No, seriously: is there a Decoy Melania Trump wandering around the White House?

Imagine a world where Michelle Obama refused to move to the White House after her husband’s election. Imagine a world where MObama sat in Chicago for eight months, shopping online and making the Secret Service do school pick-ups and drop-offs, at the cost of millions of dollars a day. Imagine that when Michelle finally deigned to move to the White House, she did next to nothing, used taxpayer resources to go all “Real Housewife” on Barack’s ex, wore $3000 spike heels to a disaster zone, and wandered around wearing vintage-style wrap-around sunglasses. People would have been apoplectic, justifiably so. So how is it that Melania Trump gets to do all of that and more?
Considering the long laundry list of Melania’s f–kups and IDGAF About Anything moments, is it any surprise that there’s a ridiculous conspiracy theory being floated on the interwebs? That conspiracy theory: there’s a Fake Melania. There’s a Decoy Melania, wandering around in wraparound sunglasses, vacantly posing beside Donald Trump. Exhibit A:
This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit
— BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017
Exhibit B:
Let me save you some time from looking it up. It's not her. pic.twitter.com/IJjHEzWs8p
— BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017
Exhibit C:
"MY WIFE MELANIA WHO HAPPENS TO BE RIGHT HERE" IS EXACTLY WHAT SOMEONE WHOSE WIFE MELANIA HAPPENS TO *NOT* BE RIGHT HERE WOULD SAY https://t.co/vVIz3Q6QQe
— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017
Exhibit D:
"She knew what she signed up for." -Donald Trump on Melania
— Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) October 18, 2017
CASE CLOSED!! No, but seriously… I can actually see how The Great Fake Melania Conspiracy began, because in the initial video, Fake Melania does genuinely look different. Her hair is different – too fringy around the face and the highlights are wrong. Her nose looks different (too wide) and her lips look thinner. I BELIEVE IN FAKE MELANIA. And who says “My wife Melania, who happens to be right here” if you aren’t trying to convince us that Fake Melania is Real Melania??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Maybe she had some work done on her face
Giant dark sunglasses = more eye work
Her nostrils are the same, sorry, it’s all in the details.
Yeah, she got a tune up and was still bruised and swollen.
I love a good conspiracy theory and I can believe that is not her.
Not only does the nose looks bigger and loser, tbe skin also seems a bit loose. But maybe the botox wore off.
Next that looks like a horrible wig when Melania’ s hair game is always on point. Maybe she had a rough morning.
Lastly why would he say my wife Melania who is standing next to me. We can all see her standing next to him. Did he say that because when he was talking about the recent hurricanes he actually said Melania wishes she could be here but she was standing right next to him. How could you forget your wife was standing right next to you.
Of course it’s her but let people have their fun with the clone of Melania. She probably wishes it was true then she wouldn’t be the one sleeping with that clown, the clone would do it.
Ok I’m not one for conspiracy theories but her nose DOES look completely different. But there’s pictures of Real Melania(TM) later with no sunnies on in the same outfit. So. Weird. I hope Fake Melania at least has the guts to leave him.
I don’t like conspiracy theories either but I can totally believe this one. Her nose does look different here. There is just way too many crazy things going on lately. Every day I wake up and think: what fresh hell do we have facing us today?
It’s probably one of those Japanese robodolls. I don’t think even melania can bear to have that gelatinous blob rolling around on top of her.
The glasses are pulling a trick on the eyes. Its the same nose, just think the glasses make us see it differently.
I thought the pic without the sunnies did not look like Melania. Her jaw is not that heavy.
Right?! I had to dig around and find other pics form the event because this was so wacky and yeah… even without the sunglasses I have doubts.
That’s what happens when all the plastic surgery wears off and you didn’t have time to schedule any maintenance work or tune-ups.
When your natural face shows up, people don’t recognize you and the real you is now an imposter.
The second pic in this post really didn’t look like her (I was getting almost a Michelle Pfeiffer vibe around the mouth area…apologies to MP) but the first and third do, at least to me.
Like M said above, maybe she had some work done, lip injections or whatnot? Though the idea of a Melania-bot does make me laugh. The real Melania probably special ordered it herself.
I thought that the bottom of the sunglass’ nosepiece had a gilded outline that gave the illusion of a different nose, but I don’t discount the decoy theory. I’ve long thought Anna Wintour has had a decoy for some fashion show appearances (shape shifting Adam’s apple, jaw and lip line). Guess I could tip my tinfoil hat to the Melania decoy theory too.
I love the idea of a decoy but I think it’s her. Sunglasses/glasses have a way of really making people’s noses look different sometimes. In that side by side comparison, you can see the shape is identical if you look closely instead of being distracted by the sunglasses effect.
I think it’s her too, but find idea of decoy Melania hilarious. Obviously fake Melania needs her own twitter feed.
If I were Melania, I would be desperate to find a decoy to take my place in the White House.
I also think it’s her, but I thought the story was funny and gave me something to laugh and joke about
The nose looks different but the nostrils are identical. It’s her. She doesn’t appear to be feeling her best, but it’s her. Trump is going senile, which is why what he says often makes little sense and is completely inappropriate. He probably forgot she was there and just remembered and was all proud of himself.
Guys, sorry but that’s absurd. They are the same person. She’s pursing her lips differently and the glasses are casting shadows on the nose. It’s the same woman. Let’s be better than falling into troll traps just because the conspiracy happens to be propagated by a side we are sympathetic to.
I also think it’s her. I put the confusion down to make up and the fact that some of the work she’s done wore off of sorts.
It’s just a bit of silly fun, I don’t think there’s any “side” to this. To me, it wouldn’t matter one bit either way.. it’s the least of our issues.
holy crap! that seriously does not look like Melania!
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/politics/the-internet-is-going-crazy-over-a-ridiculous-conspiracy-theory-that-melania-trump-has-been-replaced-by-a-body-double/ar-AAtHq2C?li=AAadgLE&ocid=spartandhp
Scroll down to the secret service photo.
Is that SS photo real? I guess that Veep episode is right, they have to find a secret service agent who looks similar.
at first I thought this was bullshit, but Melania is usually as tall as DT and that twitterphoto of that “double” has the double as much shorter, which also looks to be the case in the top pic
holy shit… is this my first tinfoil hat moment?
Oh wow – for the first time it feels almost plausible, doesn’t it? That secret service agent has similar features although shorter and Melania’s hair does sometimes look like a wig at her forehead/part line area…..
Oh f*ck I believe it now.
JFC never in my life did I think I’d believe something as ridiculous as this but that link…it makes sense actually.
And on the next episode of the XFiles…..
This is fun and light-hearted and part of me wants to believe…
But the SS agent has a way younger looking jaw line. I don’t think they did the swap, but if they did, I wouldn’t blame Melania for wanting a stand in!
Robot. Who has a greater range of emotions than does the human Melania. It will soon make an anti-bullying speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We think alike!!🙋🏻😁 See my comment above☝🏻.
LOL.
It doesn’t look like her, more like a man in drag. But then again, political-figure body doubles are extremely common for security purposes.
Yeah the idea that she has a fake Melania she sends to Mango Mussolini’s bed to fake orgasm is a great conspiracy theory I’d love to be true… but your decoy explanation sounds much more plausible.
I saw this yesterday:
https://amp.businessinsider.com/melania-trump-secret-service-agent-body-double-conspiracy-2017-10
That SS agent could be her twin, which gives this conspiracy theory a bit more validity.
Not surprised. Celebrities do this sort of thing a lot. Have a decoy. Probably the smartest thing they have done this far amirite? Up top! …..too soon? Ok….. I kid, but really… not surprised.
Fake Melania is an alien from Area 51. That’s why she always wears sunglasses outside. Alien eyes are too sensitive to the sun. She looks just like one of the visitors from the 1980’s miniseries “V”.
If there were Aliens at Area 51 Trump would have already bragged about it.
He probably promised to keep them a secret as long as he was allowed to play with them. I’m sure he’s desperate for people to play with even if they are aliens.
OMG she does! Like Diana from V! I loved that show, even in 2017 it’s so awesome.
V scared the living sh*t out of me when I was a kid.
Oh my god she looks exactly like this! What is going on?!?
This alien has earned the trust of the government to be on a covert assignment. A trustee, if you will.
Myhairisfullofsecrets, you just killed me with your comment and your name 😂 I am dead.
And Donnie is tweeting about the “fake dossier,” also known as “the pee tapes” this morning. His big complaint is who paid for it. Because who paid for the dossier matters so much more than the fact is contains evidence Putin is blackmailing him for cheating on Real Melania with peeing prostitutes.
He accuses the FBI!! Most analyses of this latest insanity conclude that Trump feels Mueller closing in. I hope to God that is true.
Every time he makes comments about past scandals it feels to me like someone is leaking info of the Mueller investigation to him. Like why even bring that back up right now if someone hadn’t recently been talking to him about it?
Personally I really dont care if his wife is with him or not. Maybe because I always hated the idea of a first family. Thas has nothing to do with politics, its about show. And Melania clearly had work done, so maybe she just had more stuff done.
I think it’s just the opposite–she had always been a completely ‘re-done’ woman, and hasn’t been able to see her plastic surgeons as often as before..you have to keep getting that tightening and those injections or things start to slip and stretch
I think it’s probably nothing, although his statement does sound ridiculous (but that’s just him in general, isn’t it?).
Why would they use her double, tho? Was she threatened? Was she required to speak?
