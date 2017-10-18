Harvey Weinstein officially ‘resigned’ from the board of The Weinstein Company

This is Variety’s new cover. I don’t mind that magazines like THR, Variety and Time are doing Weinstein covers, but I wish they would give him the “full pervert” treatment and choose photos or drawings which make him look especially grotesque, just to drive it home. You can read Variety’s cover story here – I’ve only gotten halfway through, and it seems like a good read. There’s hope spreading throughout Hollywood that this moment will mark some fundamental changes to business-as-usual.

As for Harvey Weinstein’s future – yesterday we discussed the TMZ story about his delusions, and how he honestly believes this is just a momentary bad-news cycle. Yesterday, Weinstein’s future at The Weinstein Company was decided formally – while the board suspended him and claimed they fired him (for cause), there is still a lot of insidery legal/corporate drama. Basically, Weinstein has now “resigned” for TWC, but he still owns a significant percentage of the company:

Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the board of The Weinstein Co. On Tuesday, the remaining members of the TWC board — including co-chairman Bob Weinstein — voted to ratify Harvey’s Oct. 8 termination as co-chairman, and to consider an immediate capital infusion from Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital that opens the door for Colony to buy the film and television production venture, or a significant portion of its assets. Harvey — who owns 23 percent of TWC — called into the board session, according to insiders. Powerhouse litigator Patricia Glaser is representing him in regards to his termination and his stake in the company.

[From THR]

TMZ is the more pro-Harvey site, because of course they are. They’ve been getting more leaks from Harvey’s camp, and they say that the Board was like “resign or you’ll be fired” and Harvey was like “okay,” but his lawyer is still arguing that the Board doesn’t have the authority to fire him and there will probably be a lawsuit about this. But the Board is prepared for that possibility, and they feel their legal standing to fire him is “airtight.”

The Weinstein Company has found a new cash flow, courtesy of one of Donald Trump’s allies and financial backers (I sh-t you not), and people believe in Bob Weinstein and the remaining board members enough to believe that they can somehow come out of this mess. The problem might be this though: some of the accusers are likely going to sue The Weinstein Company. And TMZ also reports that financial backers are lining up to pay the legal bills of anyone who wants to sue TWC.

Speaking of lawsuits and payouts… what are the chances that Weinstein’s resignation came with a price? I want to know about his “golden parachute.”