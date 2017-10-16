Duchess Kate in Orla Kiely at ‘Paddington 2′ event: flattering or just bad?

Duchess Kate making her “attentive listening face” in front of a person dressed as Paddington Bear is my new happy place. “Can you test the Paddington Bear by testing it?” I imagine her asking Paddington Bear, gesticulating wildly for the cameras. These are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plus Prince Harry at Paddington Station in London today. It was actually a “surprise” that Kate came out for this – apparently, Harry and William were scheduled for it, but Kate has been feeling a bit better in the past week, so she joined them. You can see more photos here.

The event was part of the BAFTA Kids program, and it was a promotional event for Paddington 2. TRUE STORY: Paddington and the sequel were produced by The Weinstein Company. In Bob Weinstein’s Hollywood Reporter interview, he even name-checked Paddington 2 as one of the films he’s really excited about in their upcoming-release slate. You would think that the people running the royal offices would not want the princes and Kate anywhere near anything involving the name “Weinstein.” This is sh-tty staff work.

As for Kate, I can already tell that the theme of her third pregnancy is going to be “impossibly twee.” Last week, she wore a very prim lace Temperley doily. Today she wore this apricot (?) lace Orla Kiely dress. I don’t like this color on her, but I’m not hating the general silhouette and vibe, honestly. It’s a good length, it looks comfortable and not too tight on her bump. If the fabric wasn’t so…odd… then maybe I would be a fan of this. I don’t hate the shoes either! And Kate always looks better when she’s had a fresh haircut (and I suspect she’s taken out the weave).