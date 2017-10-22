Harvey Weinstein thought one week of fake sex-rehab was good enough

In the immediate wake of the New York Times and New Yorker articles detailing Harvey Weinstein’s decades of harassment, abuse, assault and rape, Weinstein “hid out” in LA for a few days, mostly staying with his adult daughter in her home. Eventually, he flew to Arizona, where we were supposed to believe he was undergoing some kind of sex-rehab. Mostly, he was just hanging out in a hotel, occasionally falling asleep at group therapy sessions and hallucinating about how he could totally have a comeback, that he is only “momentarily toxic.” The whole idea of “sex-rehab” for a sexual predator means nothing, and it means less than nothing if the predator is only there for a matter of days before he pays someone to declare him cured.
Harvey Weinstein is leaving Arizona Saturday after completing a one-week program treating various psychological issues, and Weinstein’s psychologist tells TMZ the fallen mogul took it seriously. Weinstein gave his treating psychologist permission to speak with TMZ. The psychologist asked us not to use his name, but he was a key member of the team treating Weinstein. The psychologist says Weinstin’s program lasted 1 week, and involved “intensive therapy” on an outpatient basis.
The psychologist says he helped Weinstein focus on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy.” He says Weinstein was “invested in the program.” He disputes reports that Weinstein didn’t take his sessions seriously and that he ranted that there was a conspiracy to get him. The psychologist says Weinstein “was able to focus on his therapy despite a ton of distractions,” adding, “He showed up for all the meetings and was fully engaged.”
We’re told Weinstein had only one group session at the beginning of his treatment but doctors quickly decided there were confidentiality concerns, so every other session was individual and private. As for reports that Weinstein was angry, the psychologist says there was anger that manifested itself, but other patients at the facility wouldn’t have been privy to it so reports of Weinstein spinning out of control were “just not true.”
The psychologist says, “There were things that triggered [Weinstein's] anger and our job was to help him recognize where it was coming from and how to control it. But he was not venting about some conspiracy to get him. It was an appropriate display of anger.” Weinstein will leave Arizona Saturday and begin “significant outpatient therapy” when he returns home. As for whether he’s made progress, the psychologist hedged, saying, “Time will tell.”
Update: A Weinstein rep just called to say the plan has now changed. Weinstein will stay in Arizona for another month or so because he doesn’t want excessive distractions and wants to continue working with his doctors. The outpatient program which Weinstein entered still ends Saturday.
The pre-updated article was something Weinstein floated to his buddy Harvey Levin to see if anyone was buying the idea of “one week of intensive therapy” being good enough for a comeback narrative. It was not. One month of intensive therapy won’t be good enough either, but that’s beside the point because good God, what self-respecting and/or licensed psychologist would go to TMZ and talk about this sh-t with a straight face? This whole Weinstein-promoted narrative is ridiculous and shows just how delusional he is and how he’s not taking any of this seriously.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Deluded, and still dangerous. Anyone in Hollywood who gives him the time of day is suspect…or being blackmailed by him. I only expect this to get uglier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One week? That’s how long the usual admissions process takes, for God’s sake. Would be hilarious if not so pathetic and disingenuous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To undo such deeply ingrained and normalised patterns of behaviour, and his thought processes, would take months (If not years). You don’t change something like this in a week. The way his approaches and responses to the women involved was described is really disturbing, mostly because of how frequently he interacted with women in this way and how casual he seemed about it. He sounds like a sociopath. I doubt he has much empathy. Powerful bullying men like him rarely do, he’s so focused on being the best and being on top he’ll do whatever it takes and abuse everyone along the way. He’s so broken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure at a place like this intake was sped up but you are right. I do intakes that take a week or longer just to get the info I need.
Also what self respecting therapist is talking to news outlets about treatment. Yikes. I mean I assume he consented but I still wouldn’t talk treatment to TMZ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I don’t really understand what this rehab is. He’s a controlling narcissist who uses sex to assert power over women. Predatory sexual behavior is definitely the manifestation of his mental illness, but is this rehab treating the underlying causes? I get that his treatment is private so it’s not like we’re going to read in depth details on it, but “sex rehab” seems like a superficial analysis of a deeper need to control and humiliate others.