If they really did use a double, it would probably be because Melania doesn’t want to be anywhere near her husband
I think it looks like her… but the white stuff surrounding her nose is super odd. Guessing she had a procedure done. You know… having a face as plastic as MT’s – there’s lots of tweaking going on… thus the constant use of sunglasses.
Oh, Lord, is white stuff going to come gurgling out as with the androids in the first two ALIEN films?!
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/politics/the-internet-is-going-crazy-over-a-ridiculous-conspiracy-theory-that-melania-trump-has-been-replaced-by-a-body-double/ar-AAtHq2C?li=AAadgLE&ocid=spartandhp
Scroll down to the secret service photo. Twinsies.
This has convinced me. The real Melania has left the orange menace and he’s trying to save face. I hope she’s not locked in the attic!
I love this story!!! LOL
I’m loving it, too, Dorothy#1 – it’s bloody hilarious! I’ve always thought she looks fake all the time, so it’s as if everyone has caught up.
It’s also good to be able to laugh about something in the shitshow of a White House!!!!
I think she just didn’t have time to finish her hair and make-up.
If this is a decoy, maybe she NEVER removes the sunglasses because her eyes aren’t as squinty as the real Melania. Her having wide open eyes would make it very obvious that she isn’t actually Melania
What the hell – everything is terrible right now so why not?
I am completely ready to believe that there is a fake Melania running around the White House.
I just hope that we haven’t blown someone’s cover because I would like to imagine that the real one had a come to Jesus-you will be visited by three ghosts Ebenezer Scrooge-type of awakening and has been spilling her guts on everything to Robert Mueller while her frozen face doppelganger hover nears her Jabba the Orange husband.
And Darren Aronovsky is ready to do that movie! LOL
Trump already claims fake news to real news, can we not add conspiracy theories here and jumble fact and fiction. Don’t give him leverage.
Girl uses alot of products, facials and botox. Her skin was a little extra saggy that day, because she probably didn’t feel like doing the whole regime and tried to hide it behind sunglasses. That’s why the hair isn’t perfect either.
I was thinking the same thing, at first I laughed but then I had the same sinking feeling I get when it’s revealed a shooter is a liberal or a left-wing protester committed a violent act. It sucks when we give the right more ammunition. Even though they are unbelievable hypocrites with their own conspiracy theories and violence, it doesn’t matter since they refuse to see anything but their own narrative.
Exactly. Conspiracy theories for the sake of making them is no bueno regardless who does it. Considering the fact that they’re a huge chunk of why we’re even in this mess I don’t know how people can still stomach them.
I think the original model is still in NY.
He has a stash of fembots with different hair, accessories and breast size. But they all have one thing in common. They all hate his guts.
But, she knew what she was getting into so…
Well this proves the left is as capable as asinine fake conspiracy theories as the right.
Ha ha, that’s what I thought. This is on a par with the birther movement.
For one thing, it was very humid last week in DC. That she got her hair to comply even that much was an achievement.
I think real Melania wears wigs a great deal
The entire disgusting Birther movement was based on racism and used to push the idea that Obama was an invalid president. And a LOT of dumbasses -including a potential future Alabama senator – still believe it.
I wouldn’t say that this is quite comparable.
This is a silly theory that most people realize is a half a joke and easily debunked. The birther movement was racist, rampant, and pushed as a completely serious ploy to delegitimize our first black president. Not at all the same.
I remember hearing the right saying that there was a double of Hillary that she used during the campaign. Alex Jones said that Sandy Hook was fake and Rush Limbaugh saying Irma wasn’t going to be anything, just something that the Democrats were exaggerating to prove climate change.
Yeah, I hear you, but the difference is the left doesn’t generally traffic in them and win elections based on them.
Plus most people I know who are floating this theory are just being light hearted about it and think it’s weird or funny. The right is usually quite hateful in their theories.
Moon Beam, that is the basic difference. I’m just enjoying a silly story, as are many others here.
I had always thought she wore the sunglasses to not have the public see her glaring at 45?But, I would not be surprised about a “Melania decoy”. Let’s face facts would anyone be surprised if you look back at the past year?
I think she just can’t suppress another eye roll.
If she wouldn’t insist on wearing these ridiculous sunglasses everywhere, people wouldn’t make these things up.
I find it quite disrespectful, really. It creates a distance. She wore them when she was gardening with young kids recently, too. So weird.
I wouldn’t automatically jump to a disrespectful and distancing explanation. There might be a legitimate medical one.
In her defense she may get aural miagraines which are frequently triggered by bright lights (both natural and artificial). They cause so many floaters as to temporarily (30 minutes or so) literally blind you and are sometimes (not always) followed by the traditional miagraine head pain.
Protecting your eyes from Bright light is one way to avoid them.
Yes I suffer from aural miagraines hence the offering of an explanation.
