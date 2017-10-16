Kate Winslet didn’t thank Weinstein when she won her Oscar: ‘that was deliberate’

I forgot about this already, but in the initial flurry of celebrity statements about Harvey Weinstein last week, Kate Winslet was one of the first to put out a statement of support for the victims. Winslet said, in part: “The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear…I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways.” Except that as it turns out, Kate Winslet wasn’t all that shocked. I mean, she seems to maintain the idea that she had no idea Weinstein was and is a sexual predator. But she knew he was a bully and an a-hole long ago. From her interview with the LA Times:

She didn’t thank Weinstein when she won her Oscar in 2009: “That was deliberate. That was absolutely deliberate. I remember being told. ‘Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.’ And I remember turning around and saying, ‘No I won’t. No I won’t.’ And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren’t well-behaved, why would I thank him? The fact that I’m never going to have to deal with Harvey Weinstein again as long as I live is one of the best things that’s ever happened and I’m sure the feeling is universal.” He took credit for putting her in her first film role in Heavenly Creatures: “For my whole career, Harvey Weinstein, whenever I’ve bumped into him, he’d grab my arm and say, ‘Don’t forget who gave you your first movie.’ Like I owe him everything. Then later, with ‘The Reader,’ same thing, ‘I’m gonna get you that Oscar nomination, I’m gonna get you a win, I’m gonna win for you.’ But that’s how he operated. He was bullying and nasty. Going on a business level, he was always very, very hard to deal with — he was rude. He used to call my female agent a [vulgar name for a woman] every time he spoke to her on the telephone.” Weinstein badgered Sydney Pollack on his deathbed and harassed the widow of Anthony Minghella in 2008 (both were producers on ‘The Reader’): “I can’t even begin to describe the disgraceful behavior that went on — and I’m actually not going to because it’s a can of worms that I’m not prepared to publicly open — nothing to do with sexual harassment, thankfully, lucky me. My god. I somehow dodged that bullet.” Weinstein shut down production on ‘The Reader’ even though they needed four more days of filming: “We still had a full four days of shooting of very key scenes that for me — as a person playing that part — were absolutely crucial to the story and to Stephen Daldry, they were as well. And Harvey just decided, ‘OK, we’re done. No more money. I’m pulling the plug.’ We had to stop and were sent home. That was it. And again, this is just on the business side of things, but he was always, always very, very, very unpleasant to deal with. Very.” ‘The Reader’ was the last time she worked with Weinstein: “Damn right. I … stand up for myself and I don’t pander to what you’re supposed to do and what you’re not supposed to do. I won’t be pushed around or bullied by anyone. I was bullied as a child. Never again. Certainly not by Harvey Weinstein.”

[From The LA Times]

I’d forgotten about all of that behind-the-scenes stuff with The Reader. Maybe I just ignored it when that information came out because I despised that movie so much and I always felt like… Winslet should have won for a different role. Sense & Sensibility would have been the ideal movie for her to win an Oscar, looking back on her filmography, right? She should have won for S&S, or maybe Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind because holy sh-t that was a crazy movie, but definitely not for The Reader. Anyway, I believe that Weinstein harassed Sydney Pollack on his deathbed and harassed Anthony Minghella’s widow. I believe that Weinstein called Winslet’s agent the C-word. I believe Winslet refused to thank Weinstein on purpose.

I do have to wonder though… if Kate Winslet is a bit like Jennifer Lawrence, in that she has a high tolerance for douchebags, and the convenient ability to put aside her belief system when it’s for a good role. Winslet did this interview as part of the press around her latest film, Wonder Wheel, directed by Woody Allen. In an interview last month, Kate even namechecked Roman Polanski, an admitted rapist, as a “incredible director.” Kate should be believed when she talks about Weinstein’s appalling behavior – just as we should believe her when she talks about how she thinks Woody Allen and Roman Polanski are totes brilliant.

