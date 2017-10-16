Duchess Kate in Orla Kiely at ‘Paddington 2′ event: flattering or just bad?

Duchess Kate making her “attentive listening face” in front of a person dressed as Paddington Bear is my new happy place. “Can you test the Paddington Bear by testing it?” I imagine her asking Paddington Bear, gesticulating wildly for the cameras. These are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plus Prince Harry at Paddington Station in London today. It was actually a “surprise” that Kate came out for this – apparently, Harry and William were scheduled for it, but Kate has been feeling a bit better in the past week, so she joined them. You can see more photos here.
The event was part of the BAFTA Kids program, and it was a promotional event for Paddington 2. TRUE STORY: Paddington and the sequel were produced by The Weinstein Company. In Bob Weinstein’s Hollywood Reporter interview, he even name-checked Paddington 2 as one of the films he’s really excited about in their upcoming-release slate. You would think that the people running the royal offices would not want the princes and Kate anywhere near anything involving the name “Weinstein.” This is sh-tty staff work.
As for Kate, I can already tell that the theme of her third pregnancy is going to be “impossibly twee.” Last week, she wore a very prim lace Temperley doily. Today she wore this apricot (?) lace Orla Kiely dress. I don’t like this color on her, but I’m not hating the general silhouette and vibe, honestly. It’s a good length, it looks comfortable and not too tight on her bump. If the fabric wasn’t so…odd… then maybe I would be a fan of this. I don’t hate the shoes either! And Kate always looks better when she’s had a fresh haircut (and I suspect she’s taken out the weave).
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She’s just so uncomfortable interacting with the public or at any public event. It’s excruciating to see her interact even with the Paddington Bear. Bill does everything possible to keep his distance emotionally and she has to lean on Harry to get her courage.
Well, I guess that sums that up?!?
I disagree. I watched her in motion. Singled out pictures do her no favour but videos definitely do. Happy, smily and interacting well with people. They all smiled back and you could see the joy. She’s a very chatty person.
She could and should do so much more.
Grannie waitie midds seem more like trying TOO hard to show she is interested in the public.
Agree, the video is super cute
I agree. I saw her (from the crowd, i’m just a peasant lol) at an event in London last year. She was surprisingly very charming and chatty. I wasn’t expecting her to be so personable. She didn’t speak to me but to an older lady in front of my brother who told her how much it meant to her that that she was bringing awareness to mental disease. It was quick touching.
I Love her dress, she looks great, it really is flattering.
She looks a lot healthier than a few days ago, but it could just be the fit of the dress.
The dancing photos were cute.
I agree she and William do seem to have to work hard to feel comfortable with the public.
P.S. Did anyone see the horrible story about her Uncle Gary over the weekend, punching his wife (allegedly punching according to the cabbie who was driving Gary and his wife) Punched his wife and called her a wh…re , while they were in the street arguing “allegedly”.
Right on the heels of that we get news of James breaking up with his girlfriend. Deflect, deflect, deflect.
Preach.
Yup and surprise appearance by Kate. Not sure if it’s connected but…. I wonder?
Do Brit police do mugshots? I wondered why no mugshot in the press of Uncle Gary. He was handcuffed taken to station, arrested, but press is not printing mugshot.
Nota,
I believe it was Donna breaking up with him. Can you blame her?
Wasn’t Donna the woman he awkwardly hugged at Pippa’s wedding? If so, they weren’t even together by that point because no actually couple has body language that bad.
Also, Kate making an unexpected appearance would also deflect from the Uncle Gary story. We see you Carole.
I think Kate looks good here. She’s gained some weight and her bump is showing. Her hair is so much better when it’s shorter though she has a tendency to “sausage curl” her hair no matter what length it is. The dress is an appropriate length and the style is demure, it’s her “go to” look.
Yes, I think, the dress works for her.
It’s the fabric, pattern, color.
I think it’s all pretty bad. I’m trying to think of who could pull that look off… coming up with nothing. Nothing wrong with it… just bleh
Agree about the dress FLORC. A bit twee for my taste.
It reminds of me of something Nicole Kidman would wear during one of her bad “twee” periods.
Agreed. I’m not a huge fan of the color, but it’s fine. And I like the style on her. My complaint with her first pregnancy is that she wore her dresses too short-this is a perfect length.
Came to say that I think she looks great here. No issues whatsoever. I like the black contrast, the cut, the length, all of it. I do think a side part is more flattering but she’s young and pretty and can/should mix it up.
Agreed! I really like that dress (I’d wear it in green) but she’s pulling it off because of the curves. Love the black heels!!
I like the heels, too. They probably cost a fortune. My daughter bought an identical pair from (our) KMart for $35. She said they were so comfortable, so went back and bought another two pairs! Kate looks really good here – the shorter, side-parted hair, the dress, shoes – very nice. I absolutely adore that watch. I’ll have to find a knock-off…
i would prefer a stronger colour for the dress, then it might to drift into twee territory that much…
I was thinking that too..only the black trim saves it from blending into her..but I don’t dislike the look
I think would have looked better with black tights – but I don’t hate it – as boredblond says the black trim (with the black shoes) helps.
It’s an appropriate dress for the occasion. She looks nice. But coming out to an event for a Weinstein movie, ouch, staff not working hard enough
It’s Paddington, a children’s movie. A lot of people worked on this, it’s for a benefit. They certainly should not boycott doing their job.
She looks fine. I’ve accepted her style is matronly, for the most part, which is far better than being inappropriate. Honestly, if she keeps this up, when she hits 45+ she’ll be knocking it out of the park. As of now, she just looks fine. Great length on the hair though. Keep that up!
+1. Nothing to write home about, but not offensive either. Yes to this than looking inappropriate.
Actually, she’ll look great at 65. Many people dress less dowdy than she does who are in their forties: Cate blanchett, Queen Letizia, Taraji P. Henson to name a few. Agreed with your sentiment, though!
She looks healthy and not too weary after the weekend newspapers picking up on her uncle arguing with his wife violently outside his flat and the police involved,- Donna Air dropping her northern accent on celebrity Master Chef and sounding distinctly overly posh almost bordering on sounding like Kate and a journalist writing an article on showing off “bumps” including Wills showing off his bump, leave the bumps at home;
It’s all get confusing as she is wearing pink today-
I have to say I do not like this look on her. I don’t know if it’s the photos or what. But the color does no justice to her either. And while I’m at it her hair needs to be jazzed up. Thumbs down all the way around.
Awful, as usual!
Any other royal would make this or any wear regal chic and with great carriage. Not this one . The lack of proper posture – facial- and the grannie bedspread material -from those old bulky itchy material- no.
You do realize this site invariably picks the least flattering photos to post, yes? I mean, she’s not a supermodel, but I don’t expect her to be, because she’s not a model, and she looks perfectly fine, even really good, for a non-model person.
I don’t like the color of the dress. Kate looks better in jewel tones and should wear those more often instead of these pale colors.
Yep, she looks great in a bold & saturated red
I suppose they considered the event was to support the BAFTA kids program and cancelling would be problematic for the program. I also think Kate looks lovely. I will duck behind a brick wall for the rest of the day
She looks soooo much younger with the pregnancy weight! Her hair seems a little unfinished, but I like the shorter length. The color of the dress is quite awful.
I like Will’s shoes. It’s early and that’s all I got. Good morning, world.
As Coco Chanel said: “Dress sloppily and they’ll remember the dress. Dress impeccably and they’ll remember the woman.” I’ll remember the dress.
great quote!
+100
I actually like the dress. Just wish she had more spark and was serious about her public role and have strong worth ethic.
She looks fine. Her style ist boring most of the time but she looks fine. It’s nice that they support that kid’s movie. Long overdue that Willy does more for bafta movies.
She looks beautiful. Great early maternity dress.
That hair; like the shorter length but it needs to be brushed out after you take out the rollers
Yes, really wish she just ran her fingers through her hair a bit.
Totally agree w you two.
My new standard on whether a woman is dressed appropriately for such events is whether or not I can see nipples popping through the fabric or whether the areola is visible through sheer fabric – a style of dressing I’m calling “The Ivanka.” Kate’s nipples aren’t visible in any way, so, sure, she looks great.
Honey that’s a low bar!
There is video of her twirling around with the Paddington Bear. Cute, but not exactly the actions of an HG sufferer who could be sick at any moment.
She is probably at or past the 14 week mark now. In many cases HG has subsided by that point.
For it to be considered HG and not just morning sickness, the symptoms last at least 18 weeks or longer, usually 21 weeks. And for HG sufferers the symptoms get worse with each pregnancy, but somehow Kate has the lightest case of HG ever for her third child?
In this climate we are talking about sexual, mental and physical harassment in the workplace everyday, your comment sounds like something a crappy male boss would say in order to shame pregant women.
“Oh you did this or that, so you aren’t sick!” “I saw you smiling and laughing you aren’t sick!”
“You just want to get out of work! You’re faking it!”
What sense would it make for Kate to not only get pregnant but fake an illness to get out of work when she can do what she’s been doing, Not do work. Not only that but you’re saying that because she says she’s sick, she can’t get better? Can’t she have good or bad days?
NO, she has to be sick and showing it all the time or not sick at all.
@Amber
Agreed. Some people feel entitled to see proof of another person’s illness. My late father had cancer for nearly a decade. It wasn’t until the last year of his life that he started to look like the stereotypical cancer patient. I’m glad he wasn’t a public figure or people would have been demanding access to his private medical info.
Some illnesses are easy to spot from another’s view. Some go largely undetected by the public.
For an ailment that is highly disruptive in your life with severe nausea leaving the sufferer in a near constant miserable state… well It’s a case where this more easily assessed than say, Merritt’ s fathers cancer. Of which is tragic.
Are you honestly policing her actions in a short period and thinking you can guess that she must not be suffering from HG? I had HG with both pregnancies and it was particularly awful with my second and I still managed here and there to be normal. You likely wouldn’t have been able to tell I was sick all the time but I was taking my meds and getting through the day. I was able to smile and be physical when necessary. Also, it does tend to ease as the weeks go on and for many people, there is an okay (not great) time of day and a very bad time of day for suffering. I felt pretty bad during the day but I felt the worst at night. All that to say, pictures and even a video of a short period of time doesn’t mean you have any insight into how she’s feeling.
Another new maternity dress. She looks appropriate and engaged. I’ll leave the jokes to others in that regard.
Why is Harry tagging along with them, though? He can’t get married soon enough for me. Sick of seeing him be their third wheel.
This is like a temporary Weinstein palate cleanse/respite. Never thought I’d thank Kate for anything lol.
Leave it to Kate to take an interesting dress (albeit in a color that does her no favors) and style it in the most boring way. The hair is a travesty.
Nice colour combo but the pattern reminds me of a 1970s bedspread. That pattern would have been better incorporated into the fabric instead of raised.
The dress is fine. She looks better pregnant, not so thin. Her face is a bit fuller too. The only thing that I wonder about is HG is supposed to make you sick as a dog, lose weight like crazy.
Yet she looks like she has gained weight. Maybe someone who has had HG can enlighten me.
I know every case is different. Not trying to offend anyone, just curious.
It’s a severe form of morning sickness. It goes by a case by case diagnosis. There’s a list of qualifiers. X amount of body mass lost. Length of symptoms. Symptoms being disruptive in a day to day basis. And severe loss of nutrients throwing your electrolytes off. Vitamin levels off. And leaving you severely dehydrated. Think of it like food poisoning that is unrelenting. You’re not always clutching the toilet seat, but the thought of eating or act of swallowing is unpleasant. You’re in a weakened and it shows.
Kate appears to have an easier time with each pregnancy. Perfectly healthy. Normal weight gain. Never a loss. I believe she had a rough go with George in the 1st trimester, but found relief in the 2nd. Which is a trait of normal Morning Sickness. And even with George she gained weight just fine. Had no motion sensitivity severe enough to keep her out of planes to vacation and ski slopes to run or sled down.
And this HG diagnosis for those of us paying attention as it all unfolded remember. She was diagnosed by blogs and the DMO. Later by KP that was at its apex of wrong information, typos, and extremely unorganized.
Here’s the takeaway. It feels like her supporters actually want her to appear to be suffering so there’s an excuse to defend her well tested lazy work ethic. To wish an expecting mother the nightmare and misery of HG. When really it takes 2 eyes to see she’s a happy, healthy expecting mother having a normal pregnancy. She just doesn’t want to work. Neither does William. And they’ve both made this crystal clear in press statements and interviews. Country life. Privacy. Less public commitments. Etc. Etc.
For those of you preparing to attack FLORC for her excellent comment, be advised this is her professional area of expertise.
Thanks Nota!
Everything I’ve listed is general information that is easily absorbed in layman’s terms. Easily found on reputable medical websites or documents.
You can’t know 100%, but given what we see. Especially with a public figure that is so visible along with their own pr often working against them. It’s more likely than not kate is completely healthy and carries more easily with each pregnancy. To claim otherwise is imo silly.
Thanks Florc. Not saying she didn’t have some form of HG, but she doesn’t seem to be suffering now.
Thanks for the added expertise. When a public figure like Kate and her PR team act like pregnancy is the worst thing ever, it does a disservice for all women. She acts like she should literally be confined and that daring to step out of the house / palace is a huge achievement. For the majority of women, there are good days and bad days, but they can in fact maintain their job and continue with most activities of their daily life. No one said morning sickness is fun, but for the KP team, they have to call it HG, just to make sure we know she wasn’t available for the few weeks of morning sickness she sustained.
I think the dress is fine. The touch of beige takes down some of the twee factor you’d expect from something pink and floral.
Where do you see the beige on that dress, Veronica? The only beige I see is on Will’s pants.
I don’t see a bump. A bagel for breakfast maybe. Or just a couple days’ constipation lol.
It’s ok but weirdly like a pink marshmallow or a soft toy… Not the best colour for Mrs Cambridge in my humble opinion.
Regarding the dress: it’s a pink version of that blue dress from last week. Too much of everything. Pick on or two.
Regarding pregnancy weight: this weight should be her normal weight. THIS looks healthy on her, in my opinion. Having been pregnant I know a baby will take all it’s nutrients from the mother and leave the mother none, so if she’s “too small” for whatever reason, the baby is still taking what it needs. However, for her health while pregnant, I’m glad she’s put some weight on. Having terrible morning sickness does not make weight gain easy.
Whatever the reason, pregnancy looks really good on her. What others are calling her “bump,” looks like my belly after a morning glass of water.
I think she looks perfect for a premiere of a children’s movie. I like the dress a lot (if I was 20 years younger I would want to borrow it), but like other posters have said, the color is a bit blah. Her hair would have looked cute with a twee-ish barrette. It would have added some humor to match with the fun textural pattern in the dress. I’m so glad she’s not wearing an ugly nude pump and although the ugly black ones are not what I would have chosen, they are a thousand times better than what she usually wears. She actually looks really pretty, and I think it’s because she has gained weight.
