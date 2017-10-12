Rose McGowan’s Twitter was suspended, because we’re living in Peak 2017

Rose McGowan has been outspoken – up to a point – about how she was violated and what was done to her by Harvey Weinstein. She actually hasn’t ever specifically written or said the words “Harvey Weinstein raped me” because (I believe) she’s still afraid that Weinstein will sue her for breaching what is probably an iron-clad NDA. But she’s been extremely active in other ways, mostly on Twitter. You can see her Twitter here – her tweets are still up. But they might not be for long, because Twitter has temporarily suspended her account. For real.
Rose McGowan’s Twitter account has been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules, McGowan said in an Instagram post.
“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” she wrote. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”
The actress has been vocal on the platform in recent days regarding the recent sexual harassment allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein. She settled with Weinstein in 1997.
She called Ben Affleck a liar on Tuesday, as well as telling him to “f— off,” after he stated that he had no knowledge of Weinstein’s activities, and posted several tweets encouraging her followers to sign a petition to dissolve the board of The Weinstein Company, which she alleges had knowledge of Weinstein’s behavior.
McGowan will not have access to her account for 12 hours. Twitter provided no specific instances of her rule violation, but stated that she can delete the tweets that violate its rules to gain access to her account more quickly. According to Twitter’s website, the platform “may suspend an account if it has been reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse. When an account engages in abusive behavior, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, we may suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, permanently.”
This makes me sick and sad. WTF Twitter? I’ve been checking Rose’s Twitter feed all week, and while she’s calling people out by name, she hasn’t been wrong about any of it. I don’t get how Agent Orange threatening nuclear war and bullying private citizens is somehow A-OK for the Twitter platform (as in, his account has not ever been suspended) but a rape victim using the platform to inform and engage people about sexual assault and harassment is somehow a suspend-able offense? All of those Russian bots get to spam everybody, and the Alt-Right d-bags get to use the platform unchecked, but a woman talking about sexual assault? *clutches pearls* Also: since I’ve been checking on her feed all week, I know that she’s gotten into it with some high-profile Deplorables, like some douche journo from Townhall who was literally tweeting at Rose to mock her for being raped. She’s been dealing with those kinds of f–kers, and I wonder if one of them complained/whined and that’s why her account was suspended. In any case, none of this is a good look, @jack and @twitter.
Rose McGowan's Twitter account has been suspended for inciting women to speak out against sexual harassment & rape. Anyway, lets hop on over to Richard Spencer's account & get the deets on the next Klan rally…
— LTone (@LTone) October 12, 2017
so twitter suspended rose mcgowan because she spoke publicly about her experiences with and condemnation of sexual abuse/misconduct but the actual sexual predators still get full access to this platform? ok lol
— grim reefer (@fogcut) October 12, 2017
Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Right but trump can tweet us to the brink of war and the KKK can plan rallies.
Facebook does this too. There’s no allies in this fight especially the supposedly woke liberals.
I hate everything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I swear to god I’m about to pour myself a glass of wine before 8 am. Everything sucks and an admitted sexual predator is president and still has a Twitter account which he uses to incite violence and bully black people but LOL rape victims should have their twitter accounts suspended.
This just shows us how powerful the Hollywood patriarchy machine still is, even as Harvey is “seeking treatment.” Also f*ck Twitter. We should boycott, seriously. I deleted my account after the creepy tweeter was elected, and now I will never go back. I’m about to get on Twitter’s Instagram page and tell them exactly what I think of this bullsh!t
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not even just Hollywood it’s everyone. Somehow butthurt Nazis can get victims of their smear campaigns suspended easily. I’ve seen it happen to activists I follow over and over.
But the heads of twitter and facebook would have you believe they are allies. Not in practice they aren’t
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has been the most exhausting week since the election. Again, it just gives me the overwhelming realisation that the world doesn’t trust women.
I have to physically brace myself before opening news sites or social media sites and I’m trying to avoid comment sections on the likes of tmz/dm, but to be honest, even the comment sections of the nyt and new Yorker are filled with hate for women who dare to complain about misogynist treatment and abuse.
And what makes it worse is that it’s not just men attacking women, it’s other women too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF? I report Trump tweets all the damn time. Why isn’t his account suspended?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Shambles. Thank God there are others out there. I thought I was alone. Whilst Trump is in the White House I will not use Twitter.
God Bless, Rose McGowan, THEY ALL KNEW about Harvey, perhaps not in-depth details, but they all knew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find Facebook to be even worse than Twitter. It’s a horribly misogynistic platform. Whenever a row over issues breaks out with men on one side and women on the other, it’s women who get thrown into Facebook jail. I rarely go there for that reason, beyond a hop in to say hi to relatives and a hop straight back out again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A bit more than a year ago, I was suspended by FB because I used the same name as I do here. My actual first name is in my handle, but FB wouldn’t let me access my account until I PHOTOGRAPHED MY ID AND EMAIL IT TO THEM!!! That didn’t happen. I knew folks on FB who had fucking symbols as their tag, but I was suspended for not using my full legal name. I explained that I am known professionally (in the Blues world) as Honeybee Blues, which is also the name of my blog. All this happened right after the GOP primary when I was spending as much time as I could detailing 45s every flaw/crime/etc. to keep this asshat out of the Oval. I knew then why I was being suspended. I’ve not been back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Twitter is mostly trash but next to facebook its intellectual central.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry that happened to you, Honeybee but sadly, I am not surprised it did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, Sixer. I thought about writing to Zuckerberg. “How DARE you insult my mother like this! She did NOT raise a fool.” Send in my ID indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Trump actually said “F*** YOU MICHAEL RAPPAPORT” on twitter…so why is he still on?
to add, can you IMAGINE the pearl-clutching from Hannity et al if Obama had gone after all his critics in the same way Trump has? It would be all “a president shouldn’t be so vulgar” and “doesn’t he have more important things to be doing?” but with the orange turd, they applaud him for “fighting back” and “setting the record straight”. UGH.
Second edit: OK, so apparently people are saying that tweet was fake?…not sure, though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotta love the smell of Patriarchy first thing in the morning. Smells…. just like it always has. Bizarrely terrified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really is (like?) a conspiracy against women who stand up for themselves. Not even boycotting these platforms is of any use. Most people are so reliant on and addicted to social media that just thinking about shutting their accounts down gives them apoplexy. How many people would actually boycott these companies and/or their advertisers, in support of women like Rose McGowan? Of course many would, but nowhere near enough for it to have any effect. The trouble is, when push comes to shove, most people are unwilling to take a stand, and will only react if something is affecting them. It’s very disheartening. I’m so glad I’ve never had any social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this week Jemele Hill was suspended from ESPN and Rose McGowan was suspended from Twitter. The world loves to punish outspoken women and encourage misogynistic men to do and say whatever they want on Twitter and the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know we’re upset about Jemele but these are different situations and circumstances. Jemele knowingly violated her employment contract with ESPN. There’s a track record of them doing this to other employees for similar violations. She pushed the envelope – right or wrong. Twitter suspending Rose is just straight up hypocritical and disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we be over Twitter already. The owners are jackasses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally! I quit Twitter back in 2013. Every now and then I will pull it up, if I’m watching a show and want to know what the peep are saying ( you don’t need an acct to do this)
This is a really shitty move for them. They don’t care how this makes them look. I think women need to stop going, if only for a day, to show the impact it will have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s back up but that email mentioning Bob Weinstein seems to be done. Do NOT trust him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Rose 🌹 Your courage & tenacity inspires
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rules of Twitter:
- you can start a war
- you can be racist
- you can’t happily (huge snark) reminisce about your own abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is she technically got blocked over using naughty language to people. Wake me up when they block people for rampant stupidity/recklessness (see: U Bum).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can also harass people and post their personal info too, apparently. Lots of abuse on that platform, amazing that Rose is the one they chose to temporarily suspend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course it was – men can never handle a woman speaking up. It’s their biggest fear..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, Twitter’s General Counsel, who was behind this, is a woman. As we learned last year, women can be misogynistic, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The silencing shows major forces are trying to stop the damage from spreading to all Hollywood. This is so disgusting. Tweet your outrage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I just went on Twitter to Tweet my outrange
Seems it has now been fixed, and her account restored
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Business ia always more important to twitter. That’s why tRump gets full access to twitter even though he abuses, threatens, spreads violence through twitter. They get more business every time he tweets. Its programmed into their system to exempt trump (and god alone knows who else connected to him) from suspension. If there is a campaign and subsequent action to boycott twitter by a decent numbers, you’ll get to watch how twitter scums squirm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Rose. I’ve been following her for the last couple of years on Instagram. She has every right to speak out about what has happened to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So a strong woman, who is trying to fight a misogynistic system built on violence and abuse by calling out the system’s perpetrators is silenced but violent warmongers and racist vulgarians can tweet whatever disgusting rhetoric they please with no consequence? What world are we living in right now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it the tweet where she told Ben to fcuk off? Seriously Twitter?!?! What the hell is wrong with you?! This is so messed up on so many levels. I love rose. She’s been my idol since Jawbreaker. Loved that movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should have made up a word. “Covfefe you, Ben!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m angry with myself for being scared.
