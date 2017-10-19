Scarlett Johansson & Bobby Flay went to dinner together: are they secretly dating?

71st Annual Tony Awards

Single Scarlett Johansson is always pretty fun. Scarlett has been single for a year, since splitting from her French husband Romain. Their divorce was finalized pretty quietly last month, after the initial rush of drama. It looked like they were in for a long-winded custody dispute over their daughter Rose, but the vibe I’m getting now is that they worked out their sh-t. I would not be surprised if Romain got a generous settlement, honestly, in return for dropping all of his custodial complaints.

Anyway, Scarlett has been single, and she’s been mingling with a few different guys. To me, her on-and-off thing with Colin Jost is the gossip equivalent of a mild sedative, but Jost seemed to be the one she was seeing most regularly. There was also something between Scar and Kevin Yorn, her 51-year-old entertainment lawyer. That seemed to peter out rather quickly, although sources did claim that Yorn and ScarJo were for-real dating. And now this: ScarJo and celebrity chef Bobby Flay???

Scarlett Johansson had a friendly dinner with Food Network star Bobby Flay over the weekend. Photographs of the pair strolling out of a restaurant late Sunday night sparked speculation, but a rep for the “Avengers” actress tells us that there’s no romance happening.

“Simply put, they are friends as well as neighbors [in the Hamptons],” says ScarJo’s rep.

Flay, who in 2015 had a publicly contentious split from his wife of 10 years, Stephanie March, was last linked to “Masters of Sex” actress Heléne Yorke. Johansson, who filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in March, has been seeing “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” star Colin Jost since May, which was exclusively revealed by Page Six.

[From Page Six]

Is it a case where gossip media types (like myself) just can’t handle the fact that ScarJo has a lot of male friends? Or is it the case where she’s seemingly always in the company of older men and then we find out later that she’s dating them? Scarlett doesn’t really have a type – I mean, she’s been married to Ryan Reynolds AND a sockless Frenchman, she’s dated Sean Penn and… Colin Jost. She’s dated father figures and she had a fling with Justin Timberlake. Her love life makes zero sense. I guess my point is that I totally believe that she would date Bobby Flay. They would actually make some strange sense together.

American Psycho Opening Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

42 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson & Bobby Flay went to dinner together: are they secretly dating?”

  1. Sophia's Side eye says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Eww, girl no!

    Reply
  2. stephka says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Yeah, yuck.

    Reply
  3. Enough Already says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:29 am

    You in danger girl.

    Reply
  4. JRenee says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:29 am

    After Sean Penn, no rhyme or reason….but no ma’am

    Reply
  5. Handwoven says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:31 am

    D*MMIT SCARLETT NO.

    You have Jost right there. He’s a bit of a goof but his arms are like whaaaaat.

    Do NOT go for this tomatillo-salsa-pushing idiot.

    *side note, I have no problems with tomatillos.

    Reply
  6. Megan says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Yuck. Bobby Flay is such a d-bag.

    Reply
  7. Joss RED says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:33 am

    She’s dated Sean Penn, so who knows?

    Reply
  8. Lizzie says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    please be a just a friend. please. he is such a pig and also – intensely unattractive in his looks and attitude.

    Reply
  9. HH says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I don’t have a type either, so I get that. However, Bobby Flay?! DO NOT PASS GO.

    Reply
  10. JEM says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    RUN! RUN LIKE THE WIND!

    Reply
  11. Tiffany says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Eh? Meh?

    Reply
  12. Meg says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:37 am

    She doesn’t have a good picker, that industry seems to have tons like her. Bobby flay is a dog, he was with January Jones which says enough right there

    Reply
  13. Rose says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:42 am

    She might think they’re just friends but I’m sure the middle aged men on these dates think it’s more than that!

    Reply
  14. paranormalgirl says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:42 am

    He was around the Hamptons over the summer with Helene Yorke. Didn’t hear that they ended things or anything.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 19, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      I am sure he is juggling several women.

      I used to meet my father at Mesa Grill for lunch in the 90s sometimes, but we started finding other places. Even though my cousins like Gato I am not crazy about his food. My grandmother went to dinner at Mesa once with my brother, and she complained. But coax her south of 59th for a meal, it better be worth it, and she decided it wasn’t. lol

      Reply
  15. minx says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Ew, she has poor taste in men.

    Reply
  16. Mannori says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:52 am

    she playing. With the dudes yes, but mostly with the PR image construction. Every time she goes out with a new dude somehow a pap is there, oh what a surprise.

    Reply
  17. DiligentDiva says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Didn’t the SNL guy just confirm he was her boyfriend?
    I think she might just be being open about her lack of wanting a monogamous relationship to be honest. I mean good for her, but why would the SNL guy call himself her boyfriend if that was the case.

    Reply
  18. Bijou says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    LOL girl need to love herself more.

    Reply
  19. QueenB says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Its like Halle Berry: If the guy is a douchebag they are most likely dating. Halle at least has looks on her list. Scarlett please dont.

    Reply
  20. Andy says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    She said that they are friends. And he’s got a girlfriend.

    Let’s all move on.

    Reply
  21. Reef says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    What is it about this dude that has women just falling all over themselves for him? I don’ t get it.
    I’m tickled that Scar Jo is reclaiming her time after being married for a couple of years. Good for her.

    Reply
  22. Annika says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    HELL NO
    I’d stick with CJ if I were her, but I have a thing for nerds.

    Reply
  23. Dorky says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    She’s does have a type: narcissist.

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      October 19, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      Narcissists have confidence in abundance, so the charm could be attractive (at the start). I wouldn’t date one for the long term. I certainly wouldn’t touch Sean Penn or Dotard either. Personally, I think Flay looks good onscreen (maybe it’s a mirage), he would be my shame bonk and I’d ask him to leave after hahah.

      Reply
  24. Laly says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Sean penn, Jared Leto her husband she has the worst taste in men! She should date one of the avengers guys they seems harmless.

    Reply
  25. Hunter says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Huh.

    Reply
  26. Debutante says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Yuck. He looks like Alfred e. Newman from the old MAD magazines.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment