas says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:36 am

      According to @bobbie ‘s comment above Jennifer Garner is his handler. She is responsible for him. She is responsible for the publics opinions about him. He was just a victim to her PR genius ways. He didn’t want the be seen as a family man she made him do it. (Pure sarcasm in case it is not obvious)
      Ben Affleck is responsible for Ben Affleck. Period.

      Reply
      • TaraSt says:
        October 12, 2017 at 10:47 am

        But Jen *was* his handler for years, lol. She did aid the public’s opinion of him. He wasn’t a victim of her PR genius ways – he benefited from them. He wanted to be seen as a family man and she helped him even though it was clearly very different behind the scenes. There are posts in this very thread that state how much of Ben’s messiness we are now seeing *because Jen isn’t protecting him anymore.* So which is it? Did she help at any cost to portray the image that he/she/they wanted, or didn’t she? The whole “she’s a PR master” thing that I kept seeing on this board for the last two years is really coming back to bite her now.

  4. Cbould says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:40 am

    His first “apology” was a joke so a second one would be pointless.

    He is far grosser than I thought.

    **cancelled**

    Reply
  5. Purplehazeforever says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:41 am

    He’s acted like a frat boy from day one, not surprised.

    Reply
  6. Sullivan says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:42 am

    He’s repulsive.

    Reply
  7. M. says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I certainly hope this means we will see less Of him…so sick of him and everyone in his circle

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Color me shocked that the man who banged the nanny and is now publicly dating his side piece of 3 years is a disgusting pig. I know those things have nothing to do with actual, sexual assault, I’m just saying I have zero trouble believing this and worse. He is disgusting. F*ck Ben Affleck.

    Reply
    • ell says:
      October 12, 2017 at 8:32 am

      oh please. being a cheater and being someone who harasses women are completely different things.

      Reply
      • Luca76 says:
        October 12, 2017 at 8:45 am

        Not completely different in his case. Its part of a pattern. He aggressively comes onto everyone. Some women are impressed by his charisma/stardom etc and those are the ones who are swept away by his aggressive narcissistic ‘love bomb’ of attention. The women who don’t consent well thats really besides the point right? He’s going to get the power trip and humiliation he wants. Thats the way he operates. He’s a predator.
        Theres a difference between an affair and the kind of indiscriminate womanizing that BA displays.

      • Mannori says:
        October 12, 2017 at 8:55 am

        I agree with shambles is clearly a pattern of disrespecting women there. Not every cheater is a sexual harasser but both conducts are based on the assumption that they’re allowed to do whatever they want regarding women.

      • Shambles says:
        October 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

        I literally, word for word, said “I know those things don’t have anything to do with actual, sexual assault” ??? Lol. Did you just choose to ignore that? But, like Luca said, patterns of deviant sexual behavior definitely mean something here.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        October 12, 2017 at 9:12 am

        “being a cheater and being someone who harasses women are completely different things.”

        and yet, he’s both. so, not always different things.

      • ell says:
        October 12, 2017 at 9:13 am

        @Shambles i didn’t ignore anything. you still made your point that even though they’re different things, a man who cheats being someone who would potentially harass women doesn’t surprise you. but it’s a generalisation that makes no sense.

        now, if we’re talking affleck i don’t disagree with luca76′s point; there’s definitely something much more sinister going on with him other than simply being a man who likes to cheat (the alcohol, the gambling, etc). i just reject the he cheats = he could do anything as a general notion.

        @Mannori: ‘Not every cheater is a sexual harasser but both conducts are based on the assumption that they’re allowed to do whatever they want regarding women.’

        no. because women cheat on their male partners as well. sometimes cheating CAN be a symptom of misogyny and thinking you can treat women however you like. many other times cheating is just cheating, and both genders do it.

      • Shambles says:
        October 12, 2017 at 9:40 am

        “many other times cheating is just cheating, and both genders do it.”

        Okay, but that doesn’t actually matter here, because this is obviously not one of those “many other times”? This is one of those instances where, obviously, his cheating and his misogyny are deeply intertwined. So your point is kind of moot. I understand that you reject the notion that cheating automatically opens someone up for other unsavory behavior, but I don’t. Yes, sometimes cheaters are just cheaters, and there’s nothing more to it. I respect your right to defend that notion. But many times, cheaters are also sociopaths, predators, etc. I have personal experience which speaks to this. Harvey Weinstein’s wife may have thought he was “just a cheater,” but look what was underneath all of that?

