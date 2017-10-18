People: Georgina Chapman ‘was never with Harvey when he behaved like this’

I would imagine that People Magazine’s cover story this week is going to be more in-depth than just their first-released partial article about Georgina Chapman. I still can’t believe that People didn’t devote last week’s cover to Weinstein, but in all fairness, I guess People’s target audience was more wrapped up in Chip and Joanna Gaines leaving HGTV?? Seriously? So, People waited a week and did their reporting and created a cover with Weinstein and all of his most prominent victims. And then the story is about Georgina Chapman for some reason.
Over the course of their nearly ten-year marriage, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and fashion designer Georgina Chapman appeared to be the ultimate power couple. “Their relationship started out with the understanding that if you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours,” a source close to both tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
While Chapman, 41, was aware of her husband’s notorious temper, even apologizing “many times for his verbally rough behavior,” according to the source, she wasn’t aware of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. “She never would have stayed married if she’d known,” says the source. “She was never with Harvey when he behaved like this.” On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.” She has since met with divorce lawyers. “The past week has been a never-ending nightmare for Georgina,” says the source.
Surrounded now by relatives and close friends, Chapman is attempting to “focus all her energy on her two young children to try to protect them from everything that’s going on,” says another friend. She’s also trying to salvage Marchesa, which had to cancel a presentation of its latest collection and was recently dropped from a collaboration with Helzberg Diamonds.
Also in PEOPLE’s new cover story, some of Weinstein’s alleged victims talk about the courage it took to come forward — and multiple sources also detail the climate of fear and abuse around Weinstein, 65, who has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex as more than 40 women have stepped forward with accounts of sexual assault or harassment. Weinstein “has never done anything in his life that was consensual,” says one source who worked with him for years. “He makes people do things. He assaults people in every way.”
Describing the work environment, another source says, “It was human harassment at every level. Mass intimidation, constant threats — to men and women — about losing your job. It was mocking people about their physicality, about their age. One of his favorite lines was, ‘I’ll fire you on the cover of Variety.’ ”
While a producer source contends most people around him knew he was cheating on both his first wife, former model Eve Chilton (they split in 2004 and have three daughters) and Chapman, with whom he has a daughter, 7, and a son, 4, few at his company realized what allegedly was truly going on with the women he met.
“I don’t know why no one saw it, why we didn’t know. No one really wanted to think about what was happening behind closed doors,” says the source who worked with him for years. “We were naive. We thought his abuse stopped in the office.”
Weinstein “has never done anything in his life that was consensual…He makes people do things. He assaults people in every way.” And then “I don’t know why no one saw it, why we didn’t know. No one really wanted to think about what was happening behind closed doors… We thought his abuse stopped in the office.” Sorry, sources, you don’t get to say that at this point. With each passing day, we’re getting a clearer idea of just how much collusion and complicity was involved with the Weinstein rape/assault/abuse/harassment emporium. There were assistants helping Weinstein manipulate his victims. There were executives helping him cover up and pay out to victims. There were agents and managers sending their clients like lambs to the slaughter into those hotel rooms. Also: while I have some limited sympathy for Georgina Chapman, let’s not paint her as the biggest victim in this expansive story.
Cover courtesy of People, additional photo courtesy of WENN.
He didn’t grope and rape women in front of his wife? Well, case closed then. He must be innocent! 🙄
While I wholeheartedly agree that Chapman shouldn’t be held responsible for her husband’s behavior … All the eye-rolls for this truly poor PR tactic. All of ‘em.
While she may’ve turned a blind eye (probably grateful he was leaving her alone physically when “in the throes” of stalking hi next victim), there is NO WAY she wouldn’t be aware of what was happening – not unless she is deaf, dumb, and blind. If even we plebs heard talk, how could she not have heard ANYTHING?? While I’m not saying his behavior is her fault, noooo, it is ALL on him, IMO she stayed (like Camille Cosby) for her gain: Marchessa being put out there on all of “Harvey’s Girls” (God, that expression makes me want to vomit).
I’m sure she saw his temper at home, and heard talk. No way she didn’t. This is TOTAL PR spin. And I don’t believe Marchessa will survive. I’ve read employees are scurrying to jump ship before it sinks.
I just feel sorry for the kids.
You’re probably right, but it is possible people like Harvey don’t show this at home. It’s not like she was on a movie set with him. Honestly it’s irrelevant about Georgina, Harvey did this and others in the industry tacitly or unknowingly helped him. We need to punish Harvey, and encourage people who before it gets to Harvey type abuse turn him in. Aside from victims feeling comfortable to know how and where to report, we need assistants and others to feel like they know what they should if they see something too. The culture, and not just in Hollywood needs to change.
Just curious: Does anyone know how their relationship first began (Harvey and Georgina), and how it led to marriage? Did he bully, harass and assault her at the start? I wonder what his first wife is thinking and feeling about all this?
While it’s obvious so many people turned a blind eye to his despicable behaviour for decades because a) it suited them, b) they had earlier been victims and were still scared, c) they didn’t know what to do about it, or some other reason, HE is responsible for how he behaved. It’s all on him. I wish we could still tar and feather arseholes like HW.
Smells like damage control.
Yup. Trying to save the brand
Her brand was dead without him. And now it’s not only dead…. The earth will be salted around the name. She’s just trying to save herself and I don’t buy it. I think she knew. At best knew and avoided knowing more. At worst knew the worst of it, but stayed. No sympathy for her. Only the children.
Florc, the Winter games is almost upon us. She still has time to use her skills in designing the costumes of the US figure skating team. She already has the template. She gets to have a career every 4 years.
Except Felicity Hauffman said that HW bullied her into wearing Marchessa. And I’m sure she wasn’t the only one.
Okay, she didn’t know he raped women. His sexual misconducts have nothing to do with her.
But let’s talk about Harvey’s other behavior and the fact that she was perfectly fine with him using his hostile temper, vile bullying to make women wear her gowns? Those women are going to remember.
why is it assumed she knew bullying was involved in actresses wearing her gowns?
What, you think actresses, particularly established ones like Huffman, would voluntarily choose the tacky D-list Marchesa over another label?
Either she’s delusional or she knew damn well that they wore Marchesa under pressure. And that’s all she cared about.
“Their relationship started out with the understanding that if you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.”
Well excuse me while I vomit at that visual. Also…started out with? That’s all it ever was. Sorry, no sympathy. She made a deal with the devil, you do that eventually you get burned. Also, if your business part…sorry…husband has to bully women to wear your clothes? Her fashion label isn’t worth saving.
Plus to bring children into this business transaction…sorry…marriage? Unconscionable.
Tend to agree.
“Plus to bring children into this business transaction…sorry…marriage? Unconscionable.”
Unless you believe in immaculate conception, I’m pretty sure he should bear responsibility for that as well.
I’m not ready to give her a pass yet.
Yes, she might have been manipulated by Harvey. Or maybe she knew exactly who she married but didn’t care because of the perks.
I have a feeling she’s more worried about her fashion line and being associated with him now. I’m not sure how much she knew, clearly, she knew he wasn’t faithful. Did she know exactly what he was doing, who knows? Maybe she thought her husband while a cheating pig wasn’t a rapist. That’s possible.
The reports do say he had violent mood swings which I imagine she saw, and she probably stayed because it benefited her to do so. All those actresses wearing her clothing line benefited her, and I imagine no matter what Harvey made his actresses wear those dresses (Not implying they were all sleeping with him or being raped but just that he forced them to wear her line). That benefited her brand big time.
The way she so easily dumped him when it became clear how toxic his brand was made me think there wasn’t much love between the two.
If she saw those violent mood swings, their children also saw, or at the very least heard them.
I cannot believe that she did not know anything. Wives/girlfriends always know, they just refuse to believe it.
I mean did she know her husband was a cheater, probably I agree it’s hard not to know. Especially because according to some accusers he was open about all the women he slept with. He apparently even bragged at parties. However, I disagree that she had to know he was a rapist. She could have convinced herself that it was all consensual and that her husband was just a pig.
They don’t always know. There are men who are skilled at covering their tracks, and gaslighting is a real thing that is used commonly by abusers. I think many wives and girlfriends SUSPECT, but thats a far cry from knowing or seeing the behavior.
I would be inclined to believe she didn’t know the whole truth if it weren’t for the fact that she was a Hollywood, fashion and NYC society insider. She wasn’t a Holmby Hills housewife.
Quite. She’s a hard-nosed business woman who saw an opportunity in the shape of Weinstein and grabbed it with both hands.
She knew, at the very least, that he was a raging bully, a verbal abuser, a harasser of staff. She knew that he ‘persuaded’ actresses into wearing her tacky gowns. And she was fine with that.
And the truth is, she would still be fine with him being all the above (and the rest) had this expose not happened.
A high-profile, high net worth couple – and she’s been helped along business-wise by him? I do believe she knew she slept with other women. That DOESN’T mean she knew about the harassment or non-consensual sex. It’s not like people would be telling her, is it?
This. I’m not sure what their arrangement was–maybe they had an open marriage–however an open relationship still mandates consent and is not somehow indicative of sexual assault.
Shut up, Georgina. You knew he was sleazy. So you don’t get to now say I didn’t know he was THAT sleazy. You knew enough. And the nerve to invoke the children! You made that monster their father. Now you’re concerned??
He was never a good man. He was never husband material. He was never father material. You saw behavior you felt the need to apologize for. And knowledge of that should have been enough for you to not get so intimately tangled up with him. Bye Felicia. Sit down. Shut up.
I totally completely agree. She got fleas from laying with a dog. I feel sorry for her children, I’m so sorry that they’ll suffer the aftereffects of having this scandal taint them and to learn that their dad is such a horrible human.
But Georgina knew, she KNEW, that Harvey was a POS. If I heard these rumors, then she did too. She married a man and had children with a man and benefited from a man who was a serial sexual predator. She knew.
I’m saving any sympathy for the other half of Marchesa, whats her name.
Georgina didn’t make those bordello doily frocks all by her lonesome.
Imagine your business being tanked because your partner is married to a monster. Though she, like Georgina, must have known the real reason stars were wearing their gowns.
Hmm so much for the assholes using I have a daughter rhetoric tojustify how different they are from Harvey
4 daughters clearly did nothing to him.
I wonder if his daughters come out with being sexually harassed would he feel any remorse
As foe those who didn’t know, no one can make uou open your eyes if you willfully shut it which is what happened here.
It also works for Georgina
Anytime one of these fools use the ‘I have a daughter’ line the response should be, ‘So does Harvey Weinstein. So does Bill Cosby. So does Mel Gibson. So does Donald Trump.’
There’s no amount of money that would get me into bed with that fat, ugly bully.
I can’t imagine. It’s a form of prostitution for sure. At least sex workers are honest about the transaction.
She knew. I know the wives of some predators might not, but in this case it doesn’t make sense because there were potentially hundreds of victims over a span of decades. HW was too arrogant to be sneaky- he hid in plain sight.
This is why calling out the small behaviours is imporant. People like this are emboldened and will continue pushing if you allow them the small transgressions.
Chapman says she was aware of the verbal abuse, the ‘source’ inside says they thought the abuses stopped in the office. Ignoring for the time the likelihood that is all they knew, they knew about the minor things, and some of the major, and stepped around it. They broken stepped him.
This is how well meaning people contribute to these predators. It is uncomfortable, you will make a scene, but if you can – say something.
First of all, WHY would she marry this disgusting person? So he could help her business I guess. She HAD to know he was at the very least a philanderer. She KNEW he was an asshole to people. I want to feel sorry for her but I just can’t. She knew he was a monster. And she stayed with him anyway. She probably had some young hottie on the side.
I don’t believe for a second that she married him for his charming personality and good looks. So, I’m left with the very glaring reality that she married him for his money and status. She played with fire, now she’s getting burned. I don’t really feel sorry for her. I knew her husband was a creep, why didn’t she? Skeptical doesn’t even start to describe my feelings towards her.
So many complicit people sending these ladies to him, helping him hurt people. ..mind boggling and shameful as hell.
She knew.
No sympathy for her. She has enough money for live a nice life. So go Georgina and disappear, other women dont have that luxury.
I just can’t believe this. I know my husband. For better or worse, I know exactly what he would be capable of(not this!). If I heard rumblings about things then I’d know immediately if it seemed feasible. She put two and two together a long time ago.
Where are these “assistants” of his?! I’d love to hear them tell it.
This is how I see it.
Georgina Chapman isn’t leaving Harvey Weinstein because he’s a pervert ,but leaving him because We now know he’s a pervert.
I agree with you. My sympathy is with the women he assaulted and the children.
