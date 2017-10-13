Jason Momoa apologizes for joking about rape at Comic-Con in 2011

Embed from Getty Images

I’ll just say it: the conspiracies around Justice League made me laugh yesterday. It was a much needed distraction from the horror show that is the unfolding Harvey Weinstein drama. It’s all connected though, because now that Weinstein has been outed as an abuser, Harvey’s “boys” felt the need to issue statements. Ben Affleck – who has Justice League coming out soon – was one of those dudes. As CB covered, the Batfleck’s statement did not go over well, probably because he has a history of assaulting women too. Thus, people began to wonder: is someone, like, out to get Justice League? Is someone pushing negative stories about the cast just to create bad press for Justice League? Of course that’s a funny thought, because for the love of God, NO ONE IS TRYING TO HURT JUSTICE LEAGUE. Justice League is already a mess. It was always going to be a gigantic mess. Warner Bros doesn’t know what to do with these valuable franchises anymore. If someone wanted to hurt Justice League, all they would have to do is wait for it to be released. Literally, that’s it. It’s going to be a train wreck.

So, that’s what I thought. I still think that, honestly. But I’ll admit it: I’m suspicious of how this Jason Momoa story cropped up yesterday. In 2011, Jason Momoa said a really stupid, offensive thing at Comic-Con. He was taking part of the Game of Thrones panel discussion – I think it was the first Comic-Con appearance for the GoT cast – and he was asked about playing Khal Drogo and why he likes doing sci-fi/fantasy films. His answer?

But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it … and rape beautiful women. Next question.”

[Via Paper]

There’s video too:

tw: rape a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017

It was awful. It was an awful thing to say. It was widely discussed and slammed back then, when it happened, in 2011. Apologists were like “well, he was talking about the character of Khal Drogo” but really, it just sucked that he said it. But why was it brought up again this week? Is there a conspiracy to thwart Justice League? No. It was brought up this week because we’ve been talking about assault, harassment and rape culture. At least that’s what I believe. Anyway, Momoa issued an apology about the 2011 statement:

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

I genuinely want to believe he’s an okay guy who just made one stupid, disgusting joke and he legitimately feels sorry. I don’t know though. Pray for Justice League, I guess.

Embed from Getty Images