        My point was that I have no trouble believing that a man who has already been proven to engage in piggish behavior is engaging in more piggish, and possibly predatory, behavior. A man who is capable of looking his wife in the eye while he sleeps with the nanny to their children is probably capable of some really f*cked up sh!t. Cheating, and the circumstances around it, shows what a person is capable of. I’m not trying to be holier than thou~ I’ve shown myself to be capable of some messed up things at times, too. I’m just saying, it’s not a stretch, and I don’t feel bad for pointing it out. *shrugs*

      • ell says:
        October 12, 2017 at 10:12 am

        i don’t agree. but ben affleck is not a hill i want to die on, so agree to disagree.

      • Shambles says:
        October 12, 2017 at 10:16 am

        Indeed. *handshake*

    • Agapanthus says:
      October 12, 2017 at 9:59 am

      I agree. From what we know, he clearly has MAJOR ISSUES in his relationships with women, so nothing would surprise me. For a man to be repeatedly unfaithful in a heterosexual, monogamous relationship is disrespectful of women. There are clear boundary violations here. Given his multiple addictions, I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a so-called sex addiction as well.

      Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Surprise surprise two brothers that have no concept of what’s appropriate. Amazing.

    Reply
  10. QueenB says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:45 am

    To quote Rose McGowan: Ben Affleck F*ck off

    He wrote half a novel about Weinstein and how sooo terrible his treatment of women was and how totally wrong it is and when its about him its “ah well sorry”

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:46 am

    And conveniently, pap photos of Jen Garner appear…we see you trying to gloss over your complicity, Jen.

    Reply
  12. Mia4s says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:47 am

    He is so beyond messed up.

    Does anyone have the name and address of the publicist in charge of the Justice League press tour? I’d like to send her or him a bottle of scotch…and vodka…and mezcal….and something chocolate. I think they’re going to need it.

    Reply
  13. Thebees says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:51 am

    This may be a jeavy prediction but the “treatment” business is about to be booming! Every person who is being called out now has some need for rehab and will justify their behavior past and present on an addiction!
    I’m miss Cleo, call me now!

    Reply
  14. klc says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I have no idea what rehab does to change any of this.

    Rehab cannot humble a person or force them to show appropriate conduct.

    In order for these men to really feel the impact of their behavior they are going to have to lose something, something will have to humble them and show them that they are not entitled to do anything they want.

    Reply
  15. Veronica says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Man, Jennifer was smart to abandon that ship before the rest of us saw it sinking.

    Reply
  16. trollontheloose says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:57 am

    It takes one person to come out and speak about their assault and the flood gates open. How many of these guys are out there? Evan Rachel Wood was raped twice and wishes she could out her rapist but can’t (the 2nd was by a ex). Rob Schneider had a old perv (who is dead) telling him to crawl toward him while the perv disrobed. I think many have bottled up their experiences and now found a voice among other to free themselves of the trauma. sometimes when I see these young girls like the Jenner and Richies and Co with boyfriends twice their ages I wonder since when is it ok for 40 something to go to or party with 16-18 years old while most have already been in a dozen relationship with multiple kids.. there is a atmosphere in Hollywood that is so unhealthy one can be easily lost when the line are blurred. Affleck, Leo, Tobey Maguire and Alex Rodriguez making derogatory comments about women , ex J.lo, while playing poker (you can read the New York Post of June 2014..)..

    Reply
  17. Joni says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Not defending him, but he was drunk AF that night. He was tipsy and slurring his speech when he was presenting an award, so I can’t image what he was like at the after party. It’s still no excuse, though.

    Reply
  18. wheneight says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Can’t believe Jennifer Garner stayed with this creep for so long. He’s really falling apart without her, and she’s doing amazing.

    Reply
  19. Parigo says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Good. Out them all. All the inappropriate behavior, all the harassment, all the a**holes…

    Reply
  20. a reader says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:18 am

    #NotMyBatman

    Reply
  21. kibbles says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Women – here is a lesson for you. These type of men do not change. Period. Jennifer Garner fell in love with him hard. That is evident in the Dinner For Five video. She probably thought she alone along with having children would be enough to change him. So many women in love believe that. Most of them do not change, they just suppress their douchebag behavior and urges for a little while before they act up again. Some people call me pessimistic, but I call it being realistic and pragmatic. Look for the signs early on when meeting a man and cancel him ASAP if he turns out to be the douchebag frat boy type who is known to do these sorts of things to women. If not, you will undoubtedly end up either in an unhappy marriage, faced with infidelity, or divorced. Don’t ever believe a man will change just for you or even the children you have together.

    Reply
  22. tcbc says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:52 am

    This may also be why the SNL staff doesn’t like him. Tendler’s husband, comedian John Mulaney, was a breakout writer on the show from 2008-2014.

    Reply
  23. Mannori says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I guess this is why most men in Hollywood are hiding or issuing tepid statements: because they fear that someone will call out their bluff and hypocrisy as most of them probably have a lot of skeletons to hide, specially regarding their (mis)treatment of women on different levels. probably not all of them have engaged in criminal behavior like groping and kissing and harassing (let’s remember all of them are criminal sexual abuse) but many of them have used their power, fame and money to at some point get laid by overpowering someone. Because that’s the reason why most guys what to become actors or just being known in the industry: it gets them laid.

    Reply
  24. rosemcg fan says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Jen Garner is exactly the type of person who would stay quiet and look the other way while her King/husband pulled stunts like this. Unsurprisingly, she’s said nada in support of her own colleagues who have been victimized, hasn’t condemned Weinstein or sexual harassment in the industry. It’s been hearts and flowers all over her social media since this thing broke a week ago. More looking the other way. Can’t stand her.

    Reply
  25. island_girl says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Ben and Casey’s mother must be heartbroken. A single mother doing what you can to raise to two boys and this is what you get? Ugh.

    Reply
  26. angie0717 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I am so over this bratty frat boy who’s actually a grown ass man. Yes, Ben Affleck is so cancelled.

    Reply
  27. lauren says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Poor Hilarie Burton was just a kid when he assaulted her, said that she laughed to keep from crying. Sickening. His throwaway “apology” on twitter was total trash. Now we find out that he’s been groping women as recently as 2014? Delete your account, Ben. Delete your life. GO AWAY.

    Reply
  28. Shambles says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:26 am

    This thread is infuriating

    Reply
    • Purplehazeforever says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:04 am

      It’s very infuriating. Ben Affleck has been a problem for a long time & now people are seeing it??? I get that most don’t equate cheating with assault & predatory behavior, I surely don’t. And I’m not there yet with Ben but his behavior is terrible. Many of these threads forget that Affleck has additional demons: addictions & multiple ones at that. Gambling, alcohol & drugs. Has everyone forgotten the alleged rumor he slept with the barely legal Britney Spears at 18 when he was 30 years old? That was what supposedly split her up from Justin Timberlake. The 2014 after party where he grabbed the makeup artist butt he was visibly drunk. It’s no excuse but I can guarantee you he doesn’t remember any of it.

      Reply
      • ell says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:27 am

        i didn’t know any of those things about him, but then again i’m a barely 80s kid, so i would have been like 10 when britney was 18, and not reading gossip. it seems that all those things that were going on in the 90s early 00s, which were well known at the time, have been swept under the rug and forgotten as time passed. lots of things about brad pitt and johnny depp as well. it’s odd, and worrying.

      • Kitten says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:43 am

        I wasn’t going to click. Didn’t click all morning because I knew it would be the same old shit.

        But my curiosity got the best of me.

        I seriously want to scream. My fingers are actually shaking as I write this.

        Thank you to my friends here–Paranormalgirl, Jerusha, Shamby, Detritus, and others.

        Because I just don’t have it in me anymore.

      • detritus says:
        October 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        ladies. my sisters. my coven. Please, please practice self care.These topics are nasty, and bring up a lot of echos for many of us, and your first responsibility is always, always to yourself. You can’t do good without being good to yourself first.

        You should know though, that seeing you lovelies (and a few brave men) comment here – you give me hope.

        The ladies who speak about raising their boys and girls to understand these issues – you give me hope.

        It is always going to be a battle, but seeing some of these names, seeing them fight for change – this gives me hope.

        I had a moment of intense gratitude reading through threads yesterday and seeing on each and every one a person or persons speaking up against the toxic narrative. At being able to read Kaiser, and CB, and Corey, and Hecate. Strong voices who get things right. who hopefully provoke thought.

        For every nasty response, there is someone reading the comments, someone who may be reached by what we are saying.

    • detritus says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:06 am

      I am not happy.

      Garner’s name should not be on anyones lips with blame for this.

      Reply
      • Shambles says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:11 am

        You should have seen what this comment looked like originally. There were a lot of all-caps and angry question marks. Jen Garner was mentioned approximately nowhere in this article. Why is it that we cannot be appalled at the disgusting, predatory behavior of men and just leave it at that? Why do we always have to make it a woman’s fault? Is it because of the snake and the apple? No, really. Is it because the Bible told us that we are responsible for everything up to and including the original sin? I am so f*cking tired.

      • ell says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:31 am

        it’s the same reason why when this story first broke, some were happily chanting about jennifer lawrence and alicia vikander’s demise. as if it were their fault, somehow.

        so much internalised misogyny from some commenters, i mean i completely understand not liking a celeb, but this is not the time to be petty.

      • detritus says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:35 am

        I feel you. It can really hurt when you realize a community you thought was super progressive, still has a lot of changing to do. And when you realize this is super progressive, and we are still here.

        Its horrifying when your realize how deeply engrained sexism is. I mean, that f*cking snake gave Eve that apple, but here we are. Still focusing on Eve.

        I guess its just ever so much easier to blame other women. Then you don’t need to think any deeper. Why examine, when you can just position yourself as better?

        It’s the same shit. different day.

      • Kitten says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:55 am

        @ Detritus- I definitely think that’s part of why we do this to each other.

        Women want to believe that it can never happen to them because they’re not Jen Garner or Georgina Chapman or ______. There’s a sense of security in condemning the woman, pointing to her failures and saying “This happened because she did/didn’t do ____.” instead of acknowledging the complexities of a relationship, especially one that involves a level of abuse–be it emotional or physical or both–and acknowledging that even intelligent, caring women can end up in abusive/toxic relationships.

        It’s pretty sad to see women being weaponized against each other, used as a tool of the patriarchy to push their sexist message.

      • Stacy says:
        October 12, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        Yeah it was really disgusting how posters were trying to blame Shookus for his drinking in other posts. Ben Affleck blamed JLo for his career problems and was allowed to get away with it. It’s always blame someone else. Not very progressive.

      • ell says:
        October 12, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        @Kitten i think specifically in JG’s case, is that people believe she knew exactly what he did and she curated his imagine to sweep all his crap away, like pr. while there’s some truth to that, the trouble is we literally have NO idea whether she ever did know of any harassment, so to accuse her of enabling him of harassing other women is pretty out of line. like, i’m not denying they both seem quite messy as people, but taking it out on her instead of him is nagl and i don’t get it.

        ETA: @Stacy, exactly. literally every BA thread in the last few months has been a letdown of internalised misogyny.

      • detritus says:
        October 12, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        @stacy, for full disclosure, I was one of the commenters who put some of the blame on Lindsay. I was wrong.
        It has to deal with my own issues with alcoholics, and it was unfair, and some other commenters called me out on it. its amazing where and when misogyny will surface. I feel like Mad Eye Moody – constant vigilance!

      • Tiffany :) says:
        October 12, 2017 at 12:27 pm

        Wise words, detritus.

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 12, 2017 at 12:48 pm

        @detritus, kitten, Shambs, paranormal and all the lovely ladies of Celebitchy

        I just want to say as our culture changes, and we begin to understand what has happened to us these subjects hit raw nerves that have hard scar tissue over them that we put there to survive. As these issues come up where are faced with trying to untangle our conditioning, and we aren’t always going to get it right.
        I know my views have changed dramatically since the Harvey story came out. And I began to understand what has happened to me in my past. I have kept a secret that I can’t tuck away anymore, and it has me near tears almost every day. It is also why I look at a man like Ben, and I see him so clearly now as one of the most insidious types of misogynists.
        These issues are raw and frustrating, and the fall back to blame the woman is really about the narrative that everything is our fault. I think it is excruciating to relinquish that role because it means that we had no power at all in those situations. Self-blame is like trying to pretend you had choices or could have done something different when it is only a lie. You had no control, and that is why it stays and hurts for so long. We are used to blaming ourselves, so we blame other women.

        We should lean into the conversation as hard as it is and not be afraid to get it wrong sometimes or to correct ourselves when challenged.

  29. Caroline says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Reportedly Jen did not attend 2014 after party.
    She went home to care for their children & Ben stayed.Ben was reportedly very drunk that night & I am betting they separated shortly after!

    Reply
  30. detritus says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Ah yes. Tale as old as time. Woman stays with dog of a husband, becomes equally at fault for his behaviours. The only thing worse than an abuser is the woman who thinks he might change, of course. Let us all jump on her for not realizing it earlier.

    Its ever so much nicer to blame someone close to the matter for not knowing, when we ourselves did not either. A certain level of comfort, that someone else, definitely not us, should have spoken out and changed this.

    Its amazing how we look for ways to put the blame on women, or turn the narrative back to how they are equally bad. We don’t even need men to do it for us, we’ve been so conditioned we do it ourselves.

