Woody Allen worries that the Weinstein situation could be a ‘witch-hunt atmosphere’

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein mess, another powerful man was taken down: the president of Amazon Studios Roy Price. Price produced film and TV projects for years, and just last week, a female producer named Isa Hackett told The Hollywood Reporter that Price repeatedly propositioned her in a taxi, while another male executive was sitting right there. Price repeatedly told Hackett, “You will love my dick,” which is… some kind of come-on line, eh? He also came up to her at a party and loudly declared “Anal sex!” into her ear. Such a charmer! These incidents of sexual harassment happened in 2015, and Hackett reported them immediately to Amazon honchos. They made some noise about “investigating,” but nothing was done until last week, when Hackett went public with her story, and then Amazon suspended Price.

Anyway, that’s all to say that the current releases from Amazon Studios are trying to NOT make much noise. The new Amazon Studios film Wonder Wheel was supposed to get a splashy premiere at the New York Film Festival over the weekend, but it was canceled in favor of a quieter screening with less press. Note: Wonder Wheel is Woody Allen’s new movie. Woody Allen’s new movie had its premiere canceled because of SOMEONE ELSE’S sexual misconduct. All of which to say… Woody Allen made a statement about Harvey Weinstein. And it’s just as ridiculous as you would expect. At least Woody didn’t resort to the “I have daughters” trope, probably because he doesn’t want to remind people that he married his sort-of daughter. Woody said:

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved. Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that.”

“You don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”

Allen worked with Weinstein on a number of films but claimed he had never heard any of the allegations of sexual assault.

“No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness,” Allen said. “And they wouldn’t, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie. But you do hear a million fanciful rumors all the time. And some turn out to be true and some — many — are just stories about this actress, or that actor.”

OMFG. So much to unpack here. “You don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.” He’s really saying that we should be suspicious of victims of sexual assault and harassment because it could just all be a “witchhunt.” He’s going there. His real worry is that there will suddenly be a rash of false accusations, rather than an outpouring of statements from genuine victims. His real worry is that men won’t be able to continue on as they always have, harassing and abusing women in the workplace like always. WHAT ABOUT THE MEN, asks Woody. And this too: “No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness.” As in, people came to him with Weinstein horror stories and he didn’t take them seriously. That’s the translation.

124 Responses to “Woody Allen worries that the Weinstein situation could be a ‘witch-hunt atmosphere’”

  1. frisbee says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:28 am

    SHUT UP, JUST SHUT THE EFFING HELL UP YOU APPALLING LITTLE MAN. Nobody wants to hear this whining, self serving wanker trying to cover his own arse by deflecting from his own shit behaviour – do they seriously? ( I
    I have to stop reading these posts for the sake of my sanity, blood pressure, impotent rage)

    Reply
  2. Giulia says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Yet he’s perfectly happy with women being sexually assaulted or raped. Nice guy.

    Reply
  3. Ayala says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:30 am

    “As the husband of a daughter..”

    Reply
  4. Feedmechips says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I liked the part about not being “interested in it.” There are certainly no safe spaces anywhere near this guy.

    Reply
  5. Sixer says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Told you! All these fuckers are looking in the mirror when they’re talking. Julian Assange was doing the same thing about HRC on the Twatter earlier – in describing her, he was just looking in the mirror and describing himself.

    Once you realise this, you can’t unrealise it. It’s grimly funny, really.

    Reply
  6. Mermaid says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Both Woody Allen and Harvey Weinstein should be in jail. I’m happy it was Ronan Farrow who wrote the expose on Weinstein. It’s horrible he is still making movies.

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Who is surprised by this?

    Also – all those actors who have been indignant against Weinstein (as they should be), but continue to work with an praise this POS – where are they now?

    Kate winslet?? Hello????? Cate Blanchett? Endless list.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:35 am

      I feel the anger towards the actors and the actresses but the people who truly enable Woody to keep working are the high profile talent agencies like CAA (who also enabled Harvey), producers, and studios like Amazon. I’d love for someone to confront the person in charge of Amazon’s studios over Woody.

      If places like Amazon or SPC stopped buying, funding, and/or distributing his films his career would be over in a heartbeat….but I suspect most entertainment journalists are too chicken to go up against the Harvey style power players so they’ll continue to mention people who work with him like Selena Gomez so they’ll get web traffic for their articles and still get “exclusives” to do on set interviews for the studios other projects.

      Reply
  8. Lexter says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Yeah you WOULD be worried about mass revelations of sexual harassment and assault in HW. Can’t hide in the shadows forever

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I don’t even know why stars bother signing up for his movies anymore…it’s too much trouble. Every time he has a movie out, these allegations flare up. I mean, are Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning going to have good answers for these questions next year?

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:32 am

    First off all witch hunts were led by men.
    Second of all STFU you stupid abuser.
    This is why the Academy kicking Weinstein our was completely pointless. You still have this idiot, Polanski and countless others as a member and getting awards and praise.

    Also why I don’t believe the “I didn’t know stories”. Ridiculous

    Reply
  11. Mia4s says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:32 am

    The witch hunt comment is dumb, but this…

    “And they wouldn’t, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie. But you do hear a million fanciful rumors all the time.”

    That’s about the most truthful statement on how most men in Hollywood viewed this that I’ve heard. He’s the only one who said it aloud but I’m sorry, this is exactly what was going on with 90% of them.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:38 am

      It is very telling as it suggests that some actresses did go to him for some reason (I don’t blame the victims but it’s like of all the people to confide in…freaking Woody!!!!) and he just didn’t take it seriously….or he heard the rumors over the years and dismissed them. Sad thing is I think you are right in that 95% of the powerful male Hollywood figures have the same exact viewpoint as Woody.

      Reply
  12. SM says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Oh finally, someone to think about poor Harvey and his feelings. Isn’t Woody just fantastic? I hope all those celebrities always japping about how genious Woody is do not forget that he also is the first in line to deffend something they all are so appauled and outgared by they had to release their own statements on it. Not to mention doing the same thing himself.
    And I think this concern is definitelly coming from a place of fear. Because his perverse ass is next in line

    Reply
  13. Purplehazeforever says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:35 am

    He never took it seriously because he knows he’s depraved himself. If you take him at his at his word that he never molested his daughter (and I don’t) he still groomed Mia’s adopted daughter to be his partner…that’s sick. I don’t want to hear his proclamations he didn’t have a relationship with her. She was his partner’s daughter. He preyed on a much younger woman. It’s gross on so many levels. Luckily I never thought much of him as a director so it’s no loss for me to not watch his movies.

    Reply
  14. Shak says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I love Woody Allen

    Reply
    • Ira says:
      October 16, 2017 at 8:24 am

      I don’t. I also never enjoy his movies, except Annie Hall. But, I agree with him in this.

      Reply
    • crazydaisy says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

      I just read the NYT piece and hopped right over here. Lots to unpack for sure! One thing I’ve been thinking about is this: When it comes to dating and courtship, most women expect or enjoy it when the guy makes the first move, shows his interest, asks for your number, calls first, etc, etc. And many (most?) guys are horny, immature idiots who think whispering “anal sex” in your ear is a turn on. Whereas another might just *wink* at you in the office and make you smile. Or puke. This is one place Pedo Woody the Grotesque has a point. It’s about drawing a line which is going to be personal and contextual.

      I believe girls need to be taught specific words to deal with jerky boys. We need to know how to speak up, not worry about “hurting the guy’s feelings”. We need to feel confident enough to look an a-hole in the eye and say : “STOP. When you speak to me like that, I want nothing to do with you. Not interested.”

      It will take education and practice. Of course we need to educate boys and men, too, WE REALLY DO. But I don’t suggest waiting around for them to catch on. (Meanwhile, Weinstein -not to mention the Woodster- should be jailed.)

      Here’s an analogy – you’re riding your bike on the street and ahead of you, a car parks on the side of the road. You have the right of way, but are you going to count on the driver looking behind for a cyclist before she opens the door? Who will get hurt if the driver doesn’t look and see you coming? Better to wait and make sure they see you – slow down, give a wide berth – whatever you need to do to protect yourself. Or it’s you in the hospital. Even if you can sue the driver for a million dollars, you still have the broken bones. Which is why they say, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

      BELIEVE the victim and PREVENT more victims is my point here. #empowerment

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:12 am

      It’s not just “jerky boys” who do these things. It’s not just a few bad apples. We need to teach boys and men NOW. And girls and women ARE taught to fear boys and men from a young age, which is just so sad and pathetic. Generation after generation of frightened women, with mothers passing down their fears to daughters. Girls and women DO say no to boys and fight back, but boys and men use force, intimidation, violence and a tolerant social system to get their way. We’re always “waiting for the culture to change.”

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:18 am

      2/10 trolling attempt.

      Reply
    • Fresh says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:13 am

      @ Shak
      What do you love about him? I’m not asking to incite drama in the comments, I am genuinely curious, because I don’t see anything likeable about the man… obviously I have never met him personally, but you can’t deny that some of his life choices have been questionable at best, or downright creepy/sick at worst!

      Reply
  15. Parks and Rec says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:42 am

    He’s completely wrong and missing the point. It’s usually the victims who consistently have a hard time being believed.

    When Ambra Gutierrez came forward with her assault along with a police recording of her confronting Weinstein, she was the one who became a target of a witch hunt. Weinstein predatory behavior was brought to light years ago and everyone went after Gutierrez, THE VICTIM. We all knew about Weinstein in the industry. Ambra was trying to take him down and she ended up being punished. Allen totally missed that part.

    This has nothing to do with flirting at the office. This is a case of abuse and sexual battery by an individual with a great deal of power. Gawd I hate Woody Allen.

    Reply
  16. hallie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:42 am

    cameron russell is a model (who’s also done a ted talk) who’s been talking about her own issues with sexual harassment in that industry. she’s posted dozens of accounts sent to her from others on her instagram. sounds like maybe it should be a witch hunt just to get the sh!t under control.

    Reply
  17. Tana says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:43 am

    This is his fear talking. He probably has other victims out there and is terrified that they will see these women’s bravery in telling their stories and come forward.

    He got away with Dylan’s abuse, because she was too fragile to testify. His wife/ daughter has never confirmed when it started, no one knows her accurate age, so got away with that as well. Probably scared that 3rd time, he won’t be as ‘lucky’.

    Manipulative SOB – always looking out for number 1.

    Reply
    • Ariel says:
      October 16, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Anyone else worry about what goes on in his home with his current teenage daughters?
      I wonder if they’ll write tell all books one day.

      Reply
    • kibbles says:
      October 16, 2017 at 8:46 am

      I agree. Sexual predators enjoy living in the shadows, and like any criminal, have a fear of getting caught. Deep down, Allen realizes that many of the things he’s done in his life to women are deemed immoral and illegal by mainstream society. I truly don’t believe that he thinks that what he has done in his past is wrong. Sexual predators always manage to twist logic to suit their narrative. He has had his daughter wife on lockdown and under his control for decades which is why we don’t hear from her. I feel for any girl or woman who has had to live with Allen and either experience or witness sexual abuse. It makes me sick that so many people in Hollywood still support him.

      Reply
  18. aquarius64 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Woody is afraid that Hollywood will come after HIM.

    Reply
    • kibbles says:
      October 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

      Yep. He’s afraid that he will be next. Until now powerful sexual predators like Allen and Weinstein have been able to have successful careers in Hollywood. Now that Weinstein has been taken down, Allen and other sexual predators are probably lawyering up quivering in fear, hoping that they won’t be the next person whose sexual crimes will be exposed.

      Reply
  19. Agent Fang says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:49 am

    ‘Note: Wonder Wheel is Woody Allen’s new movie. Woody Allen’s new movie had its premiere canceled because of SOMEONE ELSE’S sexual misconduct’

    Listening to Allen field questions about Weinstein’s sexual assaults at his movie premiere would’ve been……I don’t even know what that would’ve been.

    Reply
  20. Nancy says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Simply mind blowing…….the elfish curmudgeon who rarely speaks out comes to the dark side at team evil. Hardly a witch hunt. He is guilty as charged. They both are terrible people who took advantage of fear and their power to literally destroy lives. They are both despicable and there is only one male who is as bad or worse…….I will give you 45 guess who it is.

    Reply
  21. ell says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:52 am

    when is karma gonna get to this horrible man?

    Reply
    • Cbould says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:14 am

      soon, I hope soon

      Not even karma, but the law. When is the law going to catch & systematically prosecute sexual predators?

      Reply
    • noway says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:55 am

      Seriously, have you looked at Woody, karma got him a long time ago. Woody kind of reminds me of what SNL and Michael Che on Weekend Update said about HW. Paraphrasing, he said as a comedian sexual abuse is a hard subject to make jokes about and then you look at HW and he just looks so easy to make jokes about, and then he proceeds to tell us everything he looks like. It’s pretty funny and true, and Woody seems a lot like that too.

      Reply
  22. detritus says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:53 am

    We all know a man who has had his life ruined over a false accused wink. Right?
    Right?!
    Crickets.

    Stone and Allen, both jump to victim blaming and dismissive language immediately. Weird. Can’t think of a reason it would benefit them to do so….

    The issue is that for so long people saw statements like theirs and thought,‘ oh how reasonable, good job dear sir for elaborating on such a tricky subject.’

    I hope this is a wake up call to those people.

    Reply
  23. Wind Whistler says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Snagged this off Twitter because it’s so damn true:

    “I just don’t want there to be a witch hunt.” says known witch Woody Allen.

    Reply
  24. Chef Grace says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I have to laugh at the idea Woody is next.
    Wankerstein was the sacrifice so the other pervs can go on perving.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

      See now my concern is that we seem to be doing the same old same old. Scream and rave in fury about Allen, fine, but I’m old enough to remember round one. One accusation, investigated, no charges, then nothing for decades? Without further accusers nothing more is going to come of it. That’s the reality of it. And while we are working our way through Allen flare up part 5000, we are not bringing new names to light. When actresses talk about “the others”? It’s not Allen. It’s not. That’s why they defend him and part of why they work with him. Everyone must have figured that out by now right? So be angry at Allen, but don’t lose focus. I mean, why is Oliver Stone’s name already off the front page? Why are we not finding out who at CAA blacklisted Courtney Love for speaking out and who sent Paltrow to Weinstein’s hotel room? I can’t help but feel that those folks are in the background going “yeah that’s Allen guy’s a creep right? Look over there.”.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        October 16, 2017 at 9:59 am

        MIA, Read his words. Women to Allen are just hysterical obstacles to be dealt with. You’re right that other than raping one daughter and marrying another, and making a career on films about older men seducing barely legal girls, there may be no evidence of him behaving like HW. But deargawd let us hate this man in our own way.

      • Mia4s says:
        October 16, 2017 at 11:06 am

        Hate? Fine, great. But don’t get distracted. The men in power who are doing the harassing, assaulting, and ruining of careers, of actresses? Their names are yet to come. If it was Allen everyone could just say “I knew it”….but it won’t be. That’s why I don’t want Allen’s name stuck on the front page so others can slip quietly away. In much the same way I don’t want it forgotten that just because Harvey’s going to hell it doesn’t mean the systematic Hollywood abuses have been addressed…but look Woody Allen said something, look over there everyone! This feels calculated.

      • bettyrose says:
        October 16, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        Yeah, that’s fair, but having grown up around his fans and apologists, I truly despise this man on a personal level.

  25. Hype says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Perverts of the world unite as 1, defend yourself against “witch hunt ” or as others would call it justice.

    Reply
  26. damejudi says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    “…where every guy in an office who winks at a woman has to call a lawyer…”

    1) Who is winking at women in the office? It is 2017, not some 1950s time-warp version of “office life” where everyone laughs at the secretary being harassed at her desk by the boss/big client.

    2) HW was not “winking at women.” No victim is complaining about anything as benign as that.

    3) This is why #metoo will take off, because these harassing predators have such a disturbed mind-set they cannot see how out of step they are with normal behavior.

    4) WA needs to not comment-at all.

    Reply
  27. Sarah says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Birds of a feather! They are all shitting themselves at this time & have their lawyers & publicists on call. Take all these monsters down once and for all.

    Reply
  28. adastraperaspera says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:33 am

    It’s no accident that Ronan Farrow is involved in this. He’s on a mission. His New Yorker story is raising awareness, but should also lead to charges against HW. Ronan has a personal stake in bringing down abusers and pedophiles, after what Woody Allen did to the young girls in his own family. I’m sure he intends for this HW expose to bleed over into new, serious questions about what Allen has been allowed to get away with. I don’t think he’ll rest until Allen is ruined. Soldier on, Ronan!

    Reply
  29. lara says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Witchhunt? Like killing mostly women for an invented crime?
    Does he really believes, that dozens of women in Hollywood came together to invent the assaults?

    Reply
  30. Brandi says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Puke!!

    Reply
  31. jferber says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I hate and despise this man.

    Reply
  32. MousyB says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Harvey was instrumental and Woody getting his career back so yeah birds of a feather. Now that Harvey is down I think Woody knows his days are numbered.

    Reply
  33. Joana Almeida says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I believe that he have a point .however he could explain better plus he is not ter best example.But if was other person saying propably we all accept the point of view .
    Tive problem of this argument is that only talking about men and generaly the percent of histories are from nem.
    Women needed to be incluid

    Reply
  34. Samantha says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:56 am

    What upsets me more than WA’s statement is that his concern is shared by many. Whenever sexual harassment/assault is discussed I see so many online comments (by men in particular) expressing worry about similar sentiments: witch hunt, “not being able to wink at colleagues”, false accusations, etc.
    Is it not possible to discuss/find solutions for a serious, rampant problem without going to the very extreme on the other side? This kind of “worrying” about extremism could literally be applied to any other discussion as well. Why should it be the hightlight and focus when it completely pales in comparison to the actual problem.

    Reply
  35. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Since it’s now a ‘which hunt,’ I’d like to revert to 15th and 16th century tactics and give these criminals a proper history lesson. Our millenia of abuse should be shared with hands-on lessons. I’m pretty angry lol.

    Reply
  36. Nina says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:12 am

    “As a witch myself, I hope that this doesn’t inspire a witch hunt.”

    Reply
  37. Tess says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Goodness gracious, women AND men aren’t coming forward because dudes “winked at” them you perv! Its about genitals being grabbed, being forced to engage in sexual contact even after refusing and resisting, having to repeatedly and continuously endure sexual banter even after trying to maintain professionalism and changing the subject, and then being threatened in regards to their job. And guess what, it all starts with having to endure a “wink” that you don’t like or that you feel threatened by! Really, why do men think that everyone should be flattered by their attention?!?

    Reply
  38. Nina says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I suppose Terry Richardson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

    Reply
  39. Donna says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I despise this pervert.

    Reply
  40. Franny says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I’m more worried about a climate of sexual assault and harrassment where only a tiny percentage of legitimate claims are prosecuted and where we have a deep tendency to blame the victim.

    “Grab them by the p****. THEY LET YOU DO IT.”

    That doesn’t mean they wanted it. They just didn’t know how to stop it in the moment.

    “They let you do it” is why half the country blew off Trump’s assault comments. It’s also why we have sexual harassment laws.

    Reply
  41. Miss Gloss says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Says the other fucking sexual predator.

    Reply
  42. Margo S. says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Men shouldn’t be winking at people at the office. Ever. That’s inappropriate. And second, Woody literally is a pedophile and married his long term girlfriends daughter so fcuk you Woody and all you have to say. The guy is a psychopath.

    Reply
  43. Who ARE These People? says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Worst word in his whole miserable diatribe: “Fanciful.”

    Reply
  44. HK9 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:21 am

    If people did a witch hunt for predators like Allen, I would sit in my purple chair ‘a la Wendy Williams and sip my tea, looking relaxed and completely unbothered.

    Reply
  45. Greenie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Ah so a predator seeks to muddy the waters for fellow predators. I haven’t watched anything from this sick little pervert since Match Point (which was meh to me), around the time I finally got caught up on his story. I don’t care if his work is supposed to still maintain the genius from his early films, it’s just not worth it to show any kind of support for a person like that.

    Reply
  46. Kay says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Pot defending the kettle? The only difference between him and HW was that Woody victimized people in his own home!

    Reply
  47. adastraperaspera says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    We’re all supposed to think that Woody Allen’s abuse of children stopped after he married Soon-Yi. But don’t forget that just a few years after they got married, they adopted first one infant girl, who looks like Dylan Farrow, and then another girl, who resembles Soon-Yi. These girls are now in their teens. Is he afraid they’ll be interviewed by someone? It’s all too, too creepy.

    Reply
  48. zuzusgirl says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Good. I’ll bring the matches and torches.

    Reply
  49. moon says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    This witch personally can’t wait to hunt all them abusive men who can’t keep their hands to themselves.

    Reply

