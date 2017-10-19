Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are moving in together, ‘looking for an apartment’

When it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were dating, many people thought it was just a fleeting thing. Since they coupled up in February, the two have traveled the world together, announced a business collaboration and teamed up to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. And now, they’re looking looking to join their families together under the same roof.
The 48-year-old Shades of Blue star recently put her New York City home on the market. If you have around $27 million lying around, it could be yours. The drool-worthy, two-floor penthouse in NYC’s historic Whitman Mansion is 6,500 square feet with four bedrooms, six full and two half-bathrooms, and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space with spectacular views of Madison Square Park. If you’re into eating your heart out, check out the photos. It’s gorgeous.
According to PEOPLE Magazine, Jennifer and her 42-year-old beau are currently “looking for an apartment together for the whole family,” and will surely find something equally as lovely, with enough room to house them and their four kids, Jennifer’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme and Alex’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.
The source went on to say that “They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one,” adding “They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”
The two also share a passion for philanthropy, raising an impressive $35 million for disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Saturday’s benefit concert One Voice: Somos Live!, organized by Jennifer, Alex and Marc Anthony, raised $9 million. Jennifer and Alex raised an additional $26 million through pledges and donations from their connections in the business, entertainment and sports industries. PEOPLE’s source notes that “They are equally passionate about different causes and charities. Jennifer has been upset about the Puerto Rico situation. She knew she had to help. Alex has been very supportive and encouraging.”
It seems that Jennifer’s “frog kissing” days might be behind her and she may have finally found her Prince Charming. PEOPLE reports that “Jennifer is truly the happiest she has ever been. They really just complement each other and make each other better people. She thinks the world of Alex and is very excited about their future together.”
Hey, I just got “the drawer” at Kevin’s place after dating for 14 months, so I know how excited they must be to be putting all of their belongings under the same roof. I’m really happy for them, and, after all they’ve done (and I’m sure will continue to do) for the people of Puerto Rico, they deserve that happiness. And now, I’m off to buy a lottery ticket. I have a penthouse in New York that I’ve got my eye on.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Amazing apartment photos. The decor is merely okay, but the windows and views are amazing. I would do something different with the crowded terrace and the putting green, however.
Erasing the furniture, it resembles the apartment Carrie & Big plan to buy in the first SATC movie
I loooooooooooooookoool Jlo.
Gasp, that scarlet skirt! My gawd it is gorgeous
Spectacular
Beautiful!
At first I didn’t see this lasting, but maybe they might be perfect for one another. I really respect what they have done for the citizens of Puerto Rico so I will just say I wish them the best.
He has the dead eyes of a cult leader
LMAO. Yeah I don’t get it…he’s a skeeze yet she seems genuinely happy with him so..? Meh.
She is so freaking beautiful. The pic of her in the red skirt? Damn.
I realized when I saw that IG photo that I don’t think I’ve ever seen her kids before?
Cute.
I love Jlo, but have this feeling that moving in together is too soon. She loves being in love and she’s said many times that she doesn’t like being alone. But I still feel it’s too soon to move in together.
Who knows. Maybe she has had some kind of “life is short” epiphany lately and just keeps going bold and fast until it falls apart.
Nobody, absolutely nobody knows what goes on between 2 people but themselves.
I’m with KLO. You never know. I met Mr Snazzy just after a friend had died from Breast Cancer, and I was very much in the WTF are you doing with your life mode… I met him in August, we were living together by October. It’s been 4 years and counting. Sometimes you just never know.
That being said, JLO is a disaster when it comes to love so i hope she’s protected her assets, because he has money, but she totally is worth more.
Very surprising. I have to say they look really happy together.
This is all too good to be true. It looks really good though. I just don’t feel happy for her for some reason.
But you gotta live your life so get it, girl.
I am still waiting for the other shoe to drop though.
How do we feel about her hair being that length? I feel like it’s too long and weighs down a gorgeous face.
It’s not all her real hair. Jennifer with a new shorter haircut in March of this year. Her hair couldn’t have grown that fast in seven months.
https://pmchollywoodlife.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/jennifer-lopez-hair-makeover-ftr.jpg?w=600
Yeah not real but I agree that it is WAY too much. Check the pic Jayna posted. MUCH more flattering IMO.
I am living for the digs at Casper Smart. Just me?
No, not just you.
I was skeptical, but something about them works. He seems like a better guy with her and any time he talks about her his face lights up, and he gushes proudly about her. He likes her success, and he speaks in “we” about their plans. Now that he is retired he can travel with her, and for the first time, he seems to feel lucky to have her. It is like she is his dream woman.
Good luck to them and I hope they are happy.
I hate the decor in the apartment, but it is a nice place. The artificial turf in a No. I like having private outdoor space in the city, but it could have been better without the green.
If anyone can do it, JLo can. That applies to just about anything. Don’t really know why she wants him. He must be dynamite in bed. Just a guess.
ARod might have his own money but he’s still a broken picker choice. J.Lo loves love and turns a blind eye to the red flags, hopefully everything works out especially if they’re joining their kids together under one roof. It’s no longer just their emotions on the line if things don’t work out, it’s their kids too.
Please don’t call ARod “Prince Charming”
it’s funny how all of the kids look like mark anthony
He’ll make a good next husband and she may even get her last kid out of it, but let’s not kid ourselves, this isn’t going to last. I’ve always believed she’s destined to be married at least five times. She’s only got what, three so far?
Oh, geez. 🙄
