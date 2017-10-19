Dean McDermott’s ex: he goes on luxury vacations but stopped paying child support



If there’s anything I learned about Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s relationship with money, it’s that they think the rules don’t apply to them. They owe so much money to the IRS that their bank account was seized and drained. They also are being sued by multiple credit card companies and a bank for unpaid debts. Meanwhile they regularly take lavish vacations and throw huge parties for their kids’ birthdays and post photos of it all on Instagram. Oh and of course Dean owes thousands in back child support for an 18 year-old son from his marriage who just started college. Dean hasn’t paid his debt despite multiple attempts by his ex wife (whom he was still with when he hooked up with Tori) to work out a deal with him for repayments. US Magazine has details from a new court filing by Dean’s ex, Mary Jo Eustace, stating that Dean is no longer paying support while he’s going on luxury vacations, all documented by Tori and Dean on social media.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Eustace alleges that McDermott, 50, has failed to pay the money he owes, but has been publicly flaunting his lavish lifestyle. “Dean has stopped paying again. In the last six weeks he has been on two luxurious vacations, Iceland & the four seasons in Punta Mita. He resides in a $2 million estate paid by his mother-in-law, Candy Spelling, and has no impetus to work. He owes over $100,000 moving forward, and I believe he has no intention of paying,” Estace writes in the documents filed on October 10. “He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills, while he shops visibly and throws lavish parties for his other five children.”

[From US Magazine]

So Tori gets some of this comped through various endorsement deals and giveaways, but as I’ve said before I think a lot of that is a cover for the fact that she still spends more than she earns. Obviously Dean lets this happen and enables Tori and does it himself. His kid is in college now and his mom is scrambling to pay for his tuition and rent because Dean writes checks that bounce. The IRS drained all his accounts, of course his checks are bad.

As for how this is happening, neither Tori nor Dean will take responsibility for their own spending and they’re playing fast and loose with debt and with Tori’s mom Candy’s money. Are they going to declare bankruptcy at some point or just keep on as usual, living their extravagant life and documenting it all on Instagram?

Look at some of the pics of Tori and Dean’s trip to Iceland and imagine how much her fug jackets and sweaters must cost. She is such a piece of work and she’s shameless about her spending.