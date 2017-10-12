Ben Affleck grabbed a makeup artist’s butt in 2014, will he apologize for that too?

Yesterday while reporting on Ben Affleck I included a clip of an interview he did in 2004 when he drunkenly groped a Canadian interviewer, had her sit on his lap, talked about her breasts and tickled her. At 4:50 into that interview he said “I just want to talk. All you want to do is have sex all the time.” (I remembered that interview after learning that he’d grabbed then 18 year-old Hilarie Burton’s breast on Total Request Live in 2003.) Well the interviewer, a woman named Anne-Marie Losique, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said that it was taken out of context, that it was a “game” and that he didn’t touch her when the cameras weren’t rolling. I think someone called in some favors to get her to say that, although it’s possible she doesn’t want to be part of the conversation and/or believes that the exchange was innocent. Even if Affleck had a relationship with Losique, that behavior at her job when she was supposed to be conducting an interview was wildly inappropriate.
The story about Affleck groping Burton’s breast on camera in 2001 got so much coverage that it was on the top of People Magazine’s site for some time. (Here’s a link to Hilarie’s exchange with another Twitter user about that. That’s just for context, we’ve already talked about it.)
After that tweet Burton embedded a video of the incident and wrote that she had to laugh to keep from crying. In fact laughing is often an automatic nervous response women have to unwanted advances and it’s hard to suppress, especially when it’s your job to act friendly on camera.
Affleck has since apologized and he didn’t go into detail, he just tweeted an apology as damage control probably, but at least he said something.
I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize
— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017
How about something a little stronger, like he’s mortified he grabbed her like that and regrets it or no woman should have to put up with that kind of violation? Remember the character limit on Twitter is higher now and he could have written more or just taken a screenshot of a note. I guess his publicist wasn’t available to craft a response for him. One thing that Affleck has not addressed is the fact that noted badass Rose McGowan, who has hinted for over a year that Harvey Weinstein raped her, called Ben out as a liar after his statement condemning Weinstein. She tweeted that he told her at the time that he warned Harvey to stop doing that. Ben has surely heard that McGowan called his bluff and doesn’t want to touch that accusation because it’s likely true.
Just yesterday a makeup artist named Annamarie Tendler tweeted that Affleck grabbed her butt while at a Golden Globes party in 2014, and it wasn’t a mistake as he put his finger in her crack. That’s disgusting and this seems to be part of a larger pattern for him. [via Vanity Fair]
In case people might assume that was an isolated incident (are they ever?) a writer named Jen Statsky (The Good Place, Broad City) has tweeted that her friends were also grabbed by Affleck at that same party:
I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience. https://t.co/GlSIllKqAJ
— Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) October 11, 2017
So now we know of two cases of Ben’s horrible behavior caught on camera and at least one or more additional times in which he grabbed women at a party. Imagine how much he’s possibly done behind the scenes and what we’re going to hear about him next. Imagine how much shit is about to come out about other actors and Hollywood bigwigs grossly abusing their power by violating women. Affleck probably doesn’t think grabbing women’s boobs and butts or making them sit on his lap is a big deal because compared to what the other men in his industry do it’s nothing.
Will Affleck go to rehab now? Will he make a statement acknowledging his behavior was despicable? Grabbing and groping women is sexual assault and should not be trivialized. He’s canceled as far as I’m concerned.
The photos of Affleck in the ill-fitting jacket were taken yesterday outside of an outpatient recovery facility, which he visited for the third day in a row. I would say that he should visit a woman’s shelter to listen to their stories but he’d probably proposition them and try to feel their butts in the hallways. I’m being flip but it’s probably true. Credit: Backgrid, Getty
Not if there’s no video of it. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My question is – does/did Jennifer know? If she knew and did nothing then I may have to cancel her as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to start blaming everyone associated with Affleck for his conduct. This is starting to get out of control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she responsible for his awful behavior?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say she was responsible for his behaviour only asked if she knew.
She doesn’t strike me as the type who sits quiet about these things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i wouldn’t drag JG into this; it’s naught to do with her. but she totally is the type of woman who’d be quiet about this, since she has put up with his horrendous behaviour for a decade, and even had children with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, butt grabbing isn’t really a rare thing. I’d only blame his wife if she also grabbed or she watched and laughed as he did it. Can’t blame everyone in his life for his rude behavior
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t just grab her butt though. She says he inserted his finger into her crack. That’s more like assault than just plain groping.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People AREN’T responsible for their loved ones behavior (which was a point I made yesterday regarding Ben and Casey). Wives, in particular, aren’t responsible for their husbands. I don’t know why people kerp jumping to the loved ones rather than focus on those committing the bad acts.
I have generally liked Ben Affleck (while recognizing his problematic behavior but I also felt like he recognized a long time ago that he had demons and had varying degrees of success in confronting them) but this is atrocious behavior and good on the women who experienced it for coming forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She DID do something, she divorced him! What else was she supposed to do? Get on Twitter and say her kid’s father groped women?! Have him charged?
I think we have to really analyze what we are saying when we call on people ‘do something’. What can witnesses or people ‘in the know’ actually do in situations like this? And how do we know they haven’t tried to do what they could? (I.e protect themselves and warn others).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you emma. She stuck around for ten years trying to reform his nasty ass and it didn’t work. He cheated on her and relapsed into alcohol and gambling time and time again, and she finally left him. NannyGate was the best thing that could have happened to Garner because it forced her to evaluate her situation and leave before he caused her any more public humiliation. Could have been sooner in my book, but at least she finally did it. I doubt she was around when he was groping women. Garner did what she could to try to change him, then learned that Affleck does not and will never change. It’s probably heartbreaking for her, but she and her children are better off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes-I feel like so many of these comments are from 23 year old women in grad school. If you are a cog in a corporate environment and you hear “rumors” about things, there’s really nothing you can do. Harvey Weinstein isn’t the only person out there in a position of power where there were rumors of his “casting couch”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am no Jen Garner apologist. That being said unless this is a Camille Cosby case where she was confronted by women he assaulted or witnessed then enabled the assault she really has absolutely nothing to do with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, it only took to post #2 to try to also blame a woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again. Just so f*cking sick of comments like these.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This trend is depressing the hell out of me. I can’t believe how pervasive it’s become.
Women are not responsible for the actions of men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For years I have read on here and elsewhere about her PR maneuvering to make him look good and hide his bad side and secrets. She has been praised ad nauseam for her so-called “skills.” Well we ALL know what she was hiding so hard now. It’s just disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop. Just stop. God, will women EVER really come together and stop blaming and judging other women for things they did not do? That’s what’s disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am going to post my opinion whether you like it or not. I will not be silenced because you can’t handle someone daring to call out one of your faves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not even one of my “faves.” And I’m calling YOU out over you misogyny whether YOU like it or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@paranormalgirl Nothing CC said is misogynistic or sexist. That person has questions about Ben Affleck’s PR/handler, aka Jennifer Garner, covering things up and they are valid. Just because you don’t like it doesn’t make it misogyny. It has been discussed on this board for years how she has manipulated the public’s opinion of Ben Affleck in her favor and there is no point in denying it now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah this is surreal. Post #2 and people are blaming Jen Garner for Ben being a disgusting pig in 2001 and 2004? It is act Ally crazy-making to read these type of comments.
America, the misogyny problem is real. Holy smokes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2014. It’s even in title.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Paranormalgirl @ Peanut – I admire that you tried.
Is it really any wonder that we have Trump in the White House instead of Hillary?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said, Paranormalgirl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, for god’s sake! Yeah, it’s all her fault. It’s her fault he was a sleaze for a decade before she met him. Why not drag Lindsey in, too? Hasn’t she known him for about ten years?Stretching, there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shookus hasn’t been married to him for almost 13 years, hasn’t had three band-aid kids with him, hasn’t protected and cultivated his image in the press for more than a decade. Garner’s the one who protected this KNOWN sleaze bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rosencg. And it is STILL not JG’s fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rosemcg fan, in JG’s defence (and i’m not a fan of hers at all, i think she’s a hypocrite) we don’t know whether she was aware of affleck harassing women. sure, she was aware of him being problematic, but this is on another level. for all we know she always assumed his relationships with other women were always consensual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rosemcg
Except until recently no one was really saying that Ben Affleck was harassing women. People seemed to have mostly forgotten the pre-marriage harassment that happened on camera and no one had said anything yet about the stuff that was happening later on. So we really have no idea if Jennifer was protecting him or not. She separated from him long before these recent allegations, so she didn’t leave him just to save face. She was done with him a long time ago. The only people she seems interested in protecting are her own kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“had three band-aid kids with him”
That’s a really gross way to talk about children and a family you don’t even know. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First and foremost, there are far more ways to get the “receipts” these days on people than when Jen and Ben first met. YouTube wasn’t around until 2006. And the “social” aspect of social media was confined to bulletin boards, email, and certain sites in the days before MySpace, Faceboook, and Twitter. I wouldn’t penalize her for not knowing when it is entirely possible she didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maya you are the worst. Why are we holding women responsible for men’s actions?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not responsible for his behavior. With that said, once all this blows over there is no doubt she would take him back in a heartbeat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he just not have any handlers at all?
Why would any PR people have allowed the wooden, one line “apology” to appear via Twitter (or at all)? He’s just making it worse.
