No, seriously: is there a Decoy Melania Trump wandering around the White House?

Imagine a world where Michelle Obama refused to move to the White House after her husband’s election. Imagine a world where MObama sat in Chicago for eight months, shopping online and making the Secret Service do school pick-ups and drop-offs, at the cost of millions of dollars a day. Imagine that when Michelle finally deigned to move to the White House, she did next to nothing, used taxpayer resources to go all “Real Housewife” on Barack’s ex, wore $3000 spike heels to a disaster zone, and wandered around wearing vintage-style wrap-around sunglasses. People would have been apoplectic, justifiably so. So how is it that Melania Trump gets to do all of that and more?

Considering the long laundry list of Melania’s f–kups and IDGAF About Anything moments, is it any surprise that there’s a ridiculous conspiracy theory being floated on the interwebs? That conspiracy theory: there’s a Fake Melania. There’s a Decoy Melania, wandering around in wraparound sunglasses, vacantly posing beside Donald Trump. Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Exhibit C:

Exhibit D:

CASE CLOSED!! No, but seriously… I can actually see how The Great Fake Melania Conspiracy began, because in the initial video, Fake Melania does genuinely look different. Her hair is different – too fringy around the face and the highlights are wrong. Her nose looks different (too wide) and her lips look thinner. I BELIEVE IN FAKE MELANIA. And who says “My wife Melania, who happens to be right here” if you aren’t trying to convince us that Fake Melania is Real Melania??

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

112 Responses to “No, seriously: is there a Decoy Melania Trump wandering around the White House?”

  1. M. says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Maybe she had some work done on her face

    Reply
  2. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Ok I’m not one for conspiracy theories but her nose DOES look completely different. But there’s pictures of Real Melania(TM) later with no sunnies on in the same outfit. So. Weird. I hope Fake Melania at least has the guts to leave him.

    Reply
  3. lala says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:06 am

    holy crap! that seriously does not look like Melania!

    Reply
  4. third ginger says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Robot. Who has a greater range of emotions than does the human Melania. It will soon make an anti-bullying speech.

    Reply
  5. Rainlily says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:07 am

    It doesn’t look like her, more like a man in drag. But then again, political-figure body doubles are extremely common for security purposes.

    Reply
  6. Unicorn_Realist says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Not surprised. Celebrities do this sort of thing a lot. Have a decoy. Probably the smartest thing they have done this far amirite? Up top! …..too soon? Ok….. I kid, but really… not surprised.

    Reply
  7. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Fake Melania is an alien from Area 51. That’s why she always wears sunglasses outside. Alien eyes are too sensitive to the sun. She looks just like one of the visitors from the 1980’s miniseries “V”.

    Reply
  8. lightpurple says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:09 am

    And Donnie is tweeting about the “fake dossier,” also known as “the pee tapes” this morning. His big complaint is who paid for it. Because who paid for the dossier matters so much more than the fact is contains evidence Putin is blackmailing him for cheating on Real Melania with peeing prostitutes.

    Reply
  9. QueenB says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Personally I really dont care if his wife is with him or not. Maybe because I always hated the idea of a first family. Thas has nothing to do with politics, its about show. And Melania clearly had work done, so maybe she just had more stuff done.

    Reply
    • boredblond says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:37 am

      I think it’s just the opposite–she had always been a completely ‘re-done’ woman, and hasn’t been able to see her plastic surgeons as often as before..you have to keep getting that tightening and those injections or things start to slip and stretch

      Reply
  10. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I think it’s probably nothing, although his statement does sound ridiculous (but that’s just him in general, isn’t it?).

    Why would they use her double, tho? Was she threatened? Was she required to speak?

    Reply
  11. marnie says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I think it looks like her… but the white stuff surrounding her nose is super odd. Guessing she had a procedure done. You know… having a face as plastic as MT’s – there’s lots of tweaking going on… thus the constant use of sunglasses.

    Reply
  12. sara says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:16 am

    https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/politics/the-internet-is-going-crazy-over-a-ridiculous-conspiracy-theory-that-melania-trump-has-been-replaced-by-a-body-double/ar-AAtHq2C?li=AAadgLE&ocid=spartandhp

    Scroll down to the secret service photo. Twinsies.

    Reply
  13. Dorothy#1 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I love this story!!! LOL

    Reply
  14. Annie says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I think she just didn’t have time to finish her hair and make-up.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:20 am

    If this is a decoy, maybe she NEVER removes the sunglasses because her eyes aren’t as squinty as the real Melania. Her having wide open eyes would make it very obvious that she isn’t actually Melania

    Reply
  16. grabbyhands says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:20 am

    What the hell – everything is terrible right now so why not?

    I am completely ready to believe that there is a fake Melania running around the White House.

    I just hope that we haven’t blown someone’s cover because I would like to imagine that the real one had a come to Jesus-you will be visited by three ghosts Ebenezer Scrooge-type of awakening and has been spilling her guts on everything to Robert Mueller while her frozen face doppelganger hover nears her Jabba the Orange husband.

    Reply
  17. Eliza says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Trump already claims fake news to real news, can we not add conspiracy theories here and jumble fact and fiction. Don’t give him leverage.

    Girl uses alot of products, facials and botox. Her skin was a little extra saggy that day, because she probably didn’t feel like doing the whole regime and tried to hide it behind sunglasses. That’s why the hair isn’t perfect either.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:47 am

      I was thinking the same thing, at first I laughed but then I had the same sinking feeling I get when it’s revealed a shooter is a liberal or a left-wing protester committed a violent act. It sucks when we give the right more ammunition. Even though they are unbelievable hypocrites with their own conspiracy theories and violence, it doesn’t matter since they refuse to see anything but their own narrative.

      Reply
  18. M&M says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I think the original model is still in NY.
    He has a stash of fembots with different hair, accessories and breast size. But they all have one thing in common. They all hate his guts.
    But, she knew what she was getting into so…

    Reply
  19. ANOTHER DAY says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Well this proves the left is as capable as asinine fake conspiracy theories as the right.

    Reply
  20. RBC says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I had always thought she wore the sunglasses to not have the public see her glaring at 45?But, I would not be surprised about a “Melania decoy”. Let’s face facts would anyone be surprised if you look back at the past year?

    Reply
  21. Hannah says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:27 am

    If she wouldn’t insist on wearing these ridiculous sunglasses everywhere, people wouldn’t make these things up.
    I find it quite disrespectful, really. It creates a distance. She wore them when she was gardening with young kids recently, too. So weird.

    Reply
    • ANOTHER DAY says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:33 am

      I wouldn’t automatically jump to a disrespectful and distancing explanation. There might be a legitimate medical one.

      In her defense she may get aural miagraines which are frequently triggered by bright lights (both natural and artificial). They cause so many floaters as to temporarily (30 minutes or so) literally blind you and are sometimes (not always) followed by the traditional miagraine head pain.

      Protecting your eyes from Bright light is one way to avoid them.

      Yes I suffer from aural miagraines hence the offering of an explanation.

      Reply
      • Lala says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:38 am

        I will grudingly give her a pass during bright daytime activities. From the real photo above it looks like she has light blue eyes. I do too and I’m totally reliant on sunglasses outside if there is any kind or sun and even on some overcast days.

        That said, she needs to suck it up and take them off when she’s doing anything public-facing. It comes off as rude and aloof. Not that she or Orangino care.

      • Juls says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:41 am

        I don’t suffer from aural migraines, but I cannot go outside even on a very cloudy day without sunglasses. Me eyes are just very sensitive to light, so sunglasses are pretty much permanently attached to my head. One positive from this: I’m 35 and I don’t have any crows feet so……yay?

      • lucy2 says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:39 am

        I can’t stand being outside without sunglasses on, so I won’t complain about that. Lots of other stuff to complain about, but not that.

      • Lady D says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:40 am

        I have the same problem Juls, I don’t leave home without sunglasses even in the rain. I gave up driving at night about 12 years ago. I become literally blind when the headlights from an oncoming car hit me. Apparently, my bright baby blue eyes are very flat too, which allows more light in. I can’t see the road, the oncoming or even the people in the car with me. I have special glasses that help a bit with the glare, but it’s just safer for me and anybody who shares the road with me to not drive in the dark. One of my biggest fears is having to visit the vet in the middle of the night. The clinic is 13 minutes from my house, but in the dark it’s going to take me half an hour or more to get there.

      • Juls says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:35 am

        @Lay D, me too! I can’t drive at night because of the glare from headlights and street lights. Basically driving blind. I should probably get glasses for driving at night. I just don’t do it if I don’t absolutely have to.

      • Sophia's Side eye says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        Lady D and Juls, me three. Aural migraines and sensitive eyes, although mine are brown. I cannot see well enough at night to drive and wear sunglasses whenever I’m outside during the day even in the fog.

      • ANOTHER DAY says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:25 pm

        I have to add that sometimes indoor bright fluorescent lights can trigger mine depending on the circumstances (eg, coming indoors into them at night, or a dark cloudy day etc.)

        I’m sure I’m coming across as a Melania apologist, but I definitely don’t think she deserves shade for wearing them. 😎

    • MoCO says:
      October 19, 2017 at 10:22 am

      I agree — she looks like she’s in disguise all the time, trying to be incognito. She’s always got hair covering her face, collars up high, giant sunglasses, and a neutral expression. She’s not doing a very good job hiding how little she wanted to be First Lady.

      Reply
  22. smee says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I’d pretty much believe anything at this point.

    Would Melania have so many split ends?

    Reply
  23. Danielle says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Fake Melania’s hair looks fried and awful. I think Real Melania has nicer hair…probably because she has so much time to get it blowdried and styled.

    Reply
  24. Notmypresident says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Jumping on the conspiracy bandwagon with both feet.

    Reply
  25. Green Is Good says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Who’s the Drag Queen in the Melania costume? He’s pretty good.

    Reply
  26. Ebon says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:04 am

    They already debunked this with a photo without glasses but this whole thing was funny af.

    Reply
  27. Katherine says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I believed it too at first but there are photos of her without sunglasses on getty – it’s deffo her

    Reply
  28. S says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I know this is all in good fun, but it makes me a little queasy anyway, as it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from all the crazy Obama conspiracy theories I won’t deign to repeat, but that some people actually believe.

    That said, the “you know what you signed up” meme is hilarious.

    Reply
  29. adastraperaspera says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I am pulling up a chair and staying for this. Finally something funny out of this Adams family.

    Reply
  30. Moon Beam says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Melania probably sends that body double into the bedroom for her… shudder.

    Reply
  31. Harryg says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Does the Donald know it’s not her? hehe

    Reply
  32. The New Classic says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:07 am

    *Shrugs* At first glance I thought it was Caitlyn Jenner…

    Reply
  33. Lightpurple says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:08 am

    If we must have a body double in the White House, why can’t it be Orange Voldy instead? Like the movie Dave?

    Reply
  34. Frosty says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I can’t believe this! There’s a woman now in my neighborhood who is a dead ringer for Melania, from a distance. Every so often I see her, waiting to be picked up by a black car with tinted windows. Not even kidding.
    Fake Melania is REAL

    Reply
  35. Anon55 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I’m so oddly fascinated by this woman. What is going on in her mind? She has a stoic presence about her. Can’t tell if it’s some kind of social awkwardness or truly DGAF. Anyway, the call center love affair SNL skit from last Saturday is hilarious…

    http://mashable.com/2017/10/15/kumail-nanjiani-snl-melania-trump-sketch/

    Reply
  36. stephka says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:40 am

    There is a @FakeMelania twitter account! Only two tweets so far.

    Reply
  37. nikzilla says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I think she probably had work done. DT is an idiot and a terrible orator so i think he just misspoke.

    Reply
  38. ell says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:32 am

    this is one of the silliest conspiracy theories ever. it’s clearly melania.

    Reply
  39. Ruthie says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:54 am

    This is the most hilarious conspiracy theory since “Stevie Wonder isn’t really blind!”

    Here’s my conspiracy theory: those sunnies are actually high fashion virtual reality glasses! Her body may be at a press conference, but her mind is in an opulent non-Trump NYC penthouse with a masseuse and a glass of Dom Perignon. :)

    Reply
  40. phatypopo says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I think she just looks hungover lol

    Reply
  41. third ginger says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    If we see Melania willingly hold Trump’s hand, then we’ll know there’s a double, a bot, something.

    Reply
  42. Velvet Elvis says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Definitely her, but I so love the thought that the real Melania said “Oh the hell with this!” and flew the coop, leaving Trump with no choice but to audition look a likes to find another First Lady. The real one doesn’t speak much or even do anything so it wouldn’t be that hard to pull off, he thinks.

    Reply

