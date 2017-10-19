Scarlett Johansson & Bobby Flay went to dinner together: are they secretly dating?

Single Scarlett Johansson is always pretty fun. Scarlett has been single for a year, since splitting from her French husband Romain. Their divorce was finalized pretty quietly last month, after the initial rush of drama. It looked like they were in for a long-winded custody dispute over their daughter Rose, but the vibe I’m getting now is that they worked out their sh-t. I would not be surprised if Romain got a generous settlement, honestly, in return for dropping all of his custodial complaints.
Anyway, Scarlett has been single, and she’s been mingling with a few different guys. To me, her on-and-off thing with Colin Jost is the gossip equivalent of a mild sedative, but Jost seemed to be the one she was seeing most regularly. There was also something between Scar and Kevin Yorn, her 51-year-old entertainment lawyer. That seemed to peter out rather quickly, although sources did claim that Yorn and ScarJo were for-real dating. And now this: ScarJo and celebrity chef Bobby Flay???
Scarlett Johansson had a friendly dinner with Food Network star Bobby Flay over the weekend. Photographs of the pair strolling out of a restaurant late Sunday night sparked speculation, but a rep for the “Avengers” actress tells us that there’s no romance happening.
“Simply put, they are friends as well as neighbors [in the Hamptons],” says ScarJo’s rep.
Flay, who in 2015 had a publicly contentious split from his wife of 10 years, Stephanie March, was last linked to “Masters of Sex” actress Heléne Yorke. Johansson, who filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in March, has been seeing “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” star Colin Jost since May, which was exclusively revealed by Page Six.
Is it a case where gossip media types (like myself) just can’t handle the fact that ScarJo has a lot of male friends? Or is it the case where she’s seemingly always in the company of older men and then we find out later that she’s dating them? Scarlett doesn’t really have a type – I mean, she’s been married to Ryan Reynolds AND a sockless Frenchman, she’s dated Sean Penn and… Colin Jost. She’s dated father figures and she had a fling with Justin Timberlake. Her love life makes zero sense. I guess my point is that I totally believe that she would date Bobby Flay. They would actually make some strange sense together.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Eww, girl no!
Please, tell me she’s just looking for someone to cater a backyard party. Please!
Do we not like Bobby Flay?
He was a total cad (and possibly abusive?) with Stephanie March during their marriage and made the whole divorce process a nightmare. He sounds like a piece of work frankly.
He’s a mimbo.
No we don’t like Bobby Flay. He is a cheating sexist creep. His restaurants are overrated too. In the 90s we used to go Mesa Grill for lunch but lost interest as better places opened.
Yeah, yuck.
You in danger girl.
LOL Yes she is. Run Scarlett!
After Sean Penn, no rhyme or reason….but no ma’am
D*MMIT SCARLETT NO.
You have Jost right there. He’s a bit of a goof but his arms are like whaaaaat.
Do NOT go for this tomatillo-salsa-pushing idiot.
*side note, I have no problems with tomatillos.
Yuck. Bobby Flay is such a d-bag.
She’s dated Sean Penn, so who knows?
please be a just a friend. please. he is such a pig and also – intensely unattractive in his looks and attitude.
I don’t have a type either, so I get that. However, Bobby Flay?! DO NOT PASS GO.
RUN! RUN LIKE THE WIND!
Aussie here. Why don’t we like this guy?
He’s a narcissistic philanderer – fooled around on his ex-wife with legions of women and tried to stiff her on a divorce settlement. A total arrogant d-bag.
Eh? Meh?
She doesn’t have a good picker, that industry seems to have tons like her. Bobby flay is a dog, he was with January Jones which says enough right there
I actually feel she is not looking for anything serious.
I wouldn’t blame her for dating casually or as some say “dating like a guy” but rather for the way she’s playing it for public consumption and PR image. I’m all for women not forced by the classic assumption that we all have to date seriously and look for a long term relation regardless.
She might think they’re just friends but I’m sure the middle aged men on these dates think it’s more than that!
He was around the Hamptons over the summer with Helene Yorke. Didn’t hear that they ended things or anything.
I am sure he is juggling several women.
I used to meet my father at Mesa Grill for lunch in the 90s sometimes, but we started finding other places. Even though my cousins like Gato I am not crazy about his food. My grandmother went to dinner at Mesa once with my brother, and she complained. But coax her south of 59th for a meal, it better be worth it, and she decided it wasn’t. lol
Ew, she has poor taste in men.
she playing. With the dudes yes, but mostly with the PR image construction. Every time she goes out with a new dude somehow a pap is there, oh what a surprise.
Well at least it’s dudes and not her daughter. Celebs pimping out there personal life like this doesn’t bother me. I’ve seen a bunch of them do it to their children though I get more upset over that.
Didn’t the SNL guy just confirm he was her boyfriend?
I think she might just be being open about her lack of wanting a monogamous relationship to be honest. I mean good for her, but why would the SNL guy call himself her boyfriend if that was the case.
LOL girl need to love herself more.
Its like Halle Berry: If the guy is a douchebag they are most likely dating. Halle at least has looks on her list. Scarlett please dont.
She said that they are friends. And he’s got a girlfriend.
Let’s all move on.
What is it about this dude that has women just falling all over themselves for him? I don’ t get it.
I’m tickled that Scar Jo is reclaiming her time after being married for a couple of years. Good for her.
HELL NO
I’d stick with CJ if I were her, but I have a thing for nerds.
She’s does have a type: narcissist.
Narcissists have confidence in abundance, so the charm could be attractive (at the start). I wouldn’t date one for the long term. I certainly wouldn’t touch Sean Penn or Dotard either. Personally, I think Flay looks good onscreen (maybe it’s a mirage), he would be my shame bonk and I’d ask him to leave after hahah.
Sean penn, Jared Leto her husband she has the worst taste in men! She should date one of the avengers guys they seems harmless.
Weren’t there blinds about her and Evans?
Huh.
Yuck. He looks like Alfred e. Newman from the old MAD magazines.
His fleshy face and that awful, leering expression (like he’s getting away with something) reminds me so much of my moral-less older cousin. Gross.
Bahahah!!!!
