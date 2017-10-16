Kate Winslet didn’t thank Weinstein when she won her Oscar: ‘that was deliberate’

I forgot about this already, but in the initial flurry of celebrity statements about Harvey Weinstein last week, Kate Winslet was one of the first to put out a statement of support for the victims. Winslet said, in part: “The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear…I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways.” Except that as it turns out, Kate Winslet wasn’t all that shocked. I mean, she seems to maintain the idea that she had no idea Weinstein was and is a sexual predator. But she knew he was a bully and an a-hole long ago. From her interview with the LA Times:
She didn’t thank Weinstein when she won her Oscar in 2009: “That was deliberate. That was absolutely deliberate. I remember being told. ‘Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.’ And I remember turning around and saying, ‘No I won’t. No I won’t.’ And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren’t well-behaved, why would I thank him? The fact that I’m never going to have to deal with Harvey Weinstein again as long as I live is one of the best things that’s ever happened and I’m sure the feeling is universal.”
He took credit for putting her in her first film role in Heavenly Creatures: “For my whole career, Harvey Weinstein, whenever I’ve bumped into him, he’d grab my arm and say, ‘Don’t forget who gave you your first movie.’ Like I owe him everything. Then later, with ‘The Reader,’ same thing, ‘I’m gonna get you that Oscar nomination, I’m gonna get you a win, I’m gonna win for you.’ But that’s how he operated. He was bullying and nasty. Going on a business level, he was always very, very hard to deal with — he was rude. He used to call my female agent a [vulgar name for a woman] every time he spoke to her on the telephone.”
Weinstein badgered Sydney Pollack on his deathbed and harassed the widow of Anthony Minghella in 2008 (both were producers on ‘The Reader’): “I can’t even begin to describe the disgraceful behavior that went on — and I’m actually not going to because it’s a can of worms that I’m not prepared to publicly open — nothing to do with sexual harassment, thankfully, lucky me. My god. I somehow dodged that bullet.”
Weinstein shut down production on ‘The Reader’ even though they needed four more days of filming: “We still had a full four days of shooting of very key scenes that for me — as a person playing that part — were absolutely crucial to the story and to Stephen Daldry, they were as well. And Harvey just decided, ‘OK, we’re done. No more money. I’m pulling the plug.’ We had to stop and were sent home. That was it. And again, this is just on the business side of things, but he was always, always very, very, very unpleasant to deal with. Very.”
‘The Reader’ was the last time she worked with Weinstein: “Damn right. I … stand up for myself and I don’t pander to what you’re supposed to do and what you’re not supposed to do. I won’t be pushed around or bullied by anyone. I was bullied as a child. Never again. Certainly not by Harvey Weinstein.”
I’d forgotten about all of that behind-the-scenes stuff with The Reader. Maybe I just ignored it when that information came out because I despised that movie so much and I always felt like… Winslet should have won for a different role. Sense & Sensibility would have been the ideal movie for her to win an Oscar, looking back on her filmography, right? She should have won for S&S, or maybe Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind because holy sh-t that was a crazy movie, but definitely not for The Reader. Anyway, I believe that Weinstein harassed Sydney Pollack on his deathbed and harassed Anthony Minghella’s widow. I believe that Weinstein called Winslet’s agent the C-word. I believe Winslet refused to thank Weinstein on purpose.
I do have to wonder though… if Kate Winslet is a bit like Jennifer Lawrence, in that she has a high tolerance for douchebags, and the convenient ability to put aside her belief system when it’s for a good role. Winslet did this interview as part of the press around her latest film, Wonder Wheel, directed by Woody Allen. In an interview last month, Kate even namechecked Roman Polanski, an admitted rapist, as a “incredible director.” Kate should be believed when she talks about Weinstein’s appalling behavior – just as we should believe her when she talks about how she thinks Woody Allen and Roman Polanski are totes brilliant.
She’s cancelled.
Polanski and Allen.
White feminists want a pat on the back for breathing.
Well said!
How does she want a pat on the back? It seems like she’s just sharing her experience.
I think by saying “I won’t be pushed around. I won’t be bullied” she is asking for a pat on the back i.e. I was strong enough to fight back. Other people didn’t have the advantages you have. And again I just feel like if you work with Allen (new movie with him) and Polanski, you have proven you are capable of ignoring sexual predation when it’s professionally convenient for you so don’t act like some kind of modern day Joan of ark now.
she is totally victim blaming here. The “I won’t be bullied by anyone, especially HW” puts the abuse squarely on the shoulders of the victims, for “allowing” it.
She is truly horrible.
I can see how it would read like that, but she also says she isn’t sure how she got lucky and escaped the sexual harassment from HW.. she explicitly states it was just luck and not anything she did. And because of the women coming forward she is able not to work with him anymore, not because of her own actions.
Aside from her statements (which I agree, coupled with her Polanski/Allen support are really not great) how does this lead one to conclude that white feminists want a pat on the back for breathing? That’s quite a stretch.
THIS. THANK YOU.
It’s like white women want support when it effects them but it’s crickets when it’s a black woman. Where were y’all for Hill?
I cannot
Shhhh!
Don’t get me started on Rose McGowan and her N word comparisons. Oh Brother!
Oh no need. Almost burst a blood vessel at that stupid tone deaf comment and the not sorry apology.
As if black women dont experience racism and sexism. But this always comes out when white women are centered in these movements. See pantsuit nation
Yes!
Working with Woody Allen was also deliberate, so take a sit, Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ YeahRight all of them?
#notallwhitefeminists!
#notme!
#ineedacookie!
If it applies then use it, if not, keep it moving.
No need to get your feelings hurt because I’m sick of white apathy.
Not hurt feelings at all just detest wildly sweeping inaccurate generalisations.
Yea you don’t get a cookie Kate. You excused sexual predators just a few weeks ago.
The dissonance when dealing with these guys is appalling. The reaction is because the rest of world got confirmation to what we already knew. Not because you guys actually believe the crap you’re selling us.
Exactly.
Her grandstanding is even more hilarious cause she thanked Weinstein at the SAGs. 😝😄😆
Oh she did? Oh, brother!
Exactly I saw this story and my eyes almost rolled out of my head this weekend.
So she’s only against powerful predators when their behavior doesn’t impede upon her career.
Or when they are nice to her, right?
Weinstein is a rude, serial rapist, who calls women the “C” word, so screw him! But Woody and Roman are polite sexual offenders (to say at least), so that’s okay.
Bingo!
This 100 percent.. I’m sorry but she just wants to seem so brave, so bold, so fearless but she only decided to speak out until the –it hit the fan. Give me a break. Can’t have it both ways Kate you can’t celebrate, acclaim and rejoice with Roman and Woody and claim to be on a woman’s side.
She’s only saying this now to try and stop the backlash for being in a Woody Allen film. I hope more people call her out and confront her about her BS
Oh Kate!!..I loved you after Titanic,but now I can’t stand you..SHUT UP!! You can’t excuse Allen & Polanski just cause you want that other Oscar…URGH!!
There’s so much cognitive dissonance in Hollywood because they (now) speak up for the victims of sexual assault but at the same time still support Roman Polanski – a child rapist. You can’t both support the victim and perpetrator.
As someone already pointed out: your outrage & disgust for the predator Weinstein is cancelled out by your support & willingness to work with Polanski & Allen.
Stop it.
And as someone else has pointed out, she thanked him happily enough at another awards ceremony.
If HW could still benefit her career she would be singing a different tune just like she is about Polanski and Allen.
She’s talking but everything she says about HW is meaningless.
so, what then? all the people who did thank him, don’t have your integrity, Kate?
right.
This is such a self aggrandising pile of crap isn’t it, she really just needs to eff right off.
Yeah, right she simply forgot to thank him. She thanked him at the sag awards 😤 And she thinks the world of weirdos Polanski and Allen.
Deliberate, my ass. She thanked him in her SAG speech that year. People like her should just keep quiet because now we know for a fact that she’s disingenuous and a liar.
She’s the worst hypocrite. I can’t stand her any more.
I used to be a huge fan of hers and she has become so disappointing,
Whatever. Winslet is coming out against Weinstein now because his career in Hollywood is over. I don’t believe for a second she would ever be the first to speak up against a powerful filmmaker. As someone wrote above, a lot of these women want a pat on the back for speaking out against Weinstein while continuing to work with Allen, Polanski, and probably many other sexual predators in Hollywood that we will likely never even hear about. Damnit, I was a huge Winslet fan early on in her career, but I can’t take her anymore. She’s gone full Hollywood and has lost all common sense.
I couldn’t understand the hypocrisy either until I realized something. They support Allen and Polanski but not Weinstein because, despite them being predators, in the professional setting, they’re not, not to their coworkers and employees. Weinstein on the other hand uses his power over them in the professional setting to harass, bully, and assault them.
Exactly.
Except for his victims, all these people are eager to denounce HW because he is a bully. They hate him. He lorded his power over them whether in business or not. They resented him. It’s easy to denounce what you despise.
On the other hand Allen and Polanski and the others are well liked and respected. If and when they start getting called out and exposed further then you know Hollywood is changing. Don’t hold your breath.
You know where I see the real hypocrisy as well? Casey Affleck. He chose to harass women who are his coworkers and employees. All in the workplace setting. Then he won an Oscar and presenting the Best Actress award at the next Oscar. Hollywood is full of enablers.
This is what I was thinking too over the past few days. Polanski liked young teen girls and Allen preyed on his own kids, that’s different from HW. As long as Polanski and Allen are professional on set and treat their actors well, they don’t have any firsthand skin in the game. Which doesn’t make it any better, of course, but I see the context now.
Look, Winslet seems self-serving and oblivious whenever she opens her mouth, but I really don’t like this:
“I do have to wonder though… if Kate Winslet is a bit like Jennifer Lawrence, in that she has a high tolerance for douchebags, and the convenient ability to put aside her belief system when it’s for a good role. ”
If Hollywood is filled from top to bottom with predatory douchebags, if every industry is filled top to bottom, well of course you have to deal with them to succeed.
Women are also trained to put up with this behavior from men all the time. It’s just exacerbated in the highly isolated, deeply skewed power dynamics of an industry like Hollywood.
I’m with you. I don’t think it’s as much “convenience” as it is necessity, or at least that’s how many women in the industry likely view it.
Kate seems so nervous and uncomfortable in this interview…so much overcompensating.
Jennifer Lawrence grew up with a load of brothers. Did Kate? and do they have a higher tolerance for male hyperbole because they know it’s hot air from boys/men they have loved their whole lives? so maybe, they have the ability to guffaw at other men’s shit and ‘call them out’ like they would their brothers? Not convinced,…. just thinking out loud……..
When you succeed in a world like this you have to blind yourself to the constant disrepects, and it means you begin to disregard the disrepect to yourself, and to others.
At least, that is how I imagine it, after working in the service industry for years.. Both industries that have poor working conditions, drug and alcohol abuse, and perverts with complete power.
You grade it by worseness, because there is no hope it will change. You laugh off the disgusting comments, and adopt the male attitude of ‘its a compliment, you should be flattered’. Just laugh that misogyny away.
I think that is where most of these women will be. They’ve survived a war, and they can’t see that the small wounds they suffered are still hurts, because they’ve seen so much worse.
@detritus this struck a chord with me.
Your comment reminds me of how I was verbally bullied and harassed by teenage male students (16-19 in age) when I was a young and pretty teacher. There was no escape because I was the one who was supposed to “guide” and teach them how to behave. They knew EXACTLY what they were doing and what they were getting away with.
I had to “laugh off” a shit ton of stuff to emotionally survive. No one was going to come and save me. Sink or swim!
It’s clear that the truly successful actors/actresses have to be able to compartmentalize to a degree that feels sociopathic. How can you gush about Polanski, currently promote a project with Allen, and then condemn HW?
It’s not just Blanchett. Emma Thompson condemns HW but sympathetic to Polanski.
Rose McGowan loudly condemns Affleck and Weinstein but has no issues with Victor Salva a convicted pedophile.
Emma Thompson dropped her name of Polanski’s petition https://jezebel.com/5400588/emma-thompsons-name-to-be-removed-from-polanski-petition-this-week
oh please
Emma Thompson was very forthcoming about that. She was requested to sign by others that she knew and liked (there was a big push about a decade ago) and when people enlightened her as to what Polanski actually did, she was horrified and gave a mea culpa and took her name off the petition.
Why would you sign a petition where you don’t know all the details? (well, at least if you’re famous anyway). That part has always puzzled me.
I realize she changed her mind, and that’s good, but she’s educated and clearly not a stupid person if her articulation is anything to go by, so I never quite understood how she got placated into signing in the first place. That’s more of a meandering question, not really a wholesale judgment on her as a person.
you play with the monsters that feed you. You escape from the ones who eat you. Welcome to real life, children
Kate is such a liar, first she denied having a C-Section, then she could not remember the names of the nominees in her her category when when she won best actress. It was her worst acting by far, funny she remembered the actress name a few weeks to ask for a picture to put in a book.
She claimed she rescued Richard Branson’s mother from the fire at Richard’s home, his mother denied the story.
That is the vacation she went on with her boyfriend, and return with Branson’s nephew. Thought she was trading up, but Rock n Roll quit his job, and he is not a trust fund baby, so Kate has to take jobs with known sexual predators.
Protecting her bottom line, like all actors do.
Kate WInslet is a thin-skinned opportunist and narcissist. She has talent though. I have never liked her since I saw her at the Oscar ceremony where she expected to win for TItanic and didnt. Her sour expression told me everything I need to know about her.
I commend her for overcoming all the bullying she went through as a child and young actress. But she is NOT a nice person in my book. Not being nice is probably why she still keeps thriving in this shithole called Hollywood.
I generally find her likable, but, yeah, she is contradictory in her actions. I’m actually kind of depressed about it. I mean, I don’t know her personally, so I shouldn’t take it so hard, but she’s so likeable otherwise, I wish she had better standards about the directors she works with and admires.
As far as putting aside her beliefs for a good role, didn’t Channing Tatum compliment Sandra bullock for putting up with sexism all her career? All women put up with a lot or we wouldn’t be able to work honestly. It’s better with every generation but we sacrifice a lot and work a lot to make it better
