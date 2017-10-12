Emma Roberts named as other party in Hayden Christensen Rachel Bilson split

This is pretty interesting gossip but we didn’t get to it yesterday as we were overwhelmed by Weinstein news. Remember how we heard last month that Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson had broken up after nine years together? They have a three year-old daughter, Briar Rose, and lived a very low-key lifestyle. They were engaged in 2009 but broke up in 2010 and go back together again, never getting engaged or married. US Weekly had the exclusive about their breakup and US has had exclusives about their relationship for years, so I would assume Rachel gives them the details. Well now US has confirmed through a source that Rachel busted Hayden, 36, texting his costar Emma Roberts, 26. This story originated at a site I’ve never heard of called The Blast but US’s confirmation gives it legitimacy.

Emma Roberts was at the center of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen’s split, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

According to The Blast, Bilson found text messages between Christensen and his Little Italy costar, which led the Hart of Dixie alum to believe that the two were having an inappropriate relationship.

That’s about all The Blast says too, that Bilson “found text messages between Christensen and Roberts [and] ended things with Christensen shortly after discovering the messages.” Been there. Also, that fact that there aren’t additional sordid details or breathless insider quotes with useless filler information makes this sound true. This is told in such a matter-of-fact way that it points to Bilson. If so, she said her piece to the tabloids. She found text messages, you can speculate as to the content but they were enough for her to bolt. I would bet that Christensen is pissed this news is out, he seems to really dislike press and the Hollywood machine. Roberts is in no way a good match for him in that respect. He’ll learn that the hard way.

There are new photos of Hayden and Rachel meeting earlier this week to do a custody handoff.

 

77 Responses to “Emma Roberts named as other party in Hayden Christensen Rachel Bilson split”

  1. STRIPE says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:01 am

    The Blast was started by former high-up TMZ staff who had a falling out with Harvey Levin.

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:03 am

    At least Emma’s leaving Evan Peters alone.

    Reply
  3. tifzlan says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I thought Emma is engaged to Evan Peters? Not that that prevents cheating or anything but she also physically abused him out of jealousy or other kind of thing like that too no?

    Reply
    • bros says:
      October 12, 2017 at 9:28 am

      she gives me such snotty trash vibes.

      Reply
    • SKF says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:50 am

      I have a lot of male friends and I have had a range of experiences with their various partners. In my experience the jealous ones who are obsessed with the idea that there might be something between me and my male friends (their partners) are the ones who are cheating themselves.

      Reply
      • Neva_D says:
        October 12, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        I too have way more male friends than female friends (I work in a male dominated field, so there aren’t many other women at my workplace), and I’ve had similar experiences.

        With every new male coworker I become friends with (or when a pre-existing male friend gets a new gf), I go through the period where the gf/wife assumes I’m secretly pining after their man. I scale back all contact outside of work and all of my text messages are clear in their meaning so that nothing can me misinterpreted or taken out of context, and I never text after dark. When I’m at work events with the gf/wife, I make an extra effort to talk to her and get to know her and erase this vision of me she has in her mind. I get that non-sexual male/female friendships are a bit non-traditional, but at the same time it’s exhausting, because I’m not that person who goes after people in relationships.

        There was one gf who was the worst. She was suspicious waaaaay beyond the normal amount. She would constantly confront me at work parties telling me I needed to stay away from him and she ‘knew’ what I was up to. She called me one night telling me I needed to stay away from him and stop trying to go after him, and a week later, my coworker ended up catching her with ex-bf.

  4. Mia4s says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Wait isn’t she still engaged to Evan Peters again..err…again? Or was that ten minutes ago?

    Oh Hayden. Dumb move buddy. And if he wants to stay away from the Hollywood game this is not the girl for you.

    Reply
  5. detritus says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:06 am

    My brother in law is potentially starting a business with Hayden.
    He is apparently still talking about Rachel very warmly, like shes still his partner.
    My BIL had no idea they were separated, I think he may even be still refering to her as his wife.

    Reply
  6. OSTONE says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Hayden will regret it. Seriously makes me sick how much people (men especially, let’s be honest here) seek so much validation and be told they are attractive. Risking losing your family is not worth it, and for volatile, abuser, entitled Emma Roberts no less.

    Reply
    • courtney says:
      October 12, 2017 at 9:28 am

      PREACH!

      Reply
    • Nikki says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:14 am

      Agree!

      Reply
    • M says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:40 am

      Actually, zodiac sign wise, he’s Aries, Rachel is Virgo, Emma is Aquarius. Aries – Aquarius a really breathtaking match, I can guarantee. Aries – Virgo = you must be kidding, totally incompatible. Virgo’s are to controlling, Aries and Aquarius are creative, visionary, adventurous, ferociously independent especially business-wise, risk-takers. I can understand why he was attracted to her.

      Reply
      • SKF says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:02 am

        🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
        You know, this stuff is just utter bullsh*t. My paternal grandmother and aunt treated me differently from my sister and cousins because of my detailed astrological and numerology charts. According to them I was (a) going to lead a charmed life, and (b) be “one for the boys” (ie: a slut) (neither is true btw) therefore they treated me accordingly. Due to this charmed life I was going to lead, I obviously didn’t need as much love, attention and help as the others. Indeed I was reduced and put down and back because I needed some balance or something. Then when I was 14 (and had kissed one boy) I got a speech from my nan about how she was worried I was turning into a slut. At the time, I had no idea or understanding that this speech and treatment was coming from my astrology chart. It hurt me so much and permanently damaged my relationship with my nan. Something she apparently realised when I was about 16 and tried to salvage but by then the damage was done. I loved her, but we were never close. Astrology is a crock of sh*t. It is not real. You cannot decide relationships off this. People born on the same day or in the same month are not all the same. It’s a silly fun thing, not something to base your life and relationships off.

      • WhatwasThat? says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:23 am

        O.K..I am a Scorpio!…who should I be looking for?!🤔😻

    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:46 am

      I think this happens very often with a certain type of man when children enter the dynamic. Fathers becomes jealous of time & attention children require, and seek attention elsewhere.
      I have seen that type of immaturity with fair frequency over the years and it always makes me sad for the kids. Some men are terribly immature.

      Reply
  7. Bluetop says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Rachel should borrow Julia’s shirt. Just change it to A Low Emma 😂

    Reply
  8. Dorothy#1 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Isn’t Emma Roberts engaged to the actor from AHS and the X-men movies?

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Yikes. If this is true, talk about a major downgrade for him.

    Reply
  10. Brianne says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Bilson looks so much like Kaia Gerber! Especially in those sunglasses. It’s uncanny. Too bad about Hayden being another disappointment. I’m glad she left instead of accepting his wandering dong as part and parcel of life in Hollywood. She (and all women) deserves better.

    Reply
  11. Shambles says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:12 am

    OH SH!T. Escandaloso!

    I hate that a marriage was broken, but I’m kind of happy for just a plain old juicy gossip story that doesn’t involve rape, racism, nukes, a psychopath president, a corporate coverup conspiracy, or certain death, you know??

    That said, Emma Watson has always been kind of an asshole, no? She sucks. Of course, Hayden is to blame for breaking up his marriage, and it sucks to find out that my childhood crush is disgusting, but that doesn’t make Emma less of a little tw*t here.

    Reply
  12. Alleycat says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I love Rachel’s shirt in that second picture. Ugh I’ve loved Rachel since The OC. Emma Roberts is such a brat, I’ve heard lots of stories of her being rude af. FREE EVAN PETERS.

    Reply
  13. HelloSunshine says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Wait, I thought Emma and Evan were back together and engaged again? Did I miss their millionth break up announcement?
    I hope it is not true and they just broke up amicably. I liked them as a couple and they were low key.

    Reply
  14. anna222 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:17 am

    The surprising part to me is that he was fooling around with a woman.

    Reply
  15. kibbles says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Christensen had a good thing with Bilson. Too bad so many of these men don’t try harder to control themselves. I agree with Roberts is not a good match for him. She won’t stick around as long as Bilson has. On a superficial note, I find Bilson much more attractive than Roberts. The only reason why Roberts is even around is because of her name affiliation with Julia Roberts. She is nothing special.

    Reply
  16. minx says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:23 am

    What a downgrade, Rachel Bilson to Emma Roberts.

    Reply
  17. word says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Aunt Julia taught her well.

    Reply
  18. JA says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Roberts is a talentless product of Hollywood’s nepotism machine. The countless stories about this chick prove she craves and brings the drama. Hayden is a douche noozle if he actually went for her… Rachel seems like a nice lady so good luck and good riddance.

    Reply
  19. Valois says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I’m sure Evan won’t dump her over this (if true). I’d bet money on it. :/

    Reply
  20. Amelie says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Ever since I’ve rewatched the Star Wars movie Revenge of the Sith I can’t take Hayden seriously. I was young when the prequels came out so the cheesiness and campiness factor was lost on me but watching him try to convey Anakin’s descent into darkness is too ridiculous for me to watch. Not that I blame him, the prequels were ridiculous to begin with and never needed to be made (who cares how Darth Vader became Darth Vader?? Was anyone clamoring for that storyline George Lucas?) but has he done anything else that is decent?

    Also Emma Roberts is about as interesting as a wet sponge.

    Reply
  21. teacakes says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Huh. Tale as old as time, man cheating on his longtime partner with a younger model.

    Good on Rachel for getting the hell out, I’ve always liked her and hope there are good things in her future. Emma Roberts is a huge downgrade from Bilson, no matter how many books she pretends to read on instagram.

    Reply
  22. lucy2 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Yikes. I guess those texts were a little more than “hey, how are you?”. Really dumb move by Hayden, and now his wife and kid will suffer for it too.
    Emma seems like a total mess, and not a sympathetic one.

    Reply
  23. cindy says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:53 am

    She is gonna eat him alive.

    On a shallow note, he is physically the most beautiful man I have ever seen. Too bad he’s a creep, but I wouldn’t expect anything else from 2017. I do appreciate some regular gossip though, what a relief.

    Reply
  24. WendyNerd says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Seriously, what is it about Emma Roberts that makes men lose their GD minds?! Like, I hate to say this, but by Hollywood standards, she’s not exactly breathtaking. Rachel Bilson is definitely prettier. Emma is known to be a miserable person overall. I keep hearing idiot men talking about “not getting with crazy chicks”, yet they always seem to gravitate towards the worst, then complain about women. So sick of this BS.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:51 am

      Isn’t there some male school of thought that the wildest sex can be had with the craziest chicks? Maybe she has borderline personality disorder. *shrugs*

      Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:04 am

      It’s not looks. This is not the first time men cheat on their good looking wives or gf (hello Tiger Woods, hello Arnold, hi Dotard). And women do this too (not saying you’re wrong, just adding to it). It’s the attraction to the unattainable, and/or to the forbidden. Sometimes we want what we can’t have. I know lots of ladies who live and crave the drama too. The passion keeps them alive. Perhaps Miss Roberts ‘craziness’ makes him feel desired and eh, young and reckless again. Shrug.

      Reply
  25. Meg says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Emma Roberts seems messed up, they deserve each other

    Reply
  26. Jenna says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Please Joshua Jackson and Rachel Bilson. (In my fantasy couple league).

    Reply
  27. gwen says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I really like Rachel and was hoping that none of this was true when the story first broke. He will soon come to realize the mistake he made with Emma.

    Reply
  28. Linabear says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I think Emma is beautiful but in a dark, sexy, vampy sort of way. She always looks miserably gorgeous. Rachel is also beautiful but in a cheerful, bubbly, cute, sunshiny fashion. I guess everyone has their own appeal.

    Reply
  29. Madpoe says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:48 am

    So Evan Peters is a freed man???

    Praise da lort!

    Reply
  30. Wren33 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I thought the gossip when they first split was that he had major anxiety issues and wouldn’t fly anywhere or go anywhere with his daughter. Am I crazy?

    Reply

