Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are moving in together, ‘looking for an apartment’

When it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were dating, many people thought it was just a fleeting thing. Since they coupled up in February, the two have traveled the world together, announced a business collaboration and teamed up to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. And now, they’re looking looking to join their families together under the same roof.

The 48-year-old Shades of Blue star recently put her New York City home on the market. If you have around $27 million lying around, it could be yours. The drool-worthy, two-floor penthouse in NYC’s historic Whitman Mansion is 6,500 square feet with four bedrooms, six full and two half-bathrooms, and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space with spectacular views of Madison Square Park. If you’re into eating your heart out, check out the photos. It’s gorgeous.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Jennifer and her 42-year-old beau are currently “looking for an apartment together for the whole family,” and will surely find something equally as lovely, with enough room to house them and their four kids, Jennifer’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme and Alex’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

The source went on to say that “They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one,” adding “They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”

The two also share a passion for philanthropy, raising an impressive $35 million for disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Saturday’s benefit concert One Voice: Somos Live!, organized by Jennifer, Alex and Marc Anthony, raised $9 million. Jennifer and Alex raised an additional $26 million through pledges and donations from their connections in the business, entertainment and sports industries. PEOPLE’s source notes that “They are equally passionate about different causes and charities. Jennifer has been upset about the Puerto Rico situation. She knew she had to help. Alex has been very supportive and encouraging.”

It seems that Jennifer’s “frog kissing” days might be behind her and she may have finally found her Prince Charming. PEOPLE reports that “Jennifer is truly the happiest she has ever been. They really just complement each other and make each other better people. She thinks the world of Alex and is very excited about their future together.”

Hey, I just got “the drawer” at Kevin’s place after dating for 14 months, so I know how excited they must be to be putting all of their belongings under the same roof. I’m really happy for them, and, after all they’ve done (and I’m sure will continue to do) for the people of Puerto Rico, they deserve that happiness. And now, I’m off to buy a lottery ticket. I have a penthouse in New York that I’ve got my eye on.