    Reply
  31. Ana says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:14 am

    All the women blaming other women for their husband’s behavior don’t deserve being here. What a disappointment!

    Reply
  32. Caroline says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Sadly,
    I think we would have liked to believe Ben had matured since hanging out with Kevin Smith. I think Kevin Smith knew the true Ben!

    Reply
  33. elizabeth says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I support the women who were victimized by Ben Affleck and I praise their courage in speaking out. I don’t support the women who enabled him for years. Fuck them.

    Reply
  34. Pandy says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Lucky Lindsay! Didn’t she bag a prize! LOLLLL. Oh, Karma ….

    Reply
  35. wendy says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    the whole world has known that ben affleck is, was and will ALWAYS be loser masshole trash but looked the other way for some years because his pr made sure to present a different image. i knew that would only work for so long. good god, why do men like him feel entitled to womens’ bodies? i hope he never works again.

    Reply
  36. magnoliarose says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    It is not Jennifer’s fault for his behavior.
    Sighing for England. (I am not English, but I always wanted to sprinkle that in somewhere)lol

    Joking aside, Jennifer Garner’s situation with Ben is very different from Georgina’s with Harvey. Ben is an alcoholic drug abuser, and it is easy for a wife to blame his behavior on alcohol and think if he is sober he is his real self. Butt grabbing used to be acceptable, as in bad behavior by a creep yet it wasn’t classified as assault until recently.
    If you have to say she made some poor decisions I agree and did she enable his addictions? Yes I can go with that, but I don’t believe for a second she conspired to cover up his sexual misconduct like she is being accused of here. She loved him; no one can say she did not, and she saw good in him in places that don’t exist. He didn’t buy her with a business or a film career or anything to make her overlook his faults; she honestly loved the idiot. Once you have children with a man, I am telling you something primal kicks in, and if he is a bad penny, then it can eff you up. Salvage the family at all costs, or it is your fault because you had kids with him, therefore, make him great so your kids aren’t hurt. Then there is the deep shame you married such a flawed man, so you try harder and lose yourself along the way. It keeps women in abusive situations, and there IS an element of mental abuse to their relationship. He made sure everyone in the world knew he didn’t want her, but she was in that salvage mode to her detriment and pain.

    She is a victim of a misogynistic culture that tells a wife and mother somehow it is her fault. It isn’t in this case or most cases. She is a victim, and she has to live with all of his crap for the rest of her life, and she has to put her children back together every time he disappoints them and every time he embarrasses them.

    Now she is free of him and let her move on FFS. She made some mistakes, we all have, but he is not her burden, and his behavior is not her fault.

    We have to change this perception so that complicity is understood when it is true and when it doesn’t apply.

    Reply
  37. matt not damon says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I live for those days when Ben Affleck finds himself knee-deep in his own shit. Glory be! Men like him should never, ever have children. They are a constant source of pain, embarrassment and shame to their families. The next headline that I want to read about this loser is that Warner Bros has fired him (officially) from the DCEU. You can’t have someone like this playing a superhero. Ben Affleck, delete your account! Go mop floors like your dad.

    Reply
  38. Jerusha says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I hope at some point people(women!!)will stop placing blame on Jennifer Garner and will instead wish her the best in her career and in raising her children so that Violet and Seraphina do not eventually become involved with men like their father and Sam does not become like his father, the way Ben and Casey mimicked their father.

    Reply
  39. JennaR says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I know Larry David always looks pretty miserable, but he looks especially miserable in this photo. Wow.

    Reply
  40. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I haven’t read all the comments because I had to stop. This is about another duplicitous asshole. I won’t mention his wife’s name, because she’s not grabbing ass, shoving digits in buttholes and successfully ruining the psyches of, most likely, countless women. Sorry if that was crass, but I’m in disbelief here. I’ve never liked this actor at all, but could never explain why I didn’t. He and his best friend were always too, I dunno ‘boy scouty’ for my taste. Now I completely understand why I’ve never been able to watch that charlatan on film. Shame. Lift the veils ladies and shine. Quit blaming others. Snakes know how to demand complicity in the same veins as harassment and assault.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      October 12, 2017 at 12:51 pm

      Same. When Gwyneth P mentioned him in her Oscar speech, I thought Why is she with HIM? When Bennifer1.0 was playing out in the tabloids, I thought Why is she with HIM? When JG was starring in a successful TV show, I thought Why is she with HIM? Never found him appealing in any way.

      Reply
  41. I am bored says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Ben, Casey affleck & Matt demon are cancelled.

    Reply