God, he’s just so gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
gross is an understatement.
does no one remember that story that (I think) Kevin Smith or one of the View Askew people told about how Affleck would come up behind someone who was sitting down and plop his junk (twig and berries both) on top of the person’s head? Like, it was a THING he did as a joke to a lot of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to @bobbie ‘s comment above Jennifer Garner is his handler. She is responsible for him. She is responsible for the publics opinions about him. He was just a victim to her PR genius ways. He didn’t want the be seen as a family man she made him do it. (Pure sarcasm in case it is not obvious)
Ben Affleck is responsible for Ben Affleck. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Jen *was* his handler for years, lol. She did aid the public’s opinion of him. He wasn’t a victim of her PR genius ways – he benefited from them. He wanted to be seen as a family man and she helped him even though it was clearly very different behind the scenes. There are posts in this very thread that state how much of Ben’s messiness we are now seeing *because Jen isn’t protecting him anymore.* So which is it? Did she help at any cost to portray the image that he/she/they wanted, or didn’t she? The whole “she’s a PR master” thing that I kept seeing on this board for the last two years is really coming back to bite her now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His first “apology” was a joke so a second one would be pointless.
He is far grosser than I thought.
**cancelled**
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s acted like a frat boy from day one, not surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.^^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And there are so many bros out there doing this kind of thing (or who did when they were younger) that this will likely be a blip. If the president can brag about it, why not an actor? It makes me so mad that this might actually help his career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I certainly hope this means we will see less Of him…so sick of him and everyone in his circle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s see how this is handled with the Justice League coming out soon …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Color me shocked that the man who banged the nanny and is now publicly dating his side piece of 3 years is a disgusting pig. I know those things have nothing to do with actual, sexual assault, I’m just saying I have zero trouble believing this and worse. He is disgusting. F*ck Ben Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh please. being a cheater and being someone who harasses women are completely different things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not completely different in his case. Its part of a pattern. He aggressively comes onto everyone. Some women are impressed by his charisma/stardom etc and those are the ones who are swept away by his aggressive narcissistic ‘love bomb’ of attention. The women who don’t consent well thats really besides the point right? He’s going to get the power trip and humiliation he wants. Thats the way he operates. He’s a predator.
Theres a difference between an affair and the kind of indiscriminate womanizing that BA displays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with shambles is clearly a pattern of disrespecting women there. Not every cheater is a sexual harasser but both conducts are based on the assumption that they’re allowed to do whatever they want regarding women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I literally, word for word, said “I know those things don’t have anything to do with actual, sexual assault” ??? Lol. Did you just choose to ignore that? But, like Luca said, patterns of deviant sexual behavior definitely mean something here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“being a cheater and being someone who harasses women are completely different things.”
and yet, he’s both. so, not always different things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shambles i didn’t ignore anything. you still made your point that even though they’re different things, a man who cheats being someone who would potentially harass women doesn’t surprise you. but it’s a generalisation that makes no sense.
now, if we’re talking affleck i don’t disagree with luca76′s point; there’s definitely something much more sinister going on with him other than simply being a man who likes to cheat (the alcohol, the gambling, etc). i just reject the he cheats = he could do anything as a general notion.
@Mannori: ‘Not every cheater is a sexual harasser but both conducts are based on the assumption that they’re allowed to do whatever they want regarding women.’
no. because women cheat on their male partners as well. sometimes cheating CAN be a symptom of misogyny and thinking you can treat women however you like. many other times cheating is just cheating, and both genders do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“many other times cheating is just cheating, and both genders do it.”
Okay, but that doesn’t actually matter here, because this is obviously not one of those “many other times”? This is one of those instances where, obviously, his cheating and his misogyny are deeply intertwined. So your point is kind of moot. I understand that you reject the notion that cheating automatically opens someone up for other unsavory behavior, but I don’t. Yes, sometimes cheaters are just cheaters, and there’s nothing more to it. I respect your right to defend that notion. But many times, cheaters are also sociopaths, predators, etc. I have personal experience which speaks to this. Harvey Weinstein’s wife may have thought he was “just a cheater,” but look what was underneath all of that?
My point was that I have no trouble believing that a man who has already been proven to engage in piggish behavior is engaging in more piggish, and possibly predatory, behavior. A man who is capable of looking his wife in the eye while he sleeps with the nanny to their children is probably capable of some really f*cked up sh!t. Cheating, and the circumstances around it, shows what a person is capable of. I’m not trying to be holier than thou~ I’ve shown myself to be capable of some messed up things at times, too. I’m just saying, it’s not a stretch, and I don’t feel bad for pointing it out. *shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t agree. but ben affleck is not a hill i want to die on, so agree to disagree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed. *handshake*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. From what we know, he clearly has MAJOR ISSUES in his relationships with women, so nothing would surprise me. For a man to be repeatedly unfaithful in a heterosexual, monogamous relationship is disrespectful of women. There are clear boundary violations here. Given his multiple addictions, I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a so-called sex addiction as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surprise surprise two brothers that have no concept of what’s appropriate. Amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point, who raised the Affleck asshats?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, blame a woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think that it’s some kind of coincidence that both Ben and Casey grew up to be hardcore addicts? Both cheated on their wives and now we learn that both are sexual molestors as well. Yeah I’m okay with blaming their parenting for at least some of it. Also, it wouldn’t surprise me if, like Casey, Ben has quietly settled lawsuits from victims and has been able to keep it out of the press, with Jen Garner’s help of course. That wouldn’t surprise me at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both men have basically turned into their largely absent alcoholic father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was going to say they are legit their dad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their mother raised them, and if I were a betting woman, I would say these boys have some Mommy issues. Deep too.
