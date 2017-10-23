Royal aides started making plans for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding

There are a bunch of new stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but there’s not a lot of new information. As I keep saying, every media outlet is going to beat this to death long before we even get a chance to be legitimately excited about an American princess. So, let me get to these new stories – remember how the Daily Mail reported that Meghan was invited to “tea” with the Queen? The tea-date happened a few weeks ago, and Meg apparently flew in and out of London without anyone knowing. The Daily Beast’s royal guy has a story about the Queen’s tea traditions, and what it means that the Queen invited Meghan to tea – go here to read the piece. Apparently, being invited to the Queen’s tea is a big f–king deal. The Queen’s guests are most frequently Laura Chatto, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, her favorite young relatives. Left unsaid is whether or not the Duchess of Cambridge has EVER been invited for tea. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has a new story about royal aides being given instructions to start planning for a wedding:
Prince Harry’s aides have been told to start planning for a Royal Wedding, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Senior members of the Royal Family are understood to have been asked to look at their diaries to shortlist a series of suitable weekends next year – the clearest sign yet that an engagement announcement is imminent. The news comes days after Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle held a private meeting with the Queen, seen by insiders as a sign that Her Majesty has given the union her blessing.
It is unlikely there would be any official announcement until after the celebrations for the Queen’s 70th wedding anniversary on November 20. It may be significant, too, that the Palace chose to release news of the Duchess of Cambridge’s April due date comparatively early. A wedding is believed to be out of the question until Prince William and Kate’s third child is born.
One important consideration both for courtiers and the Church of England is Meghan’s status as a divorcee. Under Church rules, she would be unable to have a religious wedding and, although it could take place in church, a ceremony would be a blessing instead, with a civil marriage taking place separately. This could lead to the choice of a comparatively low-profile venue, such as the Royal Military Chapel at Wellington Barracks at St James’s Park.
Meghan is currently in Toronto filming scenes for her legal drama Suits, and work will not finish on the series until the middle of November. Sources in her circle believe she will then move into Kensington Palace, where Harry occupies the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage. Meghan is believed to have told studio bosses that she will not return for another series of Suits next year, reportedly telling friends she was ‘happy to make this career sacrifice’ in order to concentrate on her charity work and her new life as a senior Royal.
Meghan, who made her first official public appearance alongside Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, is also planning to travel to India for the charity World Vision, of which she is a patron. Palace aides have already been advising Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, a 60-year-old yoga instructor and therapist who lives in Los Angeles – a sign of how seriously the relationship is being taken in Royal circles.
I dislike how heavy-handed royal “sources” are being about the limitations on the schedule, like it would be completely impossible for Harry and Meg to announce their engagement before such-and-such, or to marry before this or that. Why wouldn’t Harry and Meghan get married before Kate gave birth? Who gives a damn? It’s Kate’s third child – surely Kate doesn’t expect all of Great Britain to stop for weeks on end as she nears the end of her third pregnancy?
Katie Nicholl – best known as Kate’s hagiographer – even emphasized that point too, in a recent Vanity Fair article. Nicholl wrote that “According to one source in the know, the months of June and July have been earmarked for Harry and Meghan to wed” because, the source says, “William and Kate are expecting their third baby mid April, and Harry won’t want to overshadow the birth of another prince or princess, and, of course, the Duchess will need some time to recover before she is at such a high-profile event. The most likely date is early summer 2018…” Who plans their wedding date around their sister-in-law’s due date for her THIRD child? No, really? If Kate has a problem with attending the wedding, just shrug and say “oh well, that’s when we’re getting married. We’ll save you a slice of cake.”
And finally, enjoy this article in The Independent, about how Meghan could actually be “the new Diana” everyone has been waiting for. Meghan is the one who is “a breath of fresh air,” and she’s “not a blank canvas on to which royals can project an image, but already has a clear idea of who she is and what she wants to achieve. You haven’t seen anyone like this since Diana.”
Oh goodness. I hope for her sake she is not the new Diana. Diana was amazing but boy did that poor woman suffer. Let her just be he hard working and glamorous, bringing light to very important charities and social issues all while being dazzling. Making her inlaws look like the lazy gits they are. That’s enough for me
Hopefully they just mean the new Diana in terms of work ethic and how genuinely she cared about her charities and the people she was helping.
It would be so fun for there to be a young working royal woman (Eugenie and Beatrice don’t officially work royal events anymore, right?) who really likes her job. That was, from my perspective as a child, half the fun of Diana: she was constantly in the papers, frequently coming and going from her day to day work events. And those fun 80s outfits? Forget it, I loved them.
+1000
Work ethics. No disrespect – but except for Lady Diana, P’ess OW aristo Titled – potential King Henry Sparkle is more – and educated. For someone like Meg to have earned gained the wealth value she has without becoming a celeb tart/A list free-showing fame grabber per se ( *which is great)- is amazing and well done. Meg manage to become quite dignified successful and wealthy in most standards- while maintaining high quality/ ethical dignified self respect (added from strict Catholic schooling).
Eugenie and Beatrice have never worked officially as royals. Whatever they’ve done, they’ve done on personal time.
And I guess that makes Kate the “blank canvas,” am I right?
Certainly. The shade, oh my.
Yes and let’s be real. Diana was a naive 19 year old who didn’t have much of an idea about anything when she joined the royal family. She had an awful time of it and also created a lot of damage of her own along the way. Yes, she was wonderful at charitable works and was warm and charismatic and she changed a few things; but she was really just coming into herself in the years after the divorce. Meghan is a 36 year old grown woman who has lived a full life and is in a VERY different place to Diana. I mean, Meghan is the age now that Diana was when she died.
Come on. They are family, of course they’d want Kate there, with everyone. I think it’s nice they’d wait., A wedding can be changed, a baby cannot, so yes they’d accommodate the birth.
The question would be- why wouldn’t they work around the birth? can you imagine the press if they didn’t?!
Harry, by all accounts, loves being an uncle. It’s his family too.
Both are positive PR events for the BRF. If they are too close together, neither gets the maximum impact.
Disagree potential King Henry Sparkle life must be on hold for the Throne Idle lazy entitled Willnot WKeen.. this gives whiny Willnit middletons a pass to sabotage Prince Harry Meg Life Line and for his grandpatents health at his wedding.
Whiy willnot muddletons cant aloiw waitie decade hunt to be so highligted with Prince Harry Meg marriage early 2018 . Waity can attend before delivery.
The SRF did have similar – Princess Madeline delivery of her son days after Prince/ess Carl Sofia wedding, did not lessen the momentus regal occassion than the other. Princess Madeline work and was about her brothers wedding a day so before delivery.
@ Megan I agree, this is probably the real reason for the timing, the BRF need the public goodwill.
@ Royal Sparkle, I have no idea what this word salad means.
Yeah I don’t see the scandal here. I feel like the blame is (happily) placed on Kate for this … regardless of who’s idea it was. Hell, for all anyone knows Harry was like “hey, let’s do a summer wedding – that gives us time to plan everything, and we will be able to have photos with all three nieces/nephews. ”
Plus, a LOT of people get married in the summer – around here anyway it’s the most busy few months for people working in the wedding industry. I don’t think it’s fair to put the blame on the pregnancy/Kate. I don’t care if it was my sister in laws 5th child – it’d be a lot easier and more enjoyable to plan a wedding for when the whole family can attend and have recovered. Especially when Harry seems to be quite fond of the kids.
At the first event of laz Tgrone Idle lambridge announcement – TRF seem a bit off surprized at the announcement
I don’t see them bringing the new baby to the wedding, but yeah, summer is pretty traditional for weddings.
I think the idea is most people wouldn’t wait for a baby to be born for a wedding date to be set. Like IRL a sister in law would be heavily pregnant at a wedding no biggie. Happens all the time.
Happens all the time for people who AREN’T going to have their wedding photos and details seen around the world. The BRF isn’t “most people”.
Kate’s pregnancy will absolutely be scheduled around for Harry’s wedding. It’s as much a major public event for the most famous family in history as it is two happy people tying the knot.
Kate and her third baby are just not that important. The big story will definitely be Harry and Meghan tying the knot. I can’t think that there will be much excitement about this third baby. No matter what Kate does, going forward all eyes and attention will be on Meghan. there is no competition between this third baby and the wedding of H & M, because H & M win hands down whatever the timing. It seems that everyone is afraid of Meghan stealing the headlines. The Pippa wedding was a real farce, it was actually all about Meghan. They will soon want poor Meghan to go around with a black bag over her head because of her looks and charisma. So glad she did the fabulous VF shoot, which will come to signify the end of life as an actress/model and the start of the transition.
Princess Madeleine attended her brother’s wedding and gave birth within, what, 2 days? If these two marry, they do not have to organize it around Kate Middleton’s pregnancy schedule. Nor do they have to schedule it around when she feels she’s lost enough weight to be seen in public. They’ve already announced the due date is in April, and April is unlikely as a royal wedding month anyway. This is just more sh!t being thrown at the wall to see what sticks.
I agree, not everything has to fit with Kate’s schedule. But it takes about 6 weeks to recover from childbirth, well at least it took me 6 weeks. June or July would be nice, weather is more predictable, even late May. Give the woman enough time to recover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think if they decided to take any member of the BRF- consideration it would be the Duke of Edinburgh. We have not seen or heard from him in a while. Not to put any bad juju out there. It seems to me the happy couple would want an earlier date for this reason. So, my guess is a February or March ( possible August proposal) wedding. I know. I know I’m an outlier – way out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Minny, my worries as well. We don’t know if these two are headed to marriage, or if they’ve already decided, but sooner the better if they want certain family members there. I’d think the same about Eugenie, if she and her boyfriend are also considering marriage. That might be why nothing big has been planned for the 70th anniversary; don’t want to tempt fate.
(Insert comments from people who think Philip is racist and will hate Meghan Markle, etc.)
nota….I don’t think Philip is as racist as some of his public comments may indicate. Wasn’t he great friends with the late Merle Oberon who was actually half Indian? I think a lot of his quotes get taken out of context but then again I like the old bugger. He was a total outsider when he and QEII married and I think he was given a much worse time than Diana ever was. Particularly from Queen Mary and the Queen Mum.
But its not about kate don’t be naive.
Royals needs positive press. So the wedding and the baby cannot happen at the same time. Give people time to celebrate and repeat. That’s half of a year of rf giving ppl fun. Like guessing name and gender of the baby first. Then talk about the dress and designers will take another month. PR gold.
Opinions about Phil notwithstanding, you understand that having poc as friends doesn’t preclude one from being racist, right?
I don’t think Prince Philip is a racist at all. A lot of people of his generation are very non pc, and they are of their time and I forgive them for that. I think he will like Meghan and be very nice to her. In fact I think that there will be a photo opportunity after the engagement to prove this. Meghan seated beside him and both laughing and chatting.
I agree with this thread. “How dare pregnant Kate and her delivery date stand in the way of Meghan and Harry’s wedding!” is a silly sentiment.
I am getting the feeling we’ll get a pre-holiday announcement about the engagement (mid December). Unless Harry has not proposed yet and is planning a Xmas proposal, which seem to be all the rage these days…
It seems completely in keeping with what I’ve read about Harry, too. He’s empathetic enough not to wanna steal his brother and SIL’s thunder, so to speak.
@nosugarhere, yeah, *insert comments of WOC & MOC complaining about someone being racially insensitive in their past and not being cool with it*
Amazing that you can look pass that but the people who do bring that up are more then likely ppl. actually offended and have to deal with stuff like that all the time.
Funny how you dismiss ppl feeling a way about P, but in the same sentence mention an biracial you are trying to defend.
First of all, thats royal life. There is a schedule and you have to plan around big events. Also they all outrank Harry – so his plans have to take the backseat.
Apart from that, Harry, Kate & William seem to be close. So naturally he wants them at his wedding. Harry was Williams best man, maybe he wants William to be his best man and Kate giving birth at the same time would put that at risk.
As for the new Diana thing. Press will always want to create a new Diana. Naturally there will always be a comparison. But the royal family has no interest in a new Diana. They will do everything to not have a new Diana. People are always outraged at lazy Kate but they are 100% more happy with lazy, boring Kate than some sort of Diana Type
Another disagreement is articles that Prince Henry cannot marry at Westminster Abbey, etc… – this is potential King Henry’s first Marriage and he is the Head of his Line. POW had his grand royal Wedding and divorced (although Diana was deceased) making for a 2d low key- compared to Harry Meg Sparkle, who is secondary to HRH Prince Henry.
Agreed. There is no drama here. A summer wedding will be nice. Besides people complained about the weather for Will and Kate’s wedding.
Ummm, yeah, my sons would definitely work around the birth of their nephew/niece for an event like a wedding. I know there is this intense dislike of Kate on this site (seems so petty and small minded with the very real present problems in this world), but to ding her for this is really over the top.
God, Id work around my family members pregnancy’s if I was getting married. Consideration for your family is important!
I don’t care, Im excited!! Excited for her to BRING IT fashion-wise, excited to see this well-spoken passionate woman get out there and support worthy causes full time, excited to see a WOC in the British Royal Family!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lets hope Sparkle do not change – result in la 2d lazy entitled waste of tax Duchy funding …
GB need serious duties beyoun normal regular entitled with millions of other people money – no 30 mins greet facials-grins.
Are you typing from a smartphone??
Yeah, I’m excited too. I really think Harry and the BRF are lucky to have Megan join them. It’s not just a breath of fresh air, she can bring a much needed second wind their way. Plus, I don’t think many people know she’s got some really connected friends here in Canada, most especially the PM’s wife.
However, I’m sorry for this, but much as I like her I find her fashion choices boring lol!
She is friends with Sophie Trudeau?
I know she is friends with Ben Mulroney’s wife (so the daughter-in-law of a former PM) I’ve never heard of her being friends with Sophie though..interesting…
Does Kate even want to attend the wedding? Couldn’t you see her much being happier to be able to put her feet up and text snarky comments to Bill and the Middletons?
Of course she would want to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do agree with Megan’s comment up thread; the BRF will want as much coverage as they can get. The third child already won’t garner as much coverage but I think the firm will try to milk it for all its worth. And then a wedding right after to keep the continual coverage going. Why have the two events on top of each other when you can get DOUBLE the attention!
Though I’m surprised at Princess Madeleine going and giving birth two days later. I think at that point of be terrified of going into labor AT the wedding. I’d take the closest seat to the door just in case haha
Of course Kate is going to attend the wedding and of course her pregnancy will impact the scheduling. I don’t think that’s so unusual. If the wedding date had already been announced and THEN kate announced her pregnancy and they moved the date to accommodate her – that would be something else entirely. But as it stands, I think it’s pretty normal to want your brother and SIL at your wedding, so I don’t fault anyone for taking the pregnancy into account when picking a date.
Princess Madeleine attended her brothers wedding and gave birth 1-2 days later. Were she and her husband not supposed to be trying to expand their family on the off chance that her brother would pick a certain date for a wedding?
At this point, if a wedding was being scheduled around Kate Middleton, it would be because of KM’s overwhelming vanity.
You don’t actually have to hide when you’re pregnant. People are making it sound like she shouldn’t be seen when due to give birth. Or, god forbid, be seen with some pregnancy weight on. What kind of bullcrap is that? It’s not her wedding, and she is not the main attraction. They are making it sound like Kate is a special flower who can only ever be seen at her best, and all people shall accommodate her.
I thought Madeleine looked amazing in those two formal gowns for the events. Can’t remember if were both Elie Saab, or just the pink one. Plus she still managed her spike heels both times.
@ Becks, surely, it should be the other way around? If they’ve already decided to get married, i would have thought they’d want to do it as soon as possible, so they can start trying immediately for kids?
Left to me, they should do it before the end of this year……that would suit everyone perfectly actually.
It *would* give bluhare her Christmas-theme wedding at St Martin-in-the-Fields…
What should be the other way around? That Kate should have planned her pregnancy around Harry and his potential wedding? I don’t agree with that either.
I don’t think the wedding is going to be “scheduled around” Kate but I think her due date will certainly be taken into consideration. I don’t think that’s outrageous. IF it ends up that April 25 or whatever is the only date that works for MM and Harry, then I’ll imagine they’ll get married then with apologies to Kate but if July 15 works just as well, I imagine they’ll have it then, you know? Of course Kate can attend at 39 weeks pregnant or whatever but my guess is they will avoid April altogether.
IF we have an announcement soon. We may not get one for several months.
By the other way round, i meant that surely, Harry and Meghan’s wedding should be given priority? The idea that they *cant* get married until after Kate has given birth to her THIRD baby just sounds ludicrous.
No shade whatsoever to Kate either. But Meghan is no spring chicken and yet to have even her first one. They need to get on with it, not sit around for 8 months, waiting for someone who’s about to have her 3rd, beautiful, healthy child before they can start on their first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear some people are downright pathological in their hated for Will and Kate. Frankly I find Harry and the whole lot to be outdated and lazy. But whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “rough” parts of her pregnancies appear to only revolve around work, not around play.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect missing her son’s first day of school was incredibly rough for her. And, please, show some respect for Jecca and stop with the ugly insinuations. Jecca is married and has a child. Whatever gossip the Midds may have spread about her does not mean she should be dragged for the rest of her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether William ever dated Jecca or not (and we don’t know), she is clearly important to him. More important that his wife and family at times it seems. Ditching his cousin’s wedding (where KM was left to encounter HM alone) to go to Jecca’s brother’s wedding. Missing their son’s first “family vacation” to Mustique to go hunting with Jecca in Spain.Ditching their daughter’s first Easter to go to Jecca’s wedding.
KM dressing like Jecca during the dating years. KM was “too sick” to go to NYC, but Jecca’s charity event in DC shows up on the list and suddenly KM is doing to the US with William. Her own insecurities at play?
William shows time and again how important Jecca is to him, whether there has ever been any romance there or not.
@nota….you always seem to keep mentioning Jecca, when was the last time William had anything to do with this woman anyway.
The rough part of Kate’s pregnancies appears to be early on. Every one is different, I know, but if history repeats itself Kate will have a very healthy second and third trimester. Certainly easy enough to walk in and sit in a church.
I don’t disagree. But people are acting like she demanded to not be pregnant at this wedding. In reality they probably wanted to space the events out
Sorry; you’re the one who used her “tend to be rough” pregnancy as the reason they’d postpone so not sure what your point is now. Madeleine of Sweden was just about ready to deliver when her brother got married, and she didn’t detract at all. They just had more things to celebrate in a short period of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did an actual aide for the royal family leak this information to the DM?
The part about not being allowed a religious ceremony is total BS and has already been denied by Westminster Abbey. But it’s the Daily Heil, so what do you expect.
That tea article! Haha! If someone tried to serve me fruitcake that had been sitting around for a fortnight I’d run a mile.
Yes, that’s one of the many reasons this article is just throwing sh!t at the wall. Westminster Abbey has already said they would marry them, and that her divorce and whatever religion she is are not impediments.
The best fruitcakes are made 6 months in advance.
The best fruitcake is one that’s sitting in the bin, watching the chocolate fudge and carrot cakes being served.
The best fruitcakes are the ones not made.
Lady D wins.
Lady D you stole my line lol.
The best fruitcakes have very large amounts of sherry in them.
You all have never had a good British fruitcake. The reason they last is they’re fermenting.
I’m with Kaiser. No way they postpone their wedding based on Kate’s birthing schedule. If she can’t come, that’s life. It’s not as if Kate has taken their lives (the BRF’s) into account when getting pregnant. That’s just silly. Unlike the Midds, I doubt G&C will be used as props, so no need for Kate, the child whisperer to have a heavy presence.
I believe Will/Kate announced early Nov and married in late April, so waiting till December (or after) to announce would logically be a June or later wedding.
And yes in most family’s no one would wait for a wedding for their brothers 3rd baby, but this isn’t a normal family and this baby will out-rank them. Therefore it would make sense for summer, not only to have enough time to plan a wedding, but also to show respect.
But again, I point out, I don’t see the need to rush. They’ve been long distance for 1 year, and living 2 wks in London before engagement is probably not a lot of time to sink-in what her life will truly be like after marriage (aka her life will not be her own, but the people’s and the courtier’s). Let them enjoy some time living together.
“respect” vs. “You must delay a happy event in your life because I’m too vain to show up somewhere in the late stages of pregnancy”. Please look at how wonderful Princess Madeleine looked at her brother’s wedding, and she gave birth 1-2 days later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You must delay a happy event in your life because I’m too vain to show up somewhere in the late stages of pregnancy”.
You have no idea if that is really even the case. Statesment’s like this make it obvious that people will say anything to paint Kate as the ‘bad guy’. The likelihood is the Palace will want to space these two happy events out so they get maximum exposure for both because as one poster pointed out above neither event gets maximum impact if they are scheduled so close together. Its common sense really.
My main point is timing, they would need more than a couple months to plan this state event wedding.
But yes royal family’s have odd rules about hierarchy, protocol and respect. If they were just like us there wouldn’t be monarchies. Hence the article said they’re waiting till after the 70th anniversary to announce. To show respect to Queen and DOE.
The Swedish royal family has completely different structure, so I’m not sure that example holds up. But CP does does outrank Madde and her kids. Plus the King has stated he hates that the govt took his sons title from him and gave it to Victoria, and he’s given more special treatment to him than the girls over the years. I mean Victoria was forced to wait 10 years to approve her marriage bc Daniel owned a gym, but Sofia was ushered right in although her charity originally put their money in her personal bank accounts.
There is no reason to space these events out in the BRF. These events aren’t getting them positive PR, whether births or marriages. Membership in RepublicUK *increased* at the time of W&K’s wedding. Most comments about their second and third children are of the “more scroungers” variety.
If Harry ever marries, his wedding will likely be smaller anyway. While it will require huge planning, it isn’t necessarily going to be the huge event that W&K’s was. I lean heavily towards Windsor, for cost reasons alone.
You are writing about a woman who previously disappeared for the last 4-6 weeks of pregnancy. So precious she cannot work, or because she doesn’t want to be seen?
I just hope all this “waiting” is not a sly plan to delay the happy events, in order to allow other opportune events cause their break up (conspiracy hat firmly on)……
Because in the event that anything breaks this couple up (even by their mutual consent), I will be rioting (semi-violently*) in the streets, in firm protest.
*Semi-violently = verbally
I keep seeing posts all over the place claiming Meghan has no idea what her life will be like and that she doesn’t know what she’s getting herself in for.
So @ Eliza, do YOU know better than her? How are you in a better position than her to know? Because you’ve lived it or because like the rest of us, you’ve read about it?
Just wondering.
I would absolutely scheduled my wedding around one of my sisters in law pregnancy. They are family, I love them and I would want them to be there.
So would I (if I had one and I liked her). In general, it’s not a crazy idea. And if you’re a royal and don’t have to worry about venue etc., it’s the logical thing to do.
I agree.
I think any family planning a wedding takes all things into consideration… to the point of ad nauseum in some cases which is why some couples say frak it and elope. My mother was a… um… let’s just say she was extremely meticulous when planning ‘my’ wedding.
No one will replace Diana. Just let Meghan be herself. “A breath of fresh air”–? Isn’t that what they called Fergie?
That could be also kate, with her skirt always getting caught in the wind and exposing her derriere, just like fergie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^ This
Won’t there also be a christening 2 months after the birth (Charlotte’s was 2 months and one week after)? I still think there is probably a willingness to press happy rf events forward because Phil is not going to be around for ever. Early June and hope for good weather!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CC’s christening was scheduled on the Sunday closest to Diana’s birthday and held in Diana’s childhood church. Christening coin had Diana’s favorite flower on it and all three of CC’s names (when George only had his first name). Add in making it a public event when the heir’s was a secretive/private event in London. Complete with a pram parade past members of the public and the selected press who agreed to kowtow. That christening was loaded with PR games.
Wouldn’t a summer wedding be better anyway? If it was in the winter/early spring, streets might have to be snow plowed and the excited onlookers would be shivering,freezing and slipping on ice while waiting to see the bride and groom go by while more snowflakes fall from the overcast sky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snow is pretty rare in London. Usually it snows for only one or two days, around Jan-Feb, but even on those days the snow is generally light and turns to slush by midday. The rare occasions we get a day of proper snow it is very pretty, but it’s more likely to be grey and rainy. We don’t have snow ploughs though since we practically never get thick snow; we have gritters instead. Ruins your shoes!
You can tell I’m Canadian. I was gobsmacked when I read you don’t have snow plows. Like eating or breathing, snow plows are a fact of life. They are just there.
I have already shoveled this season. No snow plows? Imagine spending a winter being cold but NOT ever having snow to shovel (or play in).
Meggles! I want to thank u for the tea discussion / enlightenment in the previous thread. I’m not surprised there would be a difference I would be unaware of (especially for a non-European like me). Much appreciated!
They’ve had wedding at different times of the year. HM/Philip and Anne/Mark in November. Bertie/Queen Mum and W&K in April. Margaret/Snowdon in May. Edward and Sophie in June. Charles/Diana and Andrew/Sarah in July.
So is Pippa pregnant also? Do we care?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With Meghan as the bride, no one will even be looking @ Kate.
@SWyoGirl – you’re supposed only to look at the bride. No one looked at Kate at Pippa’s wedding, and in fact, no one looked much at Diana at the York wedding – except to note what a ridiculous outfit she was wearing: I remember the big floppy pirate hat and polka dot dress to this day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. 😉
I have just been on DM where somebody has revealed that Samantha Markle, the half sister ,has been engaging with other people on the comment sections under the name ‘Coffeeinthemorn’. She was outed. It was all really bizarre the way she went on and on ranting and people were giving it back to her as she was trying to explain herself. It absolutely was her. I really feel that this woman needs help and needs to get off social media and Meghan needs to stay away from her because it is possible that she is really unstable. It is also possible that she created many of the anti-Meghan profiles on DM. Quite a revelation and DM has now stopped further comments so there is something too it all.
@ Princess K:
It was definitely Samantha; I don’t think she was even attempting to disguise it as she kept commenting in the first person.
I definitely agree with you that she might be dealing with some sort of instability……her constant yo-yoing from one position to the exact opposite is pretty disconcerting.
After months of calling her sister everything under the sun (social climber, fake, pushy, faux humanitarian, name it), she’s now giving interviews (latest was on GMB) saying how wonderful Meghan os and that everything the tabloids said she said, was a lie.
Never mind the fact that I’ve sparred with her live on twitter, with her defending her insults and heaping some more on, for good measure.
It’s difficult to see what’s going on with her. Some people are speculating that the illness itself maybe responsible for some of the bizarre behaviour she exhibits
I’m don’t know why so many people are saying they wouldn’t schedule around their niece / nephew’s birth. If I already had my date picked and my SIL got pregnant, then I wouldn’t change it. But when setting the date? When I got married I took a lot of things into consideration in figuring out the date, including the convenience and comfort of people I love and wanted there. Who wouldn’t? Why wouldn’t you? Unless there’s some particular magic to a date that conflicts with the due date, why on earth would you do that? It’s and a-hole move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two, I have serious concerns about the mad rush of this engagement