By contrast, there are people (usually men) who are addicted to porn and unable to function in normal sexual relations, but they aren’t motivated by hurting others. I can see how something called “sex rehab” might help someone like that transition into healthier sexual behaviors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is as “momentarily toxic” as nuclear waste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like he’ll probably end up with a job at Fox News, tbh. I want to believe he’s over, but I am afraid I have no faith left that justice exists for women in this world. He’s probably working on a project with Bill O’Reilly as we speak, to be bankrolled by the Fox Network.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This pathetic loser singled out Lupita, among all accusers he specifically denied her story. I really hope he faces criminal charges for all he’s done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ikr?! Gee, I wonder why?! Not really. He wants everyone to know he’s not into black women. In his fucked up head, he probably thinks he’s the man for hitting on all these women and sees nothing wrong with it. Like the bum, who says they let you grab em by the pussy. Well, yeah, they are afraid they will lose their job or suffer retaliation if they complain. No woman wants either one of these fat, nasty slobs. But in their heads, they are winning because the women let them do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really believe women let them do it at all, I think a lot of women in the industry were coerced by either implicit or implied threats. The power imbalance has been so huge for so long the abuse has become normalised as part of the business. I agree with posters yesterday who suggested he messed with Lupita’s career, as he would. People like him gained and retained control by making examples of those who wouldn’t comply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snowflake
Have to disagree here. I doubt very much that Weinstein would care that Nyong’O is black. Her story is extremely damning because his young children were at home when this took place. Remember, eventually this was also the final straw for Anthony Weiner in the court of public opinion. Weinstein would have been aware of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably thinks that her being black makes her less credible with some people. Unfortunately he is right. Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think part of the issue is that Lupita is recognized as an extremely intelligent and serious actress. She can’t be dismissed as a starlette who was looking for her big break. Weinstein has to try to attack her credibility because no one is going to question her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he is an equal opportunity offender, and like @enough said, he denied this due to it being in his own home with his children present. He is denying this for Georgina’s sake. The story I read on the DF today (don’t judge me) from his old chauffeur was even more sickening. He had sex (possibly rape?) in the back of a limo outside of his hotel in Cannes while pregnant Georgina was inside the hotel, resting. The chauffeur said the woman was begging him not to hurt her. I hope France prosecutes and he can never go to Cannes again. Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annabelle
Sickening and heartbreaking. I want to turn away from all of this but I can’t. These women suffered in silence for so many years. Someone has to hear them now and I can’t fight unless I know how bad it can truly get in this world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TBH, 2017 has been the Year of Tryin’ Black Folk, especially high-profile Black folk. Moonlight didn’t get their full Oscar Best Picture moment, the Jenner sisters Pepsi ad/hip-hop (and rock) cultural appropriating T-shirts, Kim K. caping for known racist makeup YouTuber Jeffree Starr while snubbing Jackie Aina, Venus Williams’ car accident and that family’s attempt to paint her as the responsible party, the possibility of Taylor Swift scheduling her record release on the anniversary of Kanye’s mama’s death, Maria Scharapova’s constant trolling of Serena Williams and many other examples, including non-famous Black folk, including last week’s Trump’s recent fcukery with a gold-star family.
Nevermind that the so-called invite was to a public event, not her apartment/home. Nevermind that what he was invited to a production he didn’t have his fingerprints all over. Nevermind that it was likely a mic drop, letting him know that she has a place that she defined for herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn. It’s so stark when you put it in perspective that way. You truly said it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@pwal This makes my heart hurt and inspires me to keep fighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. It’s a sign of the times. But it didn’t work in the past and it won’t work now. It’s a another painful era of American history but I still believe at the end of the day America will be the better for it. Growing pains.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t mean to sound stark, but I’m really irritated that the momentum for outing these perpetrators is seemingly slowing down. Sure, the APA dropped that shady agent after they lost the Stranger Things actor and it’s incredibly annoying that it took that for APA to do anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she’s so far the only Black woman to come forward and it’s true our credibility is always seen as more vulnerable to being attacked. However in this case I personally think her story broke through to even the mini-van conservatives, those who are still using meetings in a hotel room as an excuse to *blame the victims*. It was the only story that occurred in his home, it involved using his own innocent children, his bedroom. Lupita has had no involvement in his films nor he in her career and finally her most significant association in popular culture is heartbreakingly playing a raped and abused victim of a white man. He crossed every single remaining line of decency and her story also reflects poorly on his wife who has said her sole focus was on her children with no knowledge of her husband’s behavior. Although grossly unfair, the mini-van majority will side-eye her veracity as well as question her parenting skills when even her her young children were pawns.
Furthermore her essay was so well written (almost like a movie…a horror movie) that anyone reading the story, male or female, becomes quickly engrossed and can easily place themselves in her position. So for all those reason’s her story is the most damaging to Harvey’s reputation or any potential comeback amongst the general public who pay to see his films. It’s like Anthony Weiner posing for d!ck pics with his young child laying next to him. You can’t unsee it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually one of the first women to speak out was Lucia Evans, who is black. Lupita is just more high profile. I think her saying he was acting like this with his children in the next room is why he’s denying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the correction @Mellymel.
Totally agree. Letting the public know his children were exposed to his perverted sociopathic behavior is why he is pushing back at Lupita. He can lose custody of them. He maybe delusional about a comeback but he’s sane enough to know that family court will come down heavy on him. Any supporters he has will now back away. Also now his wife may face questioning.
#anthonyweiner
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In order to go into a rehab situation voluntarily ,Weinstein has to actually realize that he has a problem first! He probably justified in his twisted brain he was cured or their is nothing wrong or he has to get back to work because Hollywood needs him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he’ll take it seriously when he’s behind bars
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really want him to do time in jail. He is a sociopath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He displayed “an appropriate amount of anger”…oh, really! He needs to go to prison, not rehab. He will test the waters and keep trying to comeback till the day he dies. We must not give in!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I thought that comment was odd. At least the therapist didn’t try to claim he’d seen improvement or rehabilitation. Weinstein might need therapy but he needs prison first and foremost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the narc bully having a tantrum b/c he’s been caught out.
Appropriate amount of anger, FFS.
One week of sex-addiction therapy IS enough. Now it’s time to get this sexual predator and assailant off the streets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a therapist who’s worked for 30 years with sexual, emotional and physical abuse survivors–let him get all the treatment he wants. In prison. ASAP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It shouldn’t really surprise me at all that despite the vast amount of first hand accounts of his abuse appearing daily, he is still denying it all. Delusional doesn’t even cover it, narcissistic and psychopathic might just do it though. Really the constant denial even now shows just how all powerful he was and how that power has corrupted him irrevocably. He is an utterly repugnant human being who still believes he’s smarter than anybody else and that he can outsmart and out think everyone around him even which is just what a narcissist would believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t anyone else think the whole shit show is just odd? Like why did he out himself so publicly to begin with, as a precursor to so many women coming forward? Was it blackmail? Is he the scapegoat for a larger problem in the industry, a decoy to take attention off of someone else? I mean he isn’t the first or worst or only power drunk sexual predator in show business. Many women have made accusations about him and other men since the days of silent films. Not to mention this happens in every other kind of industry as well as in education. Why the sudden takedown? There’s more to the story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you serious, Hola?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was sheer, delusional arrogance that prevented him from lawyering up and staying silent in the beginning. His damning, incriminating and frankly bizarre reaction to the NYT piece stoked the flames and public interest was overwhelming. McGowan never took her foot off the gas and so the #metoo accounts began to leak, then trickle and finally gush – more coverage, more outrage, more reactions from the press and Hollywood and here we are.
On the one hand Weinstein’s own hubris and ego was a part of his own undoing – more subdued assailants would have released carefully worded statements and gone to ground, holing up with lawyers and keeping quiet. Not Weinstein, though. Everything he did after the story broke was an epic fail and could only have been the results of refusing wise counsel. Also you have to see that Weinstein went down so hard because he did the unpardonable – seriously pissed off other men in Hollywood. His ego, ruthless business practices, greed and verbal/psychological rampages were more consequential, in the long run, than decades of sexual harassment and abuse. Luckily all of this converged in a perfect storm for Weinstein and his takedown has been epic. I’m not holding my breath for Hollywood just yet because there are other, and probably worse, monsters out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It was he himself who instigated the domino topple, by sheer force of delusional levels of entitlement. Hoist by his own petard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! To me it also highlights how very much he’s been up his own arse since the ’70s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this article seems to suggest that his delusion is such that he still doesn’t even recognise that a self-instigated domino topple has taken place!
And of course, he’ll never make a comeback because he’ll be used as the “uniquely” evil human shield against structural change by the rest of the fat old dirty pervs who still have power…
… and we’re back to the fact that it actually shouldn’t be about him. Which he will also never grasp!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People constantly forget how powerful he was for how long. He was almost literally infallible and most certainly untouchable. What else was he going to do? Listen to someone else? Pfft! He’d been running the show for decades, so of course he was going to run this too. He didn’t realize (and arguably has yet to realize) the scope of the thing and just how he’s bringing about and has brought about his own ruin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on. There might be a lot more to the story but it won’t change things for him, the story still stands. He did do all those things and while I’m all for a good conspiracy theory, this is just what it appears to be. A criminal and sociopath who got his comeuppance after decades. You seriously need more? For now this is what we’re dealing with and my God, isn’t it enough? Nobody orchestrated him abusing all those women, this is not some soap opera long con.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The payouts to victims was becoming too expensive for the company so they had to get him out, imo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weinstein reimbursed the company for the payouts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what your saying. HW’s actions are horrendous but he can’t be the only one. All of these stories coming out specifically about him when there has to be others that people are well aware of but won’t talk about. He isn’t a scapegoat because he’s guilty, but I’m getting tip-of-the-iceberg feelings about all of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weinstein tried to shut down both articles but couldn’t. He threatened Ronan Farrow with a lawsuit but Ronan refused to back down. It could be why NBC news passed on the story & he took it to the New Yorker. So he did try but was unsuccessful. I also think his power was diminishing. His movies haven’t been as successful as years past & the company was actually losing money. I also think his ego also played a huge role in this too. He still thinks he can make a comeback but he’s angered too many powerful people & he’s not coming back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Hola
I get what you are saying but. I can see where your intent may be misconstrued.
Weinstein is a pig and deserves exactly what is coming to him but this has been Hollywoods worse kept secret and frankly he is far from the only one.
IT seems the taking down of Weimstien is someone finally doing the right thing for their own agenda. They are some that will argue that it s to deflect from a larger Hollywod problem of pedophilia and preying on young boys and girls
Similarly Cosby is another pig whose exploits were well known they are some that will argue that his final taking down was very coincidentally timed to deflect from Revived interest in Woody Allen child abuse claims. I vividly remember thinking it odd than within a few days of Dylan’s piece about her Dads abuse the news cycle quickly pivoted to ” what about Cosby “. And the rest as they say is history IMO Dylans story should have had more dogged traction than it did
Both men are pigs but its not hard for me to believe the power brokers that finally pulled the trigger on thier takedown after so many decades of looking the other way did do because both men were now considered expendable or for some other agenda than somenewly found concern for thier victims.
Anyway whatever the reason I am glad these predators are being exposed. EXPOSE them ALL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you and Hola.
Expose them all.
Expose ALL the child rapists, too – ephebophiles and pedophiles!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I concur. And now today, this director accused. One by one. Let them all fall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I used to buy and bully actresses but now I’m doing it to doctors instead. Step in the right direction, don’t you think?”
Gold-plated tosser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, I think it is giving the “doctors” too much credit to assume they were bullied in any way. I’m sure whoever gave this statement did so willingly and probably has a nice chunk of change sitting in their bank account right now for their troubles. I mean, I know that doesn’t preclude him from having bullied his doctors, but anyone arrogant enough to have floated the absurd idea that he was done with intensive therapy in just one week isn’t likely to have checked himself into anywhere they were really going to challenge him anyway.
