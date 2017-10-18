Harvey Weinstein officially ‘resigned’ from the board of The Weinstein Company

This is Variety’s new cover. I don’t mind that magazines like THR, Variety and Time are doing Weinstein covers, but I wish they would give him the “full pervert” treatment and choose photos or drawings which make him look especially grotesque, just to drive it home. You can read Variety’s cover story here – I’ve only gotten halfway through, and it seems like a good read. There’s hope spreading throughout Hollywood that this moment will mark some fundamental changes to business-as-usual.
As for Harvey Weinstein’s future – yesterday we discussed the TMZ story about his delusions, and how he honestly believes this is just a momentary bad-news cycle. Yesterday, Weinstein’s future at The Weinstein Company was decided formally – while the board suspended him and claimed they fired him (for cause), there is still a lot of insidery legal/corporate drama. Basically, Weinstein has now “resigned” for TWC, but he still owns a significant percentage of the company:
Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the board of The Weinstein Co. On Tuesday, the remaining members of the TWC board — including co-chairman Bob Weinstein — voted to ratify Harvey’s Oct. 8 termination as co-chairman, and to consider an immediate capital infusion from Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital that opens the door for Colony to buy the film and television production venture, or a significant portion of its assets.
Harvey — who owns 23 percent of TWC — called into the board session, according to insiders. Powerhouse litigator Patricia Glaser is representing him in regards to his termination and his stake in the company.
TMZ is the more pro-Harvey site, because of course they are. They’ve been getting more leaks from Harvey’s camp, and they say that the Board was like “resign or you’ll be fired” and Harvey was like “okay,” but his lawyer is still arguing that the Board doesn’t have the authority to fire him and there will probably be a lawsuit about this. But the Board is prepared for that possibility, and they feel their legal standing to fire him is “airtight.”
The Weinstein Company has found a new cash flow, courtesy of one of Donald Trump’s allies and financial backers (I sh-t you not), and people believe in Bob Weinstein and the remaining board members enough to believe that they can somehow come out of this mess. The problem might be this though: some of the accusers are likely going to sue The Weinstein Company. And TMZ also reports that financial backers are lining up to pay the legal bills of anyone who wants to sue TWC.
Speaking of lawsuits and payouts… what are the chances that Weinstein’s resignation came with a price? I want to know about his “golden parachute.”
Cover courtesy of Variety, additional photo courtesy of WENN.
I’m glad they didn’t change his appearance. Predators come in all shapes and sizes, some are disgusting or grotesque, and some are beautiful frat boys. Sometimes they are only grotesque on the inside, you know?
People will attach his face to his name, and what he did.
As always, they covered their assets.
How can you resign when you’ve already been fired??? The narcism is strong with this one. And it just illustrates his need to control everything, he is disturbing on every level.
Of course they have backers. Anyone that believes this will do anything about predators without MAJOR MAJOR change is fooling themselves. This takes a change from EVERYONE. From agents, to directors to actors
Why wouldn’t he think it’s just a blip, a bad news cycle? Look who the american people elected and what we/they knew and he’s still in office. I personally also think it’s likely going to wind up a blip. that’s the world we live in, this is our ‘normal’.
Yeah I agree with some of the posters here, I do not think it is necessarily a good thing to give the full “pervert treatment” to depictions of Weinstein. The reality is predators come in all shapes and sizes, and we need to move away from superficial narratives which depict bad guys ugly, good guys beautiful. Perhaps I’ve been influenced by reading a lot recently on the depiction of those with disfigurements etc. in fiction, and it’s very jarring to see that the majority are negative portrayals. They tend to lean into this idea that your appearance reflects your inner life, and that deformities are a manifestation of an evil mind. We need to move past this
I don’t understand why it isn’t written in their contracts that anything illegal or anything that brings negative attention to the company is just cause for termination without paying out their contracts. It feels like these predators win in the end. Since they have no shame the hit to their image doesn’t matter to them. Money is what hurts these pigs. The world continues to show us that women are second class citizens and always will be. I weep for humanity.
I feel sorry for the illustrator /graphic designer who had to sit there and draw his horrible face…unless it’s one of those photoshop effects they put over a photo, hopefully
OK, so the first thing that went through my head was “Well, at least he can’t try to collect unemployment.”
TMZ is the worst, no surprise. I wonder if he’ll come out of this an ultra conservative rage monster seeking to get revenge on people who “did him wrong”. Wouldn’t be the first time we heard this narrative.
