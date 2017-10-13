Jason Momoa apologizes for joking about rape at Comic-Con in 2011

I’ll just say it: the conspiracies around Justice League made me laugh yesterday. It was a much needed distraction from the horror show that is the unfolding Harvey Weinstein drama. It’s all connected though, because now that Weinstein has been outed as an abuser, Harvey’s “boys” felt the need to issue statements. Ben Affleck – who has Justice League coming out soon – was one of those dudes. As CB covered, the Batfleck’s statement did not go over well, probably because he has a history of assaulting women too. Thus, people began to wonder: is someone, like, out to get Justice League? Is someone pushing negative stories about the cast just to create bad press for Justice League? Of course that’s a funny thought, because for the love of God, NO ONE IS TRYING TO HURT JUSTICE LEAGUE. Justice League is already a mess. It was always going to be a gigantic mess. Warner Bros doesn’t know what to do with these valuable franchises anymore. If someone wanted to hurt Justice League, all they would have to do is wait for it to be released. Literally, that’s it. It’s going to be a train wreck.
So, that’s what I thought. I still think that, honestly. But I’ll admit it: I’m suspicious of how this Jason Momoa story cropped up yesterday. In 2011, Jason Momoa said a really stupid, offensive thing at Comic-Con. He was taking part of the Game of Thrones panel discussion – I think it was the first Comic-Con appearance for the GoT cast – and he was asked about playing Khal Drogo and why he likes doing sci-fi/fantasy films. His answer?
But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it … and rape beautiful women. Next question.”
There’s video too:
tw: rape
a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6
— elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017
It was awful. It was an awful thing to say. It was widely discussed and slammed back then, when it happened, in 2011. Apologists were like “well, he was talking about the character of Khal Drogo” but really, it just sucked that he said it. But why was it brought up again this week? Is there a conspiracy to thwart Justice League? No. It was brought up this week because we’ve been talking about assault, harassment and rape culture. At least that’s what I believe. Anyway, Momoa issued an apology about the 2011 statement:
I genuinely want to believe he’s an okay guy who just made one stupid, disgusting joke and he legitimately feels sorry. I don’t know though. Pray for Justice League, I guess.
I mean my favourite thing about 2017 is how 2017 keeps slapping me in the face saying, hey, is there anything you enjoy that makes you happy? NOT ANYMORE THERE ISN’T.
god, yes. I don’t even have words anymore.
What’s even more awful? this year has been stellar, personally. We are getting out from under a mountain of debt, my husband’s business is booming, kids are great, I ditched the toxic people from my life, everything is stable.
And I can’t enjoy it, knowing so so many are suffering daily. I can just be grateful and do what I can to help
Yep. Legit said the same thing in therapy. I go between upset and angry at this entire year
No, not JM???!!!! I didn’t hear of this back in 2011. Harrumph. Good apology, though.
my friends and I have been referencing what Jason said for years and there have been so many apologists. I don’t think this is a justice league conspiracy tbh
A lot of comic con fans have also been speaking about this for years and considering how other male celebs are being called out, people probably thought this was a good time for this story to get the attention and outcry it always deserved.
Of course Ben is going to be called out after his statement, hes stood by his crusty brother Casey for years.
Wasn’t there an uproar about this back then? And didn’t he apologize then, too? I seem to recall hearing about this before.
Yes, it is a lesson in the internet never forgets. For him and anyone else who’s on the edge of doing something so callus.
I think we have to be outraged by the abhorrent behaviour of these men. I also think we shouldn’t actively destroy every person who has said something stupid
What Momoa said was outrageous and stomach churning, rape (even of a character) is nothing to joke about. He did apologize back then, and seemed sincere about it.
I don’t think he’s on the level of Affleck, Weinstein etc. That’s all I meant.
He made a terrible remark six years ago. It wasn’t part of a pattern of saying awful things and then apologizing when called out. I assume it was a one off mistake.
Yup, he apologized in 2011, as well.
I’ve seen a comment saying he made a documentary exposing the poor laws protecting aboriginal women from sexual assault, but I have no idea what that would be, i look around kind of half heartedly and couldnt find anything.
Regardless, he is apologizing now, a second time, with no comment about how he previously apologized, no request for cookies.
I’m ok with it. No one can be perfect, learning and moving forward are the important parts.
Yes I remember it very well because it was super-disappointing. I don’t know if it was covered here specifically (I don’t see it linked so probably not) but it has been resurrected many times on JM threads. I also recall him making an apology at the time but I should probably Google to verify….
Anyway, what he said was disgusting. He seems to have learned and seems sincere in his apology but I just don’t have a lot of room for forgiveness these days, despite the fact that I always had a crush on him prior to that comment.
I’m totally admitting I’m biased because I love this man. It was a stupid thing to say. It was a horrible joke. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because his apology seems sincere. He seemed to be caught up in his character. He has made strong statements of support for women and talked about being raised by a single mom. He also made Road to Paloma in defense of Native women being raped and his character killing the man who did it. He is nowhere near a Ben Affleck.
I totally get it because I’ve always really liked him too and that comment was so disappointing PRECISELY because of what you say here: prior to that slip-up he’d always been very supportive of women.
Can anybody find a link to an apology issued in 2011?
I’ve been searching like crazy and I can’t find anything…
Maybe I made it up because I just WANTED it to be true. Sigh.
I’ve always crushed for Jason. His comment was disgusting; I remember the whole rape convos surrounding GOT so I imagine the word was in the forefront and ripe for mistakes. I can only hope. And I can only hope he’ll stop painting his nails. Ugh.
Same. His apology seems sincere, though.
I bet everyone in Hollywood is scrambling to cover their dirty deeds. It’s not safe for them anymore. I’m just waiting for when they start to out the dirty ones from the music industry. That should be the next step.
I honestly don’t think, long run, this will change things much. BUT I am enjoying the idea of so many creepers and rapists in HW hopefully crapping their pants at the moment, waiting for the anvil to drop, no matter how “powerful” they are.
Whaaaa…..watching that made me feel so uncomfortable, but yet he got roaring laughter???
Hey, can I say- as disappointed as I am that it’s come to this- how pleasantly surprised and even impressed I am about how many men are getting this stuff now? In no way is the work done (almost hourly I find myself muttering under my breath Donald Sutherland’s line in Backdraft “Burn them. Burn it all…”) but my god is this a step in the right direction. The vigilance is paying off. I think our distaff lines would be damn proud.
Witch hunting. So much witch hunting.
Or people being rightfully called out for their words and actions. I for one feel emboldened to scream all the crap I’ve been through from the mountain tops. Some of us are tired of hiding and are reminding others of what is out there and what we’ve been through. But sure, poor Jason Momoa. He’s the victim of a witch hunt.
@gatorbait Yes.
@reverie Go away.
Sadly, we are finding actual witches. Warlocks?
Sure, that, or finally old wrongs coming to light. This isn’t a great example because he apologized, sincerely, when it happened, but am I going to lose sleep because the Afflecks of the world are finally being called upon to answer for the shit they’ve done for YEARS? Nope.
I wish every everyone who told rape jokes could be stuck in a 5 seconds, VR simulator, and experience what it feels like. Maybe then they’d think better and STFU.
Sexual abuse, sexual harrassment, sexual assault IS NO JOKE.
Totally agree. Rape is not a joking matter. I have never Ever made a joke about Rape. It isn’t funny and when you’ve seen firsthand the aftermath of rape, it’s horrifying.
I would also like to add that the men in my life have never made a joke about Rape. Michelle Obama words are ringing in my ears right now. Good and decent men don’t disrespect women.
I agree. Good and decent men respect women as individuals not merely as their mothers, daughters, sisters, etc
Yes, how hard would it be to say you like action movies because you get to WORK with beautiful women? Why is it funny to say you get to PHYSICALLY ASSAULT AND VIOLATE beautiful women? Is it more “satisfying” because they’re beautiful? Ugh. Even just saying you get to “pretend to have sex with” beautiful women would be better.
I knew a guy once who said that closing on a house – signing the loan papers, etc. – made him feel like he’d been “raped.” And he said it so casually, as if rape were the totally understandable metaphor for feeling screwed over. And this, for a voluntary commitment of funds to obtain secure shelter. It was the 1980s but I never forgot it.
See, here’s the thing with many men… Rape is synonymous with F*** to them, except Rape is not a censored word. To them, thinking with their crotches, it denotes the sex act with tones of toxic masculinity. Most men who use the word jokingly would never perform the act nor would ever be a victim, so they do not have the same connection to the word that many of us do. To them, they casually think of it as rough dominant sex – which is why the “joke” garnered so many laughs – and is why we always need to call them out on it. I hope the meaning of the word Rape never devolves, loses power, is diminished, or becomes casual/jokey/or an offhand insult during my life (like the “R” word did)
Jason is gross and no matter how sincere he still said it
It was a horrible joke, but he apologized back in 2011 and he also got involved with a documentary about indigenous women who have suffered from sexual assault. I also remember that it was in line with how he used to talk about Khal Drago as he’d sarcastically quip that it was fun killing people…so I do think that context makes a tiny difference.
Anyway, I do think he was sincere about his apology. I wish every man who “heard” stuff like Clooney would take a page out of Momoa’s way of apologizing and get involved with charities that deal with sexual assault or help fund a documentary to shed light on the issue.
Hear, hear.
I agree context makes a difference. While it was undoubtedly in poor taste he wasn’t glorifying rape/violence but demonstrating how HBO pushes limits or something like that….
I don’t think he is particularly articulate and came across like an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like how we are literally grading apologies these days – that one’s weak and performative, this one’s sincere and heartfelt, the other one over there is just plain offensive etc. As apologies go, this one’s quite decent.
He’s a mix of a really good family guy and a total meat-head.
But a meat head who made efforts to learn from his mistakes. We probably can’t expect everyone to be born woke. Lots of jackasses talk about forgiveness. I’ve got plenty for people who say a dumb thing, get called out for it, and learn. Ultimately, everyone involved is a better person for the experience here.
Sexual assault, or any other kind of assault are never anything to joke about. I’m not sure if he’s only apologizing about it because of what’s happening with Harvey Weinstein, or if he really feels bad about the comment. I hope he genuinely regrets it and knows it was wrong to ever say
I’ll never understand why women drool over him and say he’s so hot and sexy. Maybe it’s his ratty hair that turns me off
Wow. The internet never forgets. Scorched earth policy, it seems.
joke or not, that way of thinking comes from somewhere in the depths of your inner self. If he’s sorry or not and if he’s issued an apology more or less believable doesn’t really matter, because is all PR. What matters is that is really scary how men, even new generations like Momoa, have still internalized the culture of disrespect for women.
I always want to give the benefit of the doubt but why do [some] guys always joke about rape??! Went to a wedding and one of the groomsmen was drunk and started saying he needed help getting to the bar because he didn’t want get attacked and raped. WTF!? RAPE IS NOT FUNNY PERIOD! Its not a word to use lightly, and as I get older In understand how the impact of that word affects ppl. Turn it into a learning moment and do better guys. DO BETTER
Can’t I just have one JUST ONE male crush that doesn’t disappoint me in ways that make my lady parts clam up and sew themselves shut?? I’m glad he apologized, but JFC, damage down dude.
as someone who’s been in the got fandom for a looooooong time, he’s made this comment more than once. it’s true that he apologised but still.
True, I’m also a long time GOT fan and work as a photographer so have been to several cons, fan meet ups etc. both for work and pleasure and I’ve heard this more than once from him (always followed by laughter and whoops from the crowd) and each time has been more disappointing than the last. I think there’s only video of the once, though, so he can be thankful for that (cue somebody finding other videos at other events of the same “joke”). It’s a good apology, but because of his (fairly recent) repetitions I just don’t know how sincere it is and how much of it is damage limitation. I hope it’s sincere and that the reaction is an eye opener and he upgrades his repertoire of jokes to tell at cons, etc.
His comment about “sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand it’s painful torment among members of my own family and friends” makes me wonder if he’s alluding to Lisa Bonet’s dealings with Bill Crosby. Lisa has never come out and said anything directly against Cosby but something did happen between them.