I SHOULD’NT be. It’s such a blatant, misogynistic reaction. It seems nothing has really changed. Women have just been placated into thinking so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything just sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, as someone said yesterday, the world is off the rails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just….. no words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s interesting that you speak about ironclad NDAs – I feel like a lot has still been sealed up and people are still very fearful. I was watching a discussion about this on BBC news the other day and I was struck with how the journalist – Clive Myrie kept reminding the interviewee not to mention names, and spoke very hesitantly – as in the BBC seemed extremely concerned about lawsuits, and I don’t think I have ever seen that concern so blatantly before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard an interview on NPR with a lawyer who said that some of these NDAs might not even be enforceable in court. I wish McGowan would just spew and let Harvey try to come for her. There’s a good chance a court would throw out any attempt to sue her, and anyway, it’s not like he has a leg to stand on now. NDA’s are rarely enforced-they’re just boogeymen. He threatened to sue the NYT but now he’s flown off to Europe in his private jet for sex addiction rehab (AKA: sexual assault/rape rehab) and there’s no way in hell he is suing anyone at this point. his goose is cooked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t go to Europe. Think it’s Arizona now. Same place Tiger Woods went.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not surprised. The latest Buzzfeed expose by Joseph Bernstein on the alt-right claims Milo has Twitter fans. Twitter allows terfs and transphobic cis to harass transgender people. They are not even suspending accounts who post pictures of transgender children in their effort to publicy shame the parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped using twitter years ago and suggest everyone do the same. It is a megaphone for the worst of the worst of terrible trolls. Don’t give them your traffic/data.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And THIS is reason number 11,999 why women don’t speak up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. That is what I came on here to say. You’ve got to have a strong, strong foundation and sense of self—and terribly thick skin—to withstand your inevitable harassment if you do speak up. Few people are built this way, and frankly and quite harshly, after you’ve been a victim of some form of harassment/attack, you’re feeling weakened to begin with.
The world sucks. I don’t know how to compromise this in my head today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I don’t use Twitter and Instagram. I hate the fact that I am on Facebook, but that’s the only social media platform I’ve chosen to use to interact with a limited number of friends. Women need to ditch Twitter if they are going to suspend McGowan but not Trump. I don’t even see why Twitter is so popular? It’s not a good platform to write more than a limited number of characters at a time. Ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a social media user, but I would love for someone to start a ‘name your harasser/abuser/rapist’ thing. If every person who has experienced this did so, the twatt3r would explode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, Jack Dorsey, I guess you’ve decided what side you are on.
His twitter is @jack
https://twitter.com/jack?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tweet to @biz too. He’s been busy whining about how everybody “piles on” because they, you know, are abysmal failures at keeping their platform from being hijacked as a delivery system for heinous abuse by Nazis, racists, and misogynists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just FYI:
when you copy/paste a url, you can delete everything after the “?.” The ? + string of text just tells us how you got to the url. So I see you googled it. (“?ref_src=” means it’s referred from the source of….).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this is OT, but just wanted to point out because it’ll make your url’s much shorter and help when they sometimes line break and become unclickable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the lot on twitter are cowards, only interested in money. it’s one of the many reasons why i refuse to take part in social media.
so proud of rose mcgowan and all these women having the courage to speak about their experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team Rose. Fight the fight. Open another profile ‘Rose McGowan 2’ until they suspend that one too. And another ‘Rose McGowan 3’ and so on until Twitter is worn down by their humiliating, despicable “rules” that seem to only apply to a woman who survived Harvey Weinstein and his gaggle of dangerous enablers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone know which tweet it is and what rule she violated? I have often wondered why they haven’t suspended Trump’s twitter account. It seems to me some of his tweets have to violate their rules. I want Rose to tell us which one and why, then we all need to scour Trump’s feed or any of these other creeps and turn them in. You know why Trump didn’t really go full out on Weinstein was because they are birds of a feather, and probably compared notes. Both are New Yorkers of power from Queens. Also, anyone notice how Don Jr. shut up about this lately. Daddy told him to shut up it hit too close to home. Let’s get all of these creeps out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to Twitter she posted the private phone number of someone. They said they reinstated her account once that tweet was deleted. I’m not sure what tweet they were referring to though or when she tweeted it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was very much anti-Twitter until this year. A couple of months ago, I decided to start using an account I abandoned almost 10 years ago. My depression got really bad this year, my ED came back with a vengeance, and I just decided that I needed to follow a load of comedians/comedy writers to bring a little levity into my life. And I kinda get why people are so into it, now. While there’s so much garbage going on in the world, there are also a lot of cool people (men, too!) out there who’ve got our backs. I’m heartened to see so many men who aren’t at all reluctant to call out toxic masculinity when they see it and help spread awareness of issues that face women and POC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone really believe some twitter user reported her for ‘violating the rules’? Looks to me like somebody just made a phone call…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. The social media boys are the current face of tech. Rather than the nerdy types who grew to be annoying when they got money, this batch with its many frat boys and brogrammers started off that way. Harvey and his Hollywood cadre would have no problem finding their pressure points and making them heel.
Next time Rose gets banned, we should hashtag the shit out of Dorsey and tell him that his donations to the Democrats and the ACLU don’t mean as much when he shuts down women like Rose who just want to tell the world the truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Twitter won’t suspend Donald Trump, who openly bullies anyone who disagrees with him, incites violence, promotes racism, and makes threats, but they suspend Rose M? What world are we living in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eff the patriarchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me sick. What the eff is wrong with the all the misogynistic loving idiots controlling social media??
Report this comment as spam or abuse