No excuses of course but Sigmund Freud is crying in the netherworld because he can’t get his hands on these two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To quote Rose McGowan: Ben Affleck F*ck off
He wrote half a novel about Weinstein and how sooo terrible his treatment of women was and how totally wrong it is and when its about him its “ah well sorry”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the novel never mentioned Wankstain. Hes protecting these abusers while taking the barest minimum of culpability.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And conveniently, pap photos of Jen Garner appear…we see you trying to gloss over your complicity, Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she responsible for his behavior? Man is a dog, so let’s blame the woman who should’ve had him under control? That’s what we’re going with here?
So disturbed by the sexism that’s been exposed in the comments at this site over the last few days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t responsible for his behavior. I never said that. I said she’s complicit. She is. That’s not sexist. It’s fact. She’s rehabbed his image and played PR games to make him look good. I’m not cool with that. She also likely knew, and did nothing. She let him slide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have to agree with @abby rose that it is, in fact, sexist to immediately jump to blame his ex-wife. If, in fact, she is “complicit” (of which there is no proof), it is because she is a part of an inherently sexist and corrupt system. Rather than jumping to blame her for that system, we should be examining the misogyny in it and focusing on ways to address it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS, it isn’t SEXISM to have questions about a sex offender’s spouse, what they knew and what they did to hide the behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is the father of their children.During many years,she tries to save their marriage because of his behavior.Don’t blame the wife for his husband’s behavior.Above all when they are divorced.She underwent his behavior
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She married and had children with him knowing what he was.
The behaviour in these videos was standard him in the years before they got together. He was known for being sleazy, he was known for being an alcoholic, he was known for cheating. Not long before they started dating he’d just gone out of his way to very publically humiliate J.Lo, because he was too much of a coward to just break up with her.
Ben is disgusting, but he’s never really tried to hide it (and when he has tried, he’s failed, because he’s sloppy). All the crappy things he did throughout his marriage, he’d done publically to women before. His behaviour isn’t Jennifer’s fault, obviously, but she certainly can’t claim she didn’t know exactly what she was getting into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They aren’t legally divorced yet and I’m guessing that Doormat Jen will use this as an excuse to take him back and rehab his image yet again. He’ll probably “find Jesus” or some other bullshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Garner is not the problem here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless she was actually confronted with the behavior and covered up for him or knowingly helped him to orchestrate and procure women into vulnerable positions she is absolutely not complicit. I am positive she was aware of his infidelities and looked the other way. But I also believe she always took it for granted that these were consensual relationships. She is not the saint she advertizes herself to be but in no way is ANY Of this her fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did her damnedest to protect his image and make him look good for more than 10 years. She knew what she was covering up. Now WE do, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, no we don’t. We have NO idea what she knew or didn’t, what went on in her head. Stop it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh PUH-LEASE. She was on a mission to make him look like Mr. Family Man from the time she got knocked up. He was sleazy TRASH before than and she was the main reason his Good Guy image had everyone fooled for years. People all over the internet have been saying that for a long time but now that we all see the deviant that she was protecting, you want to absolve her of guilt. Nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, you really an issue with her, don’t you? Apparently she pisses in your cereal on a daily basis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s just as much of a chance that she was there trying to get him to realize his behaviour was gross and trying to stop it, but that she didn’t announce it to the public.
You can’t blame her for her husband being a douche and you can’t know what their conversations were over the past 5 or so years. Perhaps his behaviour was better when they were together and that’s why she stayed. It is ridiculous to assume guilt on her part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep on fighting the good fight, Paranormalgirl.
As I always say, internalized misogyny is one helluva drug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pictures of her picking up her children from school? Something she probably does every day? Is she supposed to go into hiding because her ex is shit? Try dragging the paps who know her routine and want to get pictures of her looking upset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair Jen dose photo ops every day so this is not out of the norm for her, girlfriend loves the paparazzi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Rapunzel, Uhm what? This is about Ben Affleck -NOT his soon to be ex wife. Focus on the real perpetrator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is she complicit? She has been separated from him for over 2 years. She didn’t try to prevent or gloss over any of his recent scandals. Dude is crashing and burning as a result of his own behavior and she isn’t even trying to cover it up for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many of these comments are just…. horrid. Sad and horrid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup unconscionable, disgusting, appalling, the usual….smdh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so beyond messed up.
Does anyone have the name and address of the publicist in charge of the Justice League press tour? I’d like to send her or him a bottle of scotch…and vodka…and mezcal….and something chocolate. I think they’re going to need it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! So true. What a nightmare for those folks in charge of publicity for Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heck we should send something to the entire cast at this point. Promo for this will be a nightmare.
Meanwhile the Thor cast biggest issue might be if someone brings up TSwift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s an interesting statement @Nicole. Wasn’t it two days ago you were furious at Kate Winslet but you see no issue was Thor star Cate Blanchett who won an Oscar in a Woody Allen film, named one of her sons after Roman Polanski, and works with but has condemned Weinstein?
I have no problem supporting either woman’s work and statements, I’m just curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if he checks into rehab so he can skip it. At this point I think WB would actually be happy if he didn’t show up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could see WB insisting he goes to rehab to keep him from the press.
They’re trying to sell a $200+ million movie, capitalize on the success and popularity of Wonder Woman, and their Batman is in videos all over the internet being gross and assaulting women. People there must be sh!tting their pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This may be a jeavy prediction but the “treatment” business is about to be booming! Every person who is being called out now has some need for rehab and will justify their behavior past and present on an addiction!
I’m miss Cleo, call me now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea what rehab does to change any of this.
Rehab cannot humble a person or force them to show appropriate conduct.
In order for these men to really feel the impact of their behavior they are going to have to lose something, something will have to humble them and show them that they are not entitled to do anything they want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, Jennifer was smart to abandon that ship before the rest of us saw it sinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe. I just hope she’s in intensive therapy to work out why she stayed and sacrificed a good portion of her career for this guy who cheated on her, was dismissive of her, and generally is rather gross. Stayed ten years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What! He was doing it with the nanny and she still didn’t kick him to the curb
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They still aren’t legally divorced yet. I’m sure she’s so eager to help him recover from this, as are her stans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, it isn’t being a “stan” to think she doesn’t deserve the shit you and others like you are heaping on her. It’s actually being a decent human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@para. ++++++++++++++
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol more like it was halfway sunk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol you are being generous. He was a total wreck before and Jennifer put a band aid on a hull breach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was a mess before he split with Jen, but it’s amazing how fast he has fallen since their divorce announcement. She really was the main person holding all of his sh*t together and his descent has been spectacular since she gave up custody on making him at least appear to be a decent man. He’s back to being bloated, abusing alcohol and who knows what else, and now he and Damon are deservedly being attached to their dude bro Weinstein. Love seeing these jerks finally taken down. All of their careers deserve to be ruined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It takes one person to come out and speak about their assault and the flood gates open. How many of these guys are out there? Evan Rachel Wood was raped twice and wishes she could out her rapist but can’t (the 2nd was by a ex). Rob Schneider had a old perv (who is dead) telling him to crawl toward him while the perv disrobed. I think many have bottled up their experiences and now found a voice among other to free themselves of the trauma. sometimes when I see these young girls like the Jenner and Richies and Co with boyfriends twice their ages I wonder since when is it ok for 40 something to go to or party with 16-18 years old while most have already been in a dozen relationship with multiple kids.. there is a atmosphere in Hollywood that is so unhealthy one can be easily lost when the line are blurred. Affleck, Leo, Tobey Maguire and Alex Rodriguez making derogatory comments about women , ex J.lo, while playing poker (you can read the New York Post of June 2014..)..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are SO many out there. My husband is a lawyer in the entertainment industry (contractual law, primarily the talent side) and he said he is always hearing about settlements involving Hollywood “players” and things like sexual harassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@para, you and your husband must have the most interesting conversations about the people you work with. I look for your responses on here all the time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, but we usually end up talking about the latest article on how healthy farting is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not defending him, but he was drunk AF that night. He was tipsy and slurring his speech when he was presenting an award, so I can’t image what he was like at the after party. It’s still no excuse, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, a lot of his gross behavior seems to be when he is really drunk. Which doesn’t make it okay at all, but I don’t think it is the same abuse of power thrill that makes Weinstein tick. But who knows what will come out now that everyone is talking…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In vino veritas, you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always say “In vino oblivio”, but my tolerance isn’t what it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t believe Jennifer Garner stayed with this creep for so long. He’s really falling apart without her, and she’s doing amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good. Out them all. All the inappropriate behavior, all the harassment, all the a**holes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes! lets not stop at Weinstein and Affleck, these two pigs are well known for their grossness. I’d like to know about the least obvious ones, the ones who present themselves as family guys. Those are the most dangerous ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#NotMyBatman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women – here is a lesson for you. These type of men do not change. Period. Jennifer Garner fell in love with him hard. That is evident in the Dinner For Five video. She probably thought she alone along with having children would be enough to change him. So many women in love believe that. Most of them do not change, they just suppress their douchebag behavior and urges for a little while before they act up again. Some people call me pessimistic, but I call it being realistic and pragmatic. Look for the signs early on when meeting a man and cancel him ASAP if he turns out to be the douchebag frat boy type who is known to do these sorts of things to women. If not, you will undoubtedly end up either in an unhappy marriage, faced with infidelity, or divorced. Don’t ever believe a man will change just for you or even the children you have together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless she’s some kind of hillbilly idiot, she realized that he hadn’t changed after Kid #1. She then proceeded to have two others, including the last one when they were on the verge of divorce. I don’t feel any sympathy for her whatsoever. She knew what she was doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS STOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Joni No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ CC, you really have some deep issues with Garner. You are entitled to your opinion, but you’re so angry about HER specifically that there is definitely something else going on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hillbilly? Is this about her WV heritage? Watch it cc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You should stop because you’re embarrassing yourself all over this thread.
You really need to learn to love yourself, CC
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whats your damage, CC? You’ve said your piece.
Everyone’s seen your opinion now, and very few agree.
The type and direction of your comments make it sound like you made a hard choice in your life, and are judging anyone who chose differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just have to laugh when I think about Garner having to explain to her kids how Daddy slept with the nanny, how he can’t stop drinking and taking drugs, how he tried to hide his slave-owning ancestors and NOW how he’s sexually harassed young women. Her eyes were wide open and no one needs to hate him for her, right??? Ben Affleck is cancelled, his dirtbag brother is cancelled, and you know what? Jennifer Garner is cancelled too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it is funny for either Jen’s children or Lindsay’s children (Affleck’s current enabler gf). Let’s not pretend Garner is the only parent who has had to hide her spouse’s behavior. This happens all the time to normal non-famous people. Whatever Garner and Affleck’s faults are, their children are innocent in all of this. I don’t envy any parent who has to deal with a spouse who abuses sex, alcohol, drugs, etc. and have to explain this horrible behavior to children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that is so hilarious! Hahaha!! Perhaps you could help out by gathering up a collection of clippings about d-bag Ben and sending them to Violet. I know she’d laugh along with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i feel for those children, he’s the worst but to them he’s still dad. i don’t like JG, but i don’t think her having to explain this is very funny. hopefully those children have enough support from extended family/friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ell. Someone who laughs about the hurt his children will feel has no business slamming their mother. Sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This may also be why the SNL staff doesn’t like him. Tendler’s husband, comedian John Mulaney, was a breakout writer on the show from 2008-2014.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just going to post about this. Affleck harassed/assaulted the wife of his then-sidepiece/now-girlfriend’s coworker. Wonder if Lindsay knew about this at the time…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess this is why most men in Hollywood are hiding or issuing tepid statements: because they fear that someone will call out their bluff and hypocrisy as most of them probably have a lot of skeletons to hide, specially regarding their (mis)treatment of women on different levels. probably not all of them have engaged in criminal behavior like groping and kissing and harassing (let’s remember all of them are criminal sexual abuse) but many of them have used their power, fame and money to at some point get laid by overpowering someone. Because that’s the reason why most guys what to become actors or just being known in the industry: it gets them laid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember when Gerard Butler fingered Jennifer Anniston’s but during a photo call, then laughed it off? Like “I don’t really think I grabbed her ass”? Gross, the lot of them. https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Gerard-Butler-Jennifer-Aniston-Butt-Grabbing-Photo-2010-04-02-133000-7984297
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen Garner is exactly the type of person who would stay quiet and look the other way while her King/husband pulled stunts like this. Unsurprisingly, she’s said nada in support of her own colleagues who have been victimized, hasn’t condemned Weinstein or sexual harassment in the industry. It’s been hearts and flowers all over her social media since this thing broke a week ago. More looking the other way. Can’t stand her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women need to support women!!! Jesus fk, it’s commemts like these that leave us open to the abuses men love to bestowe on us. Give ur head a shake!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t entirely get the nuances of these PR things…but legit question…if she came out and made a statement couldn’t it be said she’s ‘taking the opportunity to get publicity and make it about her?” Has she even worked for Weinstein Co? I feel like the Taylor Swift haters have trained me in what to expect from gestures/statements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know why she hasn’t spoken out in support of Weinstein’s victims? Because she’s still legally married to a sex offender and is still sister-in-law to another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben and Casey’s mother must be heartbroken. A single mother doing what you can to raise to two boys and this is what you get? Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so over this bratty frat boy who’s actually a grown ass man. Yes, Ben Affleck is so cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Hilarie Burton was just a kid when he assaulted her, said that she laughed to keep from crying. Sickening. His throwaway “apology” on twitter was total trash. Now we find out that he’s been groping women as recently as 2014? Delete your account, Ben. Delete your life. GO AWAY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This thread is infuriating
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very infuriating. Ben Affleck has been a problem for a long time & now people are seeing it??? I get that most don’t equate cheating with assault & predatory behavior, I surely don’t. And I’m not there yet with Ben but his behavior is terrible. Many of these threads forget that Affleck has additional demons: addictions & multiple ones at that. Gambling, alcohol & drugs. Has everyone forgotten the alleged rumor he slept with the barely legal Britney Spears at 18 when he was 30 years old? That was what supposedly split her up from Justin Timberlake. The 2014 after party where he grabbed the makeup artist butt he was visibly drunk. It’s no excuse but I can guarantee you he doesn’t remember any of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i didn’t know any of those things about him, but then again i’m a barely 80s kid, so i would have been like 10 when britney was 18, and not reading gossip. it seems that all those things that were going on in the 90s early 00s, which were well known at the time, have been swept under the rug and forgotten as time passed. lots of things about brad pitt and johnny depp as well. it’s odd, and worrying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t going to click. Didn’t click all morning because I knew it would be the same old shit.
But my curiosity got the best of me.
I seriously want to scream. My fingers are actually shaking as I write this.
Thank you to my friends here–Paranormalgirl, Jerusha, Shamby, Detritus, and others.
Because I just don’t have it in me anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ladies. my sisters. my coven. Please, please practice self care.These topics are nasty, and bring up a lot of echos for many of us, and your first responsibility is always, always to yourself. You can’t do good without being good to yourself first.
You should know though, that seeing you lovelies (and a few brave men) comment here – you give me hope.
The ladies who speak about raising their boys and girls to understand these issues – you give me hope.
It is always going to be a battle, but seeing some of these names, seeing them fight for change – this gives me hope.
I had a moment of intense gratitude reading through threads yesterday and seeing on each and every one a person or persons speaking up against the toxic narrative. At being able to read Kaiser, and CB, and Corey, and Hecate. Strong voices who get things right. who hopefully provoke thought.
For every nasty response, there is someone reading the comments, someone who may be reached by what we are saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not happy.
Garner’s name should not be on anyones lips with blame for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You should have seen what this comment looked like originally. There were a lot of all-caps and angry question marks. Jen Garner was mentioned approximately nowhere in this article. Why is it that we cannot be appalled at the disgusting, predatory behavior of men and just leave it at that? Why do we always have to make it a woman’s fault? Is it because of the snake and the apple? No, really. Is it because the Bible told us that we are responsible for everything up to and including the original sin? I am so f*cking tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s the same reason why when this story first broke, some were happily chanting about jennifer lawrence and alicia vikander’s demise. as if it were their fault, somehow.
so much internalised misogyny from some commenters, i mean i completely understand not liking a celeb, but this is not the time to be petty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel you. It can really hurt when you realize a community you thought was super progressive, still has a lot of changing to do. And when you realize this is super progressive, and we are still here.
Its horrifying when your realize how deeply engrained sexism is. I mean, that f*cking snake gave Eve that apple, but here we are. Still focusing on Eve.
I guess its just ever so much easier to blame other women. Then you don’t need to think any deeper. Why examine, when you can just position yourself as better?
It’s the same shit. different day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Detritus- I definitely think that’s part of why we do this to each other.
Women want to believe that it can never happen to them because they’re not Jen Garner or Georgina Chapman or ______. There’s a sense of security in condemning the woman, pointing to her failures and saying “This happened because she did/didn’t do ____.” instead of acknowledging the complexities of a relationship, especially one that involves a level of abuse–be it emotional or physical or both–and acknowledging that even intelligent, caring women can end up in abusive/toxic relationships.
It’s pretty sad to see women being weaponized against each other, used as a tool of the patriarchy to push their sexist message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it was really disgusting how posters were trying to blame Shookus for his drinking in other posts. Ben Affleck blamed JLo for his career problems and was allowed to get away with it. It’s always blame someone else. Not very progressive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten i think specifically in JG’s case, is that people believe she knew exactly what he did and she curated his imagine to sweep all his crap away, like pr. while there’s some truth to that, the trouble is we literally have NO idea whether she ever did know of any harassment, so to accuse her of enabling him of harassing other women is pretty out of line. like, i’m not denying they both seem quite messy as people, but taking it out on her instead of him is nagl and i don’t get it.
ETA: @Stacy, exactly. literally every BA thread in the last few months has been a letdown of internalised misogyny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@stacy, for full disclosure, I was one of the commenters who put some of the blame on Lindsay. I was wrong.
It has to deal with my own issues with alcoholics, and it was unfair, and some other commenters called me out on it. its amazing where and when misogyny will surface. I feel like Mad Eye Moody – constant vigilance!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wise words, detritus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus, kitten, Shambs, paranormal and all the lovely ladies of Celebitchy
I just want to say as our culture changes, and we begin to understand what has happened to us these subjects hit raw nerves that have hard scar tissue over them that we put there to survive. As these issues come up where are faced with trying to untangle our conditioning, and we aren’t always going to get it right.
I know my views have changed dramatically since the Harvey story came out. And I began to understand what has happened to me in my past. I have kept a secret that I can’t tuck away anymore, and it has me near tears almost every day. It is also why I look at a man like Ben, and I see him so clearly now as one of the most insidious types of misogynists.
These issues are raw and frustrating, and the fall back to blame the woman is really about the narrative that everything is our fault. I think it is excruciating to relinquish that role because it means that we had no power at all in those situations. Self-blame is like trying to pretend you had choices or could have done something different when it is only a lie. You had no control, and that is why it stays and hurts for so long. We are used to blaming ourselves, so we blame other women.
We should lean into the conversation as hard as it is and not be afraid to get it wrong sometimes or to correct ourselves when challenged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reportedly Jen did not attend 2014 after party.
She went home to care for their children & Ben stayed.Ben was reportedly very drunk that night & I am betting they separated shortly after!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah yes. Tale as old as time. Woman stays with dog of a husband, becomes equally at fault for his behaviours. The only thing worse than an abuser is the woman who thinks he might change, of course. Let us all jump on her for not realizing it earlier.
Its ever so much nicer to blame someone close to the matter for not knowing, when we ourselves did not either. A certain level of comfort, that someone else, definitely not us, should have spoken out and changed this.
Its amazing how we look for ways to put the blame on women, or turn the narrative back to how they are equally bad. We don’t even need men to do it for us, we’ve been so conditioned we do it ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear, hear, detritus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the women blaming other women for their husband’s behavior don’t deserve being here. What a disappointment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly,
I think we would have liked to believe Ben had matured since hanging out with Kevin Smith. I think Kevin Smith knew the true Ben!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I support the women who were victimized by Ben Affleck and I praise their courage in speaking out. I don’t support the women who enabled him for years. Fuck them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lucky Lindsay! Didn’t she bag a prize! LOLLLL. Oh, Karma ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
at least she can walk away. garner is stuck dealing with his bullshit for the rest of her life. karma’s a bitch i tell you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the whole world has known that ben affleck is, was and will ALWAYS be loser masshole trash but looked the other way for some years because his pr made sure to present a different image. i knew that would only work for so long. good god, why do men like him feel entitled to womens’ bodies? i hope he never works again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is not Jennifer’s fault for his behavior.
Sighing for England. (I am not English, but I always wanted to sprinkle that in somewhere)lol
Joking aside, Jennifer Garner’s situation with Ben is very different from Georgina’s with Harvey. Ben is an alcoholic drug abuser, and it is easy for a wife to blame his behavior on alcohol and think if he is sober he is his real self. Butt grabbing used to be acceptable, as in bad behavior by a creep yet it wasn’t classified as assault until recently.
If you have to say she made some poor decisions I agree and did she enable his addictions? Yes I can go with that, but I don’t believe for a second she conspired to cover up his sexual misconduct like she is being accused of here. She loved him; no one can say she did not, and she saw good in him in places that don’t exist. He didn’t buy her with a business or a film career or anything to make her overlook his faults; she honestly loved the idiot. Once you have children with a man, I am telling you something primal kicks in, and if he is a bad penny, then it can eff you up. Salvage the family at all costs, or it is your fault because you had kids with him, therefore, make him great so your kids aren’t hurt. Then there is the deep shame you married such a flawed man, so you try harder and lose yourself along the way. It keeps women in abusive situations, and there IS an element of mental abuse to their relationship. He made sure everyone in the world knew he didn’t want her, but she was in that salvage mode to her detriment and pain.
She is a victim of a misogynistic culture that tells a wife and mother somehow it is her fault. It isn’t in this case or most cases. She is a victim, and she has to live with all of his crap for the rest of her life, and she has to put her children back together every time he disappoints them and every time he embarrasses them.
Now she is free of him and let her move on FFS. She made some mistakes, we all have, but he is not her burden, and his behavior is not her fault.
We have to change this perception so that complicity is understood when it is true and when it doesn’t apply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live for those days when Ben Affleck finds himself knee-deep in his own shit. Glory be! Men like him should never, ever have children. They are a constant source of pain, embarrassment and shame to their families. The next headline that I want to read about this loser is that Warner Bros has fired him (officially) from the DCEU. You can’t have someone like this playing a superhero. Ben Affleck, delete your account! Go mop floors like your dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope at some point people(women!!)will stop placing blame on Jennifer Garner and will instead wish her the best in her career and in raising her children so that Violet and Seraphina do not eventually become involved with men like their father and Sam does not become like his father, the way Ben and Casey mimicked their father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know Larry David always looks pretty miserable, but he looks especially miserable in this photo. Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t read all the comments because I had to stop. This is about another duplicitous asshole. I won’t mention his wife’s name, because she’s not grabbing ass, shoving digits in buttholes and successfully ruining the psyches of, most likely, countless women. Sorry if that was crass, but I’m in disbelief here. I’ve never liked this actor at all, but could never explain why I didn’t. He and his best friend were always too, I dunno ‘boy scouty’ for my taste. Now I completely understand why I’ve never been able to watch that charlatan on film. Shame. Lift the veils ladies and shine. Quit blaming others. Snakes know how to demand complicity in the same veins as harassment and assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. When Gwyneth P mentioned him in her Oscar speech, I thought Why is she with HIM? When Bennifer1.0 was playing out in the tabloids, I thought Why is she with HIM? When JG was starring in a successful TV show, I thought Why is she with HIM? Never found him appealing in any way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben, Casey affleck & Matt demon are cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse