Harvey Weinstein thought one week of fake sex-rehab was good enough

In the immediate wake of the New York Times and New Yorker articles detailing Harvey Weinstein’s decades of harassment, abuse, assault and rape, Weinstein “hid out” in LA for a few days, mostly staying with his adult daughter in her home. Eventually, he flew to Arizona, where we were supposed to believe he was undergoing some kind of sex-rehab. Mostly, he was just hanging out in a hotel, occasionally falling asleep at group therapy sessions and hallucinating about how he could totally have a comeback, that he is only “momentarily toxic.” The whole idea of “sex-rehab” for a sexual predator means nothing, and it means less than nothing if the predator is only there for a matter of days before he pays someone to declare him cured.

Harvey Weinstein is leaving Arizona Saturday after completing a one-week program treating various psychological issues, and Weinstein’s psychologist tells TMZ the fallen mogul took it seriously. Weinstein gave his treating psychologist permission to speak with TMZ. The psychologist asked us not to use his name, but he was a key member of the team treating Weinstein. The psychologist says Weinstin’s program lasted 1 week, and involved “intensive therapy” on an outpatient basis.

The psychologist says he helped Weinstein focus on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy.” He says Weinstein was “invested in the program.” He disputes reports that Weinstein didn’t take his sessions seriously and that he ranted that there was a conspiracy to get him. The psychologist says Weinstein “was able to focus on his therapy despite a ton of distractions,” adding, “He showed up for all the meetings and was fully engaged.”

We’re told Weinstein had only one group session at the beginning of his treatment but doctors quickly decided there were confidentiality concerns, so every other session was individual and private. As for reports that Weinstein was angry, the psychologist says there was anger that manifested itself, but other patients at the facility wouldn’t have been privy to it so reports of Weinstein spinning out of control were “just not true.”

The psychologist says, “There were things that triggered [Weinstein's] anger and our job was to help him recognize where it was coming from and how to control it. But he was not venting about some conspiracy to get him. It was an appropriate display of anger.” Weinstein will leave Arizona Saturday and begin “significant outpatient therapy” when he returns home. As for whether he’s made progress, the psychologist hedged, saying, “Time will tell.”

Update: A Weinstein rep just called to say the plan has now changed. Weinstein will stay in Arizona for another month or so because he doesn’t want excessive distractions and wants to continue working with his doctors. The outpatient program which Weinstein entered still ends Saturday.