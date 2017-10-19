Dean McDermott’s ex: he goes on luxury vacations but stopped paying child support

If there’s anything I learned about Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s relationship with money, it’s that they think the rules don’t apply to them. They owe so much money to the IRS that their bank account was seized and drained. They also are being sued by multiple credit card companies and a bank for unpaid debts. Meanwhile they regularly take lavish vacations and throw huge parties for their kids’ birthdays and post photos of it all on Instagram. Oh and of course Dean owes thousands in back child support for an 18 year-old son from his marriage who just started college. Dean hasn’t paid his debt despite multiple attempts by his ex wife (whom he was still with when he hooked up with Tori) to work out a deal with him for repayments. US Magazine has details from a new court filing by Dean’s ex, Mary Jo Eustace, stating that Dean is no longer paying support while he’s going on luxury vacations, all documented by Tori and Dean on social media.
In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Eustace alleges that McDermott, 50, has failed to pay the money he owes, but has been publicly flaunting his lavish lifestyle. “Dean has stopped paying again. In the last six weeks he has been on two luxurious vacations, Iceland & the four seasons in Punta Mita. He resides in a $2 million estate paid by his mother-in-law, Candy Spelling, and has no impetus to work. He owes over $100,000 moving forward, and I believe he has no intention of paying,” Estace writes in the documents filed on October 10. “He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills, while he shops visibly and throws lavish parties for his other five children.”
So Tori gets some of this comped through various endorsement deals and giveaways, but as I’ve said before I think a lot of that is a cover for the fact that she still spends more than she earns. Obviously Dean lets this happen and enables Tori and does it himself. His kid is in college now and his mom is scrambling to pay for his tuition and rent because Dean writes checks that bounce. The IRS drained all his accounts, of course his checks are bad.
As for how this is happening, neither Tori nor Dean will take responsibility for their own spending and they’re playing fast and loose with debt and with Tori’s mom Candy’s money. Are they going to declare bankruptcy at some point or just keep on as usual, living their extravagant life and documenting it all on Instagram?
Look at some of the pics of Tori and Dean’s trip to Iceland and imagine how much her fug jackets and sweaters must cost. She is such a piece of work and she’s shameless about her spending.
Never thought in my wildest dreams I'd be visiting one of the largest glacier caves in Iceland ❄️ and then snowmobiling across it. . But I did it all today w/my hubby @imdeanmcdermott Friends @ianziering & @erinziering Our fabulous #Nuskin Team & new Icelandic friends! . I've really turned over a new leaf 🍃 this year and have decided I want to show my kids how amazing living a fearless (yet smart & thoughtfully cautious) life can be! #FirstsInYourForties #iceland Fabulously designed coat by @amadeousa_fashion #beautyboxbytori
photos credit: WENN and Instagram
That’s such BS!! So he leaves his first family for this rich women who has no concept of the real world or responsibility. He then is reckless and had multiple children that they can’t afford while neglecting his first child and his obligation to him. He goes off living a life of extream privilege and is financially not supporting his son, who should’ve been his first priority. It’s total crap and if I were Mary I’d look into all my options available to make sure her son is taken care of.
Sorry Dean, no matter how hard you try to forget you have an obligation here.
I like to think there is a special place in hell for people like Dean.
It is surprisingly common in the UK for fathers to ignore their responsibilities like this and go off and have a second family. There are meant to be systems in place to ensure financial support but in reality few are actually forced to pay. I don’t understand how one one could do that.
Legitimate question, and in no way am I trying to stick up for those two losers, but can it be held against Dean that he goes on vacations with what is clearly Candys money? We know he isn’t earning anything and likely Tori isn’t either. I Legitimately don’t know anything about law and child support and whether Tori’s money can be used in determining things for Deans son
Tori and Dean are married so it could be argued Tori’s money is Dean’s money. Plus, I think Candy only pays the household bills (rent, food, nannies and schools for kids), so that can’t be touched by the court. These “trips” are probably product placement ads for IG. But since Dean goes on all of those trips, if I was Mary Jo’s attorney, I would argue he’s working too and she should get half of the proceeds.
@H: Very good point
I thought that, because they’re married, it’s their money, not hers and should be subject to being taken? Maybe I’m wrong, but in child support cases where I grew up, that was the precedent.
I don’t buy into the her money is his money because they are married, argument. Don’t get me wrong, this guy is a POS and Tori is no gem, either. But I don’t think marriage equals a claim on your partners assets and/or earnings.
Legally, god knows what kind of prenup they have to protect her assets/earnings, but even setting that aside, I hate to think that anything that a woman earns automatically belongs to her husband (or the other way around).
I think even in marriage ALL people (men AND women) should have assets that are JUST theirs. Not for sharing. JUST THEIRS. Especially when your partner has a history of being a huge asshole.
Actually since they are married what’s hers is his. They can go after her money too. Candy is smart…she pays things directly so they won’t spend it.
You are correct Nicole. Yes they can. My mother had her tax refund confiscated and given to her husband’s ex-wife because he owed back child support.
Not completely true. ONLY the wages made by the biological parents are considered when assessing child support. The wages of a spouse can not be used to modify or pay child support. Tax refunds that are filed jointly CAN be taken for child support, but the spouse can petition for a return of their half of the refund. The court should NOT be taking the refund of a spouse who filed individually. They can only garnish the wages of the biological parent. Source: attorney husband
Thanks Paranormalgirl. This happened many years ago. I’m not sure how they filed, but my mother was a nurse and her husband collected Social Security. She didn’t fight it because, well, she’s just not built that way. But I take you at your word and assume you are correct.
Don’t ever assume I’m correct. LOL. But I’m pretty sure my husband might be.
I’m pretty sure you can’t say the money your current wife has is the current husbands to use for child support for another child. Tori nor her mother, who is obviously supporting Tori’s family, is responsible for another kid. Dean is just a hanger on getting the benefits of being a few steps removed from wealth. I doubt Candy has put anything in their name. I think she just pays for the grandkids, rent and basic necessities. Now if they put assets not liabilities in both names you could go after that, but I don’t think they have any. I know it sucks for Mary Jo, but I don’t think you would want it any other way. I think these trips are highly leveraged, a few freebies, and the little money Tori makes on her acting, residuals, and promo crap she does. Still I would do this too, and make him work on getting his act together so she can maybe get some of what is owed.
Very valid points! I can see why it could be problematic to assume everything is theirs and not hers. I must be remembering wrong, it wasn’t my mom and Dad but my aunt and uncle’s situation so I must be misremembering.
Actually, under Canadian law, the court can consider the income of the parent’s new partner to judge the parent’s actual standard of living if the parent is claiming undue hardship in order to get out of child support payments. Additionally, payments from those adults’ parents also come into play for imputing income, as was decided in two recent Ontario Court of Appeal cases.*
(*I’m assuming that Dean’s ex-wife is filing in Ontario, since I vaguely seem to recall she lives in that province.)
Why doesn’t he work? They have nannies and Tori could do these promo trips by herself. I hope Mary Jo gets her money and Dean goes to jail.
These two disgust me. They’re just so blatantly awful and disrespectful. I feel awful for Mary Jo and her son, they’re constantly on the losing end of this situation.
Also, Tori spends all that money but her plastic surgery makes it look like her face is melting #badinvestment
They are both just an unfortunate looking pair.
Her face scares me. I can NOT believe she’s only 3 years older than me. Cringe!!!
They’re Canadian, right? God knows how far he’d be behind in payments if this kid was attending an American college. He’s such trash.
Tell me they did not do their kids’ hair in dreadlocks in that one pictures. *head in hands*
Trash is exactly the right descriptor.
F Dean and his deadbeat act – but being real – why should a woman (or her mother) have to pay child support for her husband’s children with his ex-wife? Sorry this isn’t on Tori or Candy.
I agree it is not Candy’s responsibility. But as H stated above thread, an argument can maybe be made that Tori and Dean share income since they are married so therefore it is on both of them. Personally I would not want my husband to be a deadbeat and would help out were that situation mine, but I am not her. And I think Tori is broke too. She just keeps spending anyway. I feel badly for all the children involved.
Oh, I don’t think I could live with a man who didn’t treat his children (by any woman!) with kindness and care. End off.
BUT I disagree that her money is his money. Or that it is her responsibility to pay his bills. Especially given, as you say, she is likely broke herself.
Basically this guy is a POS but it’s not his mother in law’s job to financially support his ex wife and son.
It’s not Candy’s problem. I think the shady part is he doesn’t fuc*ing work, lives off his wife’s mother and claims poor. It’s a CHOICE to not work!!! A judge needs to give him one month to get a job and enforce it. Anyone can be a waiter!!!
With the Trump crime family ensconced in the White House it’s pretty tough to challenge for the title of “The Worst,” but kudos to the Spelling-McDermott’s for really giving it that old, too-dumb-to-go-to-college try.
@clare I am not familiar with the laws, but when my now ex husband made a lot of debt I was still held responsible for it because we were married, so I had to contribute to the payments. It is unfortunate when that sort of thing happens, but as we were a household we shared both income and debts together.
I do agree that Candy should not be liable and this is not her responsibility. Dean should get a job instead of relying on Tori and her mother to pay everything, and to do right by his son. I do feel that Tori doesn’t encourage him to do so, but if he refuses to pay then perhaps the judge should send him to jail.
Lock him up. Dead beat parents are POS. There are zero excuses for not paying for kids you create.
Yes! He has 2 options: get a job or sit in jail.
He looks like he smells bad – like he’s just unwashed and greasy. *barfs*
Whenever I read something about them, I always remember how, right after he met Tori, he told his ex-wife that Tori was (can’t remember the exact phrasing) “better looking in person.” Meaning, Dean had acknowledged she was rather unattractive before meeting her. Money makes people prettier!
Who knows, though? He could genuinely like/love her as a person. It’s amazing how little appearances matter if you really like who someone is, and the more you like them, the better they look to you.
That said, ugh. They’re both gross.
Those poor kids, all of them including the kid in college. Although at least that kid is in college.
They are both horrible, selfish people. Tori has treated the ex and the first son lie like crap from day 1. Early in their relationship, Mary Jo had a party for a book she wrote. Somehow Tori & Dean were there & Tori tried to have MJ removed from said party because she felt uncomfortable. Seriously. Being asked to leave a party in your honour because the woman your husband cheated with is uncomfortable.
They are both useless and gross.
These two are disgusting and vile. His poor son deserves better than the POS dad he was given
I read when the IRS drained Dean and Tori’s accounts they also raided the son’s account because it was linked to their joint account, so his summer job money for college was gone before he even started college. There is no excuse for this pair of grifters.
Wow. I remember when I had a summer job that was paying good money before I left for school and my mother took me to open a checking account. But I was 18 so there was no need for a joint account.
Grifter is right and if I was Jack I would have taken Deadbeat to court and then never speak to him again. Me and my mother have had our issues but I thank heaven that she never did anything like take my money.
I continue to be disgusted by these 2 that they forever forget that Dean’s son from his first marriage seems to exist. Shame on Dean for not honoring his financial responsibility and shame on both of them for not honoring this young man’s place in their family unit.
I think a lot of you are not seeing the ex-wife’s point- you think she means that the money from the IG trips and fashion promotions should go to the kid-I guess a case could be made for that, but I think most of the payment to Tori and Dean is the free vacation itself with a stipend, not necessarily some pay day they get from it.
The ex-wife’s argument is clearly that he has the time to earn money and doesn’t. He’s not disabled, he’s just laying about getting free stuff, nothing is preventing him from working, he just won’t and the lavish life he leads just spits in the face of the child he neglected.
This coat! My eyes!
It’s funny. I like the coat with the pink tuff. And I hate pink.
I am owed by my ex who works for a federal contractor, who’s lowest paid employee makes $38.00 an hr + benefits., over $100,000. I have a garnishment against them which the federal contractor ignores, Ex is the SR, Project Manager making a good 6 figures. I am 64, disabled. I owned the house before I married him. Right now, I have no income, he pays $700.00 a month for a few months ( which is half of what he is supposed to pay) and then stops. Then SSI/SSA takes 2 months to restart leaving me with no income for 2 months. This has been going on for 8 years. It takes a toll on your body and mental condition. We were married for 19 years. He is classic narcissist. Trump is another,although Trump is more toxic and in your face. Dean & Tori are also good examples. We as women need to expose these stories along with the Weinstein crap. Laws need to change and won’t unless we stick together.
Kat, the situation you’ve described is unconscionable. Imagine making six figures, and not honoring a garnishment. It’s terrible and he should be ashamed of himself. But narcissists never are, because they don’t think they’re wrong, ever.
I hope you can get some advice from an attorney who specializes in this, because I’m wondering if there is some way a court decision could make him at least deal with the wage garnishment. I wish you good luck, Kat.
I feel for you Kat! My ex wants to discontinue paying child support for OUR son, and hides 50% of his income from the IRS by working under the table. He also has $100,000 in unreported cash!!!! Yet wants no financial responsibility regarding the care of our child. He’s a POS just like your ex!!!
Did anyone else find the caption on her post especially disgusting? Living a fearless, smart, and thoughtfully cautious life? WTF? Were you being cautious and thoughtful when you wasted all your money and had 5 kids that you can’t afford? (I know that people have large families on tight money all the time, but those people also make a freaking effort to actually be careful and responsible with their finances.)
@lizlemon The fearless part seems to be accurate, she certainly does not portray herself as one who fears recpercussions.
Alisha-that’s terrifyingly true.
I can’t with these two. Get a job and take care of your responsibilities.
Yes these two people are pathetic. Enough with the vacations & take care of your parental obligations. They both make me sick.
What happened with his gig from Chopped Canada. That seemed like a easy one to have. Go film for a few weeks and get some easy money. I remember from their trainwreck of a Lifetime show that he turned down a renewal contract for some reason of another. That was stupid, stupid, stupid on both their parts.
And she needs to sell of her storage rooms. ASAP.
He resigned from Chopped Canada as he had an affair with someone associated with the show. It was a part of their reality show when T&D were going to counseling.
I am just waiting for a pregnancy announcement. More children means more money from the “Bank of Spelling”.
Considering Tori is in her 40′s that window is closing fast.
I’m fully embarrassed that this guy is from Toronto. While I’m pretty sure most of these vacays & parties are sponsored by others, he needs to get a job and pay for his responsibilities. This is just ridiculous now.
Why do people have to make this about Trump?
These 2 are awful – I can’t imagine being married to someone who thinks its okay to neglect your parental responsibilities to your other children. He is scum, and she is married to scum.
WTF. The judge should throw his lazy ass in jail. He’s clearly in contempt for violating the support order, and clearly doesn’t have a job to show up to, so let him earn a little money in prison labor – and garnish THAT right back for support payments.
I feel for her (the wife). HW and honestly, the world in general, is so topsy turvy, imbalanced, upside down and unfair. It’s really true. I’ve always told my kids that life is not fair. It’s so friggin true. (Apologies, I’m just now reading the posts today, and admittedly, I’m off work and opened a bottle of wine very early, so I’m sorry in advance for any stupid comments).
