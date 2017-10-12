Harvey Weinstein might be ‘suicidal’, he left LA to seek treatment in Arizona

In the 24 hours after Georgina Chapman announced that she was leaving Harvey Weinstein, he was just as chaotic as you would expect. Apparently, he got into some kind of loud fight which “spilled onto the street” with his 22-year-old daughter. Cops were called, and there were reports that Harvey was suicidal. Then, hours later, he left LA on a private jet, apparently flying off to Arizona to seek some kind of treatment. Weinstein told photographers as he left that he was “not like those f**king pricks who treat you like s**t.” Sure. As for the breakdown of his marriage, Harvey issued another public statement yesterday:
“Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”
I hate the language of “I support her decision” because he makes it seem like he’s ALLOWING her to leave him. Whereas Georgina made it pretty clear that she was leaving him because she only just realized that she’s married to a sexual predator and walking horror show and that it was entirely her decision.
Speaking of, People Mag – the outlet getting a lot of Team Georgina’s exclusives – had another story about how she is “very, very upset,” and “being cared for by her friends and family.” A source tells People: “Georgina is very loved. Many people very much care about her. She won’t be going though this alone. It was her decision to separate. For every day, it was an easier decision for her to make. She was very honest when she released the statement about how her heart breaks for all the women who have suffered. She can’t imagine their pain. She feels sick and very sad that her husband is the cause. She is focusing on her kids and business.” Of course, the insider also makes it sound like Georgina is doing this for her business too: “She was totally in love with him when they met and the relationship was very authentic. But I’m sure it played in her mind heavily that she had to save the label. Fashion is a tough business and Marchesa has never been rolling in money.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I feel for the daughter and the wife.
And the son…monstrous role model. Everyone suffers.
Georgina’s husband and the father of her children has been outted as a serial rapist and she’s concerned about her ugly dresses? I think she has more pressing matters to deal with.
It’s a business. Men aren’t shamed for being concerned about their businesses during a divorce, why should she be?
This is a gross comment. It’s her career and the label that she built. Why shouldn’t she care about her life’s work too? She’s going to have a life to live after the divorce too.
She could be concerned about the 130 people in her employ.
Perhaps she can let her partner Keren Craig focus on the business while she focuses on herself and her family, Their lives have been ripped apart.
Why not? You might not like her designs but she obviously cares and why shouldn’t a woman focus on their own business and career as well as their family. Her life fell apart, dramatically and very publicly. Many people find solace in work. Just because you think her work isn’t worthwhile doesn’t mean it doesn’t have merit to her.
Not directed at anyone. And relatively very unimportant. But I’ve seen her dresses and ability as a designer slammed probably a hundred times in the last few days. On merit alone I quite like her designs. Some are pretty to me. I’ll take a bit too much froofery over another pair of granny panties/sheer skirt any day.
Wow, you guys all called this. The question is: is he legitimately suicidal, or is this another manipulative, psychotic plot to try and salvage any sort of goodwill? And f*ck him for “understanding” Georgina’s decision. You don’t get to understand, you f*cking creep.
Plot.
I think it’s both. He may be having suicidal thoughts and he is using them to manipulate his wife and children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aha, Tis a plot I say!
Believeth not the fat man in thy midst.
Falsehood and lies are his supper,
the shame of his victims, a tasty morsel in his craw.
Only the opprobrium of the rabble rousing crowd, will bring him his just desserts.
My money’s on manipulative plot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree
He’s taking a page from the narcissist’s handbook.
HW will never change.
How many of his victims became depressed or suicidal after he ruined their lives do you think? How many of his victims suffer from PTSD to this day?
I reckon he’s pretending to be suicidal. He’s an arch manipulator. One of the victims i heard on the radio said how after she finally emerged from hiding in a locked bathroom she found him crying on the couch saying she rejected him because he was fat?!
And that audio that’s going around is so chilling too. Sometimes when people say ‘he wouldn’t take no for an answer’ it’s hard to imagine how many ways someone can say something but actually hearing his persistence is so chilling. Cunning and manipulative and he thinks he’s going to ‘get better’ ?!?
I agree rose. This is fake as hell. He isn’t suicidal. This is all a ploy at trying to gain sympathy from the public. It isn’t going to work. Harvey is a psychopath!
The audio suggests how he quickly veers from anger to begging. Manipulation.
He and trump have so many similarities. Psycho twins.
Unconscious plot. It’s a reflex.
He’s a powerful man under patriarchy who has fallen from power. He will therefore seek to pathologise that fall in his own mind so that he does not have to take responsibility. He’s not an abusive sex criminal. He’s a victim of a sex addiction.
He probably doesn’t even know he’s doing it. It’s just a reflex and a similar reflex will be triggered in many men as they respond to this.
That’s the patriarchy for you.
I just love the way sex abusers cast themselves as victims (not). Imagine being a burglar who checks into the Priory for your Compulsive Acquisition Syndrome. Sorry, Harvey, the right term for you is SEX OFFENDER.
Yep. Imagine the sheer privilege it takes to even think of casting yourself as a victim when it comes out that you’re a rapist. God. Like Jimmy Fallon said, the window into hell has been opened, and we’re all being forced to take a hard look at the demons.
You hit it on the nose.
I was talking to Sixlet Major about this yesterday. I explained to him that what the #notallmen brigade of men can’t understand is that while it’s true that a minority of men are outright abusive, a majority of workplaces, institutions, and social environments contain an abusive man. So, if you are a woman, encountering abusive men is commonplace.
He’s a kid. He understood this clearly. He was able to accept that it’s his responsibility as a future man to change the landscape as much as it is any woman’s, if not more. Even though he is certain he won’t himself be abusive, this certainty isn’t a get out of jail free card.
I suppose our best hope is that sunlight is a cleanser for our youth, if not for the older ones.
Yes, well said. I think it’s telling that he says he hopes she’ll come back when “he’s better.” As if he has the flu and all will be well in 7-10 days. He definitely seems to be playing the victim. Appalling.
You have described his pathology to a tee.
And pretty sure Winona was locked up for her disorder, kleptomania (although CAS has such a better ring).
On the Sex Addict topic, there is an added layer of f@ckery.
No one who believes sex is an activity two people do together, instead of one person taking from another, would describe what he’s been doing as sex. Even to position this as sex addiction shows how deeply warped his, and his handlers, ideas of sex are. He’s not a sex addict, he’s a rape addict.
Sixer, I’ve also been talking with my sons although not nearly as eloquently as you have been with yours. I was thinking about how Damon et al say “I have daughters,” as if that somehow gives them a higher stake in the issue…but what about people with sons? It’s just as incumbent on parents to make sure their sons don’t perpetuate this cycle of abuse as it is to protect and/or support their daughters. If not more so.
And detritus, I thought the same thing, what Weinstein has been doing is most certainly not sex so his cry of “sex addict” doesn’t hold water at all.
Detritus – everything you said. Winona’s prosecution (for a minor crime) absolutely shows the distinction.
Esmom – you will like this article from a UK political journal. Author’s satirising Damon (and all the others) with the daughter thing.
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/feminism/2017/10/man-no-daughters-here-are-my-views-feminism
Ha, Sixer, thank you. Love it…”I would thus expect the world to respect her – partly because of my natural, parental impulse to protect her, and partly because of my equally natural impulse to view her primarily as an extension of myself rather than a human being in her own right.”
That pretty much sums it up. And I love how he closed with a mention of Hillary. Perfect.
The author is a good follow on Twitter. I like his take on a lot of things!
It’s not sex addiction, it’s power addiction. He merely used sex as a way to demonstrate and reinforce that power, living out all his fantasies and glorying in what he could make women do.
What do the powerful fear most of all? losing their power. He’s clawing desperately at anything he can reach to retain even a semblance of his old power. The bigger you are the harder the fall. We have these cliches and sayings for a reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten – I got a good education from the Sister Mafia! (My mother, aunts, great aunts and grandmother). They all made it very clear how to recognise abusive behaviour in men. Also, I think, being a GNC kind of woman who has never in her life performed or aspired to femininity, I kinda got to see it from the outside. If I ever got hassle, it was more of the “she must be a lesbian” misogyny, rather than the handsy stuff.
Yeah this is how I see it too. I was pondering bringing his astrology into this but you’ve saved me Sixer. Lol
Classic abuser technique
Exactly.
He’s pretending to be suicidal to mitigate the damage. He asked his company board to just let him go way for awhile, see therapists, have some time for “healing,” etc. Probably still thinks he can crawl back out of this and keep his power. I’m sure he doesn’t think for a minute he will ever be arrested. He’s just acting contrite to tip the balance of power back his way.
i’m so glad there are so many who recognize this. its horribly obvious to anyone who has had the pleasure (please feel my sarcastic disgust) of seeing this type of abuse.
Plot.
Manipulation. He’ll take good care of himself.
If he’s suicidal, which I doubt, it’s not because he feels he did anything wrong, but because he finally got called out on it. Not reaching for any tissues here.
Classic Narc move. He hasn’t done anything wrong, he’s just ill and a victim of his circumstances. No doubt he’s convinced he can manipulate Georgina into forgiving him, can successfully smear Rose and everyone else, can gain power and control again. Watch and wait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I’m sure he thinks NYT and the New Yorker ruined his life.
Exactly. He’s feeling extremely sorry for himself and probably getting quite dramatic about it. In a way, his life IS over, or at least life as he’s come to know and enjoy it. Boo hoo.
He probably is. It does seem at this point that he will lose a LOT. And the calling of the loan on the company must petrify them all. I could easily see him offing himself. I don’t think I care either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
all his life he’s been doing : “If you (don’t )do X then I do Y” threats.
This article just proves that he hasn’t stopped doing that.
Since he’s lost everything of value, and since he’s a narcissist, he’s now using himself as the valuable thing at stake, on the people who might be succeptible to that (family).
It’s just a manipulative plot.
Yup. Narcissism is a million tiny negging comments, it’s very well placed, carefully worded threats, it’s striking fear in people and enjoying their reactions without coercion that can be proved in court, it’s prying things out of you via email, text, or phone, only to record those things without your knowledge and later use them against you, it’s taking pictures of your naked body when you’re asleep, it’s carefully planting lies and manipulations about your character in the right minds, so when you finally object or take a stand, no one believes you and your character is already smeared, it’s continuing to drag you through the mud to friends, romantic partners, and coworkers by proxy for years after you offend their ego, it’s the goal of infiltrating your family, career, and life, it’s a patronizing hand on your thigh when they barely know you or a hand on your lower back, people think it’s Trump’s blustery machismo, but it’s not. It’s silent, slow moving, deliberate and carefullh orchestrated psychological, sexual and or physical abuse, and by the time you realize what’s happening. You were already suckered in. You already poured yourself into your soulmate, deeply trusted friend, or perfect business partner. They already have all they need so they can twist it and make your life hell. They don’t commit suicide. They try to make others commit suicide, or they try to kill off others’ careers, advantages, and reputation, just because it gives them a rush. The emotional reactions and taking down of others are their sustenance. No one cares about the preservation of Harvey Weinstein more than Harvey Weinstein right now. He will not kill himself. I knew of someone with NPD who threatened suicide to a girlfriend and family after she dumped him, and refused to respond to all attempts to contact him, making them believe he might have done it. He did this multiple times. It was a last ditch effort to manipulate the emotions and reactions of others and gain sympathy and affirmation. Pathetic.
@Justjj – you’re excellent on this issue. I’ve been on receiving end of this a few times in life, actually probably more than a few but I didn’t know …. it’s a devastating experience. Broke my heart each time. It’s hard to see narcissism, or it was for me. Thanks for your comments.
ETA: things to save a person from a narcissist, in my experience – integrity and conscientiousness. I swear, people gave me lot of flack over my life for being naive or being too compassionate. But if not for integrity and conscience, I’d not have survived the experiences. Hope this helps someone.
Shamby-yesterday’s ep of The Daily–you listened? I almost lost it listening to Katherine Kendall describe her encounter with HW. He is just so vile words cannot describe.
Also, Kendall said that he is an exceptionally manipulative man–masterful at conning women.
Please everyone let’s keep this in mind when y’all rush to condemn Georgina.
If he is, it’s because he’s feeling sorry for himself. If he feels the magnitude of what he’s done, it’s all about how it affected HIM and ruined HIS life. His remorse is entirely for himself and nobody else, just like everything else he’s done. It’s pathetic how even now, he cannot look outside himself and see, even for a moment, all the harm he has caused. No, it’s all about how he is hurting, he is sad, he is upset that his comfortable life is over. All the women he abused are but faceless masses to him, only remembered if they dared to wound his ego by rejecting him.
It’s a Harvey and Georgina pity party.
Nauseating.
I’m with you, Megan – a little from Column A, a little from Column B. It always angers me so much when people do the most despicable things to others, but when they are outed and (might be) held accountable, they bleat like stuck pigs, cry, whine, threaten suicide etc., as if they deserve and expect sympathy for feeling so down about their plight, and how this might ruin their life. We see this every bloody day. How effing dare they?
Well, even if he IS suicidal, so what. He never had an ounce of compassion for all the women he brutalized – this is just about him, his suffering, blah blah. Who cares.
If this scandal tanks Marchesa and its lousy dresses, that’s icing on the cake. Georgina needs to take Harvey to the cleaners and retire to an island with a hot young new husband.
Island, divorce & hot new partner. Sounds like a good Plan B, but I think his victims should also get a big slice of his $$$
My sympathy for her is limited. She is no different than Melania.
I agree @magnoliarose
@ Magnoliarose:
Do we know that for sure? I know Melania supports at least SOME of her husbands evil because we saw her confidently and happily making birther arguments. Its probably the most forthright i have ever seen her.
Do we know anything similar for Georgina? (ie anything that shows her to have been complicit) Because she seems like a rather sweet, relatively sane woman to me…..
Just asking, I genuinely don’t know…..
Thank you magnoliarose !
Can we be real here?
I was really ticked off by the comments on Georginas’ post.
There is NO way she didn’t know. Full stop.
There has been rumors and settlements (that *I* know of) since 1997. They married is 2007. Come on guys!. Laineys’ BI is from 2009.
Georgina is not from Nebraska, she is in the bubble, she knowingly married a p^g, for benefits and trades, which is fine. I’m all for the come up, but you don’t get to knowingly do all this and then turn around and play ignorance! That’s not how this works. And let’s not get it twisted, Harvery is the criminal here. I can believe that and still side eye the F out of Georgina.
To those keyboard feminist trying and failing to drag Enough already, stay pressed.
You’re siding with rapists and sexual assailants and undermining the power of psychological abuse. Feel lucky you’ve never lived that torture. Too easy for this kind to hide their tracks from everyone. Women and victims should be believed as a baseline. Time will tell what Georgina’s role was if sh had one. In the mean time, stop diffusing the sole responsibility of a rapist and abuser.
I feel sorry for her. I never liked Marchesa, and I do understand her husband helped her a lot, but she seems like a good person (even if very much privileged), and I tend to believe she assumed there were a lot of affairs, but not abuse. :runsforcovers:
She seems like a nice person. No wife deserves this.
I picture her having used softer words like “philanderer” or “wandering eye” to rationalize her staying in the marriage. When the truth came out and “rapist” hit her in the face, she couldn’t play that game any more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been lying from the jump…he was supposed to be on a plane to Europe and then heads to LA. Finally, he goes to Arizona, but he isn’t getting help. No way.
That was my first thought, too– I thought he was “going to Europe.”
I wonder if there are any law enforcement issues that didn’t allow him to leave the country. Probably just wishful thinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe there are issues in whatever country he’d go to in Europe? Perhaps he has more recent crimes somewhere over there. It’s possible he’s tried to commit less crimes here in the states ever since the sting operation in New York almost got him in hot water.
Then again maybe law enforcement did tell him to not leave the country. I don’t think that’s out of the realm of possibility, we don’t need another Polanski on our hands.
His statement seemed telling. He has to control everything. Even Georgina & her decision to leave is something he had to couch in his terms. It seems like as long as he can keep feeling like he’s in charge he can keep it together but to really heal & take real responsibility for himself he has to let go.
The dynamics of sexual assault all come back to power & it doesn’t seem like Harvey is at all ready to give up an ounce of his (now perceived) power.
Hope the investigations are pursued more seriously this time in multiple states.
Yup. Narc is not remorseful for what he’s done, he’s having a tantrum because he’s not in control anymore.
Hope that GC gets her ducks in a row legally so that she gets full custody.
How gracious and benevolent, letting her decide whether or not to stay, and then respecting her decision! What a sick POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with everyone saying he’s feigning suicidal ideation/intent. True narcissists are generally too selfish to ever actually take their own lives – they assign themselves far too much importance. It’s also a convenient way to shift the blame onto some sort of pathology.
It’s also a very comfortable “woe is me” drama they get to play. Like an actor delivering a powerful and moving soliloquy on how life is full of pain, they dramatize themselves with suicidal thoughts. They may even believe it themselves in the moment, but deep down, it’s exactly like a play. The curtain will fall, the moment will be over, and the actor was just an actor, putting on a show for the benefit of the audience.
What a mess. How many lives has this man ruined? I feel badly for the daughter as well. I read that the NYPD is trying hard to investigate and prove rape charges so he faces some kind of criminal charges.
Son too…still a child as well. Blameless and deserving of sympathy.
Those poor kids. I hope Georgina moves to Europe with them so they can heal in relative anonymity. If I were her, I’d change their last name to Chapman, ASAP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone care he’s suicidal? I do not. He is suicidal because he’s been caught. Not because he has an ounce of remorse. Even his pap statement, he’s not like those others, he’s special. Welcome to the inability to control your narrative, Dog.
The storm is coming for you, and it doesn’t care if you are alive or dead. We are seeing and we are listening, and it’s not to you. Not anymore.
This comment is so badass.
+100
@detritus
Beautifully said. He’s not sorry for his actions, he’s sorry he got caught. He would have continued violating women until he was exposed. It’s just scary to think of other powerful people out there in Hollywood (and everywhere else) who are still exploiting people.
He’s not. He’s too much of a narcissist to kill himself. I’m sure more than one of his victims has felt suicidal or attempted suicide.
I do not care. I won’t go so far as to say I hope he actually does top himself because I don’t want even him to do such a thing. But I do hope the justice system actually serves its purpose and finds a way to put him in the sex offender wing of a jail. Which is where he belongs.
I’d appreciate if he stayed around for his children and wife’s closure, and perhaps to provide restitution to the multitudes if women he impacted, but. Shrug.
Pedro, totally agree. I don’t believe it’s truly an option. This is part of trying out strategies to turn his narrative around. He’s throwing stuff to the wall to see what sticks. My prediction is that suicide as an option won’t stay around too long .
Now I truly believe he’s upset. Most abusers are when they realize their cover is blown. They are truly upset at what you think about them. Not what they did. What you think.
I wouldn’t regret his death but I wouldn’t will it on either, you know?
But I very, very, very (and all the verys) much would like to see him prosecuted.
Until we see his acts as criminal acts (not bad behaviour), it doesn’t matter how much equality legislation we pass or how many diversity targets we meet. It won’t change a thing.
That’s what I was thinking. I very rarely actively wish for someone’s death, but there’s a lot of people where I think that if they did die, that would be fine. He’s one of them. If he did die, that’d be okay. Either way, whatever is waiting for him on the other side will be there when he comes to it.
Wish him death??! Nah man. I’m far too sadistic for that.
This dude need to stick around and experience the consequences of his actions. I want to see him experience X 100 of the shame and pain he mercilessly inflicted on all those women. (To the extent that he can feel shame anyway)
I wouldn’t complain too much either, if some of this retribution was handed to him by a huge, physically domineering, long term Prisoner (preferably in a maximum security facility), with a reputation for roughness towards his queens.
Ditto. My only caveat is that he is 65. I think of OJ, who just got parole and is no different in attitude, etc. I don’t think there is anything which will punish him at his age. This is who he is and who he will remain to the end. I don’t wish suicide on him tho. This is hurting him in a way that will fester and grow and make him truly realize to some extent at least.
right? bye dude.
This is a ploy to make everyone feel sorry for him and to manipulate his soon to be ex-wife and children.
I feel no sympathy for him, ever. His victims have suffered for a long time, and everything he is going through now, he brought on himself.
Karma is a bitch.
@Detritus Abusers are most upset by what you think, not what they did – bravo. You and Sixer and the other commenters here are doing a beautiful job of articulating and illuminating the nuances of abusive behavior, and I thank you. Waking up to these patterns is often the most difficult part of negotiating toxic and abusive relationships. The ability to begin sifting through and removing yourself from the manipulation and mind games is invaluable. I hope the women who have suffered from shame and guilt and trauma at the hands of this bastard have started/are starting that process and moving closer to healing.
The other thing to note about narcissistic abusers like this, I think, is to understand that when they accuse you of doing something you haven’t done, it is an admission of something they have done themselves. Narcissistic abusers don’t see other people when they look at them because they are always looking in the mirror: they are seeing themselves and talking to themselves, not you.
A very wise friend of mine once told me this and as soon as she did, I could see it was true. Never forgotten the lesson. It’s at the root of all gaslighting.
@ Sixer:
Too right! Donald Trump clearly exhibits this trait all day, every day.
Yeah, this and Sixer…. the mirror thing is bang on. So agree that the women coming forward are doing an excellent job at articulating their experiences too.
He’ll never physically ‘hurt’ himself. He’s too important to himself. His entire life has been lived on the sole premise of his formidable presence and later his own perceived largess. Granted, if he ever does go through with suicide, I’ll be so pissed. He needs to be alive for these next chapters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Next up is Terry Richardson – he needs to be exposed alongside the people who supports him…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we’re making a list can we add Louis CK to it?
Don’t know who that is – can you please elaborate more about who he is and what he did?
Maya – yes, Terry needs to be the next one to go but it’s going to be difficult because unlike Wankstain here, he doesn’t target famous women – he seems to pull his sexual harassment mainly on civilians.
Rie Rasmussen and Coco Rocha went public back in the day about refusing to work with him but there need to be more, and the industry needs to stop shielding him as some ‘free speech being victimised’ issue. The issue isn’t the sexual content of his photographs, it’s him pressuring/coercing people who model for him into sex.
Yeah it’s sounds like it will be hard to take him down but we thought the same about HW and he was finally taken down.
Didn’t Terry rape two models as well? I vaguely remember reading something like that.
Terry is a scumbag who doesn’t honor his contracts and tries to get models to take some “artistic” shots that aren’t part of the original agreement. He likes to book young new models who don’t know the ropes yet and pressure them. They don’t understand the legality of posing for a photographer without a contract or what they are signing most often because they don’t understand it is unusual to sign releases at the shoot. He will own the photographs, and there is nothing the model can do about it. It is an old ploy, and it is still used because it works. Only if a model is one of the favorites of the agency, and she hits the ground booking jobs from the beginning is she handled differently. For guys like Terry, they still try anyway as long as the model hasn’t made it to the top yet.
But that is not the total problem. It is getting a girl naked and then pushing her with others joining in the pressure and getting her to do something far outside of her comfort zone. He has toned it down supposedly, and his talent and pedigree make people want to give him more chances than he deserves. Then, of course, some models claim to like working with him, giving him cover.
Model Alliance is trying to improve conditions for models but it is relatively new so who knows how much they can help with sexual harassment.
He pisses me off big time.
ITA maya
add to your excellent list please
DR LUKE
and look at the power players dealing with child actors because we know this is happening to child actors.
depressing knowing this list can go on ad nauseum.
Dr. Luke for sure should be added to the list of known pervs., good call Poppy
He keeps calling it a separation, like it’s a temporary situation. She left your a$$, Harv, and surely she’s not coming back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Suicide is not something to joke about or be used as a tool for manipulation. I hate the fact that I have doubts that he’s genuinely in this state.
Mara, I absolutely think he’s lying about suicidal urges for PR – he’s trying for a ‘poor Harvey, so ill and desperate’ sympathetic press slant.
He may well want to kill a lot of people right now, but his own rapist ass is not one of them.
I agree.
I think he was. He didn’t say it. His older daughter from his first marriage did when she called the police worried when he took off from her house. I think he was probably suicidal right at that moment because not only of the separation and all the charges and firing. He has lost all of his friends. He had all of these power player friends at his fingertips, and no one is speaking to him. He is isolated beyond his lawyers and assistant. I mean, the guy ran out of his daughter’s house trying to flag down a stranger passing by to give him a ride. He’s a mess. I think his fight with her daughter was about him needing to leave for treatment and he was fighting doing that still. He did eventually come back into her house and I guess she talked some sense into him.
But then he did fly out that night to that Arizona rehab place for inpatient therapy..
Jayna, I agree. It would be honestly be odd he was not slightly suicidal at least for a minute when he has lost his reputation, career, friends and wife so quickly.
Using suicide as a manipulation tactic is a form of emotional abuse.
https://avalancheofthesoul.wordpress.com/2014/05/31/emotional-blackmail-suicide-threats-in-abusive-relationships/
I agree, but I also think in his mind he thinks he means it because Harvey lives in this weird alternate reality where he creates crap thoughts and believes them. Exposure is like dying to him because it is the worst thing that can happen to someone like him, so he thinks he wants to kill himself but only and this is important if he can get some pity with his announcement. Push comes to shove he ain’t killing himself because he believes firmly in his ability to resurrect himself. Deep down he wants to make sure he is perceived as pitiable and pathetic as possible so that he can manipulate his way back with a brand new fresh sanitized Harvey.
I have known a couple of Harvey’s before, and it is like they all get the same memos or a chip inserted in their brains to program their similar behavior.
yup. its a way to ‘prove’ his innocence and rehab ability too.
All about image and controlling his narrative. I’m so glad he is getting a taste of what it feels like to have your story taken from you.
Oh, btw, guys, Twitter put Rose McGowan on a temp ban. Tweet your outrage at this silencing if you can.
Wait. Rose McGowan’s been temporarily banned from twitter, but the moron who’s running our country (into the ground) is still tweeting threats that could land us in WWIII?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right? I’m sick.
Exactly what I was thinking! This whole thing is so sick!
Yep I know. I wrote to them to protest it.
yeah the same guy who flipped the finger when he boarded his private jet after saying “everyone deserves a second chance”. Dude had thousands .. I don’t believe for one second his ego left him suicidal.
He’d be doing the world a favour if he killed himself.
That is, as long as every single obituary and post-death piece of writing to ever mention him made it clear he was a serial rapist and sexual harasser. No posthumous whitewash and no ‘why did he do this?’ attempts to ‘humanise’ him please.
Oh, and I wouldn’t feel bad if someone pissed on his grave either. (to be clear, I doubt he is in any way suicidal – he clearly doesn’t feel any remorse for his actions)
I don’t wish such a fate on anyone, even Harvey. I couldn’t in good conscience do that, but I do hope that he gets some sort of help if that is at all possible to prevent him going on to do this ever again.
He looks like a heart attack ready to happen. Overweight, unhealthy, and now lots of stress. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a heart attack down the road.
Losing everything that afforded you the opportunity to be a sexual harassing super predictor creep is really hard……. I doubt if the burdens of his dirty deeds has even processed in his mind yet because he has only just entered “treatment”. I hope he doesn’t chase the devil just yet because his come to Jesus moment is far from over!
Plot twist I thought he was on his way to Europe to get some help, now it is Arizona. His statements that he keeps putting out tells me that he doesn’t grasp what he has done. That itself says a lot about his mindscape.
Wait….what’s the sound?….why it’s the smallest violin in the world playing. Bye Harvey.
He has three adult daughters actually, along with the seven year old girl and four year old son. I have every sympathy for them.
They’d be crazy to let him out of the country. Dude is the definition of flight risk. I think that was the plan and he’s pissed it was thwarted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My abuser lived a miserable few decades as an alcoholic ostracised from his family and former friends; yet that is cold comfort to me as I reflect on all the ‘normality’ and sense of security taken from me for life.
My sympathies are entirely with the victims. HW is an abuser trying to medicalise his perversions as an excuse for his actions and in further dimunition of the trauma he wrought on many woman.
I understand that he may now be considering ending his own life and I do not wish that on anyone – however, he must not be allowed to skate on his actions due to his abuses being given some kind of psychological or psychiatric legitimacy. He lived his life exactly how he wanted leaving in his wake much damage and distress for his victims. He does not get to play the “I’ll kill myself” card now that his abuses have been revealed and he is confronted with his own evil deeds.
I am so sorry for what happened to you, and I’m glad that you have a strong support team around you this week. Hugs.
dippit You are so good and i am holding you in my heart. stay strong and keep doing what you are doing. i have much respect for all the hard work you have done.
this is making us all so raw because we all sympathize and empathize in varying degrees.
Well said and much love to you.
Profoundly moving. Thank you for sharing and best wishes to you.
Dippit, so sorry for your suffering.
May you find happiness, health & healing. 🌺
Thank you for sharing your story, you are not alone.
You articulated how pervasive their abuse is and how it changes the victim forever. I think one of the worst crimes of sexual violence is stealing someone’s “before self” if that makes sense. Long after you have to mourn the person you were and will never be again.
Hopefully, you can find some peace and don’t blame yourself for anything including your reactions. When victims like you speak out it reminds us all that despite the perpetrator’s dramatics, in the end, it is about the victims. Always.
Hugs and peace to you.
What does it say about our collective experience with men like this that so many of us instantly called this out as fake and manipulative?
It says everything.
Late and transatlantic hugs.
Sad, isn’t it?
It is sad, but I also find a sense of relief that we can finally talk about this & are being taken more seriously.
Keeping quiet at times gave me protection but it also prolonged the shame. The more other women speak up the more I realize it really wasn’t my fault.
It feels like a diff. climate today than it was even 10 years ago, feels hopeful to me.
And if HW gets prosecuted for his crimes it will show me that some things are changing & that change is possible
I too am actually heartened in a way. The fact that so many of us instantly disbelieved him or thought “yeah you’re sorry, sorry for YOURSELF, you predatory narcissistic asshole” diminishes his power and makes me feel surrounded by others who recognize him and see through him. The more we speak, the easier it becomes to keep talking. He’s also another reference point to add to discussions of this type of behavior. He will be remembered as a rapist, an abuser of women, just like Cosby. I wouldn’t be surprised if his name is turned into a verb as shorthand to describe abusive, power-drunk sexual predators in future.
@Cboud
I feel hopeful too, and I understand what you mean. Please let this end and at least make it so we can change the acceptance of this kind of culture.
It means that too many of us have been exposed to a Harvey. Sad but true.
He just is desperate .He became a pariah .Now he discovers how the feeling of powerless is .
If someone like Polanski ( convicted pedophile and proud to be) can survive,HW will survive.He still has loyal friends and I am pretty sure he has some files on many famous persons
I’m sorry to say, but good. I’m glad he’s down in the dumps. This man is such a waste of air. He is so beyond help at this point. Just disappear now.
Coward should have his day in court and face his victims. I feel he will try and off himself but again too prideful. The only thing that would be good os if during trial he names all the rest of the power pervs in industry.
Classic manipulator:
“I’m the one who was in control of the breakup, I suggested it”
“I’m sick and suicidal, worry about me!”
“I have low-self esteem, people won’t let me assault them because they think I’m too fat. Feel sorry for me!”
And on and on and on…
Way to make this all about you, Harvey.
He may very well be suicidal, he is losing the one thing he worked so hard to accumulate. Power. He is facing a future without the power to manipulate and humiliate beautiful women, the one thing that seemed to get him out of bed in the morning. I would imagine his future seems pretty bleak.
I am having a difficult time working up sympathy.
Whatever. He’s a master manipulator, I hope people don’t fall for this.
i rage against HW he has fuched up so many lives.
he needs to grow up quickly and face the music. not drama parade all over the world.
he has CHILDREN. he needs to be a father to them by setting an example, even in some pitiful meager way.
it makes me sick to think of them – their father has no respect for human dignity and has done truly vile things and the world knows it. sick because i doubt he has it in him to do right by them in any way.
his children never asked for a father like him and deserve better.
HW get your shït together for your gd children. do you have to be horrible to everyone? do you have to keep hurting your children with your behavior?
thanks god they have a mother and am hopeful she has the strength to show them how to survive a crisis.
He had no mercy on those he assaulted and now he wants people to care because he’s suicidal? Bitch please.
I hope he kills himself. I just know I would if I were in his shoes, but then again I have shame and I can feel empathy so i’d never BE in his shoes. But God if only men like him, Trump, Cosby would kill themselfes, the world would be a better place
HW will be okay. He will lay low for a while to give people time to forget. Let’s be real here, this is Hollywood. Men like him are a dime a dozen. He’ll go to treatment, he’ll be contrite at some point, and he’ll be back. Is there an ongoing criminal investigation? I hear a lot of he needs to go to prison, etc — well that isn’t going to happen without a criminal investigation, charges, and a guilty plea or guilty verdict.
“I will be in their lives again” is the cue for Georgina to take the children and run the f*ck away. It’s pretty much a threat.
Arizona huh??? Canyon Ranch is a popular destination for celebs who are hiding to dry out. Canyon Ranch happens to be a mile down the road from me. If I see this a-hole out and about I’ll be sure to give him some shit and call my local media outlets. This scum doesn’t deserve a luxury spa or anything good this beautiful desert has to offer. It’s a big state though, so these are likely just vigilantly pipe dreams on my part, but just in case I’m right there is officially a game plan.
Good Ann, shame his ass 4 all of us
I still don’t understand after all this fall out with this person, how DT is still POTUS???
Eye roll. *Hands him gun.