I will grudingly give her a pass during bright daytime activities. From the real photo above it looks like she has light blue eyes. I do too and I’m totally reliant on sunglasses outside if there is any kind or sun and even on some overcast days.
That said, she needs to suck it up and take them off when she’s doing anything public-facing. It comes off as rude and aloof. Not that she or Orangino care.
I don’t suffer from aural migraines, but I cannot go outside even on a very cloudy day without sunglasses. Me eyes are just very sensitive to light, so sunglasses are pretty much permanently attached to my head. One positive from this: I’m 35 and I don’t have any crows feet so……yay?
I can’t stand being outside without sunglasses on, so I won’t complain about that. Lots of other stuff to complain about, but not that.
I have the same problem Juls, I don’t leave home without sunglasses even in the rain. I gave up driving at night about 12 years ago. I become literally blind when the headlights from an oncoming car hit me. Apparently, my bright baby blue eyes are very flat too, which allows more light in. I can’t see the road, the oncoming or even the people in the car with me. I have special glasses that help a bit with the glare, but it’s just safer for me and anybody who shares the road with me to not drive in the dark. One of my biggest fears is having to visit the vet in the middle of the night. The clinic is 13 minutes from my house, but in the dark it’s going to take me half an hour or more to get there.
@Lay D, me too! I can’t drive at night because of the glare from headlights and street lights. Basically driving blind. I should probably get glasses for driving at night. I just don’t do it if I don’t absolutely have to.
Lady D and Juls, me three. Aural migraines and sensitive eyes, although mine are brown. I cannot see well enough at night to drive and wear sunglasses whenever I’m outside during the day even in the fog.
I have to add that sometimes indoor bright fluorescent lights can trigger mine depending on the circumstances (eg, coming indoors into them at night, or a dark cloudy day etc.)
I’m sure I’m coming across as a Melania apologist, but I definitely don’t think she deserves shade for wearing them. 😎
I agree — she looks like she’s in disguise all the time, trying to be incognito. She’s always got hair covering her face, collars up high, giant sunglasses, and a neutral expression. She’s not doing a very good job hiding how little she wanted to be First Lady.
True. I’m always reminded of Carmen Sandiego when I see pics of Melania. All she’s missing is the hat. 🤠
I’d pretty much believe anything at this point.
Would Melania have so many split ends?
Doesn’t her hair look atrocious in that last picture? Never seen it look so bad and unpolished.
The horror show going on with the hair is the only reason I would give this a second look.
Fake Melania’s hair looks fried and awful. I think Real Melania has nicer hair…probably because she has so much time to get it blowdried and styled.
Jumping on the conspiracy bandwagon with both feet.
Who’s the Drag Queen in the Melania costume? He’s pretty good.
They already debunked this with a photo without glasses but this whole thing was funny af.
I believed it too at first but there are photos of her without sunglasses on getty – it’s deffo her
I know this is all in good fun, but it makes me a little queasy anyway, as it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from all the crazy Obama conspiracy theories I won’t deign to repeat, but that some people actually believe.
That said, the “you know what you signed up” meme is hilarious.
I am pulling up a chair and staying for this. Finally something funny out of this Adams family.
Melania probably sends that body double into the bedroom for her… shudder.
Does the Donald know it’s not her? hehe
*Shrugs* At first glance I thought it was Caitlyn Jenner…
If we must have a body double in the White House, why can’t it be Orange Voldy instead? Like the movie Dave?
I can’t believe this! There’s a woman now in my neighborhood who is a dead ringer for Melania, from a distance. Every so often I see her, waiting to be picked up by a black car with tinted windows. Not even kidding.
Fake Melania is REAL
I’m so oddly fascinated by this woman. What is going on in her mind? She has a stoic presence about her. Can’t tell if it’s some kind of social awkwardness or truly DGAF. Anyway, the call center love affair SNL skit from last Saturday is hilarious…
http://mashable.com/2017/10/15/kumail-nanjiani-snl-melania-trump-sketch/
There is a @FakeMelania twitter account! Only two tweets so far.
I think she probably had work done. DT is an idiot and a terrible orator so i think he just misspoke.
this is one of the silliest conspiracy theories ever. it’s clearly melania.
This is the most hilarious conspiracy theory since “Stevie Wonder isn’t really blind!”
Here’s my conspiracy theory: those sunnies are actually high fashion virtual reality glasses! Her body may be at a press conference, but her mind is in an opulent non-Trump NYC penthouse with a masseuse and a glass of Dom Perignon.
I think she just looks hungover lol
If we see Melania willingly hold Trump’s hand, then we’ll know there’s a double, a bot, something.
Definitely her, but I so love the thought that the real Melania said “Oh the hell with this!” and flew the coop, leaving Trump with no choice but to audition look a likes to find another First Lady. The real one doesn’t speak much or even do anything so it wouldn’t be that hard to pull off, he thinks.