But gold plated tosser? Indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Gold-plated tosser.“
Is that another name for Donald Trump’s toilet? If so, yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Tosser = wanker!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, so it’s just another name for Donald Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I needed a laugh today! Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Weinstein gave his treating psychologist permission to speak with TMZ. The psychologist asked us not to use his name. . .” First – if given permission, why not use your name? Second, according to the article Weinstein had a team of psychologists, did he give the whole team permission to speak or just this one? Doesn’t make sense. Agree with others that he is totally delusional. I hope no one ever hires him again but honestly until the good old boy system is destroyed he has a chance to work again. What I am hoping though, if he is hired again, that no actor or actress will work with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If an actual psychiatrist did give this interview I’m sure remaining anonymous is an attempt to prevent investigation (and likely punishment) for ethics violations. Praising a known rapist to a sleazy tabloid doesn’t jive with the Hippocratic oath so this “doctor” either got a super sweet payout or all of this is made up and the quotes came from someone on HW’s PR team; I suspect the later to be what actually happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole article and this whole story is almost beyond belief for me, and it pisses me off to no end that he still thinks he can get away with it. I love movies and have always watched a lot, but honestly, if this decrepit assh*le is allowed back in Hollywood, I’m going to take down the names of every single person who works with him/ finances him/ supports him, and I’m going to blacklist their movies for myself. I can never ever ever support this bastard again with my money.
Enough is enough Sweinstein (•̀o•́)ง
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What kind of a psychologist talks to TM effin’ Z, permission or not?? That’s ridiculous. Weinstein and TMZ are unethical trash. I’m still hoping that somewhere Weinstein can be charged and be made to face the criminal justice system.
Also, from what I’ve heard, TMZ has done very unethical, possibly illegal things in their pursuit of gossip. When will celebs start talking about the gossip wars and what really goes on?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly and the fact that the psychologist won’t give his name also has me question their credibility.
I can only guess that ether this is not a real psychologist hence why we have no name so they can not be looked up. Or the “psychologist” is getting paid off and they don’t want to tarnished their reputation by giving their name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. No reputable psychologist would talk to TMZ or anyone else. And I pray for the day that TMZ is taken down. TMZ is culpable for their reprehensible support and enabling of male toxicity and sexual predation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What credible psychologist or psychiatrist would treat this POS and then talk to TMZ about it????? And sorry, not buying this idea he has a sex addiction. He is giving real sex addicts a bad name. He is a sexual predator and rapist; that is something entirely different like a pedophile! Rapists and pedophiles are NOT sexual addicts, for Christ’s sake. Not that there isn’t a pathology behind his actions, but I think there is little hope of some “recovery”…..he belongs in a jail cell. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first reaction…TMZ?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this “psychologist” is obviously a quack or made up. And Harvey Levin should be tarred and feathered and left for dead for the way TMZ is ALWAYS on the side of the abuser. Always. Misogynistic garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any psychologist speaking to TMZ is breaching their professional ethics code. This is just a further exercise in PR and spin. Harvey doesn’t get that he can’t spin out of this one… at least for many months. He has been surrounded by enablers and still seems to be so this train wreck is going to continue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
an older woman I know through an LA arts organization laughed about where he spent his week. Says in her (very upper end) world, that’s where people go over and over for soft pampering pats on the head for their issues. Throw some cash, say you sought treatment for issues, feel virtuous, go home, rinse, repeat. A few of her family members (uncles and aunts) were regulars. She said, perfect for people who think they are fine but need to hide out off the social circuit for a bit, or appease a spouse. I don’t know, but she was very dismissive, and said his behavior was well known in her circles so he was blocked from private Bel-Air parties of a certain level.
Based on our conversation, this one week miracle cure announcement doesn’t surprise me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewww. But completely credible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You always bring the tea!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, that would explain the psychologist’ s comments. I mean, what professional organisation would allow a psychologist in this position to speak publically about a client? Absurd. And don’t get me started on ‘appropriate amount of anger’…that is some advanced level gaslighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well that explains that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the info.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you seen the Time magazine issue? This is his Cosby moment. He’s out of the Academy and so he can’t wield the prospect of an Oscar in front of people anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. He’s a pariah. I think people have been waiting years for him to get his comeuppance and they will be gleefully twisting the knife. He has no power anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on. If you don’t mind if your therapist talks to a tabloid, there’s no way you are doing anything close to deep, honest work in therapy! Dead giveaway right there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. And if your therapist doesn’t mind talking to a tabloid, they’re obviously not a therapist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve had two therapists, both brilliant women. Me asking either of them to say something publicly would give them such a good laugh.
I do feel bad for people who don’t have experience with therapists or psychologists. You don’t know what kind of help you’re getting when start looking. You could end up with a tool like Harvey’s, or you could get really lucky and end up with the kind I’ve had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GO AWAY you delusional human being.
I was going to write pig, but I did not want to insult them.
Yesterday I was thinking two things:
first one: it will be faster to count all the women who WEREN’T raped by this perv.
second one: all these ladies should start thinking to a class action. Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on…unfortunately. I asked this question on another HW thread: when did this creep have time to do any work??
It’s exhausting just to keep track of all the women he harassed, when did he have time for all the planning, stalking, lying, covering his tracks, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no therapy. Maybe I’m jaded. Maybe I’m a horribly cynical pessimist, but there is no help for him. How old is he again? Sixty-five? His kind of damage needs jail. His kind of dangerous disposition needs sexual attention found within a prison gang. He needs to want his wanker lopped off with some pruning sheers simply to make it stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like the sexual predator in the White House, he’s a toxic seventy year old white privileged male who has done whatever he pleased his entire life. His behavior will not change. What’s the expression? A leopard can’t change its spots?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, that’s so true and SO depressing. Think about the tell-all we’re eventually going to get from the 3 women working in the White House right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably thought it would all be fine for him based on what happened with trump. Even with audio proof he was elected to President. I will never understand that, Billy Bush lost his job and trump won the highest job in the land.
Maybe that made Weinstein feel it would all work out okay for him too. I always find that fascinating how one person can be destroyed and another can do the same or worse and skate off with no problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read an article that said while people believe the allegations against Weinstein, most don’t believe the allegations against Trump. “ After all boys will be boys” was the attitude folks had about Trump’s accusers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing about the Trump tape is, taken on its own, he’s known to be a blow hard that speaks in hyperbole. So like the “border wall isn’t meant to be taken literally” contingent there’s a contingent that would maintain he wasn’t speaking literally there.
Now that doesn’t at all explain why the 17-or-so accusations of sexual harassment that came forward after that tape didn’t get any traction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there are a few reasons it’s easier to for some people to believe the worst of Harvey Weinstein but not Donald Trump.
1. There are obviously a LOT of people who hated/were disgusted by Harvey Weinstein, people who were just waiting for the moment that they could be a part of taking this man down. Conversely, there were obviously a LOT of people (several with Russian-sounding names) that were extremely, suspiciously invested in keeping Donald Trump insulated and ensuring his success. I’m sure there are just as many people who want to dish on Donald Trump as they have on Harvey Weinstein, but Trump had the benefit of a shady, Russian-linked mafia trying to ensure that he won the election at all costs. Plus, I think there’s even more hush money involved with Trump than there was with Weinstein, and Trump is actively being blackmailed so it’s harder for people to talk.
2. The stakes are lower. With Weinstein, there hasn’t been the same insane false equvalence set up like there was during the election. Last year, the logic (supported by Facebook ads purchased by Russian trolls) was that if you believed Donald Trump was a sexual predator and terrible person, that meant you automatically supported Killery and her secret murders and child sex ring and EMAILS, god forbid. With Weinstein, believing that he is a sexual predator and terrible person doesn’t come with the same kind of very-intentionally-placed baggage that it did with Trump. Of course, there are still people who take Weinstein’s side because they are misogynistic assholes, but that’s a whole separate issue.
3. Layers and layers of misogny/racism/nativism/etc. People were willing to turn a blind eye to literally everything Donald Trump did if it meant they could have an old, conservative, racist, sexist white man in the White House and breathe easily again. Kind of like I said in my last point, the stakes were higher when it came to Trump. Taking his side meant that angry white boy conservatism would rule the day, not supporting him meant that you might hand the white house to *GASP* a woman. A nasty woman. The cognitive dissonance required in the Trump case was so intense that I think most people who voted for him have probably fried their brains beyond repair. With Weinstein, none of that is at play. It’s easier for most people to digest the fact that Harvey Weinstein is, indeed, a trash person, and they get to sit in their comfort zones and keep pointing their fingers at the “Hollywood bubble.” Yes, that’s the problem. That’s it. They have nothing to do with THAT sexual predator, don’t you see?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To add to Shambles excellent take, a lot of Trump stans are positively bursting with glee because the liberal, Hollywood elitist, Clinton buddy, Obama daughter intern director, Trump bashing Streep friend, Democratic fundraiser Weinstein has been taken down. They say he reps everything wrong with the hypocritical, family values hating, anti-NRA left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It takes at least twenty-one days to make/break a habit… and he’s getting over such depravities in a week? Okay…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually I’m a Psychologist and it takes 3 months to overcome a habit. Three weeks is all insurance companies will usually pay for. That is why people rarely do well even after rehab. And sexual predators are considered “uncurable”. The rate of doing it again is 99%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why we need longer prison sentences for sexual predators.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he tries to rehab his image by making good on his promise to use his money take down the NRA. I hope it works and then he realizes that no one will still work with him ha ha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The NRA needs to be taken down badly. I believe there was an article where the NRA blamed Hollywood for the rise of gun violence and should be held accountable. Yet, I think the NRA has an office that works with Hollywood to ensure/supply the right type of weapons used in films. Pot meet kettle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped reading when I read Weinstein gave his psychologist permission to speak to TMZ. A week of “therapy” is bad enough but to run to tabloids is another level of I don’t care. Besides he thinks he’s a “sex addict” not a criminal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
X A million. He’s a horror show who should be in jail. I’m so sick of privileged white male predators who have too much power and no conscience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he pressuring these doctors to speak with tmz?
Tmz is trying to stay on Harvey’s side so they can get any gossip on his targets. If you think about it why has tmz not lead the take down of Harvey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harvey’s personal driver from France also has some gross stories to tell. HW is also into orgies!! Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My pain is everyday’: After Weinstein’s fall, Trump accusers wonder: Why not him?
The latest scandal has renewed the frustrations of women who claim the man who now occupies the Oval Office harassed them.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/my-pain-is-everyday-after-weinsteins-fall-trump-accusers-wonder-why-not-him/2017/10/21/bce67720-b585-11e7-be94-fabb0f1e9ffb_story.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The arrogance. ..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No ethical, self-respecting psychologist would speak out about someone’s therapy. This is all made of lies. That rehab centre certainly sounds bogus. I’m sure Harvey knows all the best of society’s sleazy underbelly.
More importantly, I’m guessing Harvey discovered that his plea for sympathy over his “addiction” was a failing strategy, so he dumped it tout de suite. Now he’s onto manipulating a comeback by nefarious means, I”m sure. A psychopath by any other name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I once worked for a HWesque character in of course a smaller pond. He was well known in an industry and a fixture in the movers and shakers in our home town which was a very large city. He was something of a legend (no one you would have heard of unless you were in the industry or lived in the city).
He was loved as a good guy to most, who didn’t see behind closed door ego issues and the manipulation of others to do for him so he looked pristine. Well he stepped in some shit of self dealing, misrepresentations to the Board, and just crazy ego centric activities. (Not sexual, just manufactured situations where he would be forever lauded and worshipped he hoped).
My point….when busted, it was hysterical. The lies about others out to get him, the misrepresentations of what happened, the intimidation of others to try and fix this for him (we didn’t), and the theatre of faux attempts at redemption . (He never admitted wrong doing, he just tried to palm off his wrong doing as the incompetence of those around him.
His mental block and complete unacceptance of the reality was mind boggling. He truly thought he coukd control it and everyone the way he always had. When it didn’t work, he doubled down. No dice. Of course, he couldn’t.
The HW spectacle from the get go…going to Europe, not, left for rehab, not yet, he’d dobe after a week, nope, etc etc etc…….is such a hoot to watch. And a similar pattern to what I saw in my ex boss.
Narcissism in the extreme is a mental illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well he is deluded so I have no problrm buying he does not understand the severoty of his situation or how to act as if he is sorry and atone. I mean this is a guy who got away with multiple crimes in public and kept on getting thqnked from one of the most prestigious platforms (I heard he got thanked more than God at Academy Awards) for three decades. I am sure he is deluded and thinks this comeback is somewhere around the corner.
And the phrases treating various psychological issues like anger and lack of empathy should not go in one sentence with one week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harvey Weinstein’s sex addition problem is whole lot of bulls***. This man is a sick predator and the only treatment he needs is incarcerated for the State Prison. Also, don’t his crocodile tears fool you, he is a complete psychopath. He will squeal like a pig when he takes the fall he will bring more people with him, and that includes people who have worked with him. So actors, directors even the crew people on his produced films better get lawyers because if Harvey Weinstein is going down, all of them going down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have been a Psychologist for over 35 years. There is not a licensed Psychologist working at a treatment center on this planet that would talk to TMZ EVEN with Harvey’s permission. It’s a flat out lie or they talked to the janitor. That is a firable offense for anyone on the treatment team and no one is going to risk their license for a few thousand. They may have talked to some flunky nursing assistant but NOT his Psychologist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! Who would risk their license for that disgusting man?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His “psychologist,” huh? Is that what we’re calling the local secretary who transcribed the notes Weistein gave him over the phone drunkenly at 2am and sent in TMZ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are the chances of a complaint being lodged with the medical board against that supposed psychologist and the treatment facility? Including but not limited to:
- talking to the media, even with permission
- allowing a high-profile patient to do group therapy given the obvious confidentiality risks
- the message they’re sending about sexual assault and treatment for offenders, that it only needs one week of therapy
- the message they’re sending that sexual assault is sexual addiction
- their acceptance of sexual addiction as a diagnosis
- whatever amount of money they’re charging for their bogus treatment
How are they allowed to practise?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing that will work is therapy for the rest of his life and I think he should also be castrated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One can not rehab what is wrong with this man and others like him. Rehab for any one like this is a sham. It’s like saying your going to teach someone common sense when their actual affliction is a personality disorder. Or saying your pup keeps running out into the street so you’re going to teach it to read stop signs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HW is staying because a story in the LA Times finally outed his other hunting ground, the fashion industry. I wondered if they would go there, but models are beginning to speak out, Christy Turlington and Amber Valletta, Cara D and then Ambra who taped him and tried to prosecute in 2015. He blocked her career and then smeared her in the papers to discredit her rape case. Remember the story about the model in Cannes and Angie Everhart. He used his many connections and started Project Runway specifically to have access to models not to promote fashion.
The LA Times talked about his obsession with models, and it is because a predator like him knows young models have even less recourse than actresses. In the article, it mentions his behavior with underage girls in Europe, but I know he did it in America too. He used the same tactics he did Hollywood by threatening and promising work. I hope the agencies he had relationships with are named, designers, fashion editors, and enablers.
They brought up his connection to the reboot of the Halston brand with Sara Jessica Parker, his production of Tom Ford’s movie and I think they may have outed his association with Terry Richardson.
It could be Harvey’s scandal exposes others in the fashion industry and the level of participants in his exploitation so some changes can take place. Hopefully, some victims of his widespread rape and assaults come forward to add to his convictions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, the fashion industry is next. Good. Sarah Ziff documentary is very good on the depravities of that world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read that story today. Glad that project runway has removed his name, I still love the show and hate that he may have preyed on some of the models. Ugh. Also reminded me of a story about Trump modeling agency and his creepy interaction with some of those girls. Weinstein and trump are exactly the same kind of creepy predators. Brothers from another mother.
LAPD opened up an investigation this week of an incident from 2015. Fingers crossed this guy’s in jail very soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Remember model Karen Mulder?
And her allegations of repeated sexual assaults by many many men who operated in elite circles?
No one believed her. Everyone characterized her as ‘insane’ and ‘unstable’. Maybe now she, and the many others like her, will get the justice they deserve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse