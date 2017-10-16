Duchess Kate in Orla Kiely at ‘Paddington 2′ event: flattering or just bad?

Royals at Paddington Station

Duchess Kate making her “attentive listening face” in front of a person dressed as Paddington Bear is my new happy place. “Can you test the Paddington Bear by testing it?” I imagine her asking Paddington Bear, gesticulating wildly for the cameras. These are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plus Prince Harry at Paddington Station in London today. It was actually a “surprise” that Kate came out for this – apparently, Harry and William were scheduled for it, but Kate has been feeling a bit better in the past week, so she joined them. You can see more photos here.

The event was part of the BAFTA Kids program, and it was a promotional event for Paddington 2. TRUE STORY: Paddington and the sequel were produced by The Weinstein Company. In Bob Weinstein’s Hollywood Reporter interview, he even name-checked Paddington 2 as one of the films he’s really excited about in their upcoming-release slate. You would think that the people running the royal offices would not want the princes and Kate anywhere near anything involving the name “Weinstein.” This is sh-tty staff work.

As for Kate, I can already tell that the theme of her third pregnancy is going to be “impossibly twee.” Last week, she wore a very prim lace Temperley doily. Today she wore this apricot (?) lace Orla Kiely dress. I don’t like this color on her, but I’m not hating the general silhouette and vibe, honestly. It’s a good length, it looks comfortable and not too tight on her bump. If the fabric wasn’t so…odd… then maybe I would be a fan of this. I don’t hate the shoes either! And Kate always looks better when she’s had a fresh haircut (and I suspect she’s taken out the weave).

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry join children from the charities they support on board Belmond British Pullman train at Paddington Station

Royals at Paddington Station

Royals at Paddington Station

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

72 Responses to “Duchess Kate in Orla Kiely at ‘Paddington 2′ event: flattering or just bad?”

  1. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:29 am

    She’s just so uncomfortable interacting with the public or at any public event. It’s excruciating to see her interact even with the Paddington Bear. Bill does everything possible to keep his distance emotionally and she has to lean on Harry to get her courage.

    Reply
  2. Really? says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I think Kate looks good here. She’s gained some weight and her bump is showing. Her hair is so much better when it’s shorter though she has a tendency to “sausage curl” her hair no matter what length it is. The dress is an appropriate length and the style is demure, it’s her “go to” look.

    Reply
  3. Maria F. says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:33 am

    i would prefer a stronger colour for the dress, then it might to drift into twee territory that much…

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:33 am

    It’s an appropriate dress for the occasion. She looks nice. But coming out to an event for a Weinstein movie, ouch, staff not working hard enough

    Reply
  5. HH says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:36 am

    She looks fine. I’ve accepted her style is matronly, for the most part, which is far better than being inappropriate. Honestly, if she keeps this up, when she hits 45+ she’ll be knocking it out of the park. As of now, she just looks fine. Great length on the hair though. Keep that up!

    Reply
  6. Starlight says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:36 am

    She looks healthy and not too weary after the weekend newspapers picking up on her uncle arguing with his wife violently outside his flat and the police involved,- Donna Air dropping her northern accent on celebrity Master Chef and sounding distinctly overly posh almost bordering on sounding like Kate and a journalist writing an article on showing off “bumps” including Wills showing off his bump, leave the bumps at home;
    It’s all get confusing as she is wearing pink today-

    Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I have to say I do not like this look on her. I don’t know if it’s the photos or what. But the color does no justice to her either. And while I’m at it her hair needs to be jazzed up. Thumbs down all the way around.

    Reply
  8. Merritt says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I don’t like the color of the dress. Kate looks better in jewel tones and should wear those more often instead of these pale colors.

    Reply
  9. Rosalee says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I suppose they considered the event was to support the BAFTA kids program and cancelling would be problematic for the program. I also think Kate looks lovely. I will duck behind a brick wall for the rest of the day

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

    She looks soooo much younger with the pregnancy weight! Her hair seems a little unfinished, but I like the shorter length. The color of the dress is quite awful.

    Reply
  11. TheOtherOne says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I like Will’s shoes. It’s early and that’s all I got. Good morning, world.

    Reply
  12. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

    As Coco Chanel said: “Dress sloppily and they’ll remember the dress. Dress impeccably and they’ll remember the woman.” I’ll remember the dress.

    Reply
  13. Kitty says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I actually like the dress. Just wish she had more spark and was serious about her public role and have strong worth ethic.

    Reply
  14. Ollie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:48 am

    She looks fine. Her style ist boring most of the time but she looks fine. It’s nice that they support that kid’s movie. Long overdue that Willy does more for bafta movies.

    Reply
  15. Jennifer says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:53 am

    She looks beautiful. Great early maternity dress.

    Reply
  16. cindyp says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:54 am

    That hair; like the shorter length but it needs to be brushed out after you take out the rollers

    Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:57 am

    My new standard on whether a woman is dressed appropriately for such events is whether or not I can see nipples popping through the fabric or whether the areola is visible through sheer fabric – a style of dressing I’m calling “The Ivanka.” Kate’s nipples aren’t visible in any way, so, sure, she looks great.

    Reply
  18. Nic919 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:59 am

    There is video of her twirling around with the Paddington Bear. Cute, but not exactly the actions of an HG sufferer who could be sick at any moment.

    Reply
    • Merritt says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:15 am

      She is probably at or past the 14 week mark now. In many cases HG has subsided by that point.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        October 16, 2017 at 9:51 am

        For it to be considered HG and not just morning sickness, the symptoms last at least 18 weeks or longer, usually 21 weeks. And for HG sufferers the symptoms get worse with each pregnancy, but somehow Kate has the lightest case of HG ever for her third child?

    • Amber says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:55 am

      In this climate we are talking about sexual, mental and physical harassment in the workplace everyday, your comment sounds like something a crappy male boss would say in order to shame pregant women.
      “Oh you did this or that, so you aren’t sick!” “I saw you smiling and laughing you aren’t sick!”
      “You just want to get out of work! You’re faking it!”
      What sense would it make for Kate to not only get pregnant but fake an illness to get out of work when she can do what she’s been doing, Not do work. Not only that but you’re saying that because she says she’s sick, she can’t get better? Can’t she have good or bad days?
      NO, she has to be sick and showing it all the time or not sick at all.

      Reply
      • Merritt says:
        October 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

        @Amber

        Agreed. Some people feel entitled to see proof of another person’s illness. My late father had cancer for nearly a decade. It wasn’t until the last year of his life that he started to look like the stereotypical cancer patient. I’m glad he wasn’t a public figure or people would have been demanding access to his private medical info.

      • FLORC says:
        October 16, 2017 at 10:59 am

        Some illnesses are easy to spot from another’s view. Some go largely undetected by the public.
        For an ailment that is highly disruptive in your life with severe nausea leaving the sufferer in a near constant miserable state… well It’s a case where this more easily assessed than say, Merritt’ s fathers cancer. Of which is tragic.

    • Marigold says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:07 am

      Are you honestly policing her actions in a short period and thinking you can guess that she must not be suffering from HG? I had HG with both pregnancies and it was particularly awful with my second and I still managed here and there to be normal. You likely wouldn’t have been able to tell I was sick all the time but I was taking my meds and getting through the day. I was able to smile and be physical when necessary. Also, it does tend to ease as the weeks go on and for many people, there is an okay (not great) time of day and a very bad time of day for suffering. I felt pretty bad during the day but I felt the worst at night. All that to say, pictures and even a video of a short period of time doesn’t mean you have any insight into how she’s feeling.

      Reply
  19. The Original Mia says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Another new maternity dress. She looks appropriate and engaged. I’ll leave the jokes to others in that regard.

    Why is Harry tagging along with them, though? He can’t get married soon enough for me. Sick of seeing him be their third wheel.

    Reply
  20. Enough Already says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:04 am

    This is like a temporary Weinstein palate cleanse/respite. Never thought I’d thank Kate for anything lol.

    Reply
  21. Deedee says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Leave it to Kate to take an interesting dress (albeit in a color that does her no favors) and style it in the most boring way. The hair is a travesty.

    Reply
  22. HK9 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Nice colour combo but the pattern reminds me of a 1970s bedspread. That pattern would have been better incorporated into the fabric instead of raised.

    Reply
  23. Maria says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:22 am

    The dress is fine. She looks better pregnant, not so thin. Her face is a bit fuller too. The only thing that I wonder about is HG is supposed to make you sick as a dog, lose weight like crazy.
    Yet she looks like she has gained weight. Maybe someone who has had HG can enlighten me.
    I know every case is different. Not trying to offend anyone, just curious.

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:15 am

      It’s a severe form of morning sickness. It goes by a case by case diagnosis. There’s a list of qualifiers. X amount of body mass lost. Length of symptoms. Symptoms being disruptive in a day to day basis. And severe loss of nutrients throwing your electrolytes off. Vitamin levels off. And leaving you severely dehydrated. Think of it like food poisoning that is unrelenting. You’re not always clutching the toilet seat, but the thought of eating or act of swallowing is unpleasant. You’re in a weakened and it shows.

      Kate appears to have an easier time with each pregnancy. Perfectly healthy. Normal weight gain. Never a loss. I believe she had a rough go with George in the 1st trimester, but found relief in the 2nd. Which is a trait of normal Morning Sickness. And even with George she gained weight just fine. Had no motion sensitivity severe enough to keep her out of planes to vacation and ski slopes to run or sled down.
      And this HG diagnosis for those of us paying attention as it all unfolded remember. She was diagnosed by blogs and the DMO. Later by KP that was at its apex of wrong information, typos, and extremely unorganized.

      Here’s the takeaway. It feels like her supporters actually want her to appear to be suffering so there’s an excuse to defend her well tested lazy work ethic. To wish an expecting mother the nightmare and misery of HG. When really it takes 2 eyes to see she’s a happy, healthy expecting mother having a normal pregnancy. She just doesn’t want to work. Neither does William. And they’ve both made this crystal clear in press statements and interviews. Country life. Privacy. Less public commitments. Etc. Etc.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        October 16, 2017 at 11:29 am

        For those of you preparing to attack FLORC for her excellent comment, be advised this is her professional area of expertise.

      • FLORC says:
        October 16, 2017 at 11:43 am

        Thanks Nota!
        Everything I’ve listed is general information that is easily absorbed in layman’s terms. Easily found on reputable medical websites or documents.

        You can’t know 100%, but given what we see. Especially with a public figure that is so visible along with their own pr often working against them. It’s more likely than not kate is completely healthy and carries more easily with each pregnancy. To claim otherwise is imo silly.

      • Maria says:
        October 16, 2017 at 12:10 pm

        Thanks Florc. Not saying she didn’t have some form of HG, but she doesn’t seem to be suffering now.

      • nic919 says:
        October 16, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        Thanks for the added expertise. When a public figure like Kate and her PR team act like pregnancy is the worst thing ever, it does a disservice for all women. She acts like she should literally be confined and that daring to step out of the house / palace is a huge achievement. For the majority of women, there are good days and bad days, but they can in fact maintain their job and continue with most activities of their daily life. No one said morning sickness is fun, but for the KP team, they have to call it HG, just to make sure we know she wasn’t available for the few weeks of morning sickness she sustained.

  24. Veronica says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I think the dress is fine. The touch of beige takes down some of the twee factor you’d expect from something pink and floral.

    Reply
  25. Adele Dazeem says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I don’t see a bump. A bagel for breakfast maybe. Or just a couple days’ constipation lol.

    Reply
  26. Kaz says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:39 am

    It’s ok but weirdly like a pink marshmallow or a soft toy… Not the best colour for Mrs Cambridge in my humble opinion.

    Reply
  27. Aerohead21 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Regarding the dress: it’s a pink version of that blue dress from last week. Too much of everything. Pick on or two.

    Regarding pregnancy weight: this weight should be her normal weight. THIS looks healthy on her, in my opinion. Having been pregnant I know a baby will take all it’s nutrients from the mother and leave the mother none, so if she’s “too small” for whatever reason, the baby is still taking what it needs. However, for her health while pregnant, I’m glad she’s put some weight on. Having terrible morning sickness does not make weight gain easy.

    Reply
  28. mary s. says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I think she looks perfect for a premiere of a children’s movie. I like the dress a lot (if I was 20 years younger I would want to borrow it), but like other posters have said, the color is a bit blah. Her hair would have looked cute with a twee-ish barrette. It would have added some humor to match with the fun textural pattern in the dress. I’m so glad she’s not wearing an ugly nude pump and although the ugly black ones are not what I would have chosen, they are a thousand times better than what she usually wears. She actually looks really pretty, and I think it’s because she has gained weight.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment