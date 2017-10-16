Woody Allen worries that the Weinstein situation could be a ‘witch-hunt atmosphere’

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein mess, another powerful man was taken down: the president of Amazon Studios Roy Price. Price produced film and TV projects for years, and just last week, a female producer named Isa Hackett told The Hollywood Reporter that Price repeatedly propositioned her in a taxi, while another male executive was sitting right there. Price repeatedly told Hackett, “You will love my dick,” which is… some kind of come-on line, eh? He also came up to her at a party and loudly declared “Anal sex!” into her ear. Such a charmer! These incidents of sexual harassment happened in 2015, and Hackett reported them immediately to Amazon honchos. They made some noise about “investigating,” but nothing was done until last week, when Hackett went public with her story, and then Amazon suspended Price.
Anyway, that’s all to say that the current releases from Amazon Studios are trying to NOT make much noise. The new Amazon Studios film Wonder Wheel was supposed to get a splashy premiere at the New York Film Festival over the weekend, but it was canceled in favor of a quieter screening with less press. Note: Wonder Wheel is Woody Allen’s new movie. Woody Allen’s new movie had its premiere canceled because of SOMEONE ELSE’S sexual misconduct. All of which to say… Woody Allen made a statement about Harvey Weinstein. And it’s just as ridiculous as you would expect. At least Woody didn’t resort to the “I have daughters” trope, probably because he doesn’t want to remind people that he married his sort-of daughter. Woody said:
“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved. Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that.”
“You don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”
Allen worked with Weinstein on a number of films but claimed he had never heard any of the allegations of sexual assault.
“No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness,” Allen said. “And they wouldn’t, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie. But you do hear a million fanciful rumors all the time. And some turn out to be true and some — many — are just stories about this actress, or that actor.”
OMFG. So much to unpack here. “You don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.” He’s really saying that we should be suspicious of victims of sexual assault and harassment because it could just all be a “witchhunt.” He’s going there. His real worry is that there will suddenly be a rash of false accusations, rather than an outpouring of statements from genuine victims. His real worry is that men won’t be able to continue on as they always have, harassing and abusing women in the workplace like always. WHAT ABOUT THE MEN, asks Woody. And this too: “No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness.” As in, people came to him with Weinstein horror stories and he didn’t take them seriously. That’s the translation.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
SHUT UP, JUST SHUT THE EFFING HELL UP YOU APPALLING LITTLE MAN. Nobody wants to hear this whining, self serving wanker trying to cover his own arse by deflecting from his own shit behaviour – do they seriously? ( I
I have to stop reading these posts for the sake of my sanity, blood pressure, impotent rage)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FRISBEE + eleventy million!
So calling out rapists and pedophikes is a WITCH HUNT? Guess who’s worried?
It’s not fair that Pussy Grabber is being excluded from all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish people would stop seeing his movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish people would stop financing and acting in his movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything about this story makes me want to vomit. Of course Woody Allen is defending Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woody Allen should just keep his mouth shut. He has no moral authority to say anything. Just STFU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gee, one predator in support of another predator. What are the odds?
Just looking at his ugly, troll face makes me angry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why I hate Hollywood hypocrisy. They all make speeches about Trump (which is 100% right), but with those criminals, they only talk about it if the situation is really bad and public. I don’t know how an actress can work with this POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Frisbee! You said exactly what I wanted to say, using exactly the same words, but putting it all so much better than I could have. Allen is just another disgusting little grub, laying the groundwork in case someone points the finger at him. He’s been a big player in the big cesspool, and people are going to find it pretty difficult to believe he didn’t know what’s gone on. Absolutely, he needs to shut the eff up and crawl back into a worm hole where he belongs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet he’s perfectly happy with women being sexually assaulted or raped. Nice guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His actual statement here sounds much better than it did on Daily mail yesterday.
Regardless, Woody Allen is a selfish, sexist, racist, ass.
He basically overlooked whatever he heard about Weinstein because he was paid for his shitty movies.
parts of his statement echo Damon, Streep and Close. If you are really interested in making great movies, you’d think you’d be more cognizant of actual people and relationships.
I wonder if Meryl is actually a great actress or Weinstein just convinced us all over the last 30 yrs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ denisemitch I think Meryl Streep sucks the life out of everything she’s in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@urs +1. Never liked her in anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not even Death Becomes Her?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Streep was beyond brilliant in Doubt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“As the husband of a daughter..”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says it all!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. So perfect and gross.
If I had a magic power, it would be to bring down instant karma on every person on earth. Let us all get what’s coming to us, good or bad. It would work so much better than the Christian flood thing with Noah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
PUKEPUKEPUKEPUKE!
Simultaneous reaction!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe 45 said…oh you mean Woody Allen.
I am getting tired of him. I haven’t watched one of his movies since Dylan told her story. I watched my favorites, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Hannah and her Sisters, Annie Hall, Crimes and Misdemeanors, Bullets over Broadway, Interiors, Mighty Aphrodite and a few others and then said Good Bye. I can’t support him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ayala, hahahahaha.
Could feel my blood pressure boiling over, thanks for the laugh.
Haven’t seen an Allen film since his accusation came out & I still don’t understand how ppl can participate in his work.
Why care what one pedophile thinks about another sexual predator?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
brilliant!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the laugh in the middle of this awful rash of stories. I snort laughed and then 🤢🤢🤢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….as an adopted child myself I can’t stand this perv.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the part about not being “interested in it.” There are certainly no safe spaces anywhere near this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Told you! All these fuckers are looking in the mirror when they’re talking. Julian Assange was doing the same thing about HRC on the Twatter earlier – in describing her, he was just looking in the mirror and describing himself.
Once you realise this, you can’t unrealise it. It’s grimly funny, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what Assange said:
“There’s something wrong with Hillary Clinton. It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement. Watch closely. Something much darker rides along with it. A cold creepiness rarely seen.”
See what I mean? He’s describing himself. Same as Allen is describing his own situation, not the Wankstain’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, lol. Assange is describing himself much like Allen is describing himself. These men don’t realize how revealing they truly are. Profilers would have a field day with the both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Weinstein lead the charge on the Polanski and Allen defence in Hollywood? I swear, the biggest defenders of these assholes usually have things they want to hide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s definitely describing himself. Whenever I see his image or even read his name, my skin crawls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just such a good way to assess a narcissist, isn’t it?
Accusation = admission/confession.
“seethes thwarted entitlement” – the cry of every narcissistic abuser, ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Assange quote gave me a cold chill. This could have been lifted from a 17th or 18th century witch hunt trial and still make sense. Worse, I’ve consistently seen comments on Yahoo threads from people saying America deserves its scandals for letting women get out of line since the 1960s. Jesus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, projecting is a powerful tool to use against everyone else when you have no qualms about being a predator, a bully, a monster who is furiously paddling to keep yourself safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@susan
Yes, he did
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more Assange opens his mouth and lets misogyny fall out, the more I think those rape allegations from a few years were hardly allegations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great & truly creepy point, sixer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also a classic displacement activity that prevents them from acknowledging and addressing their own behaviour, they need to do this to prevent their heads from exploding from cognitive dissonance, I actually see this as their own weird, twisted survival mechanism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Ecuador, your London embassy called. It wants its basement back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am surprised he defended Polanski when he is the one who reintroduced the rape case into pop culture again just as it was almost forgotten and his image had been on the road to rehabilitation. The victim was not interested prosecuting him in the beginning and didn’t want this to be dragged up again. She didn’t even care if he came back to the country but vengeful Harvey brought it all out again and didn’t care that it hurt the victim.
It was about the Polanski’s film The Pianist, Harvey didn’t want him to be in the Oscar hunt for the 2003 Oscars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
projection, a lovely coping mechanism abusers and narccisistcs can both get behind!
Polanski does it when talking about how everyone likes young girls, too.
It’s crazy how the mirroring is so complete they often can’t imagine someone feeling differently than they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so true. Nobody exists other than as objects in their warped identities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both Woody Allen and Harvey Weinstein should be in jail. I’m happy it was Ronan Farrow who wrote the expose on Weinstein. It’s horrible he is still making movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is surprised by this?
Also – all those actors who have been indignant against Weinstein (as they should be), but continue to work with an praise this POS – where are they now?
Kate winslet?? Hello????? Cate Blanchett? Endless list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the anger towards the actors and the actresses but the people who truly enable Woody to keep working are the high profile talent agencies like CAA (who also enabled Harvey), producers, and studios like Amazon. I’d love for someone to confront the person in charge of Amazon’s studios over Woody.
If places like Amazon or SPC stopped buying, funding, and/or distributing his films his career would be over in a heartbeat….but I suspect most entertainment journalists are too chicken to go up against the Harvey style power players so they’ll continue to mention people who work with him like Selena Gomez so they’ll get web traffic for their articles and still get “exclusives” to do on set interviews for the studios other projects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Div, what a good point. I’m cancelling my Amazon prime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah you WOULD be worried about mass revelations of sexual harassment and assault in HW. Can’t hide in the shadows forever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know why stars bother signing up for his movies anymore…it’s too much trouble. Every time he has a movie out, these allegations flare up. I mean, are Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning going to have good answers for these questions next year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Mr Allen has only ever treated me with the utmost respect. There’s no denying he’s a genius filmmaker, and every actress wants to express herself through a brilliant part. That’s real art.”
Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First off all witch hunts were led by men.
Second of all STFU you stupid abuser.
This is why the Academy kicking Weinstein our was completely pointless. You still have this idiot, Polanski and countless others as a member and getting awards and praise.
Also why I don’t believe the “I didn’t know stories”. Ridiculous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t think WA is a member of the Academy. If he is innocent, why be worried about a ‘witch hunt’? Hollywood is a mess and needs a cleansing, this goes for the women who work with these men too. Making Harvey the lone scapegoat while pretending to be innocent/shocked/disgusted is not enough – not nearly enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not? I would be shocked if he wasnt.
Still is Singer a member? Pretty sure Mel Gibson is a member as he was just nominated last year. Casey Affleck. Ben Affleck. On and on.
Again it means nothing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently Woody turned down membership into the academy.
Sounds good to me.
He’s a winner of one of their dirty gold men, tho
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, he’s a member of the Academy. Add Bill Cosby to your list.
ETA: Cbould is right. Woody isn’t a member, I wonder what that’s about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The witch hunt comment is dumb, but this…
“And they wouldn’t, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie. But you do hear a million fanciful rumors all the time.”
That’s about the most truthful statement on how most men in Hollywood viewed this that I’ve heard. He’s the only one who said it aloud but I’m sorry, this is exactly what was going on with 90% of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is very telling as it suggests that some actresses did go to him for some reason (I don’t blame the victims but it’s like of all the people to confide in…freaking Woody!!!!) and he just didn’t take it seriously….or he heard the rumors over the years and dismissed them. Sad thing is I think you are right in that 95% of the powerful male Hollywood figures have the same exact viewpoint as Woody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh finally, someone to think about poor Harvey and his feelings. Isn’t Woody just fantastic? I hope all those celebrities always japping about how genious Woody is do not forget that he also is the first in line to deffend something they all are so appauled and outgared by they had to release their own statements on it. Not to mention doing the same thing himself.
And I think this concern is definitelly coming from a place of fear. Because his perverse ass is next in line
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He never took it seriously because he knows he’s depraved himself. If you take him at his at his word that he never molested his daughter (and I don’t) he still groomed Mia’s adopted daughter to be his partner…that’s sick. I don’t want to hear his proclamations he didn’t have a relationship with her. She was his partner’s daughter. He preyed on a much younger woman. It’s gross on so many levels. Luckily I never thought much of him as a director so it’s no loss for me to not watch his movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Woody Allen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t. I also never enjoy his movies, except Annie Hall. But, I agree with him in this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read the NYT piece and hopped right over here. Lots to unpack for sure! One thing I’ve been thinking about is this: When it comes to dating and courtship, most women expect or enjoy it when the guy makes the first move, shows his interest, asks for your number, calls first, etc, etc. And many (most?) guys are horny, immature idiots who think whispering “anal sex” in your ear is a turn on. Whereas another might just *wink* at you in the office and make you smile. Or puke. This is one place Pedo Woody the Grotesque has a point. It’s about drawing a line which is going to be personal and contextual.
I believe girls need to be taught specific words to deal with jerky boys. We need to know how to speak up, not worry about “hurting the guy’s feelings”. We need to feel confident enough to look an a-hole in the eye and say : “STOP. When you speak to me like that, I want nothing to do with you. Not interested.”
It will take education and practice. Of course we need to educate boys and men, too, WE REALLY DO. But I don’t suggest waiting around for them to catch on. (Meanwhile, Weinstein -not to mention the Woodster- should be jailed.)
Here’s an analogy – you’re riding your bike on the street and ahead of you, a car parks on the side of the road. You have the right of way, but are you going to count on the driver looking behind for a cyclist before she opens the door? Who will get hurt if the driver doesn’t look and see you coming? Better to wait and make sure they see you – slow down, give a wide berth – whatever you need to do to protect yourself. Or it’s you in the hospital. Even if you can sue the driver for a million dollars, you still have the broken bones. Which is why they say, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
BELIEVE the victim and PREVENT more victims is my point here. #empowerment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a better idea: how about teaching boys NOT to fucking harass and assault women— instead of teaching girls that it is up to them to direct men (and that if they can’t, of course the harassment and the escalation is thus really their fault).
Women DO say no. They do stand up for themselves. And the abuse continues because men do not take this seriously.
This is NOT about how women behave or react. Perpetuating this idea is all a part of perpetuating rape culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I concur. We need to be teaching boys, not girls.
I read a brilliant article earlier contrasting the reporting of terrorism and the reporting of rape. For the former – WE WON’T LET IT CHANGE US! For the latter – WOMEN, CHANGE YOUR BEHAVIOUR!
(I keep taking liberties by posting links hereabouts so I won’t this time, but if anyone wants to read the article, shout out and I will.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Miss J, 1000 times plus this, holding girls and women ultimately responsible for male behaviour is just perpetuating the bloody issue.
@ Sixer, never stop posting your links, I don’t have time to find all this stuff and I depend on you to direct me to it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your links are great, I’d love to read that piece, sixer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here you go: http://victimfocus.wordpress.com/2017/10/15/what-if-rape-was-responded-to-like-terrorism/
(Thanks, Kaiser, for letting me do this so often.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just “jerky boys” who do these things. It’s not just a few bad apples. We need to teach boys and men NOW. And girls and women ARE taught to fear boys and men from a young age, which is just so sad and pathetic. Generation after generation of frightened women, with mothers passing down their fears to daughters. Girls and women DO say no to boys and fight back, but boys and men use force, intimidation, violence and a tolerant social system to get their way. We’re always “waiting for the culture to change.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2/10 trolling attempt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Shak
What do you love about him? I’m not asking to incite drama in the comments, I am genuinely curious, because I don’t see anything likeable about the man… obviously I have never met him personally, but you can’t deny that some of his life choices have been questionable at best, or downright creepy/sick at worst!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s completely wrong and missing the point. It’s usually the victims who consistently have a hard time being believed.
When Ambra Gutierrez came forward with her assault along with a police recording of her confronting Weinstein, she was the one who became a target of a witch hunt. Weinstein predatory behavior was brought to light years ago and everyone went after Gutierrez, THE VICTIM. We all knew about Weinstein in the industry. Ambra was trying to take him down and she ended up being punished. Allen totally missed that part.
This has nothing to do with flirting at the office. This is a case of abuse and sexual battery by an individual with a great deal of power. Gawd I hate Woody Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
cameron russell is a model (who’s also done a ted talk) who’s been talking about her own issues with sexual harassment in that industry. she’s posted dozens of accounts sent to her from others on her instagram. sounds like maybe it should be a witch hunt just to get the sh!t under control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is his fear talking. He probably has other victims out there and is terrified that they will see these women’s bravery in telling their stories and come forward.
He got away with Dylan’s abuse, because she was too fragile to testify. His wife/ daughter has never confirmed when it started, no one knows her accurate age, so got away with that as well. Probably scared that 3rd time, he won’t be as ‘lucky’.
Manipulative SOB – always looking out for number 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone else worry about what goes on in his home with his current teenage daughters?
I wonder if they’ll write tell all books one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Sexual predators enjoy living in the shadows, and like any criminal, have a fear of getting caught. Deep down, Allen realizes that many of the things he’s done in his life to women are deemed immoral and illegal by mainstream society. I truly don’t believe that he thinks that what he has done in his past is wrong. Sexual predators always manage to twist logic to suit their narrative. He has had his daughter wife on lockdown and under his control for decades which is why we don’t hear from her. I feel for any girl or woman who has had to live with Allen and either experience or witness sexual abuse. It makes me sick that so many people in Hollywood still support him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woody is afraid that Hollywood will come after HIM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. He’s afraid that he will be next. Until now powerful sexual predators like Allen and Weinstein have been able to have successful careers in Hollywood. Now that Weinstein has been taken down, Allen and other sexual predators are probably lawyering up quivering in fear, hoping that they won’t be the next person whose sexual crimes will be exposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Note: Wonder Wheel is Woody Allen’s new movie. Woody Allen’s new movie had its premiere canceled because of SOMEONE ELSE’S sexual misconduct’
Listening to Allen field questions about Weinstein’s sexual assaults at his movie premiere would’ve been……I don’t even know what that would’ve been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Simply mind blowing…….the elfish curmudgeon who rarely speaks out comes to the dark side at team evil. Hardly a witch hunt. He is guilty as charged. They both are terrible people who took advantage of fear and their power to literally destroy lives. They are both despicable and there is only one male who is as bad or worse…….I will give you 45 guess who it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
when is karma gonna get to this horrible man?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
soon, I hope soon
Not even karma, but the law. When is the law going to catch & systematically prosecute sexual predators?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, have you looked at Woody, karma got him a long time ago. Woody kind of reminds me of what SNL and Michael Che on Weekend Update said about HW. Paraphrasing, he said as a comedian sexual abuse is a hard subject to make jokes about and then you look at HW and he just looks so easy to make jokes about, and then he proceeds to tell us everything he looks like. It’s pretty funny and true, and Woody seems a lot like that too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know a man who has had his life ruined over a false accused wink. Right?
Right?!
Crickets.
Stone and Allen, both jump to victim blaming and dismissive language immediately. Weird. Can’t think of a reason it would benefit them to do so….
The issue is that for so long people saw statements like theirs and thought,‘ oh how reasonable, good job dear sir for elaborating on such a tricky subject.’
I hope this is a wake up call to those people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snagged this off Twitter because it’s so damn true:
“I just don’t want there to be a witch hunt.” says known witch Woody Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Twitter can be so cutting!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to laugh at the idea Woody is next.
Wankerstein was the sacrifice so the other pervs can go on perving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See now my concern is that we seem to be doing the same old same old. Scream and rave in fury about Allen, fine, but I’m old enough to remember round one. One accusation, investigated, no charges, then nothing for decades? Without further accusers nothing more is going to come of it. That’s the reality of it. And while we are working our way through Allen flare up part 5000, we are not bringing new names to light. When actresses talk about “the others”? It’s not Allen. It’s not. That’s why they defend him and part of why they work with him. Everyone must have figured that out by now right? So be angry at Allen, but don’t lose focus. I mean, why is Oliver Stone’s name already off the front page? Why are we not finding out who at CAA blacklisted Courtney Love for speaking out and who sent Paltrow to Weinstein’s hotel room? I can’t help but feel that those folks are in the background going “yeah that’s Allen guy’s a creep right? Look over there.”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MIA, Read his words. Women to Allen are just hysterical obstacles to be dealt with. You’re right that other than raping one daughter and marrying another, and making a career on films about older men seducing barely legal girls, there may be no evidence of him behaving like HW. But deargawd let us hate this man in our own way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hate? Fine, great. But don’t get distracted. The men in power who are doing the harassing, assaulting, and ruining of careers, of actresses? Their names are yet to come. If it was Allen everyone could just say “I knew it”….but it won’t be. That’s why I don’t want Allen’s name stuck on the front page so others can slip quietly away. In much the same way I don’t want it forgotten that just because Harvey’s going to hell it doesn’t mean the systematic Hollywood abuses have been addressed…but look Woody Allen said something, look over there everyone! This feels calculated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s fair, but having grown up around his fans and apologists, I truly despise this man on a personal level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perverts of the world unite as 1, defend yourself against “witch hunt ” or as others would call it justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…where every guy in an office who winks at a woman has to call a lawyer…”
1) Who is winking at women in the office? It is 2017, not some 1950s time-warp version of “office life” where everyone laughs at the secretary being harassed at her desk by the boss/big client.
2) HW was not “winking at women.” No victim is complaining about anything as benign as that.
3) This is why #metoo will take off, because these harassing predators have such a disturbed mind-set they cannot see how out of step they are with normal behavior.
4) WA needs to not comment-at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I got from his winking comment is that he views at least some of what Weinstein did as no more harmful than a wink, and thus unworthy of complaint. “Oh, someone kissed you and rubbed up against you when you went to speak to them about an acting job? Big deal, all directors/producers do that to actresses. It’s just a sign that they like you. Why are you complaining? You should be flattered.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, women=hysterical. Believing women = witch hunt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the lack of self-awareness in that statement is almost thesis level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Birds of a feather! They are all shitting themselves at this time & have their lawyers & publicists on call. Take all these monsters down once and for all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s no accident that Ronan Farrow is involved in this. He’s on a mission. His New Yorker story is raising awareness, but should also lead to charges against HW. Ronan has a personal stake in bringing down abusers and pedophiles, after what Woody Allen did to the young girls in his own family. I’m sure he intends for this HW expose to bleed over into new, serious questions about what Allen has been allowed to get away with. I don’t think he’ll rest until Allen is ruined. Soldier on, Ronan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really think the next person Ronan should be talking to is Corey Feldman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! But I tend to think Corey is funded by one of these kinds of guys, on the condition that he won’t name names. Sad situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know that Corey has funded by one of these guys but I do think he’s been threatened by them.
If you want to make yourself sick watch his interview with Barbara Walters… I think that completely sums up his experience when he’s tried to speak out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing. Corey Feldman went on a press tour for his book and talked relentlessly about pedophilia and sexual abuse in Hollywood, but never named names. Wonder if Weinstein was one he was referring to? I always thought Charlie Sheen was also one who abused his friend Corey Haim (who committed suicide). Kudos to Ronan Farrow for helping to expose what POS Weinstein really was!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have long thought David Geffen has been an abuser of young men/actors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh!!! Some of you are inadvertently making one of his points about a witch hunt correct by naming random people David Geffen and Charlie Sheen without being a victim of those two men or having knowledge from a victim. Random people who have not had contact with these men just accusing them of a crime based on their public image is a witch hunt. These kind of accusations hurt the victims. If you aren’t a victim or don’t know from someone who is, we really shouldn’t do this even as a commentator on gossip sites. This is too important!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Witchhunt? Like killing mostly women for an invented crime?
Does he really believes, that dozens of women in Hollywood came together to invent the assaults?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Puke!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate and despise this man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harvey was instrumental and Woody getting his career back so yeah birds of a feather. Now that Harvey is down I think Woody knows his days are numbered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe that he have a point .however he could explain better plus he is not ter best example.But if was other person saying propably we all accept the point of view .
Tive problem of this argument is that only talking about men and generaly the percent of histories are from nem.
Women needed to be incluid
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What upsets me more than WA’s statement is that his concern is shared by many. Whenever sexual harassment/assault is discussed I see so many online comments (by men in particular) expressing worry about similar sentiments: witch hunt, “not being able to wink at colleagues”, false accusations, etc.
Is it not possible to discuss/find solutions for a serious, rampant problem without going to the very extreme on the other side? This kind of “worrying” about extremism could literally be applied to any other discussion as well. Why should it be the hightlight and focus when it completely pales in comparison to the actual problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since it’s now a ‘which hunt,’ I’d like to revert to 15th and 16th century tactics and give these criminals a proper history lesson. Our millenia of abuse should be shared with hands-on lessons. I’m pretty angry lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“As a witch myself, I hope that this doesn’t inspire a witch hunt.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Warlock hunt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goodness gracious, women AND men aren’t coming forward because dudes “winked at” them you perv! Its about genitals being grabbed, being forced to engage in sexual contact even after refusing and resisting, having to repeatedly and continuously endure sexual banter even after trying to maintain professionalism and changing the subject, and then being threatened in regards to their job. And guess what, it all starts with having to endure a “wink” that you don’t like or that you feel threatened by! Really, why do men think that everyone should be flattered by their attention?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suppose Terry Richardson wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I despise this pervert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m more worried about a climate of sexual assault and harrassment where only a tiny percentage of legitimate claims are prosecuted and where we have a deep tendency to blame the victim.
“Grab them by the p****. THEY LET YOU DO IT.”
That doesn’t mean they wanted it. They just didn’t know how to stop it in the moment.
“They let you do it” is why half the country blew off Trump’s assault comments. It’s also why we have sexual harassment laws.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says the other fucking sexual predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men shouldn’t be winking at people at the office. Ever. That’s inappropriate. And second, Woody literally is a pedophile and married his long term girlfriends daughter so fcuk you Woody and all you have to say. The guy is a psychopath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Worst word in his whole miserable diatribe: “Fanciful.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If people did a witch hunt for predators like Allen, I would sit in my purple chair ‘a la Wendy Williams and sip my tea, looking relaxed and completely unbothered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah so a predator seeks to muddy the waters for fellow predators. I haven’t watched anything from this sick little pervert since Match Point (which was meh to me), around the time I finally got caught up on his story. I don’t care if his work is supposed to still maintain the genius from his early films, it’s just not worth it to show any kind of support for a person like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pot defending the kettle? The only difference between him and HW was that Woody victimized people in his own home!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re all supposed to think that Woody Allen’s abuse of children stopped after he married Soon-Yi. But don’t forget that just a few years after they got married, they adopted first one infant girl, who looks like Dylan Farrow, and then another girl, who resembles Soon-Yi. These girls are now in their teens. Is he afraid they’ll be interviewed by someone? It’s all too, too creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good. I’ll bring the matches and torches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This witch personally can’t wait to hunt all them abusive men who can’t keep their hands to themